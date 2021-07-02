UPDATE (Friday, July 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 2, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 7/2/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 904,073 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 2, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1942 10462.8 67 190
Atkinson 804 9651.86 20 127
Bacon 1303 11425.82 29 91
Baker 165 5295.25 10 36
Baldwin 3891 8757.99 119 329
Banks 1669 8352.52 36 204
Barrow 9002 10421.03 142 630
Bartow 11398 10289.7 218 849
Ben Hill 1506 9047.76 62 161
Berrien 1089 5649.51 34 75
Bibb 13617 8949.72 420 1810
Bleckley 810 6309.39 33 50
Brantley 972 5061.97 36 85
Brooks 963 6123.23 38 91
Bryan 2848 7277 38 187
Bulloch 5239 6592.67 62 225
Burke 1820 8146.09 40 163
Butts 2398 9525.7 83 141
Calhoun 448 7091.97 16 75
Camden 3339 6192.05 33 148
Candler 795 7335.98 38 64
Carroll 7541 6277.94 132 338
Catoosa 5905 8586.47 67 266
Charlton 1297 9787.94 28 68
Chatham 20727 7094.01 436 1671
Chattahoochee 3880 36096.38 13 33
Chattooga 2255 9105.22 67 186
Cherokee 22883 8582.72 318 1392
Clarke 12954 9981.58 142 506
Clay 186 6514.89 3 10
Clayton 24677 8095.12 496 1452
Clinch 744 11177.88 25 68
Cobb 62265 7875.78 1014 3520
Coffee 4278 9939.13 145 660
Colquitt 3676 8098.16 86 264
Columbia 11256 7095.71 168 494
Cook 1182 6778.69 40 107
Coweta 8901 5855.88 218 407
Crawford 522 4268.89 19 72
Crisp 1464 6568.26 58 169
Dade 1239 7666.13 13 62
Dawson 2780 10288.29 48 252
Decatur 2181 8285.84 58 151
DeKalb 59258 7471.18 989 4884
Dodge 1091 5351.97 59 110
Dooly 804 6000 30 94
Dougherty 5696 6335.58 288 1064
Douglas 12338 8122.13 186 927
Early 1042 10270.06 42 78
Echols 362 9120.69 4 13
Effingham 3915 6114.7 71 268
Elbert 1539 8123.52 59 130
Emanuel 1779 7849.45 55 130
Evans 776 7261.16 18 76
Fannin 2201 8362.46 61 190
Fayette 6839 5818.25 160 279
Floyd 10083 10091.48 194 891
Forsyth 18357 7269.9 197 1003
Franklin 2386 10227.61 43 157
Fulton 84249 7664.71 1361 5395
Gilmer 2576 8199.38 77 230
Glascock 146 4826.45 7 21
Glynn 6855 7966.58 159 482
Gordon 6555 11292.18 107 335
Grady 1628 6634.07 50 189
Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141
Gwinnett 88054 9067.03 1130 5469
Habersham 4698 10257.64 156 484
Hall 25571 12392.11 468 2468
Hancock 846 10325.89 66 109
Haralson 1737 5653.93 35 79
Harris 2266 6528 60 165
Hart 1753 6714.67 39 131
Heard 655 5295.07 17 49
Henry 19795 8252.52 309 645
Houston 10255 6530.22 208 822
Irwin 778 8247.64 19 82
Jackson 8643 11570.28 139 521
Jasper 689 4852.45 19 62
Jeff Davis 1326 8753.63 36 95
Jefferson 1602 10461.7 61 163
Jenkins 736 8582.09 39 86
Johnson 796 8239.31 43 97
Jones 1623 5676.61 54 173
Lamar 1371 7086.37 47 127
Lanier 510 4927.06 9 29
Laurens 3768 7966.85 148 361
Lee 1626 5425.24 51 190
Liberty 3632 5867.15 63 234
Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54
Long 699 3509.92 11 50
Lowndes 8057 6835.03 147 404
Lumpkin 2861 8464 69 297
Macon 632 4866.03 32 88
Madison 2789 9242.14 46 161
Marion 410 4943.93 22 41
McDuffie 1732 8019.63 45 167
McIntosh 700 4805.38 14 59
Meriwether 1579 7511.89 77 165
Miller 685 11884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1555 7050.24 76 233
Monroe 1926 6946.3 90 201
Montgomery 738 8000.87 21 43
Morgan 1216 6353.85 24 93
Murray 4242 10536.25 85 269
Muscogee 14877 7763.56 436 1260
Newton 7711 6863.13 239 691
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23693 0 495 1310
Oconee 3097 7420.27 66 131
Oglethorpe 1222 8018.37 30 79
Paulding 11140 6456.4 172 454
Peach 1904 6955.25 62 230
Pickens 2600 7754.25 65 230
Pierce 1308 6692.25 50 154
Pike 1105 5858.96 28 80
Polk 3977 9146.31 87 382
Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57
Putnam 1834 8380.17 59 169
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1592 9372.42 42 156
Randolph 480 7106.9 33 84
Richmond 20479 10126.09 438 1402
Rockdale 6260 6592.25 156 911
Schley 211 4000 5 21
Screven 835 6007.19 21 72
Seminole 757 9299.75 18 71
Spalding 4251 6151.06 168 500
Stephens 3042 11554.24 79 262
Stewart 954 15565.35 25 128
Sumter 1859 6323.34 97 274
Talbot 404 6560.57 19 43
Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9
Tattnall 1886 7421.98 50 120
Taylor 518 6509.17 23 73
Telfair 736 4704.68 47 72
Terrell 586 6920.99 48 117
Thomas 3707 8343.27 116 364
Tift 3490 8547.64 101 425
Toombs 2990 11081.05 103 204
Towns 1151 9564.57 48 144
Treutlen 642 9401.08 31 55
Troup 6085 8641.75 199 544
Turner 620 7677.07 36 89
Twiggs 511 6319.56 39 109
Union 2117 8356.03 78 228
Unknown 2252 0 4 38
Upson 1842 7009.93 112 185
Walker 6770 9725.61 82 295
Walton 8207 8565.55 242 525
Ware 3094 8629.68 152 367
Warren 392 7523.99 17 52
Washington 1651 8132.2 62 119
Wayne 2803 9351.44 81 278
Webster 108 4235.29 4 15
Wheeler 461 5828.8 21 35
White 3023 9518.86 70 297
Whitfield 15023 14352.45 233 796
Wilcox 484 5506.26 30 74
Wilkes 696 6950.27 23 78
Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123
Worth 1203 5972.59 62 181
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,687,154 (9,141,825 reported molecular tests; 545,329 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 904,073 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 65,146 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,517 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 2, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

