UPDATE (Friday, July 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 2, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1942 10462.8 67 190 Atkinson 804 9651.86 20 127 Bacon 1303 11425.82 29 91 Baker 165 5295.25 10 36 Baldwin 3891 8757.99 119 329 Banks 1669 8352.52 36 204 Barrow 9002 10421.03 142 630 Bartow 11398 10289.7 218 849 Ben Hill 1506 9047.76 62 161 Berrien 1089 5649.51 34 75 Bibb 13617 8949.72 420 1810 Bleckley 810 6309.39 33 50 Brantley 972 5061.97 36 85 Brooks 963 6123.23 38 91 Bryan 2848 7277 38 187 Bulloch 5239 6592.67 62 225 Burke 1820 8146.09 40 163 Butts 2398 9525.7 83 141 Calhoun 448 7091.97 16 75 Camden 3339 6192.05 33 148 Candler 795 7335.98 38 64 Carroll 7541 6277.94 132 338 Catoosa 5905 8586.47 67 266 Charlton 1297 9787.94 28 68 Chatham 20727 7094.01 436 1671 Chattahoochee 3880 36096.38 13 33 Chattooga 2255 9105.22 67 186 Cherokee 22883 8582.72 318 1392 Clarke 12954 9981.58 142 506 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24677 8095.12 496 1452 Clinch 744 11177.88 25 68 Cobb 62265 7875.78 1014 3520 Coffee 4278 9939.13 145 660 Colquitt 3676 8098.16 86 264 Columbia 11256 7095.71 168 494 Cook 1182 6778.69 40 107 Coweta 8901 5855.88 218 407 Crawford 522 4268.89 19 72 Crisp 1464 6568.26 58 169 Dade 1239 7666.13 13 62 Dawson 2780 10288.29 48 252 Decatur 2181 8285.84 58 151 DeKalb 59258 7471.18 989 4884 Dodge 1091 5351.97 59 110 Dooly 804 6000 30 94 Dougherty 5696 6335.58 288 1064 Douglas 12338 8122.13 186 927 Early 1042 10270.06 42 78 Echols 362 9120.69 4 13 Effingham 3915 6114.7 71 268 Elbert 1539 8123.52 59 130 Emanuel 1779 7849.45 55 130 Evans 776 7261.16 18 76 Fannin 2201 8362.46 61 190 Fayette 6839 5818.25 160 279 Floyd 10083 10091.48 194 891 Forsyth 18357 7269.9 197 1003 Franklin 2386 10227.61 43 157 Fulton 84249 7664.71 1361 5395 Gilmer 2576 8199.38 77 230 Glascock 146 4826.45 7 21 Glynn 6855 7966.58 159 482 Gordon 6555 11292.18 107 335 Grady 1628 6634.07 50 189 Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141 Gwinnett 88054 9067.03 1130 5469 Habersham 4698 10257.64 156 484 Hall 25571 12392.11 468 2468 Hancock 846 10325.89 66 109 Haralson 1737 5653.93 35 79 Harris 2266 6528 60 165 Hart 1753 6714.67 39 131 Heard 655 5295.07 17 49 Henry 19795 8252.52 309 645 Houston 10255 6530.22 208 822 Irwin 778 8247.64 19 82 Jackson 8643 11570.28 139 521 Jasper 689 4852.45 19 62 Jeff Davis 1326 8753.63 36 95 Jefferson 1602 10461.7 61 163 Jenkins 736 8582.09 39 86 Johnson 796 8239.31 43 97 Jones 1623 5676.61 54 173 Lamar 1371 7086.37 47 127 Lanier 510 4927.06 9 29 Laurens 3768 7966.85 148 361 Lee 1626 5425.24 51 190 Liberty 3632 5867.15 63 234 Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54 Long 699 3509.92 11 50 Lowndes 8057 6835.03 147 404 Lumpkin 2861 8464 69 297 Macon 632 4866.03 32 88 Madison 2789 9242.14 46 161 Marion 410 4943.93 22 41 McDuffie 1732 8019.63 45 167 McIntosh 700 4805.38 14 59 Meriwether 1579 7511.89 77 165 Miller 685 11884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1555 7050.24 76 233 Monroe 1926 6946.3 90 201 Montgomery 738 8000.87 21 43 Morgan 1216 6353.85 24 93 Murray 4242 10536.25 85 269 Muscogee 14877 7763.56 436 1260 Newton 7711 6863.13 239 691 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23693 0 495 1310 Oconee 3097 7420.27 66 131 Oglethorpe 1222 8018.37 30 79 Paulding 11140 6456.4 172 454 Peach 1904 6955.25 62 230 Pickens 2600 7754.25 65 230 Pierce 1308 6692.25 50 154 Pike 1105 5858.96 28 80 Polk 3977 9146.31 87 382 Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57 Putnam 1834 8380.17 59 169 Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11 Rabun 1592 9372.42 42 156 Randolph 480 7106.9 33 84 Richmond 20479 10126.09 438 1402 Rockdale 6260 6592.25 156 911 Schley 211 4000 5 21 Screven 835 6007.19 21 72 Seminole 757 9299.75 18 71 Spalding 4251 6151.06 168 500 Stephens 3042 11554.24 79 262 Stewart 954 15565.35 25 128 Sumter 1859 6323.34 97 274 Talbot 404 6560.57 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1886 7421.98 50 120 Taylor 518 6509.17 23 73 Telfair 736 4704.68 47 72 Terrell 586 6920.99 48 117 Thomas 3707 8343.27 116 364 Tift 3490 8547.64 101 425 Toombs 2990 11081.05 103 204 Towns 1151 9564.57 48 144 Treutlen 642 9401.08 31 55 Troup 6085 8641.75 199 544 Turner 620 7677.07 36 89 Twiggs 511 6319.56 39 109 Union 2117 8356.03 78 228 Unknown 2252 0 4 38 Upson 1842 7009.93 112 185 Walker 6770 9725.61 82 295 Walton 8207 8565.55 242 525 Ware 3094 8629.68 152 367 Warren 392 7523.99 17 52 Washington 1651 8132.2 62 119 Wayne 2803 9351.44 81 278 Webster 108 4235.29 4 15 Wheeler 461 5828.8 21 35 White 3023 9518.86 70 297 Whitfield 15023 14352.45 233 796 Wilcox 484 5506.26 30 74 Wilkes 696 6950.27 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123 Worth 1203 5972.59 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,687,154 (9,141,825 reported molecular tests; 545,329 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 904,073 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

65,146 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,517 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 2, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



