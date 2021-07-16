UPDATE (Friday, July 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 16, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 7/16/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 910,556 (+652*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 16, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1956 10538.23 67 192 Atkinson 817 9807.92 20 129 Bacon 1314 11522.27 29 93 Baker 177 5680.36 10 40 Baldwin 3905 8789.5 118 330 Banks 1685 8432.59 37 205 Barrow 9063 10491.65 142 634 Bartow 11485 10368.24 223 856 Ben Hill 1510 9071.79 61 162 Berrien 1099 5701.39 34 76 Bibb 13704 9006.9 423 1823 Bleckley 815 6348.34 32 50 Brantley 986 5134.88 36 87 Brooks 964 6129.59 38 92 Bryan 2873 7340.88 38 190 Bulloch 5274 6636.72 63 229 Burke 1855 8302.75 40 163 Butts 2414 9589.26 83 143 Calhoun 451 7139.46 16 75 Camden 3510 6509.16 34 155 Candler 799 7372.89 38 65 Carroll 7593 6321.23 132 349 Catoosa 5958 8663.54 69 271 Charlton 1346 10157.72 28 74 Chatham 20957 7172.73 439 1710 Chattahoochee 4121 38338.45 13 34 Chattooga 2265 9145.6 67 189 Cherokee 23002 8627.36 318 1406 Clarke 13037 10045.54 142 508 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24858 8154.5 498 1477 Clinch 747 11222.96 25 68 Cobb 62703 7931.19 1023 3605 Coffee 4350 10106.41 146 675 Colquitt 3716 8186.28 87 269 Columbia 11306 7127.23 168 501 Cook 1191 6830.3 39 107 Coweta 8959 5894.04 219 414 Crawford 527 4309.78 19 74 Crisp 1468 6586.21 57 170 Dade 1246 7709.44 13 62 Dawson 2788 10317.9 48 255 Decatur 2198 8350.43 58 154 DeKalb 59598 7514.05 994 4958 Dodge 1093 5361.79 61 109 Dooly 806 6014.93 30 94 Dougherty 5714 6355.6 288 1070 Douglas 12421 8176.77 187 940 Early 1044 10289.77 42 78 Echols 355 8944.32 4 13 Effingham 3958 6181.86 71 273 Elbert 1553 8197.41 60 131 Emanuel 1785 7875.93 55 129 Evans 789 7382.8 19 78 Fannin 2223 8446.05 63 192 Fayette 6889 5860.78 161 295 Floyd 10126 10134.51 194 895 Forsyth 18446 7305.14 197 1012 Franklin 2453 10514.81 48 166 Fulton 84916 7725.39 1369 5488 Gilmer 2591 8247.13 76 234 Glascock 148 4892.56 7 24 Glynn 6920 8042.12 159 488 Gordon 6593 11357.65 107 336 Grady 1641 6687.04 51 191 Greene 1522 8131.65 54 142 Gwinnett 88542 9117.28 1135 5453 Habersham 4715 10294.76 156 488 Hall 25710 12459.47 473 2483 Hancock 848 10350.3 66 109 Haralson 1755 5712.52 36 80 Harris 2294 6608.67 61 168 Hart 1766 6764.47 40 133 Heard 660 5335.49 18 49 Henry 19956 8319.65 312 655 Houston 10324 6574.16 209 832 Irwin 781 8279.44 19 83 Jackson 8696 11641.23 139 529 Jasper 693 4880.63 20 62 Jeff Davis 1332 8793.24 36 95 Jefferson 1609 10507.41 61 166 Jenkins 740 8628.73 39 86 Johnson 799 8270.37 43 97 Jones 1633 5711.59 55 174 Lamar 1380 7132.89 48 129 Lanier 512 4946.38 10 29 Laurens 3812 8059.88 148 362 Lee 1654 5518.67 51 195 Liberty 3688 5957.61 63 236 Lincoln 538 6621.54 25 54 Long 705 3540.05 12 52 Lowndes 7956 6749.35 147 408 Lumpkin 2873 8499.5 70 300 Macon 638 4912.23 32 89 Madison 2800 9278.59 46 162 Marion 423 5100.69 23 42 McDuffie 1740 8056.67 45 169 McIntosh 705 4839.71 14 60 Meriwether 1583 7530.92 79 169 Miller 684 11866.76 9 41 Mitchell 1571 7122.78 76 235 Monroe 1944 7011.22 92 203 Montgomery 747 8098.44 21 44 Morgan 1236 6458.36 24 95 Murray 4264 10590.89 85 271 Muscogee 15026 7841.32 438 1285 Newton 7765 6911.19 240 694 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23820 0 497 1324 Oconee 3117 7468.19 66 133 Oglethorpe 1227 8051.18 30 79 Paulding 11234 6510.88 173 459 Peach 1907 6966.21 62 231 Pickens 2618 7807.93 65 233 Pierce 1318 6743.41 50 154 Pike 1117 5922.59 29 87 Polk 3992 9180.81 87 383 Pulaski 616 5655.01 32 57 Putnam 1858 8489.83 59 170 Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11 Rabun 1600 9419.52 42 157 Randolph 482 7136.51 33 87 Richmond 20586 10179 439 1408 Rockdale 6337 6673.34 159 920 Schley 212 4018.96 5 21 Screven 843 6064.75 21 72 Seminole 766 9410.32 18 72 Spalding 4274 6184.34 169 503 Stephens 3050 11584.62 80 263 Stewart 999 16299.56 25 128 Sumter 1875 6377.77 97 275 Talbot 404 6560.57 18 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1904 7492.82 49 124 Taylor 522 6559.44 23 75 Telfair 745 4762.21 47 76 Terrell 589 6956.42 48 118 Thomas 3786 8521.08 117 373 Tift 3490 8547.64 102 425 Toombs 3024 11207.06 103 207 Towns 1166 9689.21 48 147 Treutlen 648 9488.94 31 56 Troup 6194 8796.55 201 549 Turner 620 7677.07 36 89 Twiggs 513 6344.3 39 109 Union 2138 8438.92 80 232 Unknown 2232 0 5 39 Upson 1846 7025.16 112 188 Walker 6824 9803.19 83 298 Walton 8241 8601.04 242 528 Ware 3117 8693.83 153 378 Warren 393 7543.19 17 52 Washington 1654 8146.98 62 120 Wayne 2808 9368.12 81 281 Webster 110 4313.73 4 16 Wheeler 467 5904.67 21 36 White 3032 9547.2 70 298 Whitfield 15065 14392.58 233 798 Wilcox 486 5529.01 30 76 Wilkes 700 6990.21 24 78 Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123 Worth 1206 5987.49 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Total tests: 9,831,876 (9,281,042 reported molecular tests; 550,834 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 910,556 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

65,922 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,617 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



