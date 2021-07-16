UPDATE (Friday, July 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
July 16 Cases
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 16, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 7/16/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 910,556 (+652*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 16, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1956 10538.23 67 192
Atkinson 817 9807.92 20 129
Bacon 1314 11522.27 29 93
Baker 177 5680.36 10 40
Baldwin 3905 8789.5 118 330
Banks 1685 8432.59 37 205
Barrow 9063 10491.65 142 634
Bartow 11485 10368.24 223 856
Ben Hill 1510 9071.79 61 162
Berrien 1099 5701.39 34 76
Bibb 13704 9006.9 423 1823
Bleckley 815 6348.34 32 50
Brantley 986 5134.88 36 87
Brooks 964 6129.59 38 92
Bryan 2873 7340.88 38 190
Bulloch 5274 6636.72 63 229
Burke 1855 8302.75 40 163
Butts 2414 9589.26 83 143
Calhoun 451 7139.46 16 75
Camden 3510 6509.16 34 155
Candler 799 7372.89 38 65
Carroll 7593 6321.23 132 349
Catoosa 5958 8663.54 69 271
Charlton 1346 10157.72 28 74
Chatham 20957 7172.73 439 1710
Chattahoochee 4121 38338.45 13 34
Chattooga 2265 9145.6 67 189
Cherokee 23002 8627.36 318 1406
Clarke 13037 10045.54 142 508
Clay 186 6514.89 3 10
Clayton 24858 8154.5 498 1477
Clinch 747 11222.96 25 68
Cobb 62703 7931.19 1023 3605
Coffee 4350 10106.41 146 675
Colquitt 3716 8186.28 87 269
Columbia 11306 7127.23 168 501
Cook 1191 6830.3 39 107
Coweta 8959 5894.04 219 414
Crawford 527 4309.78 19 74
Crisp 1468 6586.21 57 170
Dade 1246 7709.44 13 62
Dawson 2788 10317.9 48 255
Decatur 2198 8350.43 58 154
DeKalb 59598 7514.05 994 4958
Dodge 1093 5361.79 61 109
Dooly 806 6014.93 30 94
Dougherty 5714 6355.6 288 1070
Douglas 12421 8176.77 187 940
Early 1044 10289.77 42 78
Echols 355 8944.32 4 13
Effingham 3958 6181.86 71 273
Elbert 1553 8197.41 60 131
Emanuel 1785 7875.93 55 129
Evans 789 7382.8 19 78
Fannin 2223 8446.05 63 192
Fayette 6889 5860.78 161 295
Floyd 10126 10134.51 194 895
Forsyth 18446 7305.14 197 1012
Franklin 2453 10514.81 48 166
Fulton 84916 7725.39 1369 5488
Gilmer 2591 8247.13 76 234
Glascock 148 4892.56 7 24
Glynn 6920 8042.12 159 488
Gordon 6593 11357.65 107 336
Grady 1641 6687.04 51 191
Greene 1522 8131.65 54 142
Gwinnett 88542 9117.28 1135 5453
Habersham 4715 10294.76 156 488
Hall 25710 12459.47 473 2483
Hancock 848 10350.3 66 109
Haralson 1755 5712.52 36 80
Harris 2294 6608.67 61 168
Hart 1766 6764.47 40 133
Heard 660 5335.49 18 49
Henry 19956 8319.65 312 655
Houston 10324 6574.16 209 832
Irwin 781 8279.44 19 83
Jackson 8696 11641.23 139 529
Jasper 693 4880.63 20 62
Jeff Davis 1332 8793.24 36 95
Jefferson 1609 10507.41 61 166
Jenkins 740 8628.73 39 86
Johnson 799 8270.37 43 97
Jones 1633 5711.59 55 174
Lamar 1380 7132.89 48 129
Lanier 512 4946.38 10 29
Laurens 3812 8059.88 148 362
Lee 1654 5518.67 51 195
Liberty 3688 5957.61 63 236
Lincoln 538 6621.54 25 54
Long 705 3540.05 12 52
Lowndes 7956 6749.35 147 408
Lumpkin 2873 8499.5 70 300
Macon 638 4912.23 32 89
Madison 2800 9278.59 46 162
Marion 423 5100.69 23 42
McDuffie 1740 8056.67 45 169
McIntosh 705 4839.71 14 60
Meriwether 1583 7530.92 79 169
Miller 684 11866.76 9 41
Mitchell 1571 7122.78 76 235
Monroe 1944 7011.22 92 203
Montgomery 747 8098.44 21 44
Morgan 1236 6458.36 24 95
Murray 4264 10590.89 85 271
Muscogee 15026 7841.32 438 1285
Newton 7765 6911.19 240 694
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23820 0 497 1324
Oconee 3117 7468.19 66 133
Oglethorpe 1227 8051.18 30 79
Paulding 11234 6510.88 173 459
Peach 1907 6966.21 62 231
Pickens 2618 7807.93 65 233
Pierce 1318 6743.41 50 154
Pike 1117 5922.59 29 87
Polk 3992 9180.81 87 383
Pulaski 616 5655.01 32 57
Putnam 1858 8489.83 59 170
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1600 9419.52 42 157
Randolph 482 7136.51 33 87
Richmond 20586 10179 439 1408
Rockdale 6337 6673.34 159 920
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 843 6064.75 21 72
Seminole 766 9410.32 18 72
Spalding 4274 6184.34 169 503
Stephens 3050 11584.62 80 263
Stewart 999 16299.56 25 128
Sumter 1875 6377.77 97 275
Talbot 404 6560.57 18 43
Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9
Tattnall 1904 7492.82 49 124
Taylor 522 6559.44 23 75
Telfair 745 4762.21 47 76
Terrell 589 6956.42 48 118
Thomas 3786 8521.08 117 373
Tift 3490 8547.64 102 425
Toombs 3024 11207.06 103 207
Towns 1166 9689.21 48 147
Treutlen 648 9488.94 31 56
Troup 6194 8796.55 201 549
Turner 620 7677.07 36 89
Twiggs 513 6344.3 39 109
Union 2138 8438.92 80 232
Unknown 2232 0 5 39
Upson 1846 7025.16 112 188
Walker 6824 9803.19 83 298
Walton 8241 8601.04 242 528
Ware 3117 8693.83 153 378
Warren 393 7543.19 17 52
Washington 1654 8146.98 62 120
Wayne 2808 9368.12 81 281
Webster 110 4313.73 4 16
Wheeler 467 5904.67 21 36
White 3032 9547.2 70 298
Whitfield 15065 14392.58 233 798
Wilcox 486 5529.01 30 76
Wilkes 700 6990.21 24 78
Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123
Worth 1206 5987.49 62 181
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,831,876 (9,281,042 reported molecular tests; 550,834 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 910,556 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 65,922 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,617 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

