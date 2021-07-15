UPDATE (Thursday, July 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 15, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 7/15/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 909,937 (+891*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1956 10538.23 67 192 Atkinson 817 9807.92 20 129 Bacon 1313 11513.5 29 93 Baker 176 5648.27 10 40 Baldwin 3904 8787.25 118 330 Banks 1684 8427.58 37 205 Barrow 9061 10489.33 142 633 Bartow 11470 10354.7 223 856 Ben Hill 1510 9071.79 61 162 Berrien 1099 5701.39 34 76 Bibb 13690 8997.7 422 1823 Bleckley 815 6348.34 32 50 Brantley 985 5129.67 36 86 Brooks 964 6129.59 38 92 Bryan 2868 7328.1 38 190 Bulloch 5270 6631.68 63 229 Burke 1853 8293.8 40 163 Butts 2413 9585.29 83 143 Calhoun 451 7139.46 16 75 Camden 3496 6483.2 34 154 Candler 799 7372.89 38 65 Carroll 7587 6316.24 132 348 Catoosa 5949 8650.45 69 271 Charlton 1343 10135.08 28 73 Chatham 20926 7162.12 439 1706 Chattahoochee 4102 38161.69 13 33 Chattooga 2261 9129.45 67 189 Cherokee 22995 8624.73 318 1401 Clarke 13033 10042.46 142 508 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24847 8150.89 498 1475 Clinch 747 11222.96 25 68 Cobb 62669 7926.88 1021 3599 Coffee 4346 10097.11 146 676 Colquitt 3712 8177.47 87 269 Columbia 11301 7124.08 168 499 Cook 1191 6830.3 39 107 Coweta 8953 5890.09 219 414 Crawford 526 4301.6 19 73 Crisp 1468 6586.21 57 170 Dade 1246 7709.44 13 62 Dawson 2788 10317.9 48 255 Decatur 2197 8346.63 58 154 DeKalb 59559 7509.13 994 4953 Dodge 1093 5361.79 61 109 Dooly 806 6014.93 30 94 Dougherty 5713 6354.49 288 1069 Douglas 12400 8162.94 187 939 Early 1042 10270.06 42 78 Echols 355 8944.32 4 13 Effingham 3951 6170.93 71 271 Elbert 1553 8197.41 60 131 Emanuel 1785 7875.93 55 129 Evans 790 7392.16 19 78 Fannin 2217 8423.25 63 191 Fayette 6881 5853.98 161 289 Floyd 10116 10124.5 194 894 Forsyth 18443 7303.96 198 1014 Franklin 2451 10506.24 48 166 Fulton 84851 7719.47 1369 5483 Gilmer 2590 8243.94 76 234 Glascock 148 4892.56 7 24 Glynn 6915 8036.31 159 488 Gordon 6590 11352.48 107 336 Grady 1640 6682.97 51 190 Greene 1522 8131.65 54 142 Gwinnett 88504 9113.37 1134 5449 Habersham 4714 10292.58 156 488 Hall 25700 12454.63 473 2482 Hancock 848 10350.3 66 109 Haralson 1754 5709.26 35 80 Harris 2291 6600.02 61 168 Hart 1766 6764.47 40 132 Heard 656 5303.15 18 49 Henry 19941 8313.39 311 653 Houston 10313 6567.16 209 831 Irwin 781 8279.44 19 83 Jackson 8689 11631.86 139 528 Jasper 692 4873.58 20 62 Jeff Davis 1332 8793.24 36 95 Jefferson 1609 10507.41 61 166 Jenkins 740 8628.73 39 86 Johnson 800 8280.72 43 97 Jones 1633 5711.59 55 174 Lamar 1380 7132.89 48 129 Lanier 512 4946.38 10 29 Laurens 3806 8047.19 148 363 Lee 1651 5508.66 51 194 Liberty 3681 5946.3 63 234 Lincoln 538 6621.54 25 54 Long 705 3540.05 12 52 Lowndes 7952 6745.96 147 406 Lumpkin 2871 8493.58 70 300 Macon 638 4912.23 32 89 Madison 2798 9271.96 46 162 Marion 421 5076.57 23 42 McDuffie 1740 8056.67 45 169 McIntosh 704 4832.84 14 60 Meriwether 1582 7526.17 79 169 Miller 684 11866.76 9 41 Mitchell 1568 7109.18 76 235 Monroe 1943 7007.61 91 203 Montgomery 746 8087.6 21 44 Morgan 1233 6442.68 24 95 Murray 4260 10580.96 85 271 Muscogee 15021 7838.71 437 1284 Newton 7764 6910.3 240 694 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23800 0 496 1320 Oconee 3116 7465.8 66 133 Oglethorpe 1227 8051.18 30 79 Paulding 11223 6504.5 173 459 Peach 1906 6962.56 62 231 Pickens 2617 7804.95 65 233 Pierce 1317 6738.3 50 154 Pike 1116 5917.29 29 86 Polk 3990 9176.21 87 383 Pulaski 616 5655.01 32 57 Putnam 1857 8485.26 59 169 Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11 Rabun 1599 9413.63 42 157 Randolph 482 7136.51 33 86 Richmond 20577 10174.55 438 1408 Rockdale 6334 6670.18 159 919 Schley 212 4018.96 5 21 Screven 843 6064.75 21 72 Seminole 766 9410.32 18 72 Spalding 4272 6181.45 169 503 Stephens 3049 11580.83 80 264 Stewart 999 16299.56 25 128 Sumter 1874 6374.37 97 275 Talbot 404 6560.57 18 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1902 7484.95 49 124 Taylor 522 6559.44 23 75 Telfair 744 4755.82 47 74 Terrell 588 6944.61 48 117 Thomas 3779 8505.32 117 371 Tift 3489 8545.19 102 425 Toombs 3021 11195.94 103 206 Towns 1165 9680.9 48 147 Treutlen 648 9488.94 31 56 Troup 6188 8788.03 201 549 Turner 620 7677.07 36 89 Twiggs 513 6344.3 39 109 Union 2136 8431.02 81 231 Unknown 2229 0 5 39 Upson 1846 7025.16 112 188 Walker 6818 9794.57 82 298 Walton 8238 8597.91 242 528 Ware 3112 8679.89 153 377 Warren 393 7543.19 17 52 Washington 1653 8142.05 62 120 Wayne 2808 9368.12 81 280 Webster 110 4313.73 4 16 Wheeler 468 5917.31 21 36 White 3031 9544.05 70 298 Whitfield 15064 14391.62 232 798 Wilcox 486 5529.01 30 76 Wilkes 700 6990.21 24 78 Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123 Worth 1206 5987.49 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,822,184 (9,271,965 reported molecular tests; 550,219 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 909,937 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

65,845 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,607 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



