UPDATE (Tuesday, July 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 7/13/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 908,348 (+725) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1947 10489.74 67 192 Atkinson 812 9747.9 20 129 Bacon 1308 11469.66 29 93 Baker 173 5551.99 10 39 Baldwin 3904 8787.25 119 330 Banks 1678 8397.56 36 205 Barrow 9046 10471.97 142 632 Bartow 11451 10337.54 223 853 Ben Hill 1509 9065.79 61 161 Berrien 1096 5685.83 34 76 Bibb 13666 8981.93 422 1823 Bleckley 814 6340.55 32 50 Brantley 982 5114.05 36 86 Brooks 964 6129.59 38 92 Bryan 2865 7320.44 38 190 Bulloch 5259 6617.84 63 228 Burke 1839 8231.13 40 163 Butts 2410 9573.37 83 143 Calhoun 450 7123.63 16 75 Camden 3449 6396.04 34 153 Candler 798 7363.66 38 65 Carroll 7580 6310.41 132 345 Catoosa 5930 8622.82 69 271 Charlton 1323 9984.15 28 72 Chatham 20852 7136.79 439 1702 Chattahoochee 4014 37343.01 13 33 Chattooga 2258 9117.34 67 189 Cherokee 22962 8612.35 317 1399 Clarke 13017 10030.13 142 507 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24802 8136.12 498 1467 Clinch 746 11207.93 25 68 Cobb 62571 7914.49 1020 3579 Coffee 4333 10066.91 146 674 Colquitt 3706 8164.25 87 269 Columbia 11294 7119.67 168 498 Cook 1190 6824.57 39 106 Coweta 8945 5884.83 219 413 Crawford 524 4285.25 19 73 Crisp 1466 6577.24 58 171 Dade 1245 7703.25 13 62 Dawson 2785 10306.8 48 255 Decatur 2194 8335.23 58 153 DeKalb 59479 7499.05 993 4935 Dodge 1094 5366.69 61 110 Dooly 806 6014.93 30 94 Dougherty 5713 6354.49 288 1067 Douglas 12386 8153.73 187 935 Early 1041 10260.2 42 78 Echols 355 8944.32 4 13 Effingham 3944 6160 71 271 Elbert 1552 8192.14 60 131 Emanuel 1781 7858.28 55 129 Evans 780 7298.59 19 77 Fannin 2214 8411.85 62 191 Fayette 6866 5841.22 161 284 Floyd 10092 10100.48 194 892 Forsyth 18429 7298.41 198 1012 Franklin 2443 10471.94 48 165 Fulton 84718 7707.37 1367 5456 Gilmer 2589 8240.76 77 235 Glascock 147 4859.5 7 24 Glynn 6905 8024.68 159 488 Gordon 6580 11335.25 107 336 Grady 1634 6658.52 51 189 Greene 1522 8131.65 54 141 Gwinnett 88401 9102.76 1134 5452 Habersham 4704 10270.74 156 487 Hall 25676 12443 473 2479 Hancock 848 10350.3 66 109 Haralson 1752 5702.75 35 80 Harris 2289 6594.26 61 168 Hart 1763 6752.98 40 132 Heard 655 5295.07 18 49 Henry 19907 8299.22 310 652 Houston 10290 6552.51 209 830 Irwin 780 8268.84 19 83 Jackson 8683 11623.83 139 528 Jasper 691 4866.54 20 62 Jeff Davis 1330 8780.04 36 95 Jefferson 1606 10487.82 61 166 Jenkins 737 8593.75 39 86 Johnson 800 8280.72 43 97 Jones 1631 5704.59 55 174 Lamar 1380 7132.89 47 129 Lanier 510 4927.06 10 29 Laurens 3800 8034.51 148 361 Lee 1644 5485.3 51 194 Liberty 3658 5909.15 63 234 Lincoln 538 6621.54 25 54 Long 703 3530 12 52 Lowndes 7936 6732.38 147 405 Lumpkin 2869 8487.66 70 299 Macon 638 4912.23 32 88 Madison 2795 9262.02 46 161 Marion 420 5064.51 23 42 McDuffie 1738 8047.41 45 169 McIntosh 703 4825.98 14 60 Meriwether 1580 7516.65 79 169 Miller 683 11849.41 9 41 Mitchell 1562 7081.97 76 234 Monroe 1940 6996.79 91 202 Montgomery 745 8076.76 21 43 Morgan 1228 6416.55 24 95 Murray 4256 10571.02 85 272 Muscogee 14984 7819.4 436 1277 Newton 7748 6896.06 240 690 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23772 0 496 1315 Oconee 3112 7456.21 66 132 Oglethorpe 1225 8038.06 30 79 Paulding 11207 6495.23 172 457 Peach 1903 6951.6 62 231 Pickens 2609 7781.09 65 233 Pierce 1316 6733.18 50 154 Pike 1113 5901.38 28 86 Polk 3985 9164.71 87 383 Pulaski 616 5655.01 32 57 Putnam 1854 8471.56 59 168 Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11 Rabun 1598 9407.75 42 157 Randolph 482 7136.51 33 85 Richmond 20549 10160.7 438 1405 Rockdale 6318 6653.33 158 913 Schley 212 4018.96 5 21 Screven 840 6043.17 21 72 Seminole 761 9348.89 18 72 Spalding 4267 6174.22 169 503 Stephens 3047 11573.23 80 264 Stewart 998 16283.24 25 128 Sumter 1870 6360.76 97 275 Talbot 404 6560.57 18 42 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1894 7453.47 49 121 Taylor 520 6534.31 23 74 Telfair 742 4743.03 47 73 Terrell 587 6932.8 48 117 Thomas 3763 8469.31 116 370 Tift 3484 8532.94 102 425 Toombs 3013 11166.29 103 205 Towns 1161 9647.66 48 147 Treutlen 645 9445.01 31 56 Troup 6155 8741.16 200 547 Turner 620 7677.07 36 89 Twiggs 513 6344.3 39 109 Union 2131 8411.29 78 230 Unknown 2237 0 5 39 Upson 1846 7025.16 112 188 Walker 6806 9777.33 82 298 Walton 8228 8587.47 242 527 Ware 3108 8668.73 153 376 Warren 393 7543.19 17 52 Washington 1655 8151.91 62 120 Wayne 2806 9361.45 81 278 Webster 110 4313.73 4 16 Wheeler 468 5917.31 21 36 White 3029 9537.75 70 298 Whitfield 15047 14375.38 232 798 Wilcox 486 5529.01 30 75 Wilkes 698 6970.24 24 78 Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123 Worth 1206 5987.49 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,797,197 (9,247,925 reported molecular tests; 549,272 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 908,348 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

*Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

65,674 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,592 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



