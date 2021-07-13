UPDATE (Tuesday, July 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
July 13 Cases
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 7/13/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 908,348 (+725) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1947 10489.74 67 192
Atkinson 812 9747.9 20 129
Bacon 1308 11469.66 29 93
Baker 173 5551.99 10 39
Baldwin 3904 8787.25 119 330
Banks 1678 8397.56 36 205
Barrow 9046 10471.97 142 632
Bartow 11451 10337.54 223 853
Ben Hill 1509 9065.79 61 161
Berrien 1096 5685.83 34 76
Bibb 13666 8981.93 422 1823
Bleckley 814 6340.55 32 50
Brantley 982 5114.05 36 86
Brooks 964 6129.59 38 92
Bryan 2865 7320.44 38 190
Bulloch 5259 6617.84 63 228
Burke 1839 8231.13 40 163
Butts 2410 9573.37 83 143
Calhoun 450 7123.63 16 75
Camden 3449 6396.04 34 153
Candler 798 7363.66 38 65
Carroll 7580 6310.41 132 345
Catoosa 5930 8622.82 69 271
Charlton 1323 9984.15 28 72
Chatham 20852 7136.79 439 1702
Chattahoochee 4014 37343.01 13 33
Chattooga 2258 9117.34 67 189
Cherokee 22962 8612.35 317 1399
Clarke 13017 10030.13 142 507
Clay 186 6514.89 3 10
Clayton 24802 8136.12 498 1467
Clinch 746 11207.93 25 68
Cobb 62571 7914.49 1020 3579
Coffee 4333 10066.91 146 674
Colquitt 3706 8164.25 87 269
Columbia 11294 7119.67 168 498
Cook 1190 6824.57 39 106
Coweta 8945 5884.83 219 413
Crawford 524 4285.25 19 73
Crisp 1466 6577.24 58 171
Dade 1245 7703.25 13 62
Dawson 2785 10306.8 48 255
Decatur 2194 8335.23 58 153
DeKalb 59479 7499.05 993 4935
Dodge 1094 5366.69 61 110
Dooly 806 6014.93 30 94
Dougherty 5713 6354.49 288 1067
Douglas 12386 8153.73 187 935
Early 1041 10260.2 42 78
Echols 355 8944.32 4 13
Effingham 3944 6160 71 271
Elbert 1552 8192.14 60 131
Emanuel 1781 7858.28 55 129
Evans 780 7298.59 19 77
Fannin 2214 8411.85 62 191
Fayette 6866 5841.22 161 284
Floyd 10092 10100.48 194 892
Forsyth 18429 7298.41 198 1012
Franklin 2443 10471.94 48 165
Fulton 84718 7707.37 1367 5456
Gilmer 2589 8240.76 77 235
Glascock 147 4859.5 7 24
Glynn 6905 8024.68 159 488
Gordon 6580 11335.25 107 336
Grady 1634 6658.52 51 189
Greene 1522 8131.65 54 141
Gwinnett 88401 9102.76 1134 5452
Habersham 4704 10270.74 156 487
Hall 25676 12443 473 2479
Hancock 848 10350.3 66 109
Haralson 1752 5702.75 35 80
Harris 2289 6594.26 61 168
Hart 1763 6752.98 40 132
Heard 655 5295.07 18 49
Henry 19907 8299.22 310 652
Houston 10290 6552.51 209 830
Irwin 780 8268.84 19 83
Jackson 8683 11623.83 139 528
Jasper 691 4866.54 20 62
Jeff Davis 1330 8780.04 36 95
Jefferson 1606 10487.82 61 166
Jenkins 737 8593.75 39 86
Johnson 800 8280.72 43 97
Jones 1631 5704.59 55 174
Lamar 1380 7132.89 47 129
Lanier 510 4927.06 10 29
Laurens 3800 8034.51 148 361
Lee 1644 5485.3 51 194
Liberty 3658 5909.15 63 234
Lincoln 538 6621.54 25 54
Long 703 3530 12 52
Lowndes 7936 6732.38 147 405
Lumpkin 2869 8487.66 70 299
Macon 638 4912.23 32 88
Madison 2795 9262.02 46 161
Marion 420 5064.51 23 42
McDuffie 1738 8047.41 45 169
McIntosh 703 4825.98 14 60
Meriwether 1580 7516.65 79 169
Miller 683 11849.41 9 41
Mitchell 1562 7081.97 76 234
Monroe 1940 6996.79 91 202
Montgomery 745 8076.76 21 43
Morgan 1228 6416.55 24 95
Murray 4256 10571.02 85 272
Muscogee 14984 7819.4 436 1277
Newton 7748 6896.06 240 690
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23772 0 496 1315
Oconee 3112 7456.21 66 132
Oglethorpe 1225 8038.06 30 79
Paulding 11207 6495.23 172 457
Peach 1903 6951.6 62 231
Pickens 2609 7781.09 65 233
Pierce 1316 6733.18 50 154
Pike 1113 5901.38 28 86
Polk 3985 9164.71 87 383
Pulaski 616 5655.01 32 57
Putnam 1854 8471.56 59 168
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1598 9407.75 42 157
Randolph 482 7136.51 33 85
Richmond 20549 10160.7 438 1405
Rockdale 6318 6653.33 158 913
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 840 6043.17 21 72
Seminole 761 9348.89 18 72
Spalding 4267 6174.22 169 503
Stephens 3047 11573.23 80 264
Stewart 998 16283.24 25 128
Sumter 1870 6360.76 97 275
Talbot 404 6560.57 18 42
Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9
Tattnall 1894 7453.47 49 121
Taylor 520 6534.31 23 74
Telfair 742 4743.03 47 73
Terrell 587 6932.8 48 117
Thomas 3763 8469.31 116 370
Tift 3484 8532.94 102 425
Toombs 3013 11166.29 103 205
Towns 1161 9647.66 48 147
Treutlen 645 9445.01 31 56
Troup 6155 8741.16 200 547
Turner 620 7677.07 36 89
Twiggs 513 6344.3 39 109
Union 2131 8411.29 78 230
Unknown 2237 0 5 39
Upson 1846 7025.16 112 188
Walker 6806 9777.33 82 298
Walton 8228 8587.47 242 527
Ware 3108 8668.73 153 376
Warren 393 7543.19 17 52
Washington 1655 8151.91 62 120
Wayne 2806 9361.45 81 278
Webster 110 4313.73 4 16
Wheeler 468 5917.31 21 36
White 3029 9537.75 70 298
Whitfield 15047 14375.38 232 798
Wilcox 486 5529.01 30 75
Wilkes 698 6970.24 24 78
Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123
Worth 1206 5987.49 62 181
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,797,197 (9,247,925 reported molecular tests; 549,272 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 908,348 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

*Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 65,674 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,592 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related