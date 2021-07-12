UPDATE (Monday, July 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases July 12
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 12, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 7/12/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 907,658 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 12, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1,947 10,489.74 67 190
Atkinson 811 9,735.89 20 129
Bacon 1,306 11,452.12 29 93
Baker 170 5,455.71 10 38
Baldwin 3,904 8,787.25 119 330
Banks 1,676 8,387.55 36 204
Barrow 9,039 10,463.86 142 631
Bartow 11,442 10,329.42 222 853
Ben Hill 1,506 9,047.76 62 161
Berrien 1,095 5,680.64 34 76
Bibb 13,659 8,977.33 420 1,820
Bleckley 813 6,332.76 32 50
Brantley 982 5,114.05 36 86
Brooks 964 6,129.59 38 92
Bryan 2,859 7,305.11 38 189
Bulloch 5,255 6,612.81 62 228
Burke 1,824 8,164.00 40 163
Butts 2,409 9,569.40 83 143
Calhoun 449 7,107.80 16 75
Camden 3,428 6,357.10 34 150
Candler 798 7,363.66 38 64
Carroll 7,575 6,306.25 132 343
Catoosa 5,925 8,615.55 69 271
Charlton 1,318 9,946.42 28 72
Chatham 20,821 7,126.18 439 1,693
Chattahoochee 4,013 37,333.71 13 33
Chattooga 2,258 9,117.34 67 189
Cherokee 22,951 8,608.23 317 1,394
Clarke 13,010 10,024.73 142 507
Clay 186 6,514.89 3 10
Clayton 24,782 8,129.56 497 1,461
Clinch 746 11,207.93 25 68
Cobb 62,530 7,909.30 1,018 3,570
Coffee 4,329 10,057.62 146 672
Colquitt 3,706 8,164.25 87 269
Columbia 11,286 7,114.62 168 498
Cook 1,189 6,818.83 39 106
Coweta 8,939 5,880.88 218 412
Crawford 524 4,285.25 19 73
Crisp 1,466 6,577.24 58 170
Dade 1,245 7,703.25 13 62
Dawson 2,786 10,310.50 48 255
Decatur 2,190 8,320.04 58 152
DeKalb 59,440 7,494.13 992 4,927
Dodge 1,094 5,366.69 59 110
Dooly 806 6,014.93 30 94
Dougherty 5,707 6,347.81 288 1,065
Douglas 12,382 8,151.09 187 932
Early 1,041 10,260.20 42 78
Echols 355 8,944.32 4 13
Effingham 3,938 6,150.63 71 270
Elbert 1,549 8,176.30 60 131
Emanuel 1,780 7,853.87 55 129
Evans 779 7,289.23 19 77
Fannin 2,214 8,411.85 62 191
Fayette 6,865 5,840.37 160 281
Floyd 10,091 10,099.48 194 892
Forsyth 18,420 7,294.85 198 1,012
Franklin 2,443 10,471.94 48 165
Fulton 84,642 7,700.46 1,366 5,444
Gilmer 2,589 8,240.76 77 233
Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 23
Glynn 6,902 8,021.20 159 487
Gordon 6,579 11,333.53 107 336
Grady 1,633 6,654.44 51 189
Greene 1,522 8,131.65 54 141
Gwinnett 88,352 9,097.71 1,133 5,452
Habersham 4,699 10,259.83 156 486
Hall 25,660 12,435.24 471 2,476
Hancock 848 10,350.30 66 109
Haralson 1,749 5,692.99 35 80
Harris 2,287 6,588.50 61 167
Hart 1,762 6,749.15 40 132
Heard 655 5,295.07 18 49
Henry 19,892 8,292.96 310 651
Houston 10,281 6,546.78 209 830
Irwin 780 8,268.84 19 83
Jackson 8,673 11,610.44 139 527
Jasper 691 4,866.54 20 62
Jeff Davis 1,329 8,773.44 36 95
Jefferson 1,604 10,474.76 61 166
Jenkins 737 8,593.75 39 86
Johnson 799 8,270.37 43 97
Jones 1,630 5,701.09 55 174
Lamar 1,379 7,127.72 47 129
Lanier 510 4,927.06 9 29
Laurens 3,793 8,019.71 148 361
Lee 1,639 5,468.62 51 193
Liberty 3,653 5,901.07 63 234
Lincoln 537 6,609.23 25 54
Long 702 3,524.98 12 52
Lowndes 7,926 6,723.90 147 405
Lumpkin 2,868 8,484.71 70 299
Macon 638 4,912.23 32 88
Madison 2,794 9,258.71 46 161
Marion 420 5,064.51 23 42
McDuffie 1,734 8,028.89 45 168
McIntosh 703 4,825.98 14 60
Meriwether 1,579 7,511.89 79 169
Miller 685 11,884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1,562 7,081.97 76 234
Monroe 1,940 6,996.79 90 202
Montgomery 743 8,055.07 21 43
Morgan 1,225 6,400.88 24 94
Murray 4,255 10,568.54 85 271
Muscogee 14,971 7,812.61 436 1,273
Newton 7,742 6,890.72 240 690
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,748 0 496 1,314
Oconee 3,110 7,451.42 66 132
Oglethorpe 1,225 8,038.06 30 79
Paulding 11,200 6,491.17 172 457
Peach 1,903 6,951.60 62 231
Pickens 2,608 7,778.11 65 232
Pierce 1,316 6,733.18 50 154
Pike 1,112 5,896.08 28 86
Polk 3,988 9,171.61 87 383
Pulaski 617 5,664.19 33 57
Putnam 1,850 8,453.28 59 168
Quitman 82 3,574.54 2 11
Rabun 1,595 9,390.09 42 156
Randolph 482 7,136.51 33 85
Richmond 20,537 10,154.77 438 1,405
Rockdale 6,311 6,645.96 158 910
Schley 212 4,018.96 5 21
Screven 835 6,007.19 21 72
Seminole 760 9,336.61 18 72
Spalding 4,266 6,172.77 169 503
Stephens 3,047 11,573.23 80 264
Stewart 983 16,038.51 25 128
Sumter 1,868 6,353.96 97 275
Talbot 404 6,560.57 18 42
Taliaferro 102 6,250.00 3 9
Tattnall 1,893 7,449.53 49 120
Taylor 520 6,534.31 23 74
Telfair 740 4,730.25 47 73
Terrell 587 6,932.80 48 117
Thomas 3,760 8,462.56 116 369
Tift 3,481 8,525.59 102 425
Toombs 3,007 11,144.05 103 205
Towns 1,157 9,614.43 48 146
Treutlen 645 9,445.01 31 56
Troup 6,151 8,735.48 200 547
Turner 620 7,677.07 36 89
Twiggs 513 6,344.30 39 109
Union 2,127 8,395.50 78 229
Unknown 2,232 0 5 39
Upson 1,843 7,013.74 112 188
Walker 6,799 9,767.27 82 298
Walton 8,227 8,586.43 242 527
Ware 3,106 8,663.15 153 375
Warren 393 7,543.19 17 52
Washington 1,655 8,151.91 62 120
Wayne 2,806 9,361.45 81 278
Webster 110 4,313.73 4 16
Wheeler 467 5,904.67 21 36
White 3,029 9,537.75 70 297
Whitfield 15,044 14,372.52 232 798
Wilcox 486 5,529.01 30 75
Wilkes 698 6,970.24 23 78
Wilkinson 741 8,308.11 27 123
Worth 1,206 5,987.49 62 181
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,785,584 (9,236,482 reported molecular tests; 549,102 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 907,658 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 65,565 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,575 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 12, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related