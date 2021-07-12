UPDATE (Monday, July 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 12, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1,947 10,489.74 67 190 Atkinson 811 9,735.89 20 129 Bacon 1,306 11,452.12 29 93 Baker 170 5,455.71 10 38 Baldwin 3,904 8,787.25 119 330 Banks 1,676 8,387.55 36 204 Barrow 9,039 10,463.86 142 631 Bartow 11,442 10,329.42 222 853 Ben Hill 1,506 9,047.76 62 161 Berrien 1,095 5,680.64 34 76 Bibb 13,659 8,977.33 420 1,820 Bleckley 813 6,332.76 32 50 Brantley 982 5,114.05 36 86 Brooks 964 6,129.59 38 92 Bryan 2,859 7,305.11 38 189 Bulloch 5,255 6,612.81 62 228 Burke 1,824 8,164.00 40 163 Butts 2,409 9,569.40 83 143 Calhoun 449 7,107.80 16 75 Camden 3,428 6,357.10 34 150 Candler 798 7,363.66 38 64 Carroll 7,575 6,306.25 132 343 Catoosa 5,925 8,615.55 69 271 Charlton 1,318 9,946.42 28 72 Chatham 20,821 7,126.18 439 1,693 Chattahoochee 4,013 37,333.71 13 33 Chattooga 2,258 9,117.34 67 189 Cherokee 22,951 8,608.23 317 1,394 Clarke 13,010 10,024.73 142 507 Clay 186 6,514.89 3 10 Clayton 24,782 8,129.56 497 1,461 Clinch 746 11,207.93 25 68 Cobb 62,530 7,909.30 1,018 3,570 Coffee 4,329 10,057.62 146 672 Colquitt 3,706 8,164.25 87 269 Columbia 11,286 7,114.62 168 498 Cook 1,189 6,818.83 39 106 Coweta 8,939 5,880.88 218 412 Crawford 524 4,285.25 19 73 Crisp 1,466 6,577.24 58 170 Dade 1,245 7,703.25 13 62 Dawson 2,786 10,310.50 48 255 Decatur 2,190 8,320.04 58 152 DeKalb 59,440 7,494.13 992 4,927 Dodge 1,094 5,366.69 59 110 Dooly 806 6,014.93 30 94 Dougherty 5,707 6,347.81 288 1,065 Douglas 12,382 8,151.09 187 932 Early 1,041 10,260.20 42 78 Echols 355 8,944.32 4 13 Effingham 3,938 6,150.63 71 270 Elbert 1,549 8,176.30 60 131 Emanuel 1,780 7,853.87 55 129 Evans 779 7,289.23 19 77 Fannin 2,214 8,411.85 62 191 Fayette 6,865 5,840.37 160 281 Floyd 10,091 10,099.48 194 892 Forsyth 18,420 7,294.85 198 1,012 Franklin 2,443 10,471.94 48 165 Fulton 84,642 7,700.46 1,366 5,444 Gilmer 2,589 8,240.76 77 233 Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 23 Glynn 6,902 8,021.20 159 487 Gordon 6,579 11,333.53 107 336 Grady 1,633 6,654.44 51 189 Greene 1,522 8,131.65 54 141 Gwinnett 88,352 9,097.71 1,133 5,452 Habersham 4,699 10,259.83 156 486 Hall 25,660 12,435.24 471 2,476 Hancock 848 10,350.30 66 109 Haralson 1,749 5,692.99 35 80 Harris 2,287 6,588.50 61 167 Hart 1,762 6,749.15 40 132 Heard 655 5,295.07 18 49 Henry 19,892 8,292.96 310 651 Houston 10,281 6,546.78 209 830 Irwin 780 8,268.84 19 83 Jackson 8,673 11,610.44 139 527 Jasper 691 4,866.54 20 62 Jeff Davis 1,329 8,773.44 36 95 Jefferson 1,604 10,474.76 61 166 Jenkins 737 8,593.75 39 86 Johnson 799 8,270.37 43 97 Jones 1,630 5,701.09 55 174 Lamar 1,379 7,127.72 47 129 Lanier 510 4,927.06 9 29 Laurens 3,793 8,019.71 148 361 Lee 1,639 5,468.62 51 193 Liberty 3,653 5,901.07 63 234 Lincoln 537 6,609.23 25 54 Long 702 3,524.98 12 52 Lowndes 7,926 6,723.90 147 405 Lumpkin 2,868 8,484.71 70 299 Macon 638 4,912.23 32 88 Madison 2,794 9,258.71 46 161 Marion 420 5,064.51 23 42 McDuffie 1,734 8,028.89 45 168 McIntosh 703 4,825.98 14 60 Meriwether 1,579 7,511.89 79 169 Miller 685 11,884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1,562 7,081.97 76 234 Monroe 1,940 6,996.79 90 202 Montgomery 743 8,055.07 21 43 Morgan 1,225 6,400.88 24 94 Murray 4,255 10,568.54 85 271 Muscogee 14,971 7,812.61 436 1,273 Newton 7,742 6,890.72 240 690 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,748 0 496 1,314 Oconee 3,110 7,451.42 66 132 Oglethorpe 1,225 8,038.06 30 79 Paulding 11,200 6,491.17 172 457 Peach 1,903 6,951.60 62 231 Pickens 2,608 7,778.11 65 232 Pierce 1,316 6,733.18 50 154 Pike 1,112 5,896.08 28 86 Polk 3,988 9,171.61 87 383 Pulaski 617 5,664.19 33 57 Putnam 1,850 8,453.28 59 168 Quitman 82 3,574.54 2 11 Rabun 1,595 9,390.09 42 156 Randolph 482 7,136.51 33 85 Richmond 20,537 10,154.77 438 1,405 Rockdale 6,311 6,645.96 158 910 Schley 212 4,018.96 5 21 Screven 835 6,007.19 21 72 Seminole 760 9,336.61 18 72 Spalding 4,266 6,172.77 169 503 Stephens 3,047 11,573.23 80 264 Stewart 983 16,038.51 25 128 Sumter 1,868 6,353.96 97 275 Talbot 404 6,560.57 18 42 Taliaferro 102 6,250.00 3 9 Tattnall 1,893 7,449.53 49 120 Taylor 520 6,534.31 23 74 Telfair 740 4,730.25 47 73 Terrell 587 6,932.80 48 117 Thomas 3,760 8,462.56 116 369 Tift 3,481 8,525.59 102 425 Toombs 3,007 11,144.05 103 205 Towns 1,157 9,614.43 48 146 Treutlen 645 9,445.01 31 56 Troup 6,151 8,735.48 200 547 Turner 620 7,677.07 36 89 Twiggs 513 6,344.30 39 109 Union 2,127 8,395.50 78 229 Unknown 2,232 0 5 39 Upson 1,843 7,013.74 112 188 Walker 6,799 9,767.27 82 298 Walton 8,227 8,586.43 242 527 Ware 3,106 8,663.15 153 375 Warren 393 7,543.19 17 52 Washington 1,655 8,151.91 62 120 Wayne 2,806 9,361.45 81 278 Webster 110 4,313.73 4 16 Wheeler 467 5,904.67 21 36 White 3,029 9,537.75 70 297 Whitfield 15,044 14,372.52 232 798 Wilcox 486 5,529.01 30 75 Wilkes 698 6,970.24 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8,308.11 27 123 Worth 1,206 5,987.49 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,785,584 (9,236,482 reported molecular tests; 549,102 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 907,658 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

65,565 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,575 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 12, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.