UPDATE (Thursday, July 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 1, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1942 10462.8 67 190 Atkinson 804 9651.86 20 127 Bacon 1303 11425.82 29 91 Baker 164 5263.16 10 35 Baldwin 3890 8755.74 118 329 Banks 1668 8347.51 36 204 Barrow 9000 10418.72 142 630 Bartow 11391 10283.38 218 849 Ben Hill 1506 9047.76 62 161 Berrien 1087 5639.14 34 75 Bibb 13612 8946.43 420 1810 Bleckley 810 6309.39 33 50 Brantley 972 5061.97 36 85 Brooks 962 6116.87 38 91 Bryan 2847 7274.45 38 187 Bulloch 5237 6590.16 62 225 Burke 1820 8146.09 40 163 Butts 2398 9525.7 83 141 Calhoun 448 7091.97 16 75 Camden 3334 6182.78 33 148 Candler 794 7326.75 38 63 Carroll 7538 6275.44 132 336 Catoosa 5902 8582.11 67 266 Charlton 1297 9787.94 28 68 Chatham 20719 7091.27 435 1671 Chattahoochee 3860 35910.32 13 33 Chattooga 2255 9105.22 67 186 Cherokee 22881 8581.97 318 1389 Clarke 12951 9979.27 142 506 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24669 8092.5 496 1452 Clinch 744 11177.88 25 68 Cobb 62245 7873.25 1014 3506 Coffee 4279 9941.45 144 660 Colquitt 3673 8091.56 86 264 Columbia 11255 7095.08 168 494 Cook 1181 6772.95 40 107 Coweta 8898 5853.91 218 407 Crawford 521 4260.71 19 72 Crisp 1464 6568.26 58 169 Dade 1239 7666.13 13 62 Dawson 2780 10288.29 48 252 Decatur 2180 8282.05 58 151 DeKalb 59245 7469.55 989 4883 Dodge 1091 5351.97 59 110 Dooly 804 6000 30 94 Dougherty 5694 6333.35 288 1064 Douglas 12330 8116.86 186 924 Early 1042 10270.06 42 78 Echols 362 9120.69 4 13 Effingham 3914 6113.14 70 266 Elbert 1539 8123.52 59 130 Emanuel 1779 7849.45 55 130 Evans 776 7261.16 18 76 Fannin 2199 8354.86 61 190 Fayette 6834 5813.99 160 279 Floyd 10083 10091.48 194 890 Forsyth 18351 7267.52 197 1002 Franklin 2384 10219.04 43 157 Fulton 84213 7661.43 1360 5389 Gilmer 2575 8196.2 77 230 Glascock 146 4826.45 7 21 Glynn 6845 7954.95 159 482 Gordon 6553 11288.74 107 335 Grady 1625 6621.84 50 189 Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141 Gwinnett 88039 9065.48 1129 5469 Habersham 4698 10257.64 156 484 Hall 25564 12388.72 468 2467 Hancock 846 10325.89 66 108 Haralson 1736 5650.67 35 79 Harris 2260 6510.72 60 165 Hart 1752 6710.84 39 131 Heard 655 5295.07 17 49 Henry 19789 8250.02 309 645 Houston 10250 6527.04 208 821 Irwin 777 8237.04 19 82 Jackson 8639 11564.93 139 520 Jasper 689 4852.45 19 62 Jeff Davis 1325 8747.03 36 95 Jefferson 1602 10461.7 61 163 Jenkins 736 8582.09 39 86 Johnson 796 8239.31 43 97 Jones 1623 5676.61 54 173 Lamar 1370 7081.2 47 127 Lanier 510 4927.06 9 29 Laurens 3768 7966.85 148 361 Lee 1625 5421.91 51 190 Liberty 3630 5863.92 62 233 Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54 Long 699 3509.92 11 50 Lowndes 8046 6825.7 146 402 Lumpkin 2861 8464 69 297 Macon 631 4858.33 32 87 Madison 2786 9232.2 46 161 Marion 410 4943.93 22 41 McDuffie 1732 8019.63 45 167 McIntosh 700 4805.38 14 59 Meriwether 1578 7507.14 77 163 Miller 685 11884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1553 7041.17 76 233 Monroe 1926 6946.3 90 201 Montgomery 738 8000.87 21 43 Morgan 1215 6348.63 24 93 Murray 4239 10528.8 85 269 Muscogee 14870 7759.91 434 1257 Newton 7707 6859.57 238 690 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23688 0 494 1311 Oconee 3096 7417.88 66 131 Oglethorpe 1222 8018.37 30 79 Paulding 11132 6451.76 172 454 Peach 1904 6955.25 62 230 Pickens 2599 7751.27 65 230 Pierce 1306 6682.02 49 153 Pike 1104 5853.66 28 79 Polk 3977 9146.31 87 382 Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57 Putnam 1834 8380.17 59 169 Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11 Rabun 1591 9366.54 42 156 Randolph 479 7092.09 33 84 Richmond 20474 10123.62 438 1401 Rockdale 6258 6590.14 156 911 Schley 211 4000 5 21 Screven 835 6007.19 21 72 Seminole 756 9287.47 18 71 Spalding 4250 6149.62 168 500 Stephens 3043 11558.04 79 261 Stewart 954 15565.35 25 128 Sumter 1855 6309.74 97 273 Talbot 404 6560.57 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1886 7421.98 50 120 Taylor 518 6509.17 23 73 Telfair 735 4698.29 47 71 Terrell 586 6920.99 48 117 Thomas 3702 8332.02 116 364 Tift 3485 8535.39 101 425 Toombs 2991 11084.76 103 204 Towns 1150 9556.26 48 144 Treutlen 642 9401.08 31 55 Troup 6084 8640.33 198 543 Turner 619 7664.69 36 88 Twiggs 511 6319.56 39 108 Union 2118 8359.98 78 228 Unknown 2246 0 4 38 Upson 1842 7009.93 112 185 Walker 6765 9718.43 82 295 Walton 8205 8563.47 242 525 Ware 3095 8632.47 152 367 Warren 392 7523.99 17 51 Washington 1651 8132.2 62 119 Wayne 2802 9348.1 81 278 Webster 107 4196.08 4 15 Wheeler 461 5828.8 21 35 White 3022 9515.71 70 297 Whitfield 15022 14351.5 233 794 Wilcox 484 5506.26 30 74 Wilkes 696 6950.27 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123 Worth 1202 5967.63 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,672,164 (9,127,441 reported molecular tests; 544,723 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 903,732 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

65,086 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,503 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.