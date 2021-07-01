UPDATE (Thursday, July 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 1, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 7/1/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 903,423 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1942 10462.8 67 190
Atkinson 804 9651.86 20 127
Bacon 1303 11425.82 29 91
Baker 164 5263.16 10 35
Baldwin 3890 8755.74 118 329
Banks 1668 8347.51 36 204
Barrow 9000 10418.72 142 630
Bartow 11391 10283.38 218 849
Ben Hill 1506 9047.76 62 161
Berrien 1087 5639.14 34 75
Bibb 13612 8946.43 420 1810
Bleckley 810 6309.39 33 50
Brantley 972 5061.97 36 85
Brooks 962 6116.87 38 91
Bryan 2847 7274.45 38 187
Bulloch 5237 6590.16 62 225
Burke 1820 8146.09 40 163
Butts 2398 9525.7 83 141
Calhoun 448 7091.97 16 75
Camden 3334 6182.78 33 148
Candler 794 7326.75 38 63
Carroll 7538 6275.44 132 336
Catoosa 5902 8582.11 67 266
Charlton 1297 9787.94 28 68
Chatham 20719 7091.27 435 1671
Chattahoochee 3860 35910.32 13 33
Chattooga 2255 9105.22 67 186
Cherokee 22881 8581.97 318 1389
Clarke 12951 9979.27 142 506
Clay 186 6514.89 3 10
Clayton 24669 8092.5 496 1452
Clinch 744 11177.88 25 68
Cobb 62245 7873.25 1014 3506
Coffee 4279 9941.45 144 660
Colquitt 3673 8091.56 86 264
Columbia 11255 7095.08 168 494
Cook 1181 6772.95 40 107
Coweta 8898 5853.91 218 407
Crawford 521 4260.71 19 72
Crisp 1464 6568.26 58 169
Dade 1239 7666.13 13 62
Dawson 2780 10288.29 48 252
Decatur 2180 8282.05 58 151
DeKalb 59245 7469.55 989 4883
Dodge 1091 5351.97 59 110
Dooly 804 6000 30 94
Dougherty 5694 6333.35 288 1064
Douglas 12330 8116.86 186 924
Early 1042 10270.06 42 78
Echols 362 9120.69 4 13
Effingham 3914 6113.14 70 266
Elbert 1539 8123.52 59 130
Emanuel 1779 7849.45 55 130
Evans 776 7261.16 18 76
Fannin 2199 8354.86 61 190
Fayette 6834 5813.99 160 279
Floyd 10083 10091.48 194 890
Forsyth 18351 7267.52 197 1002
Franklin 2384 10219.04 43 157
Fulton 84213 7661.43 1360 5389
Gilmer 2575 8196.2 77 230
Glascock 146 4826.45 7 21
Glynn 6845 7954.95 159 482
Gordon 6553 11288.74 107 335
Grady 1625 6621.84 50 189
Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141
Gwinnett 88039 9065.48 1129 5469
Habersham 4698 10257.64 156 484
Hall 25564 12388.72 468 2467
Hancock 846 10325.89 66 108
Haralson 1736 5650.67 35 79
Harris 2260 6510.72 60 165
Hart 1752 6710.84 39 131
Heard 655 5295.07 17 49
Henry 19789 8250.02 309 645
Houston 10250 6527.04 208 821
Irwin 777 8237.04 19 82
Jackson 8639 11564.93 139 520
Jasper 689 4852.45 19 62
Jeff Davis 1325 8747.03 36 95
Jefferson 1602 10461.7 61 163
Jenkins 736 8582.09 39 86
Johnson 796 8239.31 43 97
Jones 1623 5676.61 54 173
Lamar 1370 7081.2 47 127
Lanier 510 4927.06 9 29
Laurens 3768 7966.85 148 361
Lee 1625 5421.91 51 190
Liberty 3630 5863.92 62 233
Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54
Long 699 3509.92 11 50
Lowndes 8046 6825.7 146 402
Lumpkin 2861 8464 69 297
Macon 631 4858.33 32 87
Madison 2786 9232.2 46 161
Marion 410 4943.93 22 41
McDuffie 1732 8019.63 45 167
McIntosh 700 4805.38 14 59
Meriwether 1578 7507.14 77 163
Miller 685 11884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1553 7041.17 76 233
Monroe 1926 6946.3 90 201
Montgomery 738 8000.87 21 43
Morgan 1215 6348.63 24 93
Murray 4239 10528.8 85 269
Muscogee 14870 7759.91 434 1257
Newton 7707 6859.57 238 690
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23688 0 494 1311
Oconee 3096 7417.88 66 131
Oglethorpe 1222 8018.37 30 79
Paulding 11132 6451.76 172 454
Peach 1904 6955.25 62 230
Pickens 2599 7751.27 65 230
Pierce 1306 6682.02 49 153
Pike 1104 5853.66 28 79
Polk 3977 9146.31 87 382
Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57
Putnam 1834 8380.17 59 169
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1591 9366.54 42 156
Randolph 479 7092.09 33 84
Richmond 20474 10123.62 438 1401
Rockdale 6258 6590.14 156 911
Schley 211 4000 5 21
Screven 835 6007.19 21 72
Seminole 756 9287.47 18 71
Spalding 4250 6149.62 168 500
Stephens 3043 11558.04 79 261
Stewart 954 15565.35 25 128
Sumter 1855 6309.74 97 273
Talbot 404 6560.57 19 43
Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9
Tattnall 1886 7421.98 50 120
Taylor 518 6509.17 23 73
Telfair 735 4698.29 47 71
Terrell 586 6920.99 48 117
Thomas 3702 8332.02 116 364
Tift 3485 8535.39 101 425
Toombs 2991 11084.76 103 204
Towns 1150 9556.26 48 144
Treutlen 642 9401.08 31 55
Troup 6084 8640.33 198 543
Turner 619 7664.69 36 88
Twiggs 511 6319.56 39 108
Union 2118 8359.98 78 228
Unknown 2246 0 4 38
Upson 1842 7009.93 112 185
Walker 6765 9718.43 82 295
Walton 8205 8563.47 242 525
Ware 3095 8632.47 152 367
Warren 392 7523.99 17 51
Washington 1651 8132.2 62 119
Wayne 2802 9348.1 81 278
Webster 107 4196.08 4 15
Wheeler 461 5828.8 21 35
White 3022 9515.71 70 297
Whitfield 15022 14351.5 233 794
Wilcox 484 5506.26 30 74
Wilkes 696 6950.27 23 78
Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123
Worth 1202 5967.63 62 181
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,672,164 (9,127,441 reported molecular tests; 544,723 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 903,732 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 65,086 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,503 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

