UPDATE (Wednesday, January 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/5/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,493,254 (+17,397*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

*Note for table below: County data did not update Wednesday*

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2861 15414.04 98 247 Atkinson 1216 14597.84 32 183 Bacon 2023 17739.39 52 168 Baker 250 8023.11 13 44 Baldwin 5733 12904.02 176 400 Banks 2664 13332 65 295 Barrow 15060 17433.99 199 909 Bartow 17610 15897.66 329 1086 Ben Hill 1912 11486.93 72 181 Berrien 1588 8238.22 51 99 Bibb 22507 14792.64 601 2448 Bleckley 1157 9012.31 41 65 Brantley 1951 10160.4 77 166 Brooks 1457 9264.32 56 136 Bryan 4894 12504.79 65 338 Bulloch 8339 10493.66 100 327 Burke 2424 10849.52 48 202 Butts 3873 15384.92 114 217 Calhoun 631 9988.92 21 91 Camden 6400 11868.56 82 225 Candler 1154 10648.7 50 89 Carroll 11521 9591.32 162 403 Catoosa 9265 13472.25 99 339 Charlton 1772 13372.58 44 111 Chatham 36753 12579.06 685 2771 Chattahoochee 5536 51502.47 16 43 Chattooga 3953 15961.4 97 268 Cherokee 36188 13573.03 467 2125 Clarke 19985 15399.26 181 902 Clay 245 8581.44 4 14 Clayton 43469 14259.71 749 2628 Clinch 1055 15850.36 34 87 Cobb 105337 13323.88 1354 4424 Coffee 6545 15206.08 198 922 Colquitt 5989 13193.66 136 359 Columbia 15791 9954.55 261 718 Cook 1713 9823.94 53 131 Coweta 16549 10887.43 359 1073 Crawford 895 7319.27 40 112 Crisp 1953 8762.17 66 191 Dade 1998 12362.33 19 82 Dawson 4776 17675.14 78 359 Decatur 3638 13821.14 79 231 DeKalb 97511 12294.08 1276 7029 Dodge 1601 7853.81 64 126 Dooly 1145 8544.78 38 105 Dougherty 9906 11018.3 394 1394 Douglas 22352 14714.36 256 1181 Early 1602 15789.47 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7435 11612.47 153 520 Elbert 2167 11438.37 72 198 Emanuel 2771 12226.44 74 181 Evans 1175 10994.67 35 110 Fannin 3435 13050.91 97 283 Fayette 12761 10856.36 229 746 Floyd 17423 17437.65 326 1249 Forsyth 32385 12825.39 293 1359 Franklin 3503 15015.65 69 229 Fulton 144128 13112.31 1736 8565 Gilmer 3724 11853.46 122 369 Glascock 208 6876.03 7 28 Glynn 13357 15522.91 307 685 Gordon 9431 16246.62 182 443 Grady 2581 10517.52 68 246 Greene 2546 13602.61 65 215 Gwinnett 133078 13703.21 1479 6696 Habersham 6922 15113.54 204 660 Hall 37884 18359.19 662 3278 Hancock 1140 13914.32 76 124 Haralson 2619 8524.84 48 98 Harris 3562 10261.58 86 271 Hart 2480 9499.37 50 171 Heard 1174 9490.7 27 79 Henry 36279 15124.69 501 1610 Houston 17798 11333.49 299 1113 Irwin 926 9816.6 22 97 Jackson 14457 19353.41 224 891 Jasper 1212 8535.81 32 125 Jeff Davis 1845 12179.83 45 123 Jefferson 1928 12590.61 71 194 Jenkins 909 10599.35 43 96 Johnson 1082 11199.67 52 117 Jones 2877 10062.61 90 279 Lamar 2597 13423.27 86 200 Lanier 821 7931.6 12 37 Laurens 6419 13571.97 212 434 Lee 2854 9522.54 78 313 Liberty 7050 11388.6 99 341 Lincoln 733 9021.54 27 74 Long 1471 7386.39 21 84 Lowndes 11823 10029.86 236 566 Lumpkin 5028 14874.86 94 440 Macon 941 7245.15 40 109 Madison 4603 15253.34 74 297 Marion 710 8561.44 35 71 McDuffie 2493 11543.27 63 227 McIntosh 1487 10208 29 91 Meriwether 2592 12331.11 101 249 Miller 1029 17852.19 15 54 Mitchell 2317 10505.08 90 293 Monroe 3117 11241.75 119 264 Montgomery 1177 12760.19 41 65 Morgan 2220 11599.96 42 152 Murray 6821 16941.95 143 382 Muscogee 23554 12291.65 596 1927 Newton 14140 12585.22 328 1631 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 39347 0 786 2556 Oconee 5128 12286.46 74 208 Oglethorpe 1889 12395.01 43 147 Paulding 20671 11980.27 258 642 Peach 2963 10823.74 96 301 Pickens 3998 11923.65 96 393 Pierce 2182 11163.98 90 254 Pike 2111 11193 53 143 Polk 7119 16372.29 143 550 Pulaski 943 8656.94 42 66 Putnam 2923 13356.18 85 253 Quitman 133 5797.73 3 17 Rabun 2291 13487.58 66 225 Randolph 639 9461.06 40 104 Richmond 29173 14424.94 612 1911 Rockdale 11657 12275.7 241 1738 Schley 363 6881.52 8 29 Screven 1397 10050.36 35 101 Seminole 1258 15454.55 23 101 Spalding 8230 11908.55 292 686 Stephens 4779 18151.78 114 361 Stewart 1454 23723.28 30 140 Sumter 3089 10507.16 134 386 Talbot 685 11123.74 29 64 Taliaferro 136 8333.33 3 14 Tattnall 2755 10841.76 73 163 Taylor 861 10819.3 34 99 Telfair 1003 6411.4 56 90 Terrell 867 10239.75 56 159 Thomas 6385 14370.6 165 550 Tift 5128 12559.39 142 550 Toombs 4540 16825.41 155 272 Towns 1636 13594.81 71 187 Treutlen 912 13354.81 45 63 Troup 10131 14387.76 272 664 Turner 865 10710.75 41 117 Twiggs 827 10227.55 49 138 Union 3402 13428.06 120 354 Unknown 3664 0 5 69 Upson 3204 12193.17 140 260 Walker 10489 15068.24 138 441 Walton 12905 13468.8 329 1146 Ware 4649 12966.84 207 561 Warren 552 10595.01 20 61 Washington 2503 12328.83 79 137 Wayne 4544 15159.81 161 399 Webster 190 7450.98 7 23 Wheeler 632 7990.9 32 43 White 4861 15306.38 118 422 Whitfield 20856 19925.1 333 983 Wilcox 663 7542.66 32 85 Wilkes 937 9356.9 27 116 Wilkinson 1182 13252.61 42 149 Worth 1821 9040.81 79 240

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 14,773,787 (14,251,969 reported molecular tests; 697,350 reported antibody tests) (as of Tuesday, January 4; testing data did not update on January 5)

Positive molecular tests: 1,475,883 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive) (as of Tuesday, January 4; testing data did not update on January 5)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

95,844 (+965) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,460 (+180) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



