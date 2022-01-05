UPDATE (Wednesday, January 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases January 5 2022
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,493,254 (+17,397*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

*Note for table below: County data did not update Wednesday*

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2861 15414.04 98 247
Atkinson 1216 14597.84 32 183
Bacon 2023 17739.39 52 168
Baker 250 8023.11 13 44
Baldwin 5733 12904.02 176 400
Banks 2664 13332 65 295
Barrow 15060 17433.99 199 909
Bartow 17610 15897.66 329 1086
Ben Hill 1912 11486.93 72 181
Berrien 1588 8238.22 51 99
Bibb 22507 14792.64 601 2448
Bleckley 1157 9012.31 41 65
Brantley 1951 10160.4 77 166
Brooks 1457 9264.32 56 136
Bryan 4894 12504.79 65 338
Bulloch 8339 10493.66 100 327
Burke 2424 10849.52 48 202
Butts 3873 15384.92 114 217
Calhoun 631 9988.92 21 91
Camden 6400 11868.56 82 225
Candler 1154 10648.7 50 89
Carroll 11521 9591.32 162 403
Catoosa 9265 13472.25 99 339
Charlton 1772 13372.58 44 111
Chatham 36753 12579.06 685 2771
Chattahoochee 5536 51502.47 16 43
Chattooga 3953 15961.4 97 268
Cherokee 36188 13573.03 467 2125
Clarke 19985 15399.26 181 902
Clay 245 8581.44 4 14
Clayton 43469 14259.71 749 2628
Clinch 1055 15850.36 34 87
Cobb 105337 13323.88 1354 4424
Coffee 6545 15206.08 198 922
Colquitt 5989 13193.66 136 359
Columbia 15791 9954.55 261 718
Cook 1713 9823.94 53 131
Coweta 16549 10887.43 359 1073
Crawford 895 7319.27 40 112
Crisp 1953 8762.17 66 191
Dade 1998 12362.33 19 82
Dawson 4776 17675.14 78 359
Decatur 3638 13821.14 79 231
DeKalb 97511 12294.08 1276 7029
Dodge 1601 7853.81 64 126
Dooly 1145 8544.78 38 105
Dougherty 9906 11018.3 394 1394
Douglas 22352 14714.36 256 1181
Early 1602 15789.47 53 105
Echols 415 10456.03 5 15
Effingham 7435 11612.47 153 520
Elbert 2167 11438.37 72 198
Emanuel 2771 12226.44 74 181
Evans 1175 10994.67 35 110
Fannin 3435 13050.91 97 283
Fayette 12761 10856.36 229 746
Floyd 17423 17437.65 326 1249
Forsyth 32385 12825.39 293 1359
Franklin 3503 15015.65 69 229
Fulton 144128 13112.31 1736 8565
Gilmer 3724 11853.46 122 369
Glascock 208 6876.03 7 28
Glynn 13357 15522.91 307 685
Gordon 9431 16246.62 182 443
Grady 2581 10517.52 68 246
Greene 2546 13602.61 65 215
Gwinnett 133078 13703.21 1479 6696
Habersham 6922 15113.54 204 660
Hall 37884 18359.19 662 3278
Hancock 1140 13914.32 76 124
Haralson 2619 8524.84 48 98
Harris 3562 10261.58 86 271
Hart 2480 9499.37 50 171
Heard 1174 9490.7 27 79
Henry 36279 15124.69 501 1610
Houston 17798 11333.49 299 1113
Irwin 926 9816.6 22 97
Jackson 14457 19353.41 224 891
Jasper 1212 8535.81 32 125
Jeff Davis 1845 12179.83 45 123
Jefferson 1928 12590.61 71 194
Jenkins 909 10599.35 43 96
Johnson 1082 11199.67 52 117
Jones 2877 10062.61 90 279
Lamar 2597 13423.27 86 200
Lanier 821 7931.6 12 37
Laurens 6419 13571.97 212 434
Lee 2854 9522.54 78 313
Liberty 7050 11388.6 99 341
Lincoln 733 9021.54 27 74
Long 1471 7386.39 21 84
Lowndes 11823 10029.86 236 566
Lumpkin 5028 14874.86 94 440
Macon 941 7245.15 40 109
Madison 4603 15253.34 74 297
Marion 710 8561.44 35 71
McDuffie 2493 11543.27 63 227
McIntosh 1487 10208 29 91
Meriwether 2592 12331.11 101 249
Miller 1029 17852.19 15 54
Mitchell 2317 10505.08 90 293
Monroe 3117 11241.75 119 264
Montgomery 1177 12760.19 41 65
Morgan 2220 11599.96 42 152
Murray 6821 16941.95 143 382
Muscogee 23554 12291.65 596 1927
Newton 14140 12585.22 328 1631
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 39347 0 786 2556
Oconee 5128 12286.46 74 208
Oglethorpe 1889 12395.01 43 147
Paulding 20671 11980.27 258 642
Peach 2963 10823.74 96 301
Pickens 3998 11923.65 96 393
Pierce 2182 11163.98 90 254
Pike 2111 11193 53 143
Polk 7119 16372.29 143 550
Pulaski 943 8656.94 42 66
Putnam 2923 13356.18 85 253
Quitman 133 5797.73 3 17
Rabun 2291 13487.58 66 225
Randolph 639 9461.06 40 104
Richmond 29173 14424.94 612 1911
Rockdale 11657 12275.7 241 1738
Schley 363 6881.52 8 29
Screven 1397 10050.36 35 101
Seminole 1258 15454.55 23 101
Spalding 8230 11908.55 292 686
Stephens 4779 18151.78 114 361
Stewart 1454 23723.28 30 140
Sumter 3089 10507.16 134 386
Talbot 685 11123.74 29 64
Taliaferro 136 8333.33 3 14
Tattnall 2755 10841.76 73 163
Taylor 861 10819.3 34 99
Telfair 1003 6411.4 56 90
Terrell 867 10239.75 56 159
Thomas 6385 14370.6 165 550
Tift 5128 12559.39 142 550
Toombs 4540 16825.41 155 272
Towns 1636 13594.81 71 187
Treutlen 912 13354.81 45 63
Troup 10131 14387.76 272 664
Turner 865 10710.75 41 117
Twiggs 827 10227.55 49 138
Union 3402 13428.06 120 354
Unknown 3664 0 5 69
Upson 3204 12193.17 140 260
Walker 10489 15068.24 138 441
Walton 12905 13468.8 329 1146
Ware 4649 12966.84 207 561
Warren 552 10595.01 20 61
Washington 2503 12328.83 79 137
Wayne 4544 15159.81 161 399
Webster 190 7450.98 7 23
Wheeler 632 7990.9 32 43
White 4861 15306.38 118 422
Whitfield 20856 19925.1 333 983
Wilcox 663 7542.66 32 85
Wilkes 937 9356.9 27 116
Wilkinson 1182 13252.61 42 149
Worth 1821 9040.81 79 240
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 14,773,787 (14,251,969 reported molecular tests; 697,350 reported antibody tests) (as of Tuesday, January 4; testing data did not update on January 5)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,475,883 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive) (as of Tuesday, January 4; testing data did not update on January 5)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 95,844 (+965) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,460 (+180) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

