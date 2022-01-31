UPDATE (Monday, January 31 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 31, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/31/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,842,500 (+18,185 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 31, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3428 18468.83 102 255 Atkinson 1457 17491 32 190 Bacon 2433 21334.62 53 187 Baker 302 9691.91 13 44 Baldwin 7053 15875.12 177 416 Banks 3216 16094.49 68 308 Barrow 18785 21746.18 215 949 Bartow 20851 18823.52 358 1164 Ben Hill 2123 12754.58 72 183 Berrien 1951 10121.39 51 104 Bibb 27670 18186 618 2597 Bleckley 1428 11123.23 41 67 Brantley 2365 12316.43 80 173 Brooks 1793 11400.78 58 142 Bryan 6475 16544.45 67 365 Bulloch 10257 12907.24 102 338 Burke 2898 12971.09 52 216 Butts 4563 18125.84 124 241 Calhoun 926 14658.86 21 100 Camden 8121 15060.08 85 230 Candler 1290 11903.66 51 90 Carroll 13975 11634.3 166 421 Catoosa 11687 16994.08 108 369 Charlton 2059 15538.45 44 113 Chatham 50693 17350.16 703 2993 Chattahoochee 5840 54330.64 16 49 Chattooga 5040 20350.48 101 299 Cherokee 43771 16417.18 493 2239 Clarke 25322 19511.63 190 1055 Clay 343 12014.01 4 14 Clayton 55725 18280.2 776 2935 Clinch 1342 20162.26 35 90 Cobb 128706 16279.78 1425 4588 Coffee 8008 18605.08 199 953 Colquitt 7615 16775.71 140 376 Columbia 19118 12051.87 274 773 Cook 2003 11487.07 54 135 Coweta 20134 13245.97 374 1242 Crawford 1131 9249.26 41 114 Crisp 2487 11157.97 68 196 Dade 2375 14694.96 23 91 Dawson 5875 21742.35 87 371 Decatur 4477 17008.59 82 242 DeKalb 121574 15327.92 1330 7482 Dodge 2041 10012.26 64 129 Dooly 1478 11029.85 39 109 Dougherty 13363 14863.47 409 1507 Douglas 27269 17951.23 276 1216 Early 2024 19948.75 53 113 Echols 452 11388.26 5 16 Effingham 9774 15265.67 155 553 Elbert 2573 13581.42 76 229 Emanuel 3304 14578.19 76 188 Evans 1432 13399.46 38 116 Fannin 3967 15072.19 105 296 Fayette 15927 13549.82 244 867 Floyd 22097 22115.58 342 1423 Forsyth 40894 16195.19 308 1425 Franklin 4237 18161.94 71 244 Fulton 176173 16027.66 1797 9288 Gilmer 4466 14215.23 127 415 Glascock 255 8429.75 8 28 Glynn 17300 20105.29 322 710 Gordon 11351 19554.17 200 470 Grady 3486 14205.38 73 257 Greene 3024 16156.44 66 244 Gwinnett 167018 17198.05 1559 7067 Habersham 8036 17545.85 210 672 Hall 45022 21818.38 688 3354 Hancock 1329 16221.16 79 128 Haralson 3317 10796.82 51 103 Harris 4934 14214.1 89 295 Hart 3066 11743.98 50 182 Heard 1416 11447.05 28 87 Henry 44045 18362.34 538 1842 Houston 22087 14064.66 303 1150 Irwin 1007 10675.29 22 99 Jackson 17865 23915.66 235 952 Jasper 1582 11141.63 35 142 Jeff Davis 2217 14635.6 45 128 Jefferson 2155 14073.01 74 200 Jenkins 1053 12278.45 43 98 Johnson 1409 14584.41 53 121 Jones 3569 12482.95 93 297 Lamar 3175 16410.81 90 218 Lanier 1059 10230.9 12 37 Laurens 8313 17576.54 218 451 Lee 3615 12061.66 83 335 Liberty 10355 16727.51 101 366 Lincoln 829 10203.08 29 81 Long 2119 10640.22 21 85 Lowndes 14416 12229.59 239 585 Lumpkin 6193 18321.4 95 449 Macon 1159 8923.62 41 112 Madison 5769 19117.21 74 363 Marion 930 11214.28 36 82 McDuffie 2886 13362.97 67 238 McIntosh 1862 12782.32 31 96 Meriwether 3146 14966.7 104 278 Miller 1234 21408.74 15 57 Mitchell 2939 13325.17 92 307 Monroe 3760 13560.79 121 269 Montgomery 1391 15080.23 43 66 Morgan 2752 14379.77 43 176 Murray 8749 21730.71 148 395 Muscogee 30687 16014.01 615 2115 Newton 17297 15395.09 347 1868 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 59063 0 845 2921 Oconee 6610 15837.27 83 248 Oglethorpe 2296 15065.62 45 179 Paulding 24917 14441.12 274 692 Peach 3551 12971.69 98 306 Pickens 4919 14670.44 107 438 Pierce 2654 13578.92 91 275 Pike 2649 14045.6 55 166 Polk 8911 20493.54 146 622 Pulaski 1192 10942.81 42 68 Putnam 3509 16033.81 87 265 Quitman 222 9677.42 3 18 Rabun 2672 15730.6 70 234 Randolph 807 11948.47 40 108 Richmond 34533 17075.26 629 2079 Rockdale 14348 15109.52 259 1955 Schley 500 9478.67 8 31 Screven 1763 12683.45 35 109 Seminole 1568 19262.9 23 107 Spalding 10093 14604.25 309 731 Stephens 5636 21406.87 119 369 Stewart 1618 26399.09 31 147 Sumter 3803 12935.81 136 417 Talbot 903 14663.85 30 70 Taliaferro 173 10600.49 3 15 Tattnall 3184 12530.01 76 175 Taylor 1098 13797.44 37 107 Telfair 1175 7510.87 57 91 Terrell 1142 13487.66 57 166 Thomas 8512 19157.8 168 576 Tift 6121 14991.43 149 578 Toombs 5167 19149.09 154 275 Towns 1905 15830.15 74 197 Treutlen 1095 16034.56 45 64 Troup 11776 16723.95 288 689 Turner 1067 13211.99 41 123 Twiggs 1001 12379.42 50 149 Union 3953 15602.92 125 377 Unknown 9199 0 9 105 Upson 3934 14971.27 145 293 Walker 12689 18228.7 153 517 Walton 15400 16072.81 345 1336 Ware 5703 15906.62 206 580 Warren 638 12245.68 21 68 Washington 3079 15165.99 79 142 Wayne 5461 18219.12 164 421 Webster 249 9764.71 7 23 Wheeler 705 8913.9 32 43 White 5947 18725.99 126 436 Whitfield 26357 25180.56 346 1013 Wilcox 773 8794.08 32 87 Wilkes 1106 11044.54 30 127 Wilkinson 1565 17546.81 44 154 Worth 2255 11195.51 80 262

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 16,636,292 (15,919,955 reported molecular tests; 716,337 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,842,500 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

103,032 (+526 since Friday) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



27,595 (+93 since Friday) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, January 31, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



