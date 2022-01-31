UPDATE (Monday, January 31 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases January 31
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 31, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 1/31/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,842,500 (+18,185 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 31, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3428 18468.83 102 255
Atkinson 1457 17491 32 190
Bacon 2433 21334.62 53 187
Baker 302 9691.91 13 44
Baldwin 7053 15875.12 177 416
Banks 3216 16094.49 68 308
Barrow 18785 21746.18 215 949
Bartow 20851 18823.52 358 1164
Ben Hill 2123 12754.58 72 183
Berrien 1951 10121.39 51 104
Bibb 27670 18186 618 2597
Bleckley 1428 11123.23 41 67
Brantley 2365 12316.43 80 173
Brooks 1793 11400.78 58 142
Bryan 6475 16544.45 67 365
Bulloch 10257 12907.24 102 338
Burke 2898 12971.09 52 216
Butts 4563 18125.84 124 241
Calhoun 926 14658.86 21 100
Camden 8121 15060.08 85 230
Candler 1290 11903.66 51 90
Carroll 13975 11634.3 166 421
Catoosa 11687 16994.08 108 369
Charlton 2059 15538.45 44 113
Chatham 50693 17350.16 703 2993
Chattahoochee 5840 54330.64 16 49
Chattooga 5040 20350.48 101 299
Cherokee 43771 16417.18 493 2239
Clarke 25322 19511.63 190 1055
Clay 343 12014.01 4 14
Clayton 55725 18280.2 776 2935
Clinch 1342 20162.26 35 90
Cobb 128706 16279.78 1425 4588
Coffee 8008 18605.08 199 953
Colquitt 7615 16775.71 140 376
Columbia 19118 12051.87 274 773
Cook 2003 11487.07 54 135
Coweta 20134 13245.97 374 1242
Crawford 1131 9249.26 41 114
Crisp 2487 11157.97 68 196
Dade 2375 14694.96 23 91
Dawson 5875 21742.35 87 371
Decatur 4477 17008.59 82 242
DeKalb 121574 15327.92 1330 7482
Dodge 2041 10012.26 64 129
Dooly 1478 11029.85 39 109
Dougherty 13363 14863.47 409 1507
Douglas 27269 17951.23 276 1216
Early 2024 19948.75 53 113
Echols 452 11388.26 5 16
Effingham 9774 15265.67 155 553
Elbert 2573 13581.42 76 229
Emanuel 3304 14578.19 76 188
Evans 1432 13399.46 38 116
Fannin 3967 15072.19 105 296
Fayette 15927 13549.82 244 867
Floyd 22097 22115.58 342 1423
Forsyth 40894 16195.19 308 1425
Franklin 4237 18161.94 71 244
Fulton 176173 16027.66 1797 9288
Gilmer 4466 14215.23 127 415
Glascock 255 8429.75 8 28
Glynn 17300 20105.29 322 710
Gordon 11351 19554.17 200 470
Grady 3486 14205.38 73 257
Greene 3024 16156.44 66 244
Gwinnett 167018 17198.05 1559 7067
Habersham 8036 17545.85 210 672
Hall 45022 21818.38 688 3354
Hancock 1329 16221.16 79 128
Haralson 3317 10796.82 51 103
Harris 4934 14214.1 89 295
Hart 3066 11743.98 50 182
Heard 1416 11447.05 28 87
Henry 44045 18362.34 538 1842
Houston 22087 14064.66 303 1150
Irwin 1007 10675.29 22 99
Jackson 17865 23915.66 235 952
Jasper 1582 11141.63 35 142
Jeff Davis 2217 14635.6 45 128
Jefferson 2155 14073.01 74 200
Jenkins 1053 12278.45 43 98
Johnson 1409 14584.41 53 121
Jones 3569 12482.95 93 297
Lamar 3175 16410.81 90 218
Lanier 1059 10230.9 12 37
Laurens 8313 17576.54 218 451
Lee 3615 12061.66 83 335
Liberty 10355 16727.51 101 366
Lincoln 829 10203.08 29 81
Long 2119 10640.22 21 85
Lowndes 14416 12229.59 239 585
Lumpkin 6193 18321.4 95 449
Macon 1159 8923.62 41 112
Madison 5769 19117.21 74 363
Marion 930 11214.28 36 82
McDuffie 2886 13362.97 67 238
McIntosh 1862 12782.32 31 96
Meriwether 3146 14966.7 104 278
Miller 1234 21408.74 15 57
Mitchell 2939 13325.17 92 307
Monroe 3760 13560.79 121 269
Montgomery 1391 15080.23 43 66
Morgan 2752 14379.77 43 176
Murray 8749 21730.71 148 395
Muscogee 30687 16014.01 615 2115
Newton 17297 15395.09 347 1868
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 59063 0 845 2921
Oconee 6610 15837.27 83 248
Oglethorpe 2296 15065.62 45 179
Paulding 24917 14441.12 274 692
Peach 3551 12971.69 98 306
Pickens 4919 14670.44 107 438
Pierce 2654 13578.92 91 275
Pike 2649 14045.6 55 166
Polk 8911 20493.54 146 622
Pulaski 1192 10942.81 42 68
Putnam 3509 16033.81 87 265
Quitman 222 9677.42 3 18
Rabun 2672 15730.6 70 234
Randolph 807 11948.47 40 108
Richmond 34533 17075.26 629 2079
Rockdale 14348 15109.52 259 1955
Schley 500 9478.67 8 31
Screven 1763 12683.45 35 109
Seminole 1568 19262.9 23 107
Spalding 10093 14604.25 309 731
Stephens 5636 21406.87 119 369
Stewart 1618 26399.09 31 147
Sumter 3803 12935.81 136 417
Talbot 903 14663.85 30 70
Taliaferro 173 10600.49 3 15
Tattnall 3184 12530.01 76 175
Taylor 1098 13797.44 37 107
Telfair 1175 7510.87 57 91
Terrell 1142 13487.66 57 166
Thomas 8512 19157.8 168 576
Tift 6121 14991.43 149 578
Toombs 5167 19149.09 154 275
Towns 1905 15830.15 74 197
Treutlen 1095 16034.56 45 64
Troup 11776 16723.95 288 689
Turner 1067 13211.99 41 123
Twiggs 1001 12379.42 50 149
Union 3953 15602.92 125 377
Unknown 9199 0 9 105
Upson 3934 14971.27 145 293
Walker 12689 18228.7 153 517
Walton 15400 16072.81 345 1336
Ware 5703 15906.62 206 580
Warren 638 12245.68 21 68
Washington 3079 15165.99 79 142
Wayne 5461 18219.12 164 421
Webster 249 9764.71 7 23
Wheeler 705 8913.9 32 43
White 5947 18725.99 126 436
Whitfield 26357 25180.56 346 1013
Wilcox 773 8794.08 32 87
Wilkes 1106 11044.54 30 127
Wilkinson 1565 17546.81 44 154
Worth 2255 11195.51 80 262
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 16,636,292 (15,919,955 reported molecular tests; 716,337 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,842,500 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 103,032 (+526 since Friday) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 27,595 (+93 since Friday) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, January 31, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related