UPDATE (Friday, January 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 28, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/28/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,824,347 (+15,920*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 28, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3395 18291.04 102 252 Atkinson 1445 17346.94 32 190 Bacon 2387 20931.25 53 181 Baker 298 9563.54 13 44 Baldwin 6984 15719.82 177 414 Banks 3186 15944.35 68 307 Barrow 18628 21564.43 215 946 Bartow 20708 18694.42 356 1159 Ben Hill 2111 12682.49 72 183 Berrien 1922 9970.95 51 104 Bibb 27421 18022.35 617 2576 Bleckley 1417 11037.54 41 66 Brantley 2323 12097.7 80 173 Brooks 1771 11260.89 58 142 Bryan 6371 16278.71 66 361 Bulloch 10121 12736.1 101 336 Burke 2878 12881.57 52 215 Butts 4529 17990.78 123 239 Calhoun 908 14373.91 21 100 Camden 7962 14765.23 85 230 Candler 1281 11820.61 51 91 Carroll 13807 11494.43 166 420 Catoosa 11544 16786.15 106 369 Charlton 2044 15425.25 44 113 Chatham 50048 17129.4 703 2964 Chattahoochee 5819 54135.27 16 48 Chattooga 4957 20015.34 101 298 Cherokee 43433 16290.41 491 2230 Clarke 25092 19334.41 188 1044 Clay 336 11768.83 4 14 Clayton 55348 18156.53 770 2917 Clinch 1306 19621.39 35 89 Cobb 127448 16120.66 1426 4585 Coffee 7945 18458.71 199 953 Colquitt 7547 16625.91 140 372 Columbia 18894 11910.66 274 766 Cook 1985 11383.84 54 135 Coweta 19992 13152.55 374 1227 Crawford 1117 9134.77 40 114 Crisp 2472 11090.67 68 196 Dade 2354 14565.03 23 91 Dawson 5816 21524 85 370 Decatur 4370 16602.08 82 241 DeKalb 120776 15227.31 1325 7450 Dodge 2008 9850.38 64 129 Dooly 1429 10664.18 39 109 Dougherty 13194 14675.49 408 1498 Douglas 27038 17799.17 275 1212 Early 2006 19771.34 53 113 Echols 449 11312.67 5 16 Effingham 9625 15032.96 155 550 Elbert 2555 13486.41 76 226 Emanuel 3264 14401.69 76 186 Evans 1404 13137.46 38 114 Fannin 3924 14908.81 105 296 Fayette 15755 13403.49 242 857 Floyd 21893 21911.41 340 1421 Forsyth 40330 15971.83 304 1419 Franklin 4209 18041.92 71 243 Fulton 175011 15921.95 1792 9259 Gilmer 4414 14049.72 126 409 Glascock 248 8198.35 8 28 Glynn 17048 19812.43 322 710 Gordon 11252 19383.62 195 464 Grady 3432 13985.33 71 257 Greene 3004 16049.58 66 242 Gwinnett 165130 17003.64 1550 7038 Habersham 7952 17362.45 210 670 Hall 44646 21636.16 688 3347 Hancock 1318 16086.9 79 127 Haralson 3239 10542.93 51 103 Harris 4861 14003.8 88 292 Hart 3042 11652.05 50 179 Heard 1406 11366.21 28 86 Henry 43728 18230.18 534 1826 Houston 21853 13915.65 302 1149 Irwin 996 10558.68 22 99 Jackson 17706 23702.81 235 947 Jasper 1560 10986.69 35 141 Jeff Davis 2181 14397.94 45 127 Jefferson 2141 13981.58 74 200 Jenkins 1043 12161.85 43 98 Johnson 1372 14201.43 53 121 Jones 3531 12350.04 92 296 Lamar 3132 16188.56 90 216 Lanier 1054 10182.59 12 37 Laurens 8231 17403.16 218 449 Lee 3551 11848.12 83 332 Liberty 10190 16460.97 101 362 Lincoln 823 10129.23 29 80 Long 2074 10414.26 21 85 Lowndes 14284 12117.61 239 585 Lumpkin 6134 18146.86 94 449 Macon 1155 8892.82 41 111 Madison 5701 18891.87 74 356 Marion 915 11033.4 36 81 McDuffie 2857 13228.69 67 237 McIntosh 1844 12658.75 31 96 Meriwether 3120 14843.01 103 275 Miller 1210 20992.37 15 57 Mitchell 2852 12930.72 92 305 Monroe 3725 13434.56 121 269 Montgomery 1352 14657.42 43 66 Morgan 2746 14348.42 43 174 Murray 8652 21489.78 146 393 Muscogee 30303 15813.62 613 2101 Newton 17158 15271.37 346 1850 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 58101 0 841 2893 Oconee 6542 15674.34 83 246 Oglethorpe 2277 14940.94 45 175 Paulding 24702 14316.51 270 689 Peach 3515 12840.18 97 306 Pickens 4862 14500.45 107 433 Pierce 2626 13435.66 91 274 Pike 2620 13891.83 55 164 Polk 8812 20265.86 146 622 Pulaski 1171 10750.02 42 68 Putnam 3476 15883.02 87 264 Quitman 221 9633.83 3 18 Rabun 2643 15559.87 70 234 Randolph 797 11800.41 40 108 Richmond 34185 16903.18 627 2063 Rockdale 14257 15013.69 258 1943 Schley 497 9421.8 8 30 Screven 1739 12510.79 35 108 Seminole 1547 19004.91 23 107 Spalding 10003 14474.03 305 727 Stephens 5580 21194.17 119 369 Stewart 1615 26350.14 31 147 Sumter 3783 12867.78 134 416 Talbot 901 14631.37 29 70 Taliaferro 171 10477.94 3 15 Tattnall 3143 12368.66 76 175 Taylor 1092 13722.04 37 106 Telfair 1168 7466.12 57 91 Terrell 1128 13322.31 57 165 Thomas 8404 18914.72 168 572 Tift 6074 14876.32 148 576 Toombs 5135 19030.5 154 275 Towns 1885 15663.95 74 196 Treutlen 1084 15873.48 45 64 Troup 11705 16623.11 287 689 Turner 1048 12976.72 41 122 Twiggs 995 12305.22 50 146 Union 3927 15500.3 125 375 Unknown 9246 0 11 104 Upson 3891 14807.63 144 290 Walker 12544 18020.4 153 515 Walton 15276 15943.39 344 1326 Ware 5648 15753.21 206 578 Warren 629 12072.94 21 67 Washington 3038 14964.04 79 142 Wayne 5385 17965.57 164 420 Webster 245 9607.84 7 23 Wheeler 704 8901.25 32 43 White 5876 18502.42 126 435 Whitfield 26043 24880.58 345 1010 Wilcox 768 8737.2 32 87 Wilkes 1099 10974.64 30 126 Wilkinson 1538 17244.09 44 154 Worth 2230 11071.39 80 260

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 16,531,684 (15,817,114 reported molecular tests; 714,570 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,824,347 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

102,506 (+278) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



27,502 (+127) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, January 28, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



