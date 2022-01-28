UPDATE (Friday, January 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases January 28
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 28, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,824,347 (+15,920*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 28, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3395 18291.04 102 252
Atkinson 1445 17346.94 32 190
Bacon 2387 20931.25 53 181
Baker 298 9563.54 13 44
Baldwin 6984 15719.82 177 414
Banks 3186 15944.35 68 307
Barrow 18628 21564.43 215 946
Bartow 20708 18694.42 356 1159
Ben Hill 2111 12682.49 72 183
Berrien 1922 9970.95 51 104
Bibb 27421 18022.35 617 2576
Bleckley 1417 11037.54 41 66
Brantley 2323 12097.7 80 173
Brooks 1771 11260.89 58 142
Bryan 6371 16278.71 66 361
Bulloch 10121 12736.1 101 336
Burke 2878 12881.57 52 215
Butts 4529 17990.78 123 239
Calhoun 908 14373.91 21 100
Camden 7962 14765.23 85 230
Candler 1281 11820.61 51 91
Carroll 13807 11494.43 166 420
Catoosa 11544 16786.15 106 369
Charlton 2044 15425.25 44 113
Chatham 50048 17129.4 703 2964
Chattahoochee 5819 54135.27 16 48
Chattooga 4957 20015.34 101 298
Cherokee 43433 16290.41 491 2230
Clarke 25092 19334.41 188 1044
Clay 336 11768.83 4 14
Clayton 55348 18156.53 770 2917
Clinch 1306 19621.39 35 89
Cobb 127448 16120.66 1426 4585
Coffee 7945 18458.71 199 953
Colquitt 7547 16625.91 140 372
Columbia 18894 11910.66 274 766
Cook 1985 11383.84 54 135
Coweta 19992 13152.55 374 1227
Crawford 1117 9134.77 40 114
Crisp 2472 11090.67 68 196
Dade 2354 14565.03 23 91
Dawson 5816 21524 85 370
Decatur 4370 16602.08 82 241
DeKalb 120776 15227.31 1325 7450
Dodge 2008 9850.38 64 129
Dooly 1429 10664.18 39 109
Dougherty 13194 14675.49 408 1498
Douglas 27038 17799.17 275 1212
Early 2006 19771.34 53 113
Echols 449 11312.67 5 16
Effingham 9625 15032.96 155 550
Elbert 2555 13486.41 76 226
Emanuel 3264 14401.69 76 186
Evans 1404 13137.46 38 114
Fannin 3924 14908.81 105 296
Fayette 15755 13403.49 242 857
Floyd 21893 21911.41 340 1421
Forsyth 40330 15971.83 304 1419
Franklin 4209 18041.92 71 243
Fulton 175011 15921.95 1792 9259
Gilmer 4414 14049.72 126 409
Glascock 248 8198.35 8 28
Glynn 17048 19812.43 322 710
Gordon 11252 19383.62 195 464
Grady 3432 13985.33 71 257
Greene 3004 16049.58 66 242
Gwinnett 165130 17003.64 1550 7038
Habersham 7952 17362.45 210 670
Hall 44646 21636.16 688 3347
Hancock 1318 16086.9 79 127
Haralson 3239 10542.93 51 103
Harris 4861 14003.8 88 292
Hart 3042 11652.05 50 179
Heard 1406 11366.21 28 86
Henry 43728 18230.18 534 1826
Houston 21853 13915.65 302 1149
Irwin 996 10558.68 22 99
Jackson 17706 23702.81 235 947
Jasper 1560 10986.69 35 141
Jeff Davis 2181 14397.94 45 127
Jefferson 2141 13981.58 74 200
Jenkins 1043 12161.85 43 98
Johnson 1372 14201.43 53 121
Jones 3531 12350.04 92 296
Lamar 3132 16188.56 90 216
Lanier 1054 10182.59 12 37
Laurens 8231 17403.16 218 449
Lee 3551 11848.12 83 332
Liberty 10190 16460.97 101 362
Lincoln 823 10129.23 29 80
Long 2074 10414.26 21 85
Lowndes 14284 12117.61 239 585
Lumpkin 6134 18146.86 94 449
Macon 1155 8892.82 41 111
Madison 5701 18891.87 74 356
Marion 915 11033.4 36 81
McDuffie 2857 13228.69 67 237
McIntosh 1844 12658.75 31 96
Meriwether 3120 14843.01 103 275
Miller 1210 20992.37 15 57
Mitchell 2852 12930.72 92 305
Monroe 3725 13434.56 121 269
Montgomery 1352 14657.42 43 66
Morgan 2746 14348.42 43 174
Murray 8652 21489.78 146 393
Muscogee 30303 15813.62 613 2101
Newton 17158 15271.37 346 1850
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 58101 0 841 2893
Oconee 6542 15674.34 83 246
Oglethorpe 2277 14940.94 45 175
Paulding 24702 14316.51 270 689
Peach 3515 12840.18 97 306
Pickens 4862 14500.45 107 433
Pierce 2626 13435.66 91 274
Pike 2620 13891.83 55 164
Polk 8812 20265.86 146 622
Pulaski 1171 10750.02 42 68
Putnam 3476 15883.02 87 264
Quitman 221 9633.83 3 18
Rabun 2643 15559.87 70 234
Randolph 797 11800.41 40 108
Richmond 34185 16903.18 627 2063
Rockdale 14257 15013.69 258 1943
Schley 497 9421.8 8 30
Screven 1739 12510.79 35 108
Seminole 1547 19004.91 23 107
Spalding 10003 14474.03 305 727
Stephens 5580 21194.17 119 369
Stewart 1615 26350.14 31 147
Sumter 3783 12867.78 134 416
Talbot 901 14631.37 29 70
Taliaferro 171 10477.94 3 15
Tattnall 3143 12368.66 76 175
Taylor 1092 13722.04 37 106
Telfair 1168 7466.12 57 91
Terrell 1128 13322.31 57 165
Thomas 8404 18914.72 168 572
Tift 6074 14876.32 148 576
Toombs 5135 19030.5 154 275
Towns 1885 15663.95 74 196
Treutlen 1084 15873.48 45 64
Troup 11705 16623.11 287 689
Turner 1048 12976.72 41 122
Twiggs 995 12305.22 50 146
Union 3927 15500.3 125 375
Unknown 9246 0 11 104
Upson 3891 14807.63 144 290
Walker 12544 18020.4 153 515
Walton 15276 15943.39 344 1326
Ware 5648 15753.21 206 578
Warren 629 12072.94 21 67
Washington 3038 14964.04 79 142
Wayne 5385 17965.57 164 420
Webster 245 9607.84 7 23
Wheeler 704 8901.25 32 43
White 5876 18502.42 126 435
Whitfield 26043 24880.58 345 1010
Wilcox 768 8737.2 32 87
Wilkes 1099 10974.64 30 126
Wilkinson 1538 17244.09 44 154
Worth 2230 11071.39 80 260
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 16,531,684 (15,817,114 reported molecular tests; 714,570 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,824,347 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 102,506 (+278) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 27,502 (+127) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, January 28, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

