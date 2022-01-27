UPDATE (Thursday, January 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases January 27
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,808,462 (+17,145*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3381 18215.61 101 251
Atkinson 1440 17286.91 32 190
Bacon 2355 20650.65 53 180
Baker 297 9531.45 13 44
Baldwin 6951 15645.54 177 413
Banks 3167 15849.26 68 306
Barrow 18507 21424.35 211 944
Bartow 20459 18469.64 354 1155
Ben Hill 2102 12628.42 72 183
Berrien 1897 9841.25 51 104
Bibb 27284 17932.3 616 2568
Bleckley 1406 10951.86 41 66
Brantley 2303 11993.54 80 172
Brooks 1754 11152.79 58 140
Bryan 6305 16110.07 65 360
Bulloch 10070 12671.93 101 335
Burke 2854 12774.15 50 215
Butts 4498 17867.64 122 238
Calhoun 900 14247.27 21 100
Camden 7892 14635.41 84 228
Candler 1275 11765.25 51 90
Carroll 13704 11408.69 165 420
Catoosa 11429 16618.92 106 365
Charlton 2025 15281.87 44 113
Chatham 49636 16988.39 699 2955
Chattahoochee 5808 54032.93 16 48
Chattooga 4887 19732.7 101 297
Cherokee 43179 16195.14 485 2229
Clarke 24960 19232.7 187 1042
Clay 333 11663.75 4 14
Clayton 54919 18015.8 769 2908
Clinch 1300 19531.25 35 89
Cobb 126015 15939.4 1419 4582
Coffee 7912 18382.05 199 952
Colquitt 7500 16522.37 140 372
Columbia 18656 11760.63 273 765
Cook 1978 11343.69 54 135
Coweta 19800 13026.23 373 1218
Crawford 1110 9077.53 40 113
Crisp 2452 11000.94 68 195
Dade 2342 14490.78 23 91
Dawson 5793 21438.88 83 370
Decatur 4294 16313.35 82 239
DeKalb 119207 15029.49 1319 7436
Dodge 1991 9766.99 64 129
Dooly 1397 10425.37 39 109
Dougherty 12959 14414.1 408 1498
Douglas 26899 17707.66 274 1211
Early 1988 19593.93 53 112
Echols 446 11237.09 5 16
Effingham 9558 14928.31 155 547
Elbert 2542 13417.79 76 226
Emanuel 3218 14198.73 76 185
Evans 1400 13100.03 38 114
Fannin 3911 14859.42 105 296
Fayette 15587 13260.57 242 856
Floyd 21613 21631.17 337 1411
Forsyth 39996 15839.56 300 1415
Franklin 4183 17930.47 71 243
Fulton 173110 15749 1786 9237
Gilmer 4386 13960.59 126 409
Glascock 245 8099.17 8 28
Glynn 16938 19684.59 321 707
Gordon 11166 19235.47 195 463
Grady 3364 13708.23 71 251
Greene 2992 15985.47 66 240
Gwinnett 163674 16853.71 1534 7020
Habersham 7909 17268.56 210 671
Hall 44430 21531.48 686 3345
Hancock 1305 15928.23 79 127
Haralson 3196 10402.97 51 103
Harris 4803 13836.71 88 289
Hart 3015 11548.63 50 180
Heard 1397 11293.45 27 86
Henry 43385 18087.18 531 1820
Houston 21631 13774.29 301 1145
Irwin 992 10516.27 22 99
Jackson 17579 23532.8 235 941
Jasper 1550 10916.26 34 139
Jeff Davis 2159 14252.71 45 127
Jefferson 2135 13942.4 74 200
Jenkins 1035 12068.56 43 98
Johnson 1366 14139.32 53 121
Jones 3500 12241.61 91 295
Lamar 3114 16095.52 90 215
Lanier 1045 10095.64 12 37
Laurens 8184 17303.79 218 447
Lee 3520 11744.69 83 332
Liberty 10079 16281.66 101 359
Lincoln 815 10030.77 29 80
Long 2053 10308.81 21 85
Lowndes 14139 11994.6 239 585
Lumpkin 6076 17975.27 94 449
Macon 1143 8800.43 41 111
Madison 5671 18792.46 74 356
Marion 903 10888.7 36 81
McDuffie 2831 13108.3 67 235
McIntosh 1834 12590.1 31 95
Meriwether 3093 14714.56 103 273
Miller 1208 20957.67 15 57
Mitchell 2813 12753.9 92 304
Monroe 3692 13315.54 120 268
Montgomery 1345 14581.53 42 66
Morgan 2732 14275.26 42 174
Murray 8591 21338.27 145 392
Muscogee 30008 15659.67 611 2095
Newton 17052 15177.03 344 1843
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 57792 0 833 2882
Oconee 6492 15554.54 79 244
Oglethorpe 2264 14855.64 45 174
Paulding 24510 14205.24 270 688
Peach 3501 12789.04 96 306
Pickens 4816 14363.26 107 430
Pierce 2599 13297.52 91 273
Pike 2593 13748.67 55 162
Polk 8708 20026.68 146 619
Pulaski 1160 10649.04 42 68
Putnam 3458 15800.78 87 263
Quitman 217 9459.46 3 17
Rabun 2617 15406.81 70 234
Randolph 787 11652.35 40 108
Richmond 33963 16793.41 627 2060
Rockdale 14166 14917.86 256 1937
Schley 495 9383.89 8 30
Screven 1734 12474.82 35 108
Seminole 1541 18931.2 23 107
Spalding 9939 14381.42 304 724
Stephens 5512 20935.89 118 369
Stewart 1603 26154.35 31 147
Sumter 3760 12789.55 134 416
Talbot 892 14485.22 29 69
Taliaferro 170 10416.67 3 15
Tattnall 3103 12211.25 76 175
Taylor 1082 13596.38 37 105
Telfair 1158 7402.2 57 91
Terrell 1122 13251.45 57 165
Thomas 8283 18642.39 167 570
Tift 6039 14790.6 147 576
Toombs 5114 18952.67 155 276
Towns 1877 15597.47 74 196
Treutlen 1081 15829.55 45 64
Troup 11639 16529.38 284 688
Turner 1040 12877.66 41 122
Twiggs 989 12231.02 49 144
Union 3904 15409.51 123 375
Unknown 9165 0 10 99
Upson 3863 14701.07 144 287
Walker 12429 17855.19 152 511
Walton 15191 15854.68 342 1319
Ware 5595 15605.39 206 578
Warren 628 12053.74 21 67
Washington 3024 14895.08 79 142
Wayne 5358 17875.49 163 418
Webster 244 9568.63 7 23
Wheeler 696 8800.1 32 43
White 5834 18370.17 125 432
Whitfield 25891 24735.36 340 1009
Wilcox 762 8668.94 32 87
Wilkes 1095 10934.69 30 125
Wilkinson 1528 17131.97 43 154
Worth 2212 10982.03 80 259
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 16,448,104 (15,734,405 reported molecular tests; 713,699 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,791,344 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 102,228 (+646) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 27,375 (+91) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

