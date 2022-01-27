UPDATE (Thursday, January 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/27/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,808,462 (+17,145*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3381 18215.61 101 251 Atkinson 1440 17286.91 32 190 Bacon 2355 20650.65 53 180 Baker 297 9531.45 13 44 Baldwin 6951 15645.54 177 413 Banks 3167 15849.26 68 306 Barrow 18507 21424.35 211 944 Bartow 20459 18469.64 354 1155 Ben Hill 2102 12628.42 72 183 Berrien 1897 9841.25 51 104 Bibb 27284 17932.3 616 2568 Bleckley 1406 10951.86 41 66 Brantley 2303 11993.54 80 172 Brooks 1754 11152.79 58 140 Bryan 6305 16110.07 65 360 Bulloch 10070 12671.93 101 335 Burke 2854 12774.15 50 215 Butts 4498 17867.64 122 238 Calhoun 900 14247.27 21 100 Camden 7892 14635.41 84 228 Candler 1275 11765.25 51 90 Carroll 13704 11408.69 165 420 Catoosa 11429 16618.92 106 365 Charlton 2025 15281.87 44 113 Chatham 49636 16988.39 699 2955 Chattahoochee 5808 54032.93 16 48 Chattooga 4887 19732.7 101 297 Cherokee 43179 16195.14 485 2229 Clarke 24960 19232.7 187 1042 Clay 333 11663.75 4 14 Clayton 54919 18015.8 769 2908 Clinch 1300 19531.25 35 89 Cobb 126015 15939.4 1419 4582 Coffee 7912 18382.05 199 952 Colquitt 7500 16522.37 140 372 Columbia 18656 11760.63 273 765 Cook 1978 11343.69 54 135 Coweta 19800 13026.23 373 1218 Crawford 1110 9077.53 40 113 Crisp 2452 11000.94 68 195 Dade 2342 14490.78 23 91 Dawson 5793 21438.88 83 370 Decatur 4294 16313.35 82 239 DeKalb 119207 15029.49 1319 7436 Dodge 1991 9766.99 64 129 Dooly 1397 10425.37 39 109 Dougherty 12959 14414.1 408 1498 Douglas 26899 17707.66 274 1211 Early 1988 19593.93 53 112 Echols 446 11237.09 5 16 Effingham 9558 14928.31 155 547 Elbert 2542 13417.79 76 226 Emanuel 3218 14198.73 76 185 Evans 1400 13100.03 38 114 Fannin 3911 14859.42 105 296 Fayette 15587 13260.57 242 856 Floyd 21613 21631.17 337 1411 Forsyth 39996 15839.56 300 1415 Franklin 4183 17930.47 71 243 Fulton 173110 15749 1786 9237 Gilmer 4386 13960.59 126 409 Glascock 245 8099.17 8 28 Glynn 16938 19684.59 321 707 Gordon 11166 19235.47 195 463 Grady 3364 13708.23 71 251 Greene 2992 15985.47 66 240 Gwinnett 163674 16853.71 1534 7020 Habersham 7909 17268.56 210 671 Hall 44430 21531.48 686 3345 Hancock 1305 15928.23 79 127 Haralson 3196 10402.97 51 103 Harris 4803 13836.71 88 289 Hart 3015 11548.63 50 180 Heard 1397 11293.45 27 86 Henry 43385 18087.18 531 1820 Houston 21631 13774.29 301 1145 Irwin 992 10516.27 22 99 Jackson 17579 23532.8 235 941 Jasper 1550 10916.26 34 139 Jeff Davis 2159 14252.71 45 127 Jefferson 2135 13942.4 74 200 Jenkins 1035 12068.56 43 98 Johnson 1366 14139.32 53 121 Jones 3500 12241.61 91 295 Lamar 3114 16095.52 90 215 Lanier 1045 10095.64 12 37 Laurens 8184 17303.79 218 447 Lee 3520 11744.69 83 332 Liberty 10079 16281.66 101 359 Lincoln 815 10030.77 29 80 Long 2053 10308.81 21 85 Lowndes 14139 11994.6 239 585 Lumpkin 6076 17975.27 94 449 Macon 1143 8800.43 41 111 Madison 5671 18792.46 74 356 Marion 903 10888.7 36 81 McDuffie 2831 13108.3 67 235 McIntosh 1834 12590.1 31 95 Meriwether 3093 14714.56 103 273 Miller 1208 20957.67 15 57 Mitchell 2813 12753.9 92 304 Monroe 3692 13315.54 120 268 Montgomery 1345 14581.53 42 66 Morgan 2732 14275.26 42 174 Murray 8591 21338.27 145 392 Muscogee 30008 15659.67 611 2095 Newton 17052 15177.03 344 1843 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 57792 0 833 2882 Oconee 6492 15554.54 79 244 Oglethorpe 2264 14855.64 45 174 Paulding 24510 14205.24 270 688 Peach 3501 12789.04 96 306 Pickens 4816 14363.26 107 430 Pierce 2599 13297.52 91 273 Pike 2593 13748.67 55 162 Polk 8708 20026.68 146 619 Pulaski 1160 10649.04 42 68 Putnam 3458 15800.78 87 263 Quitman 217 9459.46 3 17 Rabun 2617 15406.81 70 234 Randolph 787 11652.35 40 108 Richmond 33963 16793.41 627 2060 Rockdale 14166 14917.86 256 1937 Schley 495 9383.89 8 30 Screven 1734 12474.82 35 108 Seminole 1541 18931.2 23 107 Spalding 9939 14381.42 304 724 Stephens 5512 20935.89 118 369 Stewart 1603 26154.35 31 147 Sumter 3760 12789.55 134 416 Talbot 892 14485.22 29 69 Taliaferro 170 10416.67 3 15 Tattnall 3103 12211.25 76 175 Taylor 1082 13596.38 37 105 Telfair 1158 7402.2 57 91 Terrell 1122 13251.45 57 165 Thomas 8283 18642.39 167 570 Tift 6039 14790.6 147 576 Toombs 5114 18952.67 155 276 Towns 1877 15597.47 74 196 Treutlen 1081 15829.55 45 64 Troup 11639 16529.38 284 688 Turner 1040 12877.66 41 122 Twiggs 989 12231.02 49 144 Union 3904 15409.51 123 375 Unknown 9165 0 10 99 Upson 3863 14701.07 144 287 Walker 12429 17855.19 152 511 Walton 15191 15854.68 342 1319 Ware 5595 15605.39 206 578 Warren 628 12053.74 21 67 Washington 3024 14895.08 79 142 Wayne 5358 17875.49 163 418 Webster 244 9568.63 7 23 Wheeler 696 8800.1 32 43 White 5834 18370.17 125 432 Whitfield 25891 24735.36 340 1009 Wilcox 762 8668.94 32 87 Wilkes 1095 10934.69 30 125 Wilkinson 1528 17131.97 43 154 Worth 2212 10982.03 80 259

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 16,448,104 (15,734,405 reported molecular tests; 713,699 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,791,344 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

102,228 (+646) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



27,375 (+91) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



