UPDATE (Wednesday, January 26 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases January 26
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 1/26/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,791,344 (+13,913*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3369 18150.96 101 250
Atkinson 1430 17166.87 32 189
Bacon 2348 20589.27 53 179
Baker 294 9435.17 13 44
Baldwin 6896 15521.74 177 413
Banks 3126 15644.08 68 306
Barrow 18290 21173.15 209 940
Bartow 20366 18385.68 353 1151
Ben Hill 2096 12592.37 72 183
Berrien 1888 9794.56 51 103
Bibb 27112 17819.26 614 2553
Bleckley 1395 10866.18 41 66
Brantley 2287 11910.22 80 171
Brooks 1747 11108.29 58 140
Bryan 6223 15900.55 65 359
Bulloch 9970 12546.09 101 335
Burke 2830 12666.73 50 214
Butts 4480 17796.14 122 233
Calhoun 900 14247.27 21 100
Camden 7828 14516.73 84 228
Candler 1270 11719.11 51 90
Carroll 13620 11338.76 165 420
Catoosa 11262 16376.09 105 364
Charlton 2013 15191.31 44 113
Chatham 49203 16840.19 698 2935
Chattahoochee 5792 53884.08 16 47
Chattooga 4874 19680.21 101 297
Cherokee 42612 15982.48 480 2222
Clarke 24593 18949.91 187 1016
Clay 331 11593.7 4 14
Clayton 52145 17105.81 766 2874
Clinch 1283 19275.84 35 89
Cobb 125152 15830.24 1416 4575
Coffee 7859 18258.91 199 949
Colquitt 7431 16370.37 140 372
Columbia 18513 11670.48 272 762
Cook 1975 11326.49 53 135
Coweta 19627 12912.42 372 1192
Crawford 1103 9020.28 40 113
Crisp 2442 10956.08 68 195
Dade 2317 14336.1 23 91
Dawson 5740 21242.74 83 370
Decatur 4278 16252.56 82 239
DeKalb 118633 14957.12 1311 7404
Dodge 1946 9546.23 64 129
Dooly 1393 10395.52 39 109
Dougherty 12910 14359.6 407 1492
Douglas 26779 17628.67 272 1210
Early 1976 19475.66 53 112
Echols 444 11186.7 5 16
Effingham 9401 14683.1 155 544
Elbert 2516 13280.55 76 223
Emanuel 3186 14057.54 76 185
Evans 1393 13034.53 38 114
Fannin 3882 14749.24 103 295
Fayette 15370 13075.95 240 846
Floyd 21510 21528.08 337 1410
Forsyth 39631 15695.01 300 1415
Franklin 4143 17759.01 71 240
Fulton 171941 15642.65 1783 9190
Gilmer 4322 13756.88 126 402
Glascock 241 7966.94 8 28
Glynn 16757 19474.24 320 705
Gordon 11088 19101.1 195 462
Grady 3316 13512.63 71 251
Greene 2976 15899.98 66 237
Gwinnett 162882 16772.16 1527 6992
Habersham 7874 17192.14 209 671
Hall 44206 21422.93 681 3344
Hancock 1303 15903.82 79 127
Haralson 3180 10350.89 51 103
Harris 4757 13704.19 87 287
Hart 2978 11406.9 50 176
Heard 1389 11228.78 27 84
Henry 43008 17930.01 530 1780
Houston 21467 13669.85 300 1143
Irwin 987 10463.27 22 99
Jackson 17335 23206.16 234 932
Jasper 1530 10775.41 34 137
Jeff Davis 2149 14186.69 45 127
Jefferson 2127 13890.16 74 199
Jenkins 1029 11998.6 43 97
Johnson 1355 14025.46 53 121
Jones 3470 12136.69 91 295
Lamar 3102 16033.49 90 214
Lanier 1042 10066.66 12 37
Laurens 8101 17128.3 218 446
Lee 3499 11674.62 83 331
Liberty 9926 16034.51 101 357
Lincoln 810 9969.23 27 80
Long 2024 10163.19 21 85
Lowndes 14037 11908.07 239 584
Lumpkin 6019 17806.64 94 449
Macon 1137 8754.23 41 111
Madison 5561 18427.94 74 345
Marion 895 10792.23 36 78
McDuffie 2823 13071.26 67 232
McIntosh 1823 12514.59 31 95
Meriwether 3074 14624.17 103 268
Miller 1203 20870.92 15 57
Mitchell 2786 12631.48 92 303
Monroe 3674 13250.62 120 267
Montgomery 1336 14483.95 42 66
Morgan 2719 14207.34 42 173
Murray 8493 21094.86 144 391
Muscogee 29756 15528.16 609 2068
Newton 16892 15034.62 343 1806
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 56037 0 828 2838
Oconee 6382 15290.99 78 239
Oglethorpe 2228 14619.42 45 172
Paulding 24376 14127.57 269 686
Peach 3478 12705.02 96 305
Pickens 4761 14199.22 106 424
Pierce 2590 13251.47 91 272
Pike 2572 13637.33 54 160
Polk 8668 19934.69 145 614
Pulaski 1156 10612.32 42 68
Putnam 3437 15704.82 87 263
Quitman 211 9197.91 3 17
Rabun 2608 15353.82 70 233
Randolph 783 11593.13 40 108
Richmond 33708 16667.33 622 2051
Rockdale 14068 14814.66 255 1903
Schley 491 9308.06 8 30
Screven 1718 12359.71 35 108
Seminole 1529 18783.78 23 107
Spalding 9874 14287.37 300 720
Stephens 5478 20806.75 116 369
Stewart 1599 26089.08 31 147
Sumter 3736 12707.92 134 414
Talbot 888 14420.27 29 69
Taliaferro 166 10171.57 3 15
Tattnall 3078 12112.86 76 175
Taylor 1061 13332.5 37 105
Telfair 1147 7331.88 57 90
Terrell 1122 13251.45 57 165
Thomas 8185 18421.82 167 570
Tift 6017 14736.71 146 577
Toombs 5083 18837.79 155 276
Towns 1866 15506.07 74 195
Treutlen 1071 15683.12 45 64
Troup 11598 16471.16 282 683
Turner 1037 12840.52 41 122
Twiggs 986 12193.92 49 143
Union 3887 15342.41 123 375
Unknown 9212 0 10 103
Upson 3837 14602.12 144 286
Walker 12277 17636.83 152 508
Walton 15033 15689.77 341 1283
Ware 5562 15513.35 206 577
Warren 627 12034.55 20 65
Washington 3004 14796.57 79 141
Wayne 5314 17728.7 163 414
Webster 239 9372.55 7 23
Wheeler 689 8711.59 32 43
White 5791 18234.78 125 432
Whitfield 25684 24537.6 340 1005
Wilcox 758 8623.44 32 87
Wilkes 1087 10854.8 29 125
Wilkinson 1524 17087.12 43 153
Worth 2204 10942.31 80 258
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 16,365,141 (15,652,142 reported molecular tests; 712,999 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,791,344 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 101,582 (+254) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 27,284 (+93) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

