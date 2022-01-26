UPDATE (Wednesday, January 26 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/26/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,791,344 (+13,913*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3369 18150.96 101 250 Atkinson 1430 17166.87 32 189 Bacon 2348 20589.27 53 179 Baker 294 9435.17 13 44 Baldwin 6896 15521.74 177 413 Banks 3126 15644.08 68 306 Barrow 18290 21173.15 209 940 Bartow 20366 18385.68 353 1151 Ben Hill 2096 12592.37 72 183 Berrien 1888 9794.56 51 103 Bibb 27112 17819.26 614 2553 Bleckley 1395 10866.18 41 66 Brantley 2287 11910.22 80 171 Brooks 1747 11108.29 58 140 Bryan 6223 15900.55 65 359 Bulloch 9970 12546.09 101 335 Burke 2830 12666.73 50 214 Butts 4480 17796.14 122 233 Calhoun 900 14247.27 21 100 Camden 7828 14516.73 84 228 Candler 1270 11719.11 51 90 Carroll 13620 11338.76 165 420 Catoosa 11262 16376.09 105 364 Charlton 2013 15191.31 44 113 Chatham 49203 16840.19 698 2935 Chattahoochee 5792 53884.08 16 47 Chattooga 4874 19680.21 101 297 Cherokee 42612 15982.48 480 2222 Clarke 24593 18949.91 187 1016 Clay 331 11593.7 4 14 Clayton 52145 17105.81 766 2874 Clinch 1283 19275.84 35 89 Cobb 125152 15830.24 1416 4575 Coffee 7859 18258.91 199 949 Colquitt 7431 16370.37 140 372 Columbia 18513 11670.48 272 762 Cook 1975 11326.49 53 135 Coweta 19627 12912.42 372 1192 Crawford 1103 9020.28 40 113 Crisp 2442 10956.08 68 195 Dade 2317 14336.1 23 91 Dawson 5740 21242.74 83 370 Decatur 4278 16252.56 82 239 DeKalb 118633 14957.12 1311 7404 Dodge 1946 9546.23 64 129 Dooly 1393 10395.52 39 109 Dougherty 12910 14359.6 407 1492 Douglas 26779 17628.67 272 1210 Early 1976 19475.66 53 112 Echols 444 11186.7 5 16 Effingham 9401 14683.1 155 544 Elbert 2516 13280.55 76 223 Emanuel 3186 14057.54 76 185 Evans 1393 13034.53 38 114 Fannin 3882 14749.24 103 295 Fayette 15370 13075.95 240 846 Floyd 21510 21528.08 337 1410 Forsyth 39631 15695.01 300 1415 Franklin 4143 17759.01 71 240 Fulton 171941 15642.65 1783 9190 Gilmer 4322 13756.88 126 402 Glascock 241 7966.94 8 28 Glynn 16757 19474.24 320 705 Gordon 11088 19101.1 195 462 Grady 3316 13512.63 71 251 Greene 2976 15899.98 66 237 Gwinnett 162882 16772.16 1527 6992 Habersham 7874 17192.14 209 671 Hall 44206 21422.93 681 3344 Hancock 1303 15903.82 79 127 Haralson 3180 10350.89 51 103 Harris 4757 13704.19 87 287 Hart 2978 11406.9 50 176 Heard 1389 11228.78 27 84 Henry 43008 17930.01 530 1780 Houston 21467 13669.85 300 1143 Irwin 987 10463.27 22 99 Jackson 17335 23206.16 234 932 Jasper 1530 10775.41 34 137 Jeff Davis 2149 14186.69 45 127 Jefferson 2127 13890.16 74 199 Jenkins 1029 11998.6 43 97 Johnson 1355 14025.46 53 121 Jones 3470 12136.69 91 295 Lamar 3102 16033.49 90 214 Lanier 1042 10066.66 12 37 Laurens 8101 17128.3 218 446 Lee 3499 11674.62 83 331 Liberty 9926 16034.51 101 357 Lincoln 810 9969.23 27 80 Long 2024 10163.19 21 85 Lowndes 14037 11908.07 239 584 Lumpkin 6019 17806.64 94 449 Macon 1137 8754.23 41 111 Madison 5561 18427.94 74 345 Marion 895 10792.23 36 78 McDuffie 2823 13071.26 67 232 McIntosh 1823 12514.59 31 95 Meriwether 3074 14624.17 103 268 Miller 1203 20870.92 15 57 Mitchell 2786 12631.48 92 303 Monroe 3674 13250.62 120 267 Montgomery 1336 14483.95 42 66 Morgan 2719 14207.34 42 173 Murray 8493 21094.86 144 391 Muscogee 29756 15528.16 609 2068 Newton 16892 15034.62 343 1806 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 56037 0 828 2838 Oconee 6382 15290.99 78 239 Oglethorpe 2228 14619.42 45 172 Paulding 24376 14127.57 269 686 Peach 3478 12705.02 96 305 Pickens 4761 14199.22 106 424 Pierce 2590 13251.47 91 272 Pike 2572 13637.33 54 160 Polk 8668 19934.69 145 614 Pulaski 1156 10612.32 42 68 Putnam 3437 15704.82 87 263 Quitman 211 9197.91 3 17 Rabun 2608 15353.82 70 233 Randolph 783 11593.13 40 108 Richmond 33708 16667.33 622 2051 Rockdale 14068 14814.66 255 1903 Schley 491 9308.06 8 30 Screven 1718 12359.71 35 108 Seminole 1529 18783.78 23 107 Spalding 9874 14287.37 300 720 Stephens 5478 20806.75 116 369 Stewart 1599 26089.08 31 147 Sumter 3736 12707.92 134 414 Talbot 888 14420.27 29 69 Taliaferro 166 10171.57 3 15 Tattnall 3078 12112.86 76 175 Taylor 1061 13332.5 37 105 Telfair 1147 7331.88 57 90 Terrell 1122 13251.45 57 165 Thomas 8185 18421.82 167 570 Tift 6017 14736.71 146 577 Toombs 5083 18837.79 155 276 Towns 1866 15506.07 74 195 Treutlen 1071 15683.12 45 64 Troup 11598 16471.16 282 683 Turner 1037 12840.52 41 122 Twiggs 986 12193.92 49 143 Union 3887 15342.41 123 375 Unknown 9212 0 10 103 Upson 3837 14602.12 144 286 Walker 12277 17636.83 152 508 Walton 15033 15689.77 341 1283 Ware 5562 15513.35 206 577 Warren 627 12034.55 20 65 Washington 3004 14796.57 79 141 Wayne 5314 17728.7 163 414 Webster 239 9372.55 7 23 Wheeler 689 8711.59 32 43 White 5791 18234.78 125 432 Whitfield 25684 24537.6 340 1005 Wilcox 758 8623.44 32 87 Wilkes 1087 10854.8 29 125 Wilkinson 1524 17087.12 43 153 Worth 2204 10942.31 80 258

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 16,365,141 (15,652,142 reported molecular tests; 712,999 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,791,344 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

101,582 (+254) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



27,284 (+93) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



