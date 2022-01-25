UPDATE (Tuesday, January 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/25/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,777,459 (+11,573*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3,355 18,075.53 100 250 Atkinson 1,417 17,010.80 32 189 Bacon 2,344 20,554.19 53 179 Baker 294 9,435.17 13 44 Baldwin 6,864 15,449.72 177 412 Banks 3,102 15,523.97 67 305 Barrow 18,156 21,018.02 209 939 Bartow 20,263 18,292.69 349 1,149 Ben Hill 2,084 12,520.28 72 183 Berrien 1,870 9,701.18 51 103 Bibb 27,030 17,765.36 614 2,546 Bleckley 1,382 10,764.92 41 66 Brantley 2,281 11,878.97 79 170 Brooks 1,732 11,012.91 58 138 Bryan 6,172 15,770.24 65 357 Bulloch 9,927 12,491.98 101 334 Burke 2,817 12,608.54 50 213 Butts 4,463 17,728.61 120 233 Calhoun 874 13,835.68 21 99 Camden 7,778 14,424.00 84 228 Candler 1,268 11,700.66 51 90 Carroll 13,545 11,276.32 163 420 Catoosa 11,163 16,232.13 104 362 Charlton 2,005 15,130.93 44 112 Chatham 48,895 16,734.78 694 2,920 Chattahoochee 5,776 53,735.23 16 47 Chattooga 4,843 19,555.04 100 294 Cherokee 42,411 15,907.09 477 2,214 Clarke 24,451 18,840.49 186 1,014 Clay 331 11,593.70 4 14 Clayton 51,733 16,970.65 764 2,869 Clinch 1,280 19,230.77 35 89 Cobb 124,010 15,685.79 1,407 4,570 Coffee 7,787 18,091.63 199 949 Colquitt 7,397 16,295.46 139 371 Columbia 18,330 11,555.12 272 759 Cook 1,968 11,286.35 53 135 Coweta 19,541 12,855.84 371 1,192 Crawford 1,095 8,954.86 40 113 Crisp 2,412 10,821.48 68 195 Dade 2,294 14,193.79 23 91 Dawson 5,717 21,157.62 83 368 Decatur 4,261 16,187.98 81 238 DeKalb 116,889 14,737.24 1,307 7,391 Dodge 1,919 9,413.78 64 129 Dooly 1,380 10,298.51 39 108 Dougherty 12,788 14,223.90 404 1,480 Douglas 26,640 17,537.16 269 1,209 Early 1,962 19,337.67 53 112 Echols 442 11,136.31 5 16 Effingham 9,347 14,598.76 155 542 Elbert 2,505 13,222.49 76 223 Emanuel 3,159 13,938.40 75 185 Evans 1,389 12,997.10 38 114 Fannin 3,860 14,665.65 103 293 Fayette 15,279 12,998.54 237 846 Floyd 21,362 21,379.96 337 1,392 Forsyth 39,270 15,552.04 298 1,413 Franklin 4,114 17,634.70 71 240 Fulton 170,384 15,501.00 1,779 9,175 Gilmer 4,299 13,683.67 126 400 Glascock 240 7,933.88 8 28 Glynn 16,657 19,358.03 317 702 Gordon 11,033 19,006.36 193 460 Grady 3,301 13,451.51 70 251 Greene 2,958 15,803.81 65 237 Gwinnett 160,636 16,540.89 1,525 6,968 Habersham 7,838 17,113.54 208 669 Hall 43,973 21,310.01 681 3,336 Hancock 1,297 15,830.59 78 127 Haralson 3,156 10,272.77 51 103 Harris 4,728 13,620.65 87 287 Hart 2,965 11,357.11 50 176 Heard 1,374 11,107.52 27 84 Henry 42,789 17,838.71 526 1,776 Houston 21,315 13,573.06 300 1,141 Irwin 982 10,410.26 22 99 Jackson 17,238 23,076.31 234 931 Jasper 1,521 10,712.02 34 137 Jeff Davis 2,136 14,100.87 45 127 Jefferson 2,115 13,811.79 74 198 Jenkins 1,022 11,916.98 43 97 Johnson 1,320 13,663.18 53 120 Jones 3,452 12,073.73 91 294 Lamar 3,072 15,878.43 90 212 Lanier 1,038 10,028.02 12 37 Laurens 8,034 16,986.64 216 445 Lee 3,481 11,614.56 82 331 Liberty 9,859 15,926.27 101 356 Lincoln 807 9,932.31 27 79 Long 2,014 10,112.98 21 85 Lowndes 13,868 11,764.71 238 584 Lumpkin 5,971 17,664.64 94 449 Macon 1,129 8,692.64 41 111 Madison 5,536 18,345.10 74 345 Marion 891 10,744.00 36 78 McDuffie 2,810 13,011.07 67 232 McIntosh 1,809 12,418.48 31 94 Meriwether 3,054 14,529.02 103 265 Miller 1,197 20,766.83 15 57 Mitchell 2,770 12,558.94 90 303 Monroe 3,658 13,192.92 120 267 Montgomery 1,325 14,364.70 42 66 Morgan 2,692 14,066.26 42 173 Murray 8,429 20,935.89 144 389 Muscogee 29,681 15,489.03 608 2,067 Newton 16,786 14,940.28 342 1,805 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 55,636 0 826 2,825 Oconee 6,302 15,099.31 78 238 Oglethorpe 2,223 14,586.61 45 172 Paulding 24,256 14,058.03 269 685 Peach 3,464 12,653.88 96 305 Pickens 4,729 14,103.79 106 424 Pierce 2,581 13,205.42 91 272 Pike 2,548 13,510.07 54 160 Polk 8,643 19,877.19 145 606 Pulaski 1,149 10,548.06 42 68 Putnam 3,416 15,608.86 87 263 Quitman 208 9,067.13 3 17 Rabun 2,599 15,300.84 70 233 Randolph 773 11,445.07 40 107 Richmond 33,533 16,580.80 621 2,045 Rockdale 13,971 14,712.51 254 1,902 Schley 489 9,270.14 8 30 Screven 1,703 12,251.80 35 108 Seminole 1,517 18,636.36 23 106 Spalding 9,820 14,209.23 300 719 Stephens 5,439 20,658.61 116 369 Stewart 1,588 25,909.61 31 147 Sumter 3,714 12,633.08 134 410 Talbot 885 14,371.55 29 69 Taliaferro 165 10,110.29 3 15 Tattnall 3,065 12,061.71 75 175 Taylor 1,058 13,294.80 37 104 Telfair 1,123 7,178.47 56 90 Terrell 1,117 13,192.39 57 164 Thomas 8,138 18,316.04 166 570 Tift 5,983 14,653.44 146 577 Toombs 5,065 18,771.08 155 276 Towns 1,858 15,439.59 74 194 Treutlen 1,068 15,639.19 45 64 Troup 11,541 16,390.21 280 683 Turner 1,029 12,741.46 41 122 Twiggs 984 12,169.18 49 143 Union 3,868 15,267.42 122 373 Unknown 9,356 0 10 105 Upson 3,808 14,491.76 143 283 Walker 12,180 17,497.49 149 501 Walton 14,956 15,609.41 340 1,282 Ware 5,539 15,449.20 206 577 Warren 626 12,015.36 20 65 Washington 2,973 14,643.88 79 141 Wayne 5,292 17,655.30 163 414 Webster 237 9,294.12 7 23 Wheeler 686 8,673.66 32 43 White 5,755 18,121.42 125 431 Whitfield 25,587 24,444.93 340 1,004 Wilcox 756 8,600.68 32 87 Wilkes 1,086 10,844.82 29 125 Wilkinson 1,520 17,042.27 43 152 Worth 2,191 10,877.77 80 256

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 16,301,280 (15,588,735 reported molecular tests; 712,545 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,777,459 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

101,328 (+229) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



27,191 (+75) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



