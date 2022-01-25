UPDATE (Tuesday, January 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 1/25/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,777,459 (+11,573*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3,355 18,075.53 100 250
Atkinson 1,417 17,010.80 32 189
Bacon 2,344 20,554.19 53 179
Baker 294 9,435.17 13 44
Baldwin 6,864 15,449.72 177 412
Banks 3,102 15,523.97 67 305
Barrow 18,156 21,018.02 209 939
Bartow 20,263 18,292.69 349 1,149
Ben Hill 2,084 12,520.28 72 183
Berrien 1,870 9,701.18 51 103
Bibb 27,030 17,765.36 614 2,546
Bleckley 1,382 10,764.92 41 66
Brantley 2,281 11,878.97 79 170
Brooks 1,732 11,012.91 58 138
Bryan 6,172 15,770.24 65 357
Bulloch 9,927 12,491.98 101 334
Burke 2,817 12,608.54 50 213
Butts 4,463 17,728.61 120 233
Calhoun 874 13,835.68 21 99
Camden 7,778 14,424.00 84 228
Candler 1,268 11,700.66 51 90
Carroll 13,545 11,276.32 163 420
Catoosa 11,163 16,232.13 104 362
Charlton 2,005 15,130.93 44 112
Chatham 48,895 16,734.78 694 2,920
Chattahoochee 5,776 53,735.23 16 47
Chattooga 4,843 19,555.04 100 294
Cherokee 42,411 15,907.09 477 2,214
Clarke 24,451 18,840.49 186 1,014
Clay 331 11,593.70 4 14
Clayton 51,733 16,970.65 764 2,869
Clinch 1,280 19,230.77 35 89
Cobb 124,010 15,685.79 1,407 4,570
Coffee 7,787 18,091.63 199 949
Colquitt 7,397 16,295.46 139 371
Columbia 18,330 11,555.12 272 759
Cook 1,968 11,286.35 53 135
Coweta 19,541 12,855.84 371 1,192
Crawford 1,095 8,954.86 40 113
Crisp 2,412 10,821.48 68 195
Dade 2,294 14,193.79 23 91
Dawson 5,717 21,157.62 83 368
Decatur 4,261 16,187.98 81 238
DeKalb 116,889 14,737.24 1,307 7,391
Dodge 1,919 9,413.78 64 129
Dooly 1,380 10,298.51 39 108
Dougherty 12,788 14,223.90 404 1,480
Douglas 26,640 17,537.16 269 1,209
Early 1,962 19,337.67 53 112
Echols 442 11,136.31 5 16
Effingham 9,347 14,598.76 155 542
Elbert 2,505 13,222.49 76 223
Emanuel 3,159 13,938.40 75 185
Evans 1,389 12,997.10 38 114
Fannin 3,860 14,665.65 103 293
Fayette 15,279 12,998.54 237 846
Floyd 21,362 21,379.96 337 1,392
Forsyth 39,270 15,552.04 298 1,413
Franklin 4,114 17,634.70 71 240
Fulton 170,384 15,501.00 1,779 9,175
Gilmer 4,299 13,683.67 126 400
Glascock 240 7,933.88 8 28
Glynn 16,657 19,358.03 317 702
Gordon 11,033 19,006.36 193 460
Grady 3,301 13,451.51 70 251
Greene 2,958 15,803.81 65 237
Gwinnett 160,636 16,540.89 1,525 6,968
Habersham 7,838 17,113.54 208 669
Hall 43,973 21,310.01 681 3,336
Hancock 1,297 15,830.59 78 127
Haralson 3,156 10,272.77 51 103
Harris 4,728 13,620.65 87 287
Hart 2,965 11,357.11 50 176
Heard 1,374 11,107.52 27 84
Henry 42,789 17,838.71 526 1,776
Houston 21,315 13,573.06 300 1,141
Irwin 982 10,410.26 22 99
Jackson 17,238 23,076.31 234 931
Jasper 1,521 10,712.02 34 137
Jeff Davis 2,136 14,100.87 45 127
Jefferson 2,115 13,811.79 74 198
Jenkins 1,022 11,916.98 43 97
Johnson 1,320 13,663.18 53 120
Jones 3,452 12,073.73 91 294
Lamar 3,072 15,878.43 90 212
Lanier 1,038 10,028.02 12 37
Laurens 8,034 16,986.64 216 445
Lee 3,481 11,614.56 82 331
Liberty 9,859 15,926.27 101 356
Lincoln 807 9,932.31 27 79
Long 2,014 10,112.98 21 85
Lowndes 13,868 11,764.71 238 584
Lumpkin 5,971 17,664.64 94 449
Macon 1,129 8,692.64 41 111
Madison 5,536 18,345.10 74 345
Marion 891 10,744.00 36 78
McDuffie 2,810 13,011.07 67 232
McIntosh 1,809 12,418.48 31 94
Meriwether 3,054 14,529.02 103 265
Miller 1,197 20,766.83 15 57
Mitchell 2,770 12,558.94 90 303
Monroe 3,658 13,192.92 120 267
Montgomery 1,325 14,364.70 42 66
Morgan 2,692 14,066.26 42 173
Murray 8,429 20,935.89 144 389
Muscogee 29,681 15,489.03 608 2,067
Newton 16,786 14,940.28 342 1,805
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 55,636 0 826 2,825
Oconee 6,302 15,099.31 78 238
Oglethorpe 2,223 14,586.61 45 172
Paulding 24,256 14,058.03 269 685
Peach 3,464 12,653.88 96 305
Pickens 4,729 14,103.79 106 424
Pierce 2,581 13,205.42 91 272
Pike 2,548 13,510.07 54 160
Polk 8,643 19,877.19 145 606
Pulaski 1,149 10,548.06 42 68
Putnam 3,416 15,608.86 87 263
Quitman 208 9,067.13 3 17
Rabun 2,599 15,300.84 70 233
Randolph 773 11,445.07 40 107
Richmond 33,533 16,580.80 621 2,045
Rockdale 13,971 14,712.51 254 1,902
Schley 489 9,270.14 8 30
Screven 1,703 12,251.80 35 108
Seminole 1,517 18,636.36 23 106
Spalding 9,820 14,209.23 300 719
Stephens 5,439 20,658.61 116 369
Stewart 1,588 25,909.61 31 147
Sumter 3,714 12,633.08 134 410
Talbot 885 14,371.55 29 69
Taliaferro 165 10,110.29 3 15
Tattnall 3,065 12,061.71 75 175
Taylor 1,058 13,294.80 37 104
Telfair 1,123 7,178.47 56 90
Terrell 1,117 13,192.39 57 164
Thomas 8,138 18,316.04 166 570
Tift 5,983 14,653.44 146 577
Toombs 5,065 18,771.08 155 276
Towns 1,858 15,439.59 74 194
Treutlen 1,068 15,639.19 45 64
Troup 11,541 16,390.21 280 683
Turner 1,029 12,741.46 41 122
Twiggs 984 12,169.18 49 143
Union 3,868 15,267.42 122 373
Unknown 9,356 0 10 105
Upson 3,808 14,491.76 143 283
Walker 12,180 17,497.49 149 501
Walton 14,956 15,609.41 340 1,282
Ware 5,539 15,449.20 206 577
Warren 626 12,015.36 20 65
Washington 2,973 14,643.88 79 141
Wayne 5,292 17,655.30 163 414
Webster 237 9,294.12 7 23
Wheeler 686 8,673.66 32 43
White 5,755 18,121.42 125 431
Whitfield 25,587 24,444.93 340 1,004
Wilcox 756 8,600.68 32 87
Wilkes 1,086 10,844.82 29 125
Wilkinson 1,520 17,042.27 43 152
Worth 2,191 10,877.77 80 256
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county) (last updated 1/20/22).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 16,301,280 (15,588,735 reported molecular tests; 712,545 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,777,459 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 101,328 (+229) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 27,191 (+75) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

