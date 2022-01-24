UPDATE (Monday, January 24 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 24, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/24/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,765,900 (+38,973 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 24, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3,329 17,935.46 100 250 Atkinson 1,405 16,866.75 32 189 Bacon 2,337 20,492.81 53 178 Baker 292 9,370.99 13 44 Baldwin 6,833 15,379.94 177 412 Banks 3,093 15,478.93 67 305 Barrow 18,071 20,919.63 206 938 Bartow 20,185 18,222.28 349 1,147 Ben Hill 2,077 12,478.22 72 183 Berrien 1,861 9,654.49 51 103 Bibb 26,908 17,685.18 611 2,536 Bleckley 1,361 10,601.34 41 66 Brantley 2,270 11,821.69 79 169 Brooks 1,716 10,911.17 58 138 Bryan 6,136 15,678.26 65 353 Bulloch 9,892 12,447.93 101 333 Burke 2,795 12,510.07 49 211 Butts 4,443 17,649.16 120 233 Calhoun 803 12,711.73 21 97 Camden 7,738 14,349.83 84 227 Candler 1,267 11,691.43 51 90 Carroll 13,500 11,238.85 163 419 Catoosa 11,080 16,111.44 105 361 Charlton 1,999 15,085.65 44 112 Chatham 48,680 16,661.19 694 2,911 Chattahoochee 5,764 53,623.59 16 46 Chattooga 4,811 19,425.83 100 293 Cherokee 42,221 15,835.82 477 2,210 Clarke 24,353 18,764.98 185 1,013 Clay 328 11,488.62 4 14 Clayton 51,447 16,876.83 762 2,866 Clinch 1,267 19,035.46 35 89 Cobb 123,150 15,577.01 1,399 4,560 Coffee 7,708 17,908.09 199 948 Colquitt 7,373 16,242.59 139 370 Columbia 18,244 11,500.90 270 757 Cook 1,960 11,240.47 53 135 Coweta 19,453 12,797.94 369 1,190 Crawford 1,085 8,873.08 40 113 Crisp 2,401 10,772.13 68 195 Dade 2,283 14,125.73 22 89 Dawson 5,685 21,039.19 83 367 Decatur 4,232 16,077.81 81 236 DeKalb 115,227 14,527.70 1,306 7,375 Dodge 1,885 9,247.00 64 128 Dooly 1,379 10,291.04 39 108 Dougherty 12,697 14,122.69 403 1,475 Douglas 26,526 17,462.11 268 1,209 Early 1,955 19,268.68 53 111 Echols 441 11,111.11 5 16 Effingham 9,297 14,520.66 155 538 Elbert 2,486 13,122.20 76 221 Emanuel 3,138 13,845.75 75 186 Evans 1,379 12,903.53 37 113 Fannin 3,845 14,608.66 103 291 Fayette 15,185 12,918.57 236 846 Floyd 21,242 21,259.86 335 1,385 Forsyth 39,007 15,447.89 298 1,409 Franklin 4,098 17,566.12 71 239 Fulton 168,926 15,368.35 1,774 9,159 Gilmer 4,290 13,655.03 126 400 Glascock 238 7,867.77 8 28 Glynn 16,598 19,289.46 316 700 Gordon 10,975 18,906.44 193 460 Grady 3,275 13,345.56 70 251 Greene 2,955 15,787.79 65 236 Gwinnett 158,996 16,372.01 1,520 6,959 Habersham 7,808 17,048.03 208 667 Hall 43,797 21,224.72 680 3,331 Hancock 1,270 15,501.04 77 127 Haralson 3,147 10,243.47 51 102 Harris 4,697 13,531.34 87 287 Hart 2,948 11,291.99 50 176 Heard 1,374 11,107.52 27 84 Henry 42,600 17,759.92 524 1,773 Houston 21,150 13,467.99 299 1,139 Irwin 980 10,389.06 22 99 Jackson 17,158 22,969.21 234 929 Jasper 1,511 10,641.59 34 137 Jeff Davis 2,109 13,922.63 45 127 Jefferson 2,109 13,772.61 74 197 Jenkins 1,016 11,847.01 43 97 Johnson 1,302 13,476.87 52 119 Jones 3,436 12,017.77 91 292 Lamar 3,061 15,821.57 90 211 Lanier 1,020 9,854.12 12 37 Laurens 7,998 16,910.52 216 444 Lee 3,453 11,521.14 82 327 Liberty 9,828 15,876.20 101 356 Lincoln 807 9,932.31 27 79 Long 2,006 10,072.81 21 85 Lowndes 13,789 11,697.69 237 583 Lumpkin 5,920 17,513.76 94 447 Macon 1,121 8,631.04 41 111 Madison 5,517 18,282.14 74 343 Marion 889 10,719.88 36 78 McDuffie 2,803 12,978.65 67 231 McIntosh 1,805 12,391.02 31 94 Meriwether 3,031 14,419.60 103 264 Miller 1,197 20,766.83 15 57 Mitchell 2,751 12,472.80 90 303 Monroe 3,629 13,088.33 120 267 Montgomery 1,309 14,191.24 42 66 Morgan 2,689 14,050.58 42 172 Murray 8,365 20,776.93 143 386 Muscogee 29,492 15,390.40 606 2,063 Newton 16,667 14,834.36 340 1,805 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 55,558 0 819 2,817 Oconee 6,285 15,058.58 78 238 Oglethorpe 2,219 14,560.37 45 172 Paulding 24,126 13,982.68 268 685 Peach 3,446 12,588.13 96 305 Pickens 4,709 14,044.14 106 424 Pierce 2,566 13,128.68 91 272 Pike 2,538 13,457.05 54 160 Polk 8,612 19,805.90 145 603 Pulaski 1,141 10,474.62 42 68 Putnam 3,407 15,567.74 87 263 Quitman 207 9,023.54 3 17 Rabun 2,587 15,230.19 70 231 Randolph 773 11,445.07 40 107 Richmond 33,417 16,523.44 621 2,036 Rockdale 13,876 14,612.47 253 1,901 Schley 485 9,194.31 8 30 Screven 1,688 12,143.88 35 107 Seminole 1,507 18,513.51 23 105 Spalding 9,782 14,154.25 300 719 Stephens 5,395 20,491.49 116 368 Stewart 1,588 25,909.61 31 146 Sumter 3,701 12,588.86 134 409 Talbot 880 14,290.35 29 69 Taliaferro 163 9,987.75 3 15 Tattnall 3,054 12,018.42 75 175 Taylor 1,056 13,269.67 37 104 Telfair 1,116 7,133.73 56 90 Terrell 1,109 13,097.91 57 164 Thomas 8,070 18,162.99 166 567 Tift 5,970 14,621.60 146 577 Toombs 5,050 18,715.49 155 276 Towns 1,848 15,356.49 74 194 Treutlen 1,063 15,565.97 45 64 Troup 11,498 16,329.14 280 683 Turner 1,024 12,679.54 41 122 Twiggs 979 12,107.35 49 142 Union 3,859 15,231.89 122 372 Unknown 9,374 0 9 109 Upson 3,781 14,389.01 141 281 Walker 12,084 17,359.57 147 497 Walton 14,916 15,567.66 338 1,279 Ware 5,506 15,357.15 206 576 Warren 622 11,938.58 20 65 Washington 2,954 14,550.29 79 141 Wayne 5,265 17,565.22 162 414 Webster 237 9,294.12 7 23 Wheeler 684 8,648.38 32 43 White 5,729 18,039.55 122 430 Whitfield 25,455 24,318.82 339 998 Wilcox 754 8,577.93 32 86 Wilkes 1,082 10,804.87 27 124 Wilkinson 1,496 16,773.18 43 152 Worth 2,174 10,793.37 80 253

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county) (last updated 1/20/22).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 16,250,963 (15,538,690 reported molecular tests; 712,273 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,765,900 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

101,099 (+682 since Friday) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



27,116 (+149 since Friday) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, January 24, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.