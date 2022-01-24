UPDATE (Monday, January 24 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 24, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 1/24/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,765,900  (+38,973 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 24, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths
Hospitalizations
Appling 3,329 17,935.46 100 250
Atkinson 1,405 16,866.75 32 189
Bacon 2,337 20,492.81 53 178
Baker 292 9,370.99 13 44
Baldwin 6,833 15,379.94 177 412
Banks 3,093 15,478.93 67 305
Barrow 18,071 20,919.63 206 938
Bartow 20,185 18,222.28 349 1,147
Ben Hill 2,077 12,478.22 72 183
Berrien 1,861 9,654.49 51 103
Bibb 26,908 17,685.18 611 2,536
Bleckley 1,361 10,601.34 41 66
Brantley 2,270 11,821.69 79 169
Brooks 1,716 10,911.17 58 138
Bryan 6,136 15,678.26 65 353
Bulloch 9,892 12,447.93 101 333
Burke 2,795 12,510.07 49 211
Butts 4,443 17,649.16 120 233
Calhoun 803 12,711.73 21 97
Camden 7,738 14,349.83 84 227
Candler 1,267 11,691.43 51 90
Carroll 13,500 11,238.85 163 419
Catoosa 11,080 16,111.44 105 361
Charlton 1,999 15,085.65 44 112
Chatham 48,680 16,661.19 694 2,911
Chattahoochee 5,764 53,623.59 16 46
Chattooga 4,811 19,425.83 100 293
Cherokee 42,221 15,835.82 477 2,210
Clarke 24,353 18,764.98 185 1,013
Clay 328 11,488.62 4 14
Clayton 51,447 16,876.83 762 2,866
Clinch 1,267 19,035.46 35 89
Cobb 123,150 15,577.01 1,399 4,560
Coffee 7,708 17,908.09 199 948
Colquitt 7,373 16,242.59 139 370
Columbia 18,244 11,500.90 270 757
Cook 1,960 11,240.47 53 135
Coweta 19,453 12,797.94 369 1,190
Crawford 1,085 8,873.08 40 113
Crisp 2,401 10,772.13 68 195
Dade 2,283 14,125.73 22 89
Dawson 5,685 21,039.19 83 367
Decatur 4,232 16,077.81 81 236
DeKalb 115,227 14,527.70 1,306 7,375
Dodge 1,885 9,247.00 64 128
Dooly 1,379 10,291.04 39 108
Dougherty 12,697 14,122.69 403 1,475
Douglas 26,526 17,462.11 268 1,209
Early 1,955 19,268.68 53 111
Echols 441 11,111.11 5 16
Effingham 9,297 14,520.66 155 538
Elbert 2,486 13,122.20 76 221
Emanuel 3,138 13,845.75 75 186
Evans 1,379 12,903.53 37 113
Fannin 3,845 14,608.66 103 291
Fayette 15,185 12,918.57 236 846
Floyd 21,242 21,259.86 335 1,385
Forsyth 39,007 15,447.89 298 1,409
Franklin 4,098 17,566.12 71 239
Fulton 168,926 15,368.35 1,774 9,159
Gilmer 4,290 13,655.03 126 400
Glascock 238 7,867.77 8 28
Glynn 16,598 19,289.46 316 700
Gordon 10,975 18,906.44 193 460
Grady 3,275 13,345.56 70 251
Greene 2,955 15,787.79 65 236
Gwinnett 158,996 16,372.01 1,520 6,959
Habersham 7,808 17,048.03 208 667
Hall 43,797 21,224.72 680 3,331
Hancock 1,270 15,501.04 77 127
Haralson 3,147 10,243.47 51 102
Harris 4,697 13,531.34 87 287
Hart 2,948 11,291.99 50 176
Heard 1,374 11,107.52 27 84
Henry 42,600 17,759.92 524 1,773
Houston 21,150 13,467.99 299 1,139
Irwin 980 10,389.06 22 99
Jackson 17,158 22,969.21 234 929
Jasper 1,511 10,641.59 34 137
Jeff Davis 2,109 13,922.63 45 127
Jefferson 2,109 13,772.61 74 197
Jenkins 1,016 11,847.01 43 97
Johnson 1,302 13,476.87 52 119
Jones 3,436 12,017.77 91 292
Lamar 3,061 15,821.57 90 211
Lanier 1,020 9,854.12 12 37
Laurens 7,998 16,910.52 216 444
Lee 3,453 11,521.14 82 327
Liberty 9,828 15,876.20 101 356
Lincoln 807 9,932.31 27 79
Long 2,006 10,072.81 21 85
Lowndes 13,789 11,697.69 237 583
Lumpkin 5,920 17,513.76 94 447
Macon 1,121 8,631.04 41 111
Madison 5,517 18,282.14 74 343
Marion 889 10,719.88 36 78
McDuffie 2,803 12,978.65 67 231
McIntosh 1,805 12,391.02 31 94
Meriwether 3,031 14,419.60 103 264
Miller 1,197 20,766.83 15 57
Mitchell 2,751 12,472.80 90 303
Monroe 3,629 13,088.33 120 267
Montgomery 1,309 14,191.24 42 66
Morgan 2,689 14,050.58 42 172
Murray 8,365 20,776.93 143 386
Muscogee 29,492 15,390.40 606 2,063
Newton 16,667 14,834.36 340 1,805
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 55,558 0 819 2,817
Oconee 6,285 15,058.58 78 238
Oglethorpe 2,219 14,560.37 45 172
Paulding 24,126 13,982.68 268 685
Peach 3,446 12,588.13 96 305
Pickens 4,709 14,044.14 106 424
Pierce 2,566 13,128.68 91 272
Pike 2,538 13,457.05 54 160
Polk 8,612 19,805.90 145 603
Pulaski 1,141 10,474.62 42 68
Putnam 3,407 15,567.74 87 263
Quitman 207 9,023.54 3 17
Rabun 2,587 15,230.19 70 231
Randolph 773 11,445.07 40 107
Richmond 33,417 16,523.44 621 2,036
Rockdale 13,876 14,612.47 253 1,901
Schley 485 9,194.31 8 30
Screven 1,688 12,143.88 35 107
Seminole 1,507 18,513.51 23 105
Spalding 9,782 14,154.25 300 719
Stephens 5,395 20,491.49 116 368
Stewart 1,588 25,909.61 31 146
Sumter 3,701 12,588.86 134 409
Talbot 880 14,290.35 29 69
Taliaferro 163 9,987.75 3 15
Tattnall 3,054 12,018.42 75 175
Taylor 1,056 13,269.67 37 104
Telfair 1,116 7,133.73 56 90
Terrell 1,109 13,097.91 57 164
Thomas 8,070 18,162.99 166 567
Tift 5,970 14,621.60 146 577
Toombs 5,050 18,715.49 155 276
Towns 1,848 15,356.49 74 194
Treutlen 1,063 15,565.97 45 64
Troup 11,498 16,329.14 280 683
Turner 1,024 12,679.54 41 122
Twiggs 979 12,107.35 49 142
Union 3,859 15,231.89 122 372
Unknown 9,374 0 9 109
Upson 3,781 14,389.01 141 281
Walker 12,084 17,359.57 147 497
Walton 14,916 15,567.66 338 1,279
Ware 5,506 15,357.15 206 576
Warren 622 11,938.58 20 65
Washington 2,954 14,550.29 79 141
Wayne 5,265 17,565.22 162 414
Webster 237 9,294.12 7 23
Wheeler 684 8,648.38 32 43
White 5,729 18,039.55 122 430
Whitfield 25,455 24,318.82 339 998
Wilcox 754 8,577.93 32 86
Wilkes 1,082 10,804.87 27 124
Wilkinson 1,496 16,773.18 43 152
Worth 2,174 10,793.37 80 253
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county) (last updated 1/20/22).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 16,250,963 (15,538,690 reported molecular tests; 712,273 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,765,900 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 101,099 (+682 since Friday) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 27,116 (+149 since Friday) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, January 24, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

