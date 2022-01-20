UPDATE (Thursday, January 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/20/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,713,655 (+16,707*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3230 17402.08 99 250 Atkinson 1353 16242.5 32 187 Bacon 2238 19624.69 53 176 Baker 285 9146.34 13 44 Baldwin 6652 14972.54 177 410 Banks 3029 15158.64 67 305 Barrow 17635 20414.9 206 936 Bartow 19700 17784.44 345 1138 Ben Hill 2056 12352.06 72 183 Berrien 1798 9327.66 51 102 Bibb 26155 17190.27 610 2521 Bleckley 1320 10281.98 41 66 Brantley 2175 11326.95 78 169 Brooks 1672 10631.4 57 138 Bryan 5869 14996.04 65 351 Bulloch 9560 12030.15 101 330 Burke 2720 12174.38 49 209 Butts 4351 17283.71 116 232 Calhoun 711 11255.34 21 96 Camden 7420 13760.11 84 227 Candler 1233 11377.69 51 90 Carroll 13177 10969.95 163 418 Catoosa 10649 15484.72 105 357 Charlton 1931 14572.49 44 112 Chatham 46827 16026.98 691 2894 Chattahoochee 5703 53056.1 16 46 Chattooga 4608 18606.15 100 286 Cherokee 41211 15457 473 2199 Clarke 23777 18321.15 183 1000 Clay 313 10963.22 4 14 Clayton 50126 16443.49 759 2841 Clinch 1238 18599.76 34 89 Cobb 119998 15178.32 1390 4534 Coffee 7484 17387.67 198 941 Colquitt 7094 15627.96 138 368 Columbia 17727 11174.99 267 750 Cook 1910 10953.72 53 135 Coweta 19062 12540.71 366 1173 Crawford 1040 8505.07 40 113 Crisp 2314 10381.8 67 194 Dade 2207 13655.49 22 87 Dawson 5521 20432.26 82 367 Decatur 4076 15485.15 80 234 DeKalb 111462 14053.01 1297 7326 Dodge 1831 8982.09 64 127 Dooly 1346 10044.78 39 107 Dougherty 12319 13702.24 403 1458 Douglas 25988 17107.95 268 1205 Early 1885 18578.75 53 111 Echols 438 11035.53 5 16 Effingham 8906 13909.97 154 537 Elbert 2415 12747.43 73 218 Emanuel 3075 13567.77 74 186 Evans 1335 12491.81 37 113 Fannin 3753 14259.12 102 290 Fayette 14799 12590.18 234 844 Floyd 20727 20744.43 333 1361 Forsyth 37853 14990.87 298 1405 Franklin 4001 17150.33 71 236 Fulton 164439 14960.14 1766 9097 Gilmer 4186 13324 126 398 Glascock 233 7702.48 8 28 Glynn 16013 18609.6 316 700 Gordon 10640 18329.34 188 456 Grady 3148 12828.04 70 251 Greene 2912 15558.05 65 233 Gwinnett 154331 15891.65 1510 6909 Habersham 7629 16657.21 207 666 Hall 42817 20749.8 676 3321 Hancock 1255 15317.95 77 126 Haralson 3033 9872.4 51 102 Harris 4559 13133.79 87 287 Hart 2856 10939.59 50 173 Heard 1342 10848.83 27 84 Henry 41793 17423.48 518 1764 Houston 20517 13064.91 299 1133 Irwin 971 10293.65 22 99 Jackson 16800 22489.96 231 926 Jasper 1445 10176.77 34 136 Jeff Davis 2021 13341.7 45 126 Jefferson 2082 13596.29 72 197 Jenkins 990 11543.84 43 97 Johnson 1263 13073.18 52 119 Jones 3321 11615.54 91 290 Lamar 2986 15433.92 88 208 Lanier 988 9544.97 12 37 Laurens 7714 16310.05 214 443 Lee 3336 11130.76 81 324 Liberty 9232 14913.41 101 354 Lincoln 792 9747.69 27 78 Long 1889 9485.31 21 85 Lowndes 13475 11431.31 236 582 Lumpkin 5754 17022.66 94 447 Macon 1107 8523.25 40 110 Madison 5366 17781.75 74 335 Marion 865 10430.48 36 77 McDuffie 2752 12742.51 66 230 McIntosh 1746 11986 31 94 Meriwether 2980 14176.97 103 263 Miller 1146 19882.03 15 57 Mitchell 2652 12023.94 90 301 Monroe 3537 12756.52 119 267 Montgomery 1287 13952.73 42 66 Morgan 2638 13784.09 42 170 Murray 8066 20034.28 143 385 Muscogee 28902 15082.5 602 2047 Newton 16357 14558.45 336 1793 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 51004 0 814 2778 Oconee 6130 14687.21 75 238 Oglethorpe 2162 14186.35 45 166 Paulding 23504 13622.19 265 678 Peach 3366 12295.89 96 305 Pickens 4598 13713.09 100 424 Pierce 2456 12565.87 91 269 Pike 2465 13069.99 54 156 Polk 8401 19320.64 145 597 Pulaski 1097 10070.69 42 66 Putnam 3314 15142.79 87 262 Quitman 203 8849.17 3 17 Rabun 2536 14929.94 69 231 Randolph 738 10926.86 40 107 Richmond 32812 16224.29 621 2017 Rockdale 13599 14320.77 252 1889 Schley 461 8739.34 8 30 Screven 1611 11589.93 35 106 Seminole 1460 17936.12 23 105 Spalding 9592 13879.32 300 714 Stephens 5283 20066.09 116 367 Stewart 1571 25632.24 30 146 Sumter 3584 12190.89 134 402 Talbot 864 14030.53 29 68 Taliaferro 153 9375 3 14 Tattnall 2996 11790.17 75 174 Taylor 1018 12792.16 36 103 Telfair 1092 6980.31 56 90 Terrell 1077 12719.97 57 164 Thomas 7716 17366.25 166 563 Tift 5845 14315.45 144 576 Toombs 4973 18430.12 155 276 Towns 1804 14990.86 74 191 Treutlen 1014 14848.44 45 64 Troup 11322 16079.19 280 681 Turner 997 12345.22 41 121 Twiggs 954 11798.17 49 140 Union 3775 14900.34 122 370 Unknown 8423 0 9 106 Upson 3691 14046.5 141 281 Walker 11673 16769.14 144 491 Walton 14619 15257.69 336 1266 Ware 5297 14774.22 206 574 Warren 613 11765.83 20 65 Washington 2888 14225.2 79 141 Wayne 5080 16948.02 162 410 Webster 227 8901.96 7 23 Wheeler 671 8484.01 32 43 White 5528 17406.64 121 429 Whitfield 24597 23499.12 339 991 Wilcox 734 8350.4 32 85 Wilkes 1057 10555.22 27 124 Wilkinson 1449 16246.22 43 151 Worth 2110 10475.62 80 249

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 16,020,413 (15,310,677 reported molecular tests; 709,736 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,713,655 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

100,417 (+296) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,967 (+113) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



