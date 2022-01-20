UPDATE (Thursday, January 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases January 20
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 1/20/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,713,655  (+16,707*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3230 17402.08 99 250
Atkinson 1353 16242.5 32 187
Bacon 2238 19624.69 53 176
Baker 285 9146.34 13 44
Baldwin 6652 14972.54 177 410
Banks 3029 15158.64 67 305
Barrow 17635 20414.9 206 936
Bartow 19700 17784.44 345 1138
Ben Hill 2056 12352.06 72 183
Berrien 1798 9327.66 51 102
Bibb 26155 17190.27 610 2521
Bleckley 1320 10281.98 41 66
Brantley 2175 11326.95 78 169
Brooks 1672 10631.4 57 138
Bryan 5869 14996.04 65 351
Bulloch 9560 12030.15 101 330
Burke 2720 12174.38 49 209
Butts 4351 17283.71 116 232
Calhoun 711 11255.34 21 96
Camden 7420 13760.11 84 227
Candler 1233 11377.69 51 90
Carroll 13177 10969.95 163 418
Catoosa 10649 15484.72 105 357
Charlton 1931 14572.49 44 112
Chatham 46827 16026.98 691 2894
Chattahoochee 5703 53056.1 16 46
Chattooga 4608 18606.15 100 286
Cherokee 41211 15457 473 2199
Clarke 23777 18321.15 183 1000
Clay 313 10963.22 4 14
Clayton 50126 16443.49 759 2841
Clinch 1238 18599.76 34 89
Cobb 119998 15178.32 1390 4534
Coffee 7484 17387.67 198 941
Colquitt 7094 15627.96 138 368
Columbia 17727 11174.99 267 750
Cook 1910 10953.72 53 135
Coweta 19062 12540.71 366 1173
Crawford 1040 8505.07 40 113
Crisp 2314 10381.8 67 194
Dade 2207 13655.49 22 87
Dawson 5521 20432.26 82 367
Decatur 4076 15485.15 80 234
DeKalb 111462 14053.01 1297 7326
Dodge 1831 8982.09 64 127
Dooly 1346 10044.78 39 107
Dougherty 12319 13702.24 403 1458
Douglas 25988 17107.95 268 1205
Early 1885 18578.75 53 111
Echols 438 11035.53 5 16
Effingham 8906 13909.97 154 537
Elbert 2415 12747.43 73 218
Emanuel 3075 13567.77 74 186
Evans 1335 12491.81 37 113
Fannin 3753 14259.12 102 290
Fayette 14799 12590.18 234 844
Floyd 20727 20744.43 333 1361
Forsyth 37853 14990.87 298 1405
Franklin 4001 17150.33 71 236
Fulton 164439 14960.14 1766 9097
Gilmer 4186 13324 126 398
Glascock 233 7702.48 8 28
Glynn 16013 18609.6 316 700
Gordon 10640 18329.34 188 456
Grady 3148 12828.04 70 251
Greene 2912 15558.05 65 233
Gwinnett 154331 15891.65 1510 6909
Habersham 7629 16657.21 207 666
Hall 42817 20749.8 676 3321
Hancock 1255 15317.95 77 126
Haralson 3033 9872.4 51 102
Harris 4559 13133.79 87 287
Hart 2856 10939.59 50 173
Heard 1342 10848.83 27 84
Henry 41793 17423.48 518 1764
Houston 20517 13064.91 299 1133
Irwin 971 10293.65 22 99
Jackson 16800 22489.96 231 926
Jasper 1445 10176.77 34 136
Jeff Davis 2021 13341.7 45 126
Jefferson 2082 13596.29 72 197
Jenkins 990 11543.84 43 97
Johnson 1263 13073.18 52 119
Jones 3321 11615.54 91 290
Lamar 2986 15433.92 88 208
Lanier 988 9544.97 12 37
Laurens 7714 16310.05 214 443
Lee 3336 11130.76 81 324
Liberty 9232 14913.41 101 354
Lincoln 792 9747.69 27 78
Long 1889 9485.31 21 85
Lowndes 13475 11431.31 236 582
Lumpkin 5754 17022.66 94 447
Macon 1107 8523.25 40 110
Madison 5366 17781.75 74 335
Marion 865 10430.48 36 77
McDuffie 2752 12742.51 66 230
McIntosh 1746 11986 31 94
Meriwether 2980 14176.97 103 263
Miller 1146 19882.03 15 57
Mitchell 2652 12023.94 90 301
Monroe 3537 12756.52 119 267
Montgomery 1287 13952.73 42 66
Morgan 2638 13784.09 42 170
Murray 8066 20034.28 143 385
Muscogee 28902 15082.5 602 2047
Newton 16357 14558.45 336 1793
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 51004 0 814 2778
Oconee 6130 14687.21 75 238
Oglethorpe 2162 14186.35 45 166
Paulding 23504 13622.19 265 678
Peach 3366 12295.89 96 305
Pickens 4598 13713.09 100 424
Pierce 2456 12565.87 91 269
Pike 2465 13069.99 54 156
Polk 8401 19320.64 145 597
Pulaski 1097 10070.69 42 66
Putnam 3314 15142.79 87 262
Quitman 203 8849.17 3 17
Rabun 2536 14929.94 69 231
Randolph 738 10926.86 40 107
Richmond 32812 16224.29 621 2017
Rockdale 13599 14320.77 252 1889
Schley 461 8739.34 8 30
Screven 1611 11589.93 35 106
Seminole 1460 17936.12 23 105
Spalding 9592 13879.32 300 714
Stephens 5283 20066.09 116 367
Stewart 1571 25632.24 30 146
Sumter 3584 12190.89 134 402
Talbot 864 14030.53 29 68
Taliaferro 153 9375 3 14
Tattnall 2996 11790.17 75 174
Taylor 1018 12792.16 36 103
Telfair 1092 6980.31 56 90
Terrell 1077 12719.97 57 164
Thomas 7716 17366.25 166 563
Tift 5845 14315.45 144 576
Toombs 4973 18430.12 155 276
Towns 1804 14990.86 74 191
Treutlen 1014 14848.44 45 64
Troup 11322 16079.19 280 681
Turner 997 12345.22 41 121
Twiggs 954 11798.17 49 140
Union 3775 14900.34 122 370
Unknown 8423 0 9 106
Upson 3691 14046.5 141 281
Walker 11673 16769.14 144 491
Walton 14619 15257.69 336 1266
Ware 5297 14774.22 206 574
Warren 613 11765.83 20 65
Washington 2888 14225.2 79 141
Wayne 5080 16948.02 162 410
Webster 227 8901.96 7 23
Wheeler 671 8484.01 32 43
White 5528 17406.64 121 429
Whitfield 24597 23499.12 339 991
Wilcox 734 8350.4 32 85
Wilkes 1057 10555.22 27 124
Wilkinson 1449 16246.22 43 151
Worth 2110 10475.62 80 249
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 16,020,413 (15,310,677 reported molecular tests; 709,736 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,713,655 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 100,417 (+296) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,967 (+113) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

