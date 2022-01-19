UPDATE (Wednesday, January 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/19/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,696,978 (+17,233*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3,195 17,213.51 99 250 Atkinson 1,336 16,038.42 32 187 Bacon 2,219 19,458.08 53 174 Baker 284 9,114.25 13 44 Baldwin 6,599 14,853.25 177 410 Banks 3,006 15,043.54 67 305 Barrow 17,491 20,248.20 204 934 Bartow 19,603 17,696.87 343 1,138 Ben Hill 2,040 12,255.93 72 182 Berrien 1,735 9,000.83 51 102 Bibb 25,932 17,043.71 607 2,515 Bleckley 1,302 10,141.77 41 65 Brantley 2,144 11,165.50 78 169 Brooks 1,628 10,351.62 57 138 Bryan 5,784 14,778.85 65 349 Bulloch 9,424 11,859.01 101 330 Burke 2,683 12,008.77 49 207 Butts 4,321 17,164.53 115 231 Calhoun 709 11,223.68 21 96 Camden 7,323 13,580.22 84 227 Candler 1,221 11,266.96 51 90 Carroll 13,106 10,910.85 163 417 Catoosa 10,494 15,259.34 103 355 Charlton 1,915 14,451.74 44 111 Chatham 46,060 15,764.47 689 2,888 Chattahoochee 5,690 52,935.16 16 46 Chattooga 4,559 18,408.30 100 285 Cherokee 40,920 15,347.86 471 2,195 Clarke 23,341 17,985.19 183 990 Clay 307 10,753.06 4 14 Clayton 49,629 16,280.45 758 2,829 Clinch 1,216 18,269.23 34 89 Cobb 119,233 15,081.56 1,385 4,528 Coffee 7,366 17,113.52 198 940 Colquitt 7,016 15,456.13 138 368 Columbia 17,538 11,055.85 265 743 Cook 1,874 10,747.26 53 135 Coweta 18,918 12,445.97 366 1,166 Crawford 1,029 8,415.11 40 113 Crisp 2,279 10,224.77 67 194 Dade 2,190 13,550.30 22 87 Dawson 5,477 20,269.42 81 366 Decatur 4,019 15,268.60 80 234 DeKalb 110,747 13,962.86 1,294 7,305 Dodge 1,799 8,825.12 64 127 Dooly 1,333 9,947.76 39 107 Dougherty 12,187 13,555.42 399 1,457 Douglas 25,814 16,993.40 268 1,204 Early 1,871 18,440.76 53 111 Echols 428 10,783.57 5 16 Effingham 8,726 13,628.84 154 535 Elbert 2,379 12,557.40 73 218 Emanuel 3,020 13,325.10 74 186 Evans 1,321 12,360.81 37 113 Fannin 3,733 14,183.13 101 290 Fayette 14,670 12,480.43 232 836 Floyd 20,465 20,482.21 330 1,354 Forsyth 37,483 14,844.34 297 1,404 Franklin 3,968 17,008.87 71 237 Fulton 163,456 14,870.71 1,759 9,063 Gilmer 4,156 13,228.51 126 396 Glascock 230 7,603.31 8 28 Glynn 15,784 18,343.46 315 700 Gordon 10,571 18,210.48 187 453 Grady 3,112 12,681.34 70 251 Greene 2,877 15,371.05 65 233 Gwinnett 153,176 15,772.72 1,500 6,899 Habersham 7,563 16,513.10 207 666 Hall 42,521 20,606.35 672 3,316 Hancock 1,252 15,281.34 76 126 Haralson 3,013 9,807.30 50 102 Harris 4,502 12,969.58 86 284 Hart 2,829 10,836.17 50 173 Heard 1,335 10,792.24 27 84 Henry 41,464 17,286.32 514 1,759 Houston 20,315 12,936.28 299 1,133 Irwin 963 10,208.84 22 99 Jackson 16,635 22,269.08 230 925 Jasper 1,433 10,092.26 34 135 Jeff Davis 2,005 13,236.07 45 125 Jefferson 2,071 13,524.46 71 197 Jenkins 986 11,497.20 43 97 Johnson 1,255 12,990.37 52 119 Jones 3,292 11,514.11 91 289 Lamar 2,970 15,351.22 87 208 Lanier 898 8,675.49 12 37 Laurens 7,596 16,060.55 213 442 Lee 3,303 11,020.65 79 324 Liberty 9,090 14,684.03 100 353 Lincoln 788 9,698.46 27 78 Long 1,851 9,294.50 21 85 Lowndes 12,938 10,975.75 236 582 Lumpkin 5,711 16,895.45 94 446 Macon 1,094 8,423.16 40 110 Madison 5,299 17,559.73 74 333 Marion 856 10,321.96 36 77 McDuffie 2,735 12,663.80 64 230 McIntosh 1,721 11,814.37 31 94 Meriwether 2,962 14,091.34 103 262 Miller 1,139 19,760.58 15 57 Mitchell 2,620 11,878.85 90 300 Monroe 3,507 12,648.32 119 267 Montgomery 1,274 13,811.80 42 66 Morgan 2,604 13,606.44 42 170 Murray 7,970 19,795.83 143 384 Muscogee 28,615 14,932.73 601 2,042 Newton 16,263 14,474.79 335 1,787 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 49,808 0 805 2,763 Oconee 6,053 14,502.72 75 238 Oglethorpe 2,128 13,963.25 44 166 Paulding 23,362 13,539.89 264 676 Peach 3,338 12,193.61 96 305 Pickens 4,548 13,563.97 100 422 Pierce 2,425 12,407.27 91 267 Pike 2,435 12,910.92 54 155 Polk 8,335 19,168.85 144 594 Pulaski 1,080 9,914.62 42 66 Putnam 3,284 15,005.71 86 261 Quitman 196 8,544.03 3 17 Rabun 2,524 14,859.30 69 230 Randolph 735 10,882.44 40 106 Richmond 32,526 16,082.87 618 1,994 Rockdale 13,512 14,229.15 251 1,882 Schley 452 8,568.72 8 29 Screven 1,592 11,453.24 35 106 Seminole 1,435 17,628.99 23 105 Spalding 9,540 13,804.08 298 709 Stephens 5,248 19,933.15 115 367 Stewart 1,571 25,632.24 30 145 Sumter 3,566 12,129.66 134 399 Talbot 857 13,916.86 29 68 Taliaferro 152 9,313.73 3 14 Tattnall 2,971 11,691.79 75 174 Taylor 1,003 12,603.67 35 103 Telfair 1,082 6,916.39 56 90 Terrell 1,061 12,531.00 56 163 Thomas 7,641 17,197.45 166 561 Tift 5,794 14,190.55 144 576 Toombs 4,909 18,192.94 155 274 Towns 1,795 14,916.07 72 191 Treutlen 1,006 14,731.29 45 63 Troup 11,256 15,985.46 279 679 Turner 990 12,258.54 41 121 Twiggs 946 11,699.23 49 139 Union 3,748 14,793.76 121 370 Unknown 8,022 0 6 100 Upson 3,637 13,841.00 141 280 Walker 11,517 16,545.04 143 490 Walton 14,513 15,147.06 335 1,263 Ware 5,225 14,573.40 206 573 Warren 609 11,689.06 20 65 Washington 2,830 13,939.51 79 140 Wayne 5,050 16,847.93 161 410 Webster 224 8,784.31 7 23 Wheeler 670 8,471.36 32 43 White 5,476 17,242.90 120 428 Whitfield 24,293 23,208.69 337 990 Wilcox 727 8,270.76 32 85 Wilkes 1,051 10,495.31 27 122 Wilkinson 1,441 16,156.52 43 151 Worth 2,090 10,376.33 80 248

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts (updated as of 1/18/22):



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 15,951,504 (15,242,386 reported molecular tests; 709,118 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,696,978 (11.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

100,121 (+313) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,854 (+21) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



