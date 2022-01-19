UPDATE (Wednesday, January 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 1/19/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,696,978  (+17,233*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3,195 17,213.51 99 250
Atkinson 1,336 16,038.42 32 187
Bacon 2,219 19,458.08 53 174
Baker 284 9,114.25 13 44
Baldwin 6,599 14,853.25 177 410
Banks 3,006 15,043.54 67 305
Barrow 17,491 20,248.20 204 934
Bartow 19,603 17,696.87 343 1,138
Ben Hill 2,040 12,255.93 72 182
Berrien 1,735 9,000.83 51 102
Bibb 25,932 17,043.71 607 2,515
Bleckley 1,302 10,141.77 41 65
Brantley 2,144 11,165.50 78 169
Brooks 1,628 10,351.62 57 138
Bryan 5,784 14,778.85 65 349
Bulloch 9,424 11,859.01 101 330
Burke 2,683 12,008.77 49 207
Butts 4,321 17,164.53 115 231
Calhoun 709 11,223.68 21 96
Camden 7,323 13,580.22 84 227
Candler 1,221 11,266.96 51 90
Carroll 13,106 10,910.85 163 417
Catoosa 10,494 15,259.34 103 355
Charlton 1,915 14,451.74 44 111
Chatham 46,060 15,764.47 689 2,888
Chattahoochee 5,690 52,935.16 16 46
Chattooga 4,559 18,408.30 100 285
Cherokee 40,920 15,347.86 471 2,195
Clarke 23,341 17,985.19 183 990
Clay 307 10,753.06 4 14
Clayton 49,629 16,280.45 758 2,829
Clinch 1,216 18,269.23 34 89
Cobb 119,233 15,081.56 1,385 4,528
Coffee 7,366 17,113.52 198 940
Colquitt 7,016 15,456.13 138 368
Columbia 17,538 11,055.85 265 743
Cook 1,874 10,747.26 53 135
Coweta 18,918 12,445.97 366 1,166
Crawford 1,029 8,415.11 40 113
Crisp 2,279 10,224.77 67 194
Dade 2,190 13,550.30 22 87
Dawson 5,477 20,269.42 81 366
Decatur 4,019 15,268.60 80 234
DeKalb 110,747 13,962.86 1,294 7,305
Dodge 1,799 8,825.12 64 127
Dooly 1,333 9,947.76 39 107
Dougherty 12,187 13,555.42 399 1,457
Douglas 25,814 16,993.40 268 1,204
Early 1,871 18,440.76 53 111
Echols 428 10,783.57 5 16
Effingham 8,726 13,628.84 154 535
Elbert 2,379 12,557.40 73 218
Emanuel 3,020 13,325.10 74 186
Evans 1,321 12,360.81 37 113
Fannin 3,733 14,183.13 101 290
Fayette 14,670 12,480.43 232 836
Floyd 20,465 20,482.21 330 1,354
Forsyth 37,483 14,844.34 297 1,404
Franklin 3,968 17,008.87 71 237
Fulton 163,456 14,870.71 1,759 9,063
Gilmer 4,156 13,228.51 126 396
Glascock 230 7,603.31 8 28
Glynn 15,784 18,343.46 315 700
Gordon 10,571 18,210.48 187 453
Grady 3,112 12,681.34 70 251
Greene 2,877 15,371.05 65 233
Gwinnett 153,176 15,772.72 1,500 6,899
Habersham 7,563 16,513.10 207 666
Hall 42,521 20,606.35 672 3,316
Hancock 1,252 15,281.34 76 126
Haralson 3,013 9,807.30 50 102
Harris 4,502 12,969.58 86 284
Hart 2,829 10,836.17 50 173
Heard 1,335 10,792.24 27 84
Henry 41,464 17,286.32 514 1,759
Houston 20,315 12,936.28 299 1,133
Irwin 963 10,208.84 22 99
Jackson 16,635 22,269.08 230 925
Jasper 1,433 10,092.26 34 135
Jeff Davis 2,005 13,236.07 45 125
Jefferson 2,071 13,524.46 71 197
Jenkins 986 11,497.20 43 97
Johnson 1,255 12,990.37 52 119
Jones 3,292 11,514.11 91 289
Lamar 2,970 15,351.22 87 208
Lanier 898 8,675.49 12 37
Laurens 7,596 16,060.55 213 442
Lee 3,303 11,020.65 79 324
Liberty 9,090 14,684.03 100 353
Lincoln 788 9,698.46 27 78
Long 1,851 9,294.50 21 85
Lowndes 12,938 10,975.75 236 582
Lumpkin 5,711 16,895.45 94 446
Macon 1,094 8,423.16 40 110
Madison 5,299 17,559.73 74 333
Marion 856 10,321.96 36 77
McDuffie 2,735 12,663.80 64 230
McIntosh 1,721 11,814.37 31 94
Meriwether 2,962 14,091.34 103 262
Miller 1,139 19,760.58 15 57
Mitchell 2,620 11,878.85 90 300
Monroe 3,507 12,648.32 119 267
Montgomery 1,274 13,811.80 42 66
Morgan 2,604 13,606.44 42 170
Murray 7,970 19,795.83 143 384
Muscogee 28,615 14,932.73 601 2,042
Newton 16,263 14,474.79 335 1,787
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 49,808 0 805 2,763
Oconee 6,053 14,502.72 75 238
Oglethorpe 2,128 13,963.25 44 166
Paulding 23,362 13,539.89 264 676
Peach 3,338 12,193.61 96 305
Pickens 4,548 13,563.97 100 422
Pierce 2,425 12,407.27 91 267
Pike 2,435 12,910.92 54 155
Polk 8,335 19,168.85 144 594
Pulaski 1,080 9,914.62 42 66
Putnam 3,284 15,005.71 86 261
Quitman 196 8,544.03 3 17
Rabun 2,524 14,859.30 69 230
Randolph 735 10,882.44 40 106
Richmond 32,526 16,082.87 618 1,994
Rockdale 13,512 14,229.15 251 1,882
Schley 452 8,568.72 8 29
Screven 1,592 11,453.24 35 106
Seminole 1,435 17,628.99 23 105
Spalding 9,540 13,804.08 298 709
Stephens 5,248 19,933.15 115 367
Stewart 1,571 25,632.24 30 145
Sumter 3,566 12,129.66 134 399
Talbot 857 13,916.86 29 68
Taliaferro 152 9,313.73 3 14
Tattnall 2,971 11,691.79 75 174
Taylor 1,003 12,603.67 35 103
Telfair 1,082 6,916.39 56 90
Terrell 1,061 12,531.00 56 163
Thomas 7,641 17,197.45 166 561
Tift 5,794 14,190.55 144 576
Toombs 4,909 18,192.94 155 274
Towns 1,795 14,916.07 72 191
Treutlen 1,006 14,731.29 45 63
Troup 11,256 15,985.46 279 679
Turner 990 12,258.54 41 121
Twiggs 946 11,699.23 49 139
Union 3,748 14,793.76 121 370
Unknown 8,022 0 6 100
Upson 3,637 13,841.00 141 280
Walker 11,517 16,545.04 143 490
Walton 14,513 15,147.06 335 1,263
Ware 5,225 14,573.40 206 573
Warren 609 11,689.06 20 65
Washington 2,830 13,939.51 79 140
Wayne 5,050 16,847.93 161 410
Webster 224 8,784.31 7 23
Wheeler 670 8,471.36 32 43
White 5,476 17,242.90 120 428
Whitfield 24,293 23,208.69 337 990
Wilcox 727 8,270.76 32 85
Wilkes 1,051 10,495.31 27 122
Wilkinson 1,441 16,156.52 43 151
Worth 2,090 10,376.33 80 248
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts (updated as of 1/18/22):

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 15,951,504 (15,242,386 reported molecular tests; 709,118 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,696,978 (11.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 100,121 (+313) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,854 (+21) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

