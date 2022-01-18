UPDATE (Tuesday, January 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/18/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,679,773 (+10,841*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3084 16615.48 99 250 Atkinson 1316 15798.32 32 187 Bacon 2182 19133.64 53 174 Baker 275 8825.42 13 44 Baldwin 6514 14661.92 177 409 Banks 2968 14853.37 67 304 Barrow 17261 19981.94 204 934 Bartow 19469 17575.9 343 1134 Ben Hill 2031 12201.86 72 182 Berrien 1725 8948.95 51 102 Bibb 25628 16843.9 607 2506 Bleckley 1289 10040.5 41 65 Brantley 2107 10972.82 78 169 Brooks 1614 10262.61 57 138 Bryan 5606 14324.04 65 349 Bulloch 9368 11788.54 101 330 Burke 2637 11802.88 49 207 Butts 4277 16989.75 115 231 Calhoun 690 10922.91 21 95 Camden 7189 13331.73 84 226 Candler 1212 11183.91 51 90 Carroll 13019 10838.42 163 417 Catoosa 10408 15134.29 103 354 Charlton 1890 14263.07 44 111 Chatham 44963 15389.01 689 2884 Chattahoochee 5672 52767.7 16 46 Chattooga 4510 18210.45 99 283 Cherokee 40641 15243.21 471 2191 Clarke 23073 17778.69 183 983 Clay 301 10542.91 4 14 Clayton 49481 16231.9 760 2814 Clinch 1194 17938.7 34 89 Cobb 118409 14977.33 1385 4523 Coffee 7320 17006.64 198 940 Colquitt 6963 15339.37 138 368 Columbia 17374 10952.46 265 741 Cook 1859 10661.24 53 135 Coweta 18771 12349.26 366 1160 Crawford 1011 8267.91 40 113 Crisp 2225 9982.5 67 193 Dade 2165 13395.62 21 86 Dawson 5394 19962.25 81 364 Decatur 3967 15071.04 80 234 DeKalb 110169 13889.99 1292 7284 Dodge 1787 8766.25 64 127 Dooly 1309 9768.66 39 107 Dougherty 11687 12999.28 396 1455 Douglas 25592 16847.26 268 1204 Early 1851 18243.64 53 110 Echols 427 10758.38 5 16 Effingham 8591 13417.99 154 534 Elbert 2357 12441.28 73 217 Emanuel 2974 13122.13 74 186 Evans 1306 12220.45 37 113 Fannin 3681 13985.56 101 289 Fayette 14544 12373.24 232 831 Floyd 20223 20240 330 1337 Forsyth 37180 14724.34 297 1402 Franklin 3914 16777.4 71 236 Fulton 162715 14803.29 1758 9023 Gilmer 4108 13075.72 126 392 Glascock 229 7570.25 7 28 Glynn 15675 18216.79 309 694 Gordon 10476 18046.82 186 451 Grady 3084 12567.24 70 250 Greene 2854 15248.17 65 231 Gwinnett 152374 15690.14 1500 6889 Habersham 7457 16281.66 207 665 Hall 42089 20397 672 3311 Hancock 1245 15195.9 76 126 Haralson 2976 9686.87 50 102 Harris 4253 12252.25 86 283 Hart 2795 10705.94 50 173 Heard 1330 10751.82 27 83 Henry 41278 17208.77 514 1754 Houston 20098 12798.09 299 1133 Irwin 963 10208.84 22 99 Jackson 16461 22036.14 230 922 Jasper 1413 9951.41 34 133 Jeff Davis 1974 13031.42 45 125 Jefferson 2053 13406.91 71 197 Jenkins 966 11263.99 43 97 Johnson 1211 12534.93 52 119 Jones 3243 11342.73 91 288 Lamar 2940 15196.15 87 208 Lanier 895 8646.51 12 37 Laurens 7558 15980.21 213 440 Lee 3195 10660.3 79 323 Liberty 8688 14034.63 100 353 Lincoln 785 9661.54 27 78 Long 1772 8897.82 21 85 Lowndes 12876 10923.16 236 582 Lumpkin 5607 16587.78 95 446 Macon 1089 8384.66 40 110 Madison 5243 17374.16 74 330 Marion 822 9911.97 36 76 McDuffie 2719 12589.71 64 230 McIntosh 1711 11745.73 29 92 Meriwether 2921 13896.29 103 262 Miller 1129 19587.09 15 57 Mitchell 2590 11742.84 90 300 Monroe 3457 12467.99 119 266 Montgomery 1257 13627.49 42 66 Morgan 2519 13162.29 42 169 Murray 7859 19520.13 143 384 Muscogee 27799 14506.9 598 2030 Newton 16173 14394.68 335 1779 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 48722 0 805 2749 Oconee 5948 14251.14 75 237 Oglethorpe 2107 13825.46 44 164 Paulding 23153 13418.76 264 676 Peach 3311 12094.98 96 305 Pickens 4477 13352.22 100 417 Pierce 2382 12187.26 91 267 Pike 2390 12672.32 54 154 Polk 8252 18977.97 144 582 Pulaski 1068 9804.46 42 66 Putnam 3236 14786.38 86 261 Quitman 187 8151.7 3 17 Rabun 2476 14576.71 69 229 Randolph 716 10601.13 40 105 Richmond 32188 15915.74 618 1991 Rockdale 13453 14167.02 251 1874 Schley 444 8417.06 8 29 Screven 1571 11302.16 35 105 Seminole 1412 17346.44 23 103 Spalding 9458 13685.43 298 709 Stephens 5165 19617.9 115 367 Stewart 1563 25501.71 30 144 Sumter 3542 12048.03 134 396 Talbot 821 13332.25 29 68 Taliaferro 151 9252.45 3 14 Tattnall 2929 11526.5 75 172 Taylor 985 12377.48 35 103 Telfair 1072 6852.47 56 90 Terrell 1016 11999.53 56 163 Thomas 7541 16972.38 165 561 Tift 5756 14097.48 143 576 Toombs 4866 18033.58 155 274 Towns 1768 14691.71 72 190 Treutlen 993 14540.93 45 63 Troup 11195 15898.83 279 679 Turner 969 11998.51 41 121 Twiggs 934 11550.83 49 139 Union 3671 14489.84 121 370 Unknown 7841 0 6 95 Upson 3588 13654.53 141 278 Walker 11436 16428.67 142 486 Walton 14397 15025.99 335 1257 Ware 5098 14219.17 206 572 Warren 607 11650.67 20 65 Washington 2805 13816.37 79 140 Wayne 4979 16611.06 161 409 Webster 221 8666.67 7 23 Wheeler 668 8446.07 32 43 White 5376 16928.02 120 426 Whitfield 24076 23001.38 337 990 Wilcox 724 8236.63 32 85 Wilkes 1044 10425.4 27 122 Wilkinson 1398 15674.4 43 151 Worth 2059 10222.42 80 248

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 15,872,599 (15,164,796 reported molecular tests; 707,803 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,679,773 (11.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

99,808 (+272) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,833 (+33) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



