UPDATE (Tuesday, January 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases January 18
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 1/18/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,679,773  (+10,841*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3084 16615.48 99 250
Atkinson 1316 15798.32 32 187
Bacon 2182 19133.64 53 174
Baker 275 8825.42 13 44
Baldwin 6514 14661.92 177 409
Banks 2968 14853.37 67 304
Barrow 17261 19981.94 204 934
Bartow 19469 17575.9 343 1134
Ben Hill 2031 12201.86 72 182
Berrien 1725 8948.95 51 102
Bibb 25628 16843.9 607 2506
Bleckley 1289 10040.5 41 65
Brantley 2107 10972.82 78 169
Brooks 1614 10262.61 57 138
Bryan 5606 14324.04 65 349
Bulloch 9368 11788.54 101 330
Burke 2637 11802.88 49 207
Butts 4277 16989.75 115 231
Calhoun 690 10922.91 21 95
Camden 7189 13331.73 84 226
Candler 1212 11183.91 51 90
Carroll 13019 10838.42 163 417
Catoosa 10408 15134.29 103 354
Charlton 1890 14263.07 44 111
Chatham 44963 15389.01 689 2884
Chattahoochee 5672 52767.7 16 46
Chattooga 4510 18210.45 99 283
Cherokee 40641 15243.21 471 2191
Clarke 23073 17778.69 183 983
Clay 301 10542.91 4 14
Clayton 49481 16231.9 760 2814
Clinch 1194 17938.7 34 89
Cobb 118409 14977.33 1385 4523
Coffee 7320 17006.64 198 940
Colquitt 6963 15339.37 138 368
Columbia 17374 10952.46 265 741
Cook 1859 10661.24 53 135
Coweta 18771 12349.26 366 1160
Crawford 1011 8267.91 40 113
Crisp 2225 9982.5 67 193
Dade 2165 13395.62 21 86
Dawson 5394 19962.25 81 364
Decatur 3967 15071.04 80 234
DeKalb 110169 13889.99 1292 7284
Dodge 1787 8766.25 64 127
Dooly 1309 9768.66 39 107
Dougherty 11687 12999.28 396 1455
Douglas 25592 16847.26 268 1204
Early 1851 18243.64 53 110
Echols 427 10758.38 5 16
Effingham 8591 13417.99 154 534
Elbert 2357 12441.28 73 217
Emanuel 2974 13122.13 74 186
Evans 1306 12220.45 37 113
Fannin 3681 13985.56 101 289
Fayette 14544 12373.24 232 831
Floyd 20223 20240 330 1337
Forsyth 37180 14724.34 297 1402
Franklin 3914 16777.4 71 236
Fulton 162715 14803.29 1758 9023
Gilmer 4108 13075.72 126 392
Glascock 229 7570.25 7 28
Glynn 15675 18216.79 309 694
Gordon 10476 18046.82 186 451
Grady 3084 12567.24 70 250
Greene 2854 15248.17 65 231
Gwinnett 152374 15690.14 1500 6889
Habersham 7457 16281.66 207 665
Hall 42089 20397 672 3311
Hancock 1245 15195.9 76 126
Haralson 2976 9686.87 50 102
Harris 4253 12252.25 86 283
Hart 2795 10705.94 50 173
Heard 1330 10751.82 27 83
Henry 41278 17208.77 514 1754
Houston 20098 12798.09 299 1133
Irwin 963 10208.84 22 99
Jackson 16461 22036.14 230 922
Jasper 1413 9951.41 34 133
Jeff Davis 1974 13031.42 45 125
Jefferson 2053 13406.91 71 197
Jenkins 966 11263.99 43 97
Johnson 1211 12534.93 52 119
Jones 3243 11342.73 91 288
Lamar 2940 15196.15 87 208
Lanier 895 8646.51 12 37
Laurens 7558 15980.21 213 440
Lee 3195 10660.3 79 323
Liberty 8688 14034.63 100 353
Lincoln 785 9661.54 27 78
Long 1772 8897.82 21 85
Lowndes 12876 10923.16 236 582
Lumpkin 5607 16587.78 95 446
Macon 1089 8384.66 40 110
Madison 5243 17374.16 74 330
Marion 822 9911.97 36 76
McDuffie 2719 12589.71 64 230
McIntosh 1711 11745.73 29 92
Meriwether 2921 13896.29 103 262
Miller 1129 19587.09 15 57
Mitchell 2590 11742.84 90 300
Monroe 3457 12467.99 119 266
Montgomery 1257 13627.49 42 66
Morgan 2519 13162.29 42 169
Murray 7859 19520.13 143 384
Muscogee 27799 14506.9 598 2030
Newton 16173 14394.68 335 1779
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 48722 0 805 2749
Oconee 5948 14251.14 75 237
Oglethorpe 2107 13825.46 44 164
Paulding 23153 13418.76 264 676
Peach 3311 12094.98 96 305
Pickens 4477 13352.22 100 417
Pierce 2382 12187.26 91 267
Pike 2390 12672.32 54 154
Polk 8252 18977.97 144 582
Pulaski 1068 9804.46 42 66
Putnam 3236 14786.38 86 261
Quitman 187 8151.7 3 17
Rabun 2476 14576.71 69 229
Randolph 716 10601.13 40 105
Richmond 32188 15915.74 618 1991
Rockdale 13453 14167.02 251 1874
Schley 444 8417.06 8 29
Screven 1571 11302.16 35 105
Seminole 1412 17346.44 23 103
Spalding 9458 13685.43 298 709
Stephens 5165 19617.9 115 367
Stewart 1563 25501.71 30 144
Sumter 3542 12048.03 134 396
Talbot 821 13332.25 29 68
Taliaferro 151 9252.45 3 14
Tattnall 2929 11526.5 75 172
Taylor 985 12377.48 35 103
Telfair 1072 6852.47 56 90
Terrell 1016 11999.53 56 163
Thomas 7541 16972.38 165 561
Tift 5756 14097.48 143 576
Toombs 4866 18033.58 155 274
Towns 1768 14691.71 72 190
Treutlen 993 14540.93 45 63
Troup 11195 15898.83 279 679
Turner 969 11998.51 41 121
Twiggs 934 11550.83 49 139
Union 3671 14489.84 121 370
Unknown 7841 0 6 95
Upson 3588 13654.53 141 278
Walker 11436 16428.67 142 486
Walton 14397 15025.99 335 1257
Ware 5098 14219.17 206 572
Warren 607 11650.67 20 65
Washington 2805 13816.37 79 140
Wayne 4979 16611.06 161 409
Webster 221 8666.67 7 23
Wheeler 668 8446.07 32 43
White 5376 16928.02 120 426
Whitfield 24076 23001.38 337 990
Wilcox 724 8236.63 32 85
Wilkes 1044 10425.4 27 122
Wilkinson 1398 15674.4 43 151
Worth 2059 10222.42 80 248
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 15,872,599 (15,164,796 reported molecular tests; 707,803 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,679,773 (11.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 99,808 (+272) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,833 (+33) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related