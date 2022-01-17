UPDATE (Monday, January 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 17, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/17/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,668,938 (+31,358 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3069 16534.67 99 250 Atkinson 1308 15702.28 32 186 Bacon 2172 19045.95 53 174 Baker 273 8761.23 13 44 Baldwin 6465 14551.63 177 409 Banks 2952 14773.3 67 303 Barrow 17176 19883.54 203 933 Bartow 19403 17516.32 343 1130 Ben Hill 2025 12165.82 72 182 Berrien 1722 8933.39 51 102 Bibb 25457 16731.51 605 2505 Bleckley 1281 9978.19 41 65 Brantley 2092 10894.7 78 169 Brooks 1597 10154.51 57 137 Bryan 5564 14216.73 65 346 Bulloch 9306 11710.52 100 330 Burke 2608 11673.08 49 206 Butts 4261 16926.19 115 230 Calhoun 686 10859.59 21 95 Camden 7145 13250.13 84 226 Candler 1205 11119.31 51 89 Carroll 12970 10797.63 163 417 Catoosa 10338 15032.5 103 353 Charlton 1888 14247.98 44 111 Chatham 44505 15232.26 688 2872 Chattahoochee 5655 52609.55 16 46 Chattooga 4474 18065.09 99 283 Cherokee 40414 15158.07 471 2186 Clarke 22992 17716.27 183 976 Clay 299 10472.85 4 14 Clayton 49258 16158.75 760 2802 Clinch 1180 17728.37 34 89 Cobb 117907 14913.84 1380 4515 Coffee 7264 16876.54 198 930 Colquitt 6838 15064 138 368 Columbia 17243 10869.88 265 738 Cook 1854 10632.56 53 135 Coweta 18699 12301.89 365 1155 Crawford 1001 8186.13 40 113 Crisp 2221 9964.56 67 193 Dade 2154 13327.56 21 85 Dawson 5374 19888.24 81 362 Decatur 3942 14976.07 80 233 DeKalb 109227 13771.22 1291 7274 Dodge 1767 8668.14 64 127 Dooly 1308 9761.19 39 107 Dougherty 11558 12855.79 396 1446 Douglas 25521 16800.52 268 1201 Early 1822 17957.82 53 110 Echols 426 10733.18 5 16 Effingham 8526 13316.47 154 534 Elbert 2346 12383.21 73 215 Emanuel 2957 13047.12 74 185 Evans 1288 12052.03 37 112 Fannin 3668 13936.17 99 288 Fayette 14482 12320.49 232 827 Floyd 20043 20059.85 330 1337 Forsyth 36978 14644.35 297 1398 Franklin 3899 16713.1 71 235 Fulton 161730 14713.68 1757 9001 Gilmer 4082 12992.97 125 390 Glascock 228 7537.19 7 28 Glynn 15459 17965.76 309 694 Gordon 10409 17931.4 186 451 Grady 3025 12326.81 70 250 Greene 2837 15157.34 65 230 Gwinnett 150985 15547.11 1499 6876 Habersham 7421 16203.06 207 665 Hall 41875 20293.29 669 3307 Hancock 1237 15098.25 76 126 Haralson 2968 9660.83 50 102 Harris 4236 12203.27 86 282 Hart 2777 10636.99 50 173 Heard 1329 10743.73 27 82 Henry 41132 17147.91 514 1745 Houston 19978 12721.68 299 1133 Irwin 961 10187.64 22 99 Jackson 16380 21927.71 229 923 Jasper 1403 9880.98 34 133 Jeff Davis 1962 12952.2 45 125 Jefferson 2048 13374.26 71 197 Jenkins 960 11194.03 43 97 Johnson 1202 12441.78 52 118 Jones 3227 11286.77 90 286 Lamar 2929 15139.3 87 208 Lanier 895 8646.51 12 37 Laurens 7472 15798.38 213 439 Lee 3168 10570.22 79 321 Liberty 8664 13995.86 100 352 Lincoln 782 9624.62 27 78 Long 1758 8827.52 21 85 Lowndes 12849 10900.25 236 581 Lumpkin 5579 16504.94 94 446 Macon 1080 8315.37 40 110 Madison 5217 17288 74 326 Marion 818 9863.74 36 76 McDuffie 2713 12561.93 64 230 McIntosh 1693 11622.16 29 92 Meriwether 2914 13862.99 103 260 Miller 1117 19378.9 15 56 Mitchell 2564 11624.95 90 300 Monroe 3439 12403.07 119 266 Montgomery 1252 13573.29 42 66 Morgan 2492 13021.21 42 166 Murray 7767 19291.62 143 384 Muscogee 27615 14410.88 597 2021 Newton 16090 14320.81 334 1770 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 48129 0 803 2730 Oconee 5920 14184.06 75 235 Oglethorpe 2105 13812.34 44 163 Paulding 23078 13375.29 264 674 Peach 3280 11981.74 96 305 Pickens 4459 13298.54 100 415 Pierce 2366 12105.4 91 267 Pike 2373 12582.18 54 152 Polk 8218 18899.77 144 582 Pulaski 1058 9712.66 42 66 Putnam 3216 14695 86 261 Quitman 187 8151.7 3 17 Rabun 2464 14506.06 69 229 Randolph 715 10586.32 40 105 Richmond 32046 15845.53 618 1983 Rockdale 13403 14114.36 249 1869 Schley 438 8303.32 8 29 Screven 1559 11215.83 35 105 Seminole 1410 17321.87 23 103 Spalding 9424 13636.23 297 707 Stephens 5126 19469.77 115 367 Stewart 1561 25469.08 30 144 Sumter 3525 11990.2 134 396 Talbot 820 13316.01 29 67 Taliaferro 151 9252.45 3 14 Tattnall 2913 11463.54 75 169 Taylor 978 12289.52 35 103 Telfair 1069 6833.29 56 90 Terrell 1010 11928.66 56 163 Thomas 7399 16652.79 165 560 Tift 5736 14048.49 143 575 Toombs 4843 17948.34 155 274 Towns 1758 14608.61 72 190 Treutlen 988 14467.71 45 63 Troup 11161 15850.54 279 678 Turner 966 11961.37 41 121 Twiggs 925 11439.53 49 139 Union 3648 14399.05 121 370 Unknown 7870 0 5 94 Upson 3574 13601.25 140 278 Walker 11382 16351.1 142 481 Walton 14337 14963.37 335 1250 Ware 5064 14124.34 206 572 Warren 604 11593.09 20 63 Washington 2784 13712.93 79 140 Wayne 4930 16447.59 161 409 Webster 221 8666.67 7 23 Wheeler 666 8420.79 32 43 White 5349 16843 119 426 Whitfield 23785 22723.36 337 990 Wilcox 723 8225.26 32 85 Wilkes 1029 10275.61 27 122 Wilkinson 1385 15528.65 43 150 Worth 2039 10123.13 80 248

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 15,833,620 (15,125,881 reported molecular tests; 707,739 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,668,938 (11.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

99,536 (+714 since Friday) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,800 (+53 since Friday) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



