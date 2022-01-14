UPDATE (Friday, January 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases January 14
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 14, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,637,633  (+14,801*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 14, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3035 16351.49 99 249
Atkinson 1291 15498.2 32 184
Bacon 2131 18686.43 53 172
Baker 264 8472.4 13 44
Baldwin 6386 14373.82 177 408
Banks 2892 14473.03 67 301
Barrow 16895 19558.25 202 927
Bartow 19042 17190.42 341 1126
Ben Hill 1997 11997.6 72 182
Berrien 1696 8798.51 51 99
Bibb 25030 16450.87 603 2492
Bleckley 1248 9721.14 41 65
Brantley 2056 10707.22 78 168
Brooks 1561 9925.61 57 136
Bryan 5442 13905 65 343
Bulloch 9073 11417.32 100 328
Burke 2556 11440.34 49 205
Butts 4210 16723.6 114 227
Calhoun 670 10606.3 21 93
Camden 6954 12895.93 84 226
Candler 1193 11008.58 51 89
Carroll 12691 10565.36 163 414
Catoosa 10066 14636.98 102 352
Charlton 1865 14074.41 44 111
Chatham 42978 14709.63 688 2841
Chattahoochee 5630 52376.97 16 44
Chattooga 4349 17560.37 99 282
Cherokee 39651 14871.89 469 2173
Clarke 22446 17295.56 182 957
Clay 293 10262.7 4 14
Clayton 48499 15909.76 759 2770
Clinch 1167 17533.05 34 88
Cobb 116101 14685.4 1376 4505
Coffee 7111 16521.07 198 928
Colquitt 6569 14471.39 138 368
Columbia 16920 10666.26 265 734
Cook 1822 10449.05 53 133
Coweta 18356 12076.24 365 1138
Crawford 978 7998.04 40 112
Crisp 2196 9852.39 67 192
Dade 2115 13086.25 21 85
Dawson 5292 19584.77 81 362
Decatur 3881 14744.32 80 233
DeKalb 107774 13588.03 1288 7236
Dodge 1721 8442.48 64 127
Dooly 1295 9664.18 38 107
Dougherty 11235 12496.52 396 1429
Douglas 25191 16583.28 267 1199
Early 1748 17228.46 53 107
Echols 425 10707.99 5 16
Effingham 8282 12935.37 154 531
Elbert 2312 12203.75 73 214
Emanuel 2903 12808.86 74 183
Evans 1255 11743.24 37 112
Fannin 3617 13742.4 98 288
Fayette 14282 12150.34 230 813
Floyd 19601 19617.48 330 1324
Forsyth 36288 14371.09 296 1391
Franklin 3821 16378.76 71 233
Fulton 159552 14515.53 1752 8931
Gilmer 4011 12766.97 125 383
Glascock 222 7338.84 7 28
Glynn 14900 17316.12 309 694
Gordon 10140 17468 186 450
Grady 2946 12004.89 69 250
Greene 2783 14868.84 65 227
Gwinnett 148275 15268.06 1497 6848
Habersham 7339 16024.02 207 664
Hall 41264 19997.19 668 3301
Hancock 1224 14939.58 76 126
Haralson 2886 9393.92 50 100
Harris 4164 11995.85 86 280
Hart 2741 10499.1 50 172
Heard 1295 10468.88 27 80
Henry 40540 16901.1 513 1720
Houston 19506 12421.12 299 1131
Irwin 956 10134.63 22 99
Jackson 16025 21452.48 229 915
Jasper 1363 9599.27 34 132
Jeff Davis 1919 12668.34 45 125
Jefferson 2033 13276.3 71 197
Jenkins 948 11054.1 43 97
Johnson 1174 12151.95 52 117
Jones 3175 11104.89 90 284
Lamar 2890 14937.72 87 206
Lanier 889 8588.54 12 37
Laurens 7140 15096.41 212 438
Lee 3095 10326.65 78 319
Liberty 8354 13495.09 99 348
Lincoln 768 9452.31 27 77
Long 1695 8511.17 21 85
Lowndes 12731 10800.15 236 581
Lumpkin 5518 16324.48 94 446
Macon 1056 8130.58 40 110
Madison 5061 16771.05 74 319
Marion 804 9694.92 36 76
McDuffie 2673 12376.72 64 230
McIntosh 1638 11244.59 29 92
Meriwether 2865 13629.88 103 259
Miller 1079 18719.64 15 54
Mitchell 2497 11321.18 90 298
Monroe 3389 12222.74 119 266
Montgomery 1237 13410.67 41 66
Morgan 2455 12827.88 42 164
Murray 7587 18844.54 143 384
Muscogee 26821 13996.53 596 1999
Newton 15756 14023.53 331 1735
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 46962 0 802 2690
Oconee 5751 13779.14 75 227
Oglethorpe 2057 13497.38 44 160
Paulding 22744 13181.72 263 671
Peach 3202 11696.8 96 304
Pickens 4359 13000.3 100 410
Pierce 2325 11895.63 91 263
Pike 2326 12332.98 54 149
Polk 8008 18416.82 144 577
Pulaski 1030 9455.61 42 66
Putnam 3167 14471.1 86 259
Quitman 183 7977.33 3 17
Rabun 2429 14300.01 69 229
Randolph 704 10423.45 40 105
Richmond 31603 15626.48 617 1967
Rockdale 13091 13785.8 248 1840
Schley 430 8151.66 8 29
Screven 1521 10942.45 35 105
Seminole 1373 16867.32 23 102
Spalding 9276 13422.08 296 706
Stephens 5082 19302.64 115 366
Stewart 1552 25322.24 30 142
Sumter 3406 11585.43 134 393
Talbot 808 13121.14 29 67
Taliaferro 150 9191.18 3 14
Tattnall 2876 11317.93 75 169
Taylor 969 12176.43 34 102
Telfair 1055 6743.8 56 90
Terrell 985 11633.4 56 160
Thomas 7108 15997.84 165 556
Tift 5595 13703.16 143 567
Toombs 4765 17659.27 155 274
Towns 1739 14450.72 72 190
Treutlen 971 14218.77 45 63
Troup 11039 15677.28 279 678
Turner 950 11763.25 41 119
Twiggs 912 11278.75 49 139
Union 3604 14225.38 121 366
Unknown 7655 0 5 90
Upson 3536 13456.64 140 278
Walker 11191 16076.71 141 479
Walton 14102 14718.1 332 1230
Ware 4936 13767.33 207 571
Warren 594 11401.15 20 63
Washington 2735 13471.58 79 140
Wayne 4807 16037.23 161 409
Webster 217 8509.8 7 23
Wheeler 660 8344.92 32 43
White 5276 16613.14 118 426
Whitfield 23026 21998.24 336 989
Wilcox 713 8111.49 32 85
Wilkes 1008 10065.91 27 120
Wilkinson 1369 15349.25 43 150
Worth 1974 9800.42 80 245
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 15,710,406 (15,003,774 reported molecular tests; 706,632 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,637,633 (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 98,822 (+322) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,747 (+38) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 14, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

