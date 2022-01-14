UPDATE (Friday, January 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 14, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/14/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,637,633 (+14,801*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 14, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3035 16351.49 99 249 Atkinson 1291 15498.2 32 184 Bacon 2131 18686.43 53 172 Baker 264 8472.4 13 44 Baldwin 6386 14373.82 177 408 Banks 2892 14473.03 67 301 Barrow 16895 19558.25 202 927 Bartow 19042 17190.42 341 1126 Ben Hill 1997 11997.6 72 182 Berrien 1696 8798.51 51 99 Bibb 25030 16450.87 603 2492 Bleckley 1248 9721.14 41 65 Brantley 2056 10707.22 78 168 Brooks 1561 9925.61 57 136 Bryan 5442 13905 65 343 Bulloch 9073 11417.32 100 328 Burke 2556 11440.34 49 205 Butts 4210 16723.6 114 227 Calhoun 670 10606.3 21 93 Camden 6954 12895.93 84 226 Candler 1193 11008.58 51 89 Carroll 12691 10565.36 163 414 Catoosa 10066 14636.98 102 352 Charlton 1865 14074.41 44 111 Chatham 42978 14709.63 688 2841 Chattahoochee 5630 52376.97 16 44 Chattooga 4349 17560.37 99 282 Cherokee 39651 14871.89 469 2173 Clarke 22446 17295.56 182 957 Clay 293 10262.7 4 14 Clayton 48499 15909.76 759 2770 Clinch 1167 17533.05 34 88 Cobb 116101 14685.4 1376 4505 Coffee 7111 16521.07 198 928 Colquitt 6569 14471.39 138 368 Columbia 16920 10666.26 265 734 Cook 1822 10449.05 53 133 Coweta 18356 12076.24 365 1138 Crawford 978 7998.04 40 112 Crisp 2196 9852.39 67 192 Dade 2115 13086.25 21 85 Dawson 5292 19584.77 81 362 Decatur 3881 14744.32 80 233 DeKalb 107774 13588.03 1288 7236 Dodge 1721 8442.48 64 127 Dooly 1295 9664.18 38 107 Dougherty 11235 12496.52 396 1429 Douglas 25191 16583.28 267 1199 Early 1748 17228.46 53 107 Echols 425 10707.99 5 16 Effingham 8282 12935.37 154 531 Elbert 2312 12203.75 73 214 Emanuel 2903 12808.86 74 183 Evans 1255 11743.24 37 112 Fannin 3617 13742.4 98 288 Fayette 14282 12150.34 230 813 Floyd 19601 19617.48 330 1324 Forsyth 36288 14371.09 296 1391 Franklin 3821 16378.76 71 233 Fulton 159552 14515.53 1752 8931 Gilmer 4011 12766.97 125 383 Glascock 222 7338.84 7 28 Glynn 14900 17316.12 309 694 Gordon 10140 17468 186 450 Grady 2946 12004.89 69 250 Greene 2783 14868.84 65 227 Gwinnett 148275 15268.06 1497 6848 Habersham 7339 16024.02 207 664 Hall 41264 19997.19 668 3301 Hancock 1224 14939.58 76 126 Haralson 2886 9393.92 50 100 Harris 4164 11995.85 86 280 Hart 2741 10499.1 50 172 Heard 1295 10468.88 27 80 Henry 40540 16901.1 513 1720 Houston 19506 12421.12 299 1131 Irwin 956 10134.63 22 99 Jackson 16025 21452.48 229 915 Jasper 1363 9599.27 34 132 Jeff Davis 1919 12668.34 45 125 Jefferson 2033 13276.3 71 197 Jenkins 948 11054.1 43 97 Johnson 1174 12151.95 52 117 Jones 3175 11104.89 90 284 Lamar 2890 14937.72 87 206 Lanier 889 8588.54 12 37 Laurens 7140 15096.41 212 438 Lee 3095 10326.65 78 319 Liberty 8354 13495.09 99 348 Lincoln 768 9452.31 27 77 Long 1695 8511.17 21 85 Lowndes 12731 10800.15 236 581 Lumpkin 5518 16324.48 94 446 Macon 1056 8130.58 40 110 Madison 5061 16771.05 74 319 Marion 804 9694.92 36 76 McDuffie 2673 12376.72 64 230 McIntosh 1638 11244.59 29 92 Meriwether 2865 13629.88 103 259 Miller 1079 18719.64 15 54 Mitchell 2497 11321.18 90 298 Monroe 3389 12222.74 119 266 Montgomery 1237 13410.67 41 66 Morgan 2455 12827.88 42 164 Murray 7587 18844.54 143 384 Muscogee 26821 13996.53 596 1999 Newton 15756 14023.53 331 1735 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 46962 0 802 2690 Oconee 5751 13779.14 75 227 Oglethorpe 2057 13497.38 44 160 Paulding 22744 13181.72 263 671 Peach 3202 11696.8 96 304 Pickens 4359 13000.3 100 410 Pierce 2325 11895.63 91 263 Pike 2326 12332.98 54 149 Polk 8008 18416.82 144 577 Pulaski 1030 9455.61 42 66 Putnam 3167 14471.1 86 259 Quitman 183 7977.33 3 17 Rabun 2429 14300.01 69 229 Randolph 704 10423.45 40 105 Richmond 31603 15626.48 617 1967 Rockdale 13091 13785.8 248 1840 Schley 430 8151.66 8 29 Screven 1521 10942.45 35 105 Seminole 1373 16867.32 23 102 Spalding 9276 13422.08 296 706 Stephens 5082 19302.64 115 366 Stewart 1552 25322.24 30 142 Sumter 3406 11585.43 134 393 Talbot 808 13121.14 29 67 Taliaferro 150 9191.18 3 14 Tattnall 2876 11317.93 75 169 Taylor 969 12176.43 34 102 Telfair 1055 6743.8 56 90 Terrell 985 11633.4 56 160 Thomas 7108 15997.84 165 556 Tift 5595 13703.16 143 567 Toombs 4765 17659.27 155 274 Towns 1739 14450.72 72 190 Treutlen 971 14218.77 45 63 Troup 11039 15677.28 279 678 Turner 950 11763.25 41 119 Twiggs 912 11278.75 49 139 Union 3604 14225.38 121 366 Unknown 7655 0 5 90 Upson 3536 13456.64 140 278 Walker 11191 16076.71 141 479 Walton 14102 14718.1 332 1230 Ware 4936 13767.33 207 571 Warren 594 11401.15 20 63 Washington 2735 13471.58 79 140 Wayne 4807 16037.23 161 409 Webster 217 8509.8 7 23 Wheeler 660 8344.92 32 43 White 5276 16613.14 118 426 Whitfield 23026 21998.24 336 989 Wilcox 713 8111.49 32 85 Wilkes 1008 10065.91 27 120 Wilkinson 1369 15349.25 43 150 Worth 1974 9800.42 80 245

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 15,710,406 (15,003,774 reported molecular tests; 706,632 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,637,633 (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

98,822 (+322) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,747 (+38) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 14, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



