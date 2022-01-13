UPDATE (Thursday, January 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/13/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,622,845 (+19,053*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3014 16238.35 99 247 Atkinson 1285 15426.17 32 184 Bacon 2119 18581.2 53 169 Baker 264 8472.4 13 44 Baldwin 6326 14238.77 177 407 Banks 2874 14382.94 67 300 Barrow 16757 19398.49 201 925 Bartow 18897 17059.52 341 1125 Ben Hill 1990 11955.54 72 182 Berrien 1681 8720.69 51 99 Bibb 24868 16344.4 603 2486 Bleckley 1232 9596.51 41 65 Brantley 2037 10608.27 78 168 Brooks 1555 9887.45 57 136 Bryan 5370 13721.03 65 343 Bulloch 8975 11294 100 327 Burke 2545 11391.1 49 204 Butts 4176 16588.54 114 225 Calhoun 665 10527.15 21 93 Camden 6873 12745.72 83 226 Candler 1186 10943.99 51 89 Carroll 12611 10498.76 163 413 Catoosa 10008 14552.65 102 351 Charlton 1854 13991.4 44 111 Chatham 42134 14420.76 688 2829 Chattahoochee 5622 52302.54 16 44 Chattooga 4309 17398.85 99 281 Cherokee 39329 14751.12 469 2168 Clarke 22209 17112.94 182 954 Clay 284 9947.46 4 14 Clayton 48103 15779.86 758 2747 Clinch 1143 17172.48 34 88 Cobb 115166 14567.13 1372 4489 Coffee 7077 16442.08 198 928 Colquitt 6525 14374.46 138 368 Columbia 16815 10600.07 265 731 Cook 1812 10391.7 53 133 Coweta 18226 11990.71 364 1134 Crawford 976 7981.68 40 112 Crisp 2129 9551.8 66 192 Dade 2104 13018.19 21 84 Dawson 5257 19455.24 80 362 Decatur 3866 14687.33 80 233 DeKalb 106845 13470.9 1283 7215 Dodge 1712 8398.33 64 127 Dooly 1269 9470.15 38 107 Dougherty 11092 12337.47 396 1427 Douglas 24974 16440.43 267 1195 Early 1716 16913.07 53 107 Echols 425 10707.99 5 16 Effingham 8194 12797.93 153 530 Elbert 2292 12098.18 73 213 Emanuel 2878 12698.55 74 183 Evans 1234 11546.74 37 112 Fannin 3596 13662.61 98 287 Fayette 14168 12053.36 230 805 Floyd 19399 19415.31 330 1317 Forsyth 35892 14214.26 295 1386 Franklin 3795 16267.31 70 232 Fulton 158415 14412.09 1749 8894 Gilmer 3985 12684.22 125 379 Glascock 220 7272.73 7 28 Glynn 14737 17126.69 309 693 Gordon 10043 17300.9 186 450 Grady 2910 11858.19 69 250 Greene 2754 14713.9 65 225 Gwinnett 146505 15085.8 1496 6830 Habersham 7302 15943.23 206 664 Hall 41021 19879.43 665 3301 Hancock 1208 14744.29 76 125 Haralson 2845 9260.46 50 100 Harris 4114 11851.81 86 279 Hart 2707 10368.87 50 172 Heard 1282 10363.78 27 80 Henry 40259 16783.95 511 1708 Houston 19332 12310.32 299 1130 Irwin 952 10092.23 22 99 Jackson 15867 21240.96 229 912 Jasper 1334 9395.03 34 132 Jeff Davis 1908 12595.72 45 124 Jefferson 2018 13178.35 71 197 Jenkins 947 11042.44 43 97 Johnson 1167 12079.49 52 117 Jones 3144 10996.47 90 284 Lamar 2859 14777.48 87 205 Lanier 883 8530.58 12 37 Laurens 7059 14925.15 212 437 Lee 3074 10256.58 78 319 Liberty 8214 13268.93 99 346 Lincoln 765 9415.38 27 76 Long 1663 8350.49 21 85 Lowndes 12653 10733.98 236 581 Lumpkin 5490 16241.64 94 446 Macon 1045 8045.89 40 110 Madison 5006 16588.79 74 315 Marion 792 9550.22 36 76 McDuffie 2653 12284.11 64 230 McIntosh 1619 11114.16 29 92 Meriwether 2850 13558.52 101 258 Miller 1067 18511.45 15 54 Mitchell 2486 11271.31 90 298 Monroe 3358 12110.94 119 265 Montgomery 1230 13334.78 41 66 Morgan 2438 12739.05 42 164 Murray 7500 18628.45 143 384 Muscogee 26630 13896.86 596 1992 Newton 15617 13899.82 331 1722 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 46222 0 801 2677 Oconee 5688 13628.2 75 226 Oglethorpe 2044 13412.07 44 160 Paulding 22563 13076.82 263 670 Peach 3175 11598.17 96 304 Pickens 4329 12910.83 100 410 Pierce 2310 11818.88 91 259 Pike 2304 12216.33 53 148 Polk 7946 18274.23 144 576 Pulaski 1018 9345.45 42 66 Putnam 3137 14334.02 86 259 Quitman 177 7715.78 3 17 Rabun 2388 14058.64 69 228 Randolph 696 10305 40 105 Richmond 31388 15520.17 616 1959 Rockdale 13009 13699.45 246 1828 Schley 421 7981.04 8 29 Screven 1498 10776.98 35 105 Seminole 1358 16683.05 23 102 Spalding 9208 13323.69 296 703 Stephens 5041 19146.92 115 365 Stewart 1530 24963.29 30 142 Sumter 3376 11483.38 134 393 Talbot 788 12796.36 29 67 Taliaferro 148 9068.63 3 14 Tattnall 2855 11235.29 75 169 Taylor 945 11874.84 34 102 Telfair 1043 6667.09 56 90 Terrell 972 11479.86 56 160 Thomas 7061 15892.06 165 553 Tift 5545 13580.7 143 564 Toombs 4734 17544.38 155 274 Towns 1734 14409.17 72 190 Treutlen 948 13881.97 45 63 Troup 10982 15596.33 277 677 Turner 938 11614.66 41 119 Twiggs 905 11192.18 49 139 Union 3585 14150.38 121 366 Unknown 7636 0 7 92 Upson 3509 13353.88 140 277 Walker 11146 16012.07 141 477 Walton 14000 14611.64 330 1220 Ware 4899 13664.13 207 570 Warren 592 11362.76 20 62 Washington 2721 13402.62 79 139 Wayne 4784 15960.5 161 408 Webster 213 8352.94 7 23 Wheeler 655 8281.7 32 43 White 5255 16547.01 118 426 Whitfield 22762 21746.03 336 989 Wilcox 705 8020.48 32 85 Wilkes 1001 9996.01 27 120 Wilkinson 1346 15091.38 42 150 Worth 1956 9711.05 80 244

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 15,569,952 (14,941,050 reported molecular tests; 705,359 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,622,845 (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

98,500 (+962) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,709 (+88) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



