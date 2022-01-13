UPDATE (Thursday, January 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases January 13
Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,622,845  (+19,053*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3014 16238.35 99 247
Atkinson 1285 15426.17 32 184
Bacon 2119 18581.2 53 169
Baker 264 8472.4 13 44
Baldwin 6326 14238.77 177 407
Banks 2874 14382.94 67 300
Barrow 16757 19398.49 201 925
Bartow 18897 17059.52 341 1125
Ben Hill 1990 11955.54 72 182
Berrien 1681 8720.69 51 99
Bibb 24868 16344.4 603 2486
Bleckley 1232 9596.51 41 65
Brantley 2037 10608.27 78 168
Brooks 1555 9887.45 57 136
Bryan 5370 13721.03 65 343
Bulloch 8975 11294 100 327
Burke 2545 11391.1 49 204
Butts 4176 16588.54 114 225
Calhoun 665 10527.15 21 93
Camden 6873 12745.72 83 226
Candler 1186 10943.99 51 89
Carroll 12611 10498.76 163 413
Catoosa 10008 14552.65 102 351
Charlton 1854 13991.4 44 111
Chatham 42134 14420.76 688 2829
Chattahoochee 5622 52302.54 16 44
Chattooga 4309 17398.85 99 281
Cherokee 39329 14751.12 469 2168
Clarke 22209 17112.94 182 954
Clay 284 9947.46 4 14
Clayton 48103 15779.86 758 2747
Clinch 1143 17172.48 34 88
Cobb 115166 14567.13 1372 4489
Coffee 7077 16442.08 198 928
Colquitt 6525 14374.46 138 368
Columbia 16815 10600.07 265 731
Cook 1812 10391.7 53 133
Coweta 18226 11990.71 364 1134
Crawford 976 7981.68 40 112
Crisp 2129 9551.8 66 192
Dade 2104 13018.19 21 84
Dawson 5257 19455.24 80 362
Decatur 3866 14687.33 80 233
DeKalb 106845 13470.9 1283 7215
Dodge 1712 8398.33 64 127
Dooly 1269 9470.15 38 107
Dougherty 11092 12337.47 396 1427
Douglas 24974 16440.43 267 1195
Early 1716 16913.07 53 107
Echols 425 10707.99 5 16
Effingham 8194 12797.93 153 530
Elbert 2292 12098.18 73 213
Emanuel 2878 12698.55 74 183
Evans 1234 11546.74 37 112
Fannin 3596 13662.61 98 287
Fayette 14168 12053.36 230 805
Floyd 19399 19415.31 330 1317
Forsyth 35892 14214.26 295 1386
Franklin 3795 16267.31 70 232
Fulton 158415 14412.09 1749 8894
Gilmer 3985 12684.22 125 379
Glascock 220 7272.73 7 28
Glynn 14737 17126.69 309 693
Gordon 10043 17300.9 186 450
Grady 2910 11858.19 69 250
Greene 2754 14713.9 65 225
Gwinnett 146505 15085.8 1496 6830
Habersham 7302 15943.23 206 664
Hall 41021 19879.43 665 3301
Hancock 1208 14744.29 76 125
Haralson 2845 9260.46 50 100
Harris 4114 11851.81 86 279
Hart 2707 10368.87 50 172
Heard 1282 10363.78 27 80
Henry 40259 16783.95 511 1708
Houston 19332 12310.32 299 1130
Irwin 952 10092.23 22 99
Jackson 15867 21240.96 229 912
Jasper 1334 9395.03 34 132
Jeff Davis 1908 12595.72 45 124
Jefferson 2018 13178.35 71 197
Jenkins 947 11042.44 43 97
Johnson 1167 12079.49 52 117
Jones 3144 10996.47 90 284
Lamar 2859 14777.48 87 205
Lanier 883 8530.58 12 37
Laurens 7059 14925.15 212 437
Lee 3074 10256.58 78 319
Liberty 8214 13268.93 99 346
Lincoln 765 9415.38 27 76
Long 1663 8350.49 21 85
Lowndes 12653 10733.98 236 581
Lumpkin 5490 16241.64 94 446
Macon 1045 8045.89 40 110
Madison 5006 16588.79 74 315
Marion 792 9550.22 36 76
McDuffie 2653 12284.11 64 230
McIntosh 1619 11114.16 29 92
Meriwether 2850 13558.52 101 258
Miller 1067 18511.45 15 54
Mitchell 2486 11271.31 90 298
Monroe 3358 12110.94 119 265
Montgomery 1230 13334.78 41 66
Morgan 2438 12739.05 42 164
Murray 7500 18628.45 143 384
Muscogee 26630 13896.86 596 1992
Newton 15617 13899.82 331 1722
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 46222 0 801 2677
Oconee 5688 13628.2 75 226
Oglethorpe 2044 13412.07 44 160
Paulding 22563 13076.82 263 670
Peach 3175 11598.17 96 304
Pickens 4329 12910.83 100 410
Pierce 2310 11818.88 91 259
Pike 2304 12216.33 53 148
Polk 7946 18274.23 144 576
Pulaski 1018 9345.45 42 66
Putnam 3137 14334.02 86 259
Quitman 177 7715.78 3 17
Rabun 2388 14058.64 69 228
Randolph 696 10305 40 105
Richmond 31388 15520.17 616 1959
Rockdale 13009 13699.45 246 1828
Schley 421 7981.04 8 29
Screven 1498 10776.98 35 105
Seminole 1358 16683.05 23 102
Spalding 9208 13323.69 296 703
Stephens 5041 19146.92 115 365
Stewart 1530 24963.29 30 142
Sumter 3376 11483.38 134 393
Talbot 788 12796.36 29 67
Taliaferro 148 9068.63 3 14
Tattnall 2855 11235.29 75 169
Taylor 945 11874.84 34 102
Telfair 1043 6667.09 56 90
Terrell 972 11479.86 56 160
Thomas 7061 15892.06 165 553
Tift 5545 13580.7 143 564
Toombs 4734 17544.38 155 274
Towns 1734 14409.17 72 190
Treutlen 948 13881.97 45 63
Troup 10982 15596.33 277 677
Turner 938 11614.66 41 119
Twiggs 905 11192.18 49 139
Union 3585 14150.38 121 366
Unknown 7636 0 7 92
Upson 3509 13353.88 140 277
Walker 11146 16012.07 141 477
Walton 14000 14611.64 330 1220
Ware 4899 13664.13 207 570
Warren 592 11362.76 20 62
Washington 2721 13402.62 79 139
Wayne 4784 15960.5 161 408
Webster 213 8352.94 7 23
Wheeler 655 8281.7 32 43
White 5255 16547.01 118 426
Whitfield 22762 21746.03 336 989
Wilcox 705 8020.48 32 85
Wilkes 1001 9996.01 27 120
Wilkinson 1346 15091.38 42 150
Worth 1956 9711.05 80 244
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 15,569,952 (14,941,050 reported molecular tests; 705,359 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,622,845 (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 98,500 (+962) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,709 (+88) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

