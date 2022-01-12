UPDATE (Wednesday, January 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/12/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,603,820 (+13,307*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2993 16125.21 99 247 Atkinson 1270 15246.1 32 184 Bacon 2094 18361.98 53 168 Baker 264 8472.4 13 44 Baldwin 6236 14036.19 176 406 Banks 2853 14277.85 67 300 Barrow 16543 19150.76 200 921 Bartow 18770 16944.87 335 1116 Ben Hill 1977 11877.44 72 182 Berrien 1673 8679.19 51 99 Bibb 24627 16186 602 2476 Bleckley 1219 9495.25 41 65 Brantley 2025 10545.78 78 168 Brooks 1544 9817.51 57 136 Bryan 5291 13519.18 65 343 Bulloch 8869 11160.61 100 327 Burke 2529 11319.49 49 203 Butts 4143 16457.46 114 223 Calhoun 658 10416.34 21 92 Camden 6835 12675.25 82 226 Candler 1178 10870.17 51 89 Carroll 12507 10412.17 163 411 Catoosa 9865 14344.71 101 349 Charlton 1847 13938.57 44 111 Chatham 41314 14140.11 687 2820 Chattahoochee 5601 52107.17 16 44 Chattooga 4253 17172.74 99 281 Cherokee 38991 14624.35 468 2167 Clarke 21927 16895.65 182 952 Clay 278 9737.3 4 14 Clayton 47449 15565.32 756 2738 Clinch 1133 17022.24 34 88 Cobb 113949 14413.2 1369 4482 Coffee 6963 16177.22 198 927 Colquitt 6409 14118.92 137 368 Columbia 16683 10516.86 265 730 Cook 1804 10345.82 53 133 Coweta 18009 11847.95 362 1125 Crawford 969 7924.44 40 112 Crisp 2103 9435.15 66 192 Dade 2086 12906.82 20 83 Dawson 5203 19255.39 80 362 Decatur 3830 14550.57 80 233 DeKalb 105796 13338.65 1280 7184 Dodge 1690 8290.41 64 127 Dooly 1252 9343.28 38 106 Dougherty 10881 12102.78 396 1417 Douglas 24779 16312.06 265 1195 Early 1702 16775.08 53 107 Echols 425 10707.99 5 16 Effingham 8035 12549.59 153 528 Elbert 2268 11971.5 73 207 Emanuel 2853 12588.25 74 181 Evans 1226 11471.88 37 112 Fannin 3567 13552.43 98 287 Fayette 14010 11918.94 230 799 Floyd 19095 19111.05 329 1316 Forsyth 35416 14025.75 293 1383 Franklin 3733 16001.54 70 232 Fulton 156999 14283.27 1745 8873 Gilmer 3939 12537.8 124 380 Glascock 219 7239.67 7 28 Glynn 14542 16900.07 309 692 Gordon 9969 17173.42 186 450 Grady 2838 11564.79 69 250 Greene 2730 14585.67 65 225 Gwinnett 144648 14894.58 1495 6815 Habersham 7253 15836.24 206 664 Hall 40613 19681.7 665 3299 Hancock 1202 14671.06 76 125 Haralson 2821 9182.34 49 100 Harris 4034 11621.34 86 278 Hart 2672 10234.8 50 172 Heard 1276 10315.28 27 80 Henry 39859 16617.19 509 1699 Houston 19195 12223.08 299 1129 Irwin 948 10049.83 22 99 Jackson 15685 20997.32 229 911 Jasper 1321 9303.47 34 131 Jeff Davis 1898 12529.71 45 124 Jefferson 2002 13073.86 71 197 Jenkins 943 10995.8 43 97 Johnson 1153 11934.58 52 117 Jones 3122 10919.52 90 281 Lamar 2832 14637.93 87 203 Lanier 879 8491.93 12 37 Laurens 6929 14650.29 212 437 Lee 3033 10119.78 78 319 Liberty 8014 12945.85 99 346 Lincoln 764 9403.08 27 76 Long 1623 8149.64 21 84 Lowndes 12571 10664.42 236 578 Lumpkin 5402 15981.3 94 446 Macon 1038 7991.99 40 110 Madison 4967 16459.56 74 315 Marion 777 9369.35 36 73 McDuffie 2638 12214.66 64 229 McIntosh 1597 10963.14 29 92 Meriwether 2833 13477.64 101 256 Miller 1063 18442.05 15 54 Mitchell 2464 11171.56 90 297 Monroe 3335 12027.99 119 265 Montgomery 1225 13280.57 41 66 Morgan 2402 12550.95 42 163 Murray 7375 18317.98 143 384 Muscogee 26156 13649.5 596 1986 Newton 15518 13811.7 330 1712 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 44768 0 800 2666 Oconee 5621 13467.67 74 225 Oglethorpe 2023 13274.28 43 158 Paulding 22346 12951.05 261 670 Peach 3149 11503.2 96 304 Pickens 4304 12836.27 99 409 Pierce 2287 11701.2 91 259 Pike 2280 12089.08 53 147 Polk 7796 17929.26 143 574 Pulaski 998 9161.85 42 66 Putnam 3110 14210.65 85 258 Quitman 168 7323.45 3 17 Rabun 2377 13993.88 69 228 Randolph 695 10290.2 40 105 Richmond 31114 15384.69 615 1956 Rockdale 12917 13602.57 245 1823 Schley 403 7639.81 8 29 Screven 1480 10647.48 35 103 Seminole 1330 16339.07 23 102 Spalding 9135 13218.06 296 703 Stephens 4992 18960.8 115 365 Stewart 1522 24832.76 30 142 Sumter 3343 11371.14 134 391 Talbot 772 12536.54 29 66 Taliaferro 146 8946.08 3 14 Tattnall 2835 11156.59 75 167 Taylor 933 11724.05 34 102 Telfair 1042 6660.7 56 90 Terrell 942 11125.55 56 160 Thomas 6908 15547.7 165 553 Tift 5491 13448.44 143 563 Toombs 4711 17459.14 155 274 Towns 1710 14209.74 72 189 Treutlen 942 13794.11 45 63 Troup 10898 15477.04 277 672 Turner 933 11552.75 41 119 Twiggs 891 11019.05 49 139 Union 3539 13968.82 121 362 Unknown 7557 0 6 87 Upson 3470 13205.46 140 276 Walker 10974 15764.98 140 475 Walton 13872 14478.05 330 1210 Ware 4852 13533.04 207 570 Warren 588 11285.99 20 62 Washington 2685 13225.3 79 139 Wayne 4744 15827.05 161 406 Webster 210 8235.29 7 23 Wheeler 652 8243.77 32 43 White 5204 16386.42 118 425 Whitfield 22403 21403.05 336 989 Wilcox 695 7906.71 32 85 Wilkes 984 9826.24 27 120 Wilkinson 1332 14934.41 42 150 Worth 1939 9626.65 80 244

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 15,569,952 (14,865,387 reported molecular tests; 704,565 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,603,820 (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

97,538 (+677) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,621 (+36) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



