UPDATE (Tuesday, January 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases January 11
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 1/11/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,590,529  (+17,686*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2972 16012.07 99 247
Atkinson 1265 15186.07 32 184
Bacon 2080 18239.21 53 168
Baker 260 8344.03 13 44
Baldwin 6193 13939.41 176 406
Banks 2839 14207.79 67 300
Barrow 16464 19059.31 200 920
Bartow 18640 16827.51 335 1116
Ben Hill 1966 11811.35 72 182
Berrien 1655 8585.81 51 99
Bibb 24435 16059.81 602 2476
Bleckley 1214 9456.3 41 65
Brantley 2014 10488.49 78 168
Brooks 1536 9766.64 57 136
Bryan 5251 13416.97 65 343
Bulloch 8846 11131.66 100 327
Burke 2515 11256.83 49 203
Butts 4122 16374.04 114 222
Calhoun 656 10384.68 21 92
Camden 6797 12604.78 82 226
Candler 1175 10842.48 51 89
Carroll 12437 10353.9 163 410
Catoosa 9819 14277.82 99 345
Charlton 1840 13885.74 44 111
Chatham 40885 13993.28 687 2817
Chattahoochee 5594 52042.05 16 44
Chattooga 4215 17019.3 99 281
Cherokee 38751 14534.33 468 2165
Clarke 21780 16782.38 181 951
Clay 275 9632.22 4 14
Clayton 47148 15466.58 755 2732
Clinch 1124 16887.02 34 88
Cobb 113114 14307.58 1368 4481
Coffee 6935 16112.17 198 927
Colquitt 6364 14019.78 137 367
Columbia 16555 10436.17 265 729
Cook 1780 10208.18 53 133
Coweta 17931 11796.63 362 1123
Crawford 959 7842.66 40 112
Crisp 2078 9322.98 66 192
Dade 2071 12814.01 20 83
Dawson 5183 19181.38 80 362
Decatur 3810 14474.58 80 233
DeKalb 105177 13260.6 1280 7167
Dodge 1684 8260.98 64 127
Dooly 1242 9268.66 38 106
Dougherty 10753 11960.4 396 1415
Douglas 24567 16172.5 263 1193
Early 1685 16607.53 53 107
Echols 424 10682.79 5 16
Effingham 7997 12490.24 153 528
Elbert 2249 11871.21 72 205
Emanuel 2840 12530.89 74 181
Evans 1221 11425.1 36 112
Fannin 3557 13514.44 98 287
Fayette 13933 11853.43 230 798
Floyd 18814 18829.82 329 1315
Forsyth 35192 13937.04 293 1379
Franklin 3717 15932.96 69 232
Fulton 156004 14192.75 1737 8845
Gilmer 3922 12483.69 124 379
Glascock 218 7206.61 7 28
Glynn 14466 16811.74 309 692
Gordon 9896 17047.67 185 450
Grady 2814 11466.99 69 250
Greene 2697 14409.36 65 225
Gwinnett 143977 14825.49 1490 6802
Habersham 7234 15794.76 206 664
Hall 40406 19581.39 664 3295
Hancock 1198 14622.24 76 125
Haralson 2803 9123.75 49 100
Harris 3957 11399.52 86 278
Hart 2653 10162.03 50 172
Heard 1265 10226.35 27 80
Henry 39595 16507.13 506 1696
Houston 19017 12109.73 299 1127
Irwin 944 10007.42 22 99
Jackson 15573 20847.39 229 911
Jasper 1305 9190.79 33 131
Jeff Davis 1892 12490.1 45 124
Jefferson 1989 12988.96 71 197
Jenkins 941 10972.48 43 97
Johnson 1148 11882.83 52 117
Jones 3094 10821.59 90 281
Lamar 2801 14477.7 87 203
Lanier 878 8482.27 12 37
Laurens 6896 14580.51 212 437
Lee 3006 10029.7 78 319
Liberty 7969 12873.16 99 346
Lincoln 762 9378.46 27 76
Long 1607 8069.29 21 84
Lowndes 12521 10622 236 577
Lumpkin 5384 15928.05 94 446
Macon 1024 7884.2 40 109
Madison 4940 16370.08 74 315
Marion 768 9260.82 36 72
McDuffie 2619 12126.68 64 229
McIntosh 1591 10921.95 29 92
Meriwether 2812 13377.74 101 255
Miller 1058 18355.31 15 54
Mitchell 2442 11071.82 90 296
Monroe 3317 11963.07 119 265
Montgomery 1221 13237.21 41 66
Morgan 2340 12226.98 42 162
Murray 7299 18129.21 143 384
Muscogee 26044 13591.06 596 1980
Newton 15462 13761.86 330 1711
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 44425 0 798 2659
Oconee 5554 13307.14 74 224
Oglethorpe 2013 13208.66 43 158
Paulding 22152 12838.61 261 667
Peach 3127 11422.83 96 304
Pickens 4291 12797.49 99 409
Pierce 2268 11603.99 91 258
Pike 2269 12030.75 53 146
Polk 7703 17715.38 143 574
Pulaski 990 9088.41 42 66
Putnam 3071 14032.44 85 258
Quitman 167 7279.86 3 17
Rabun 2375 13982.1 69 228
Randolph 688 10186.56 40 105
Richmond 30881 15269.48 615 1955
Rockdale 12864 13546.76 245 1823
Schley 391 7412.32 8 29
Screven 1478 10633.09 35 103
Seminole 1321 16228.5 23 102
Spalding 9069 13122.56 294 701
Stephens 4980 18915.22 115 364
Stewart 1513 24685.92 30 142
Sumter 3330 11326.92 134 391
Talbot 753 12228 29 66
Taliaferro 142 8700.98 3 14
Tattnall 2823 11109.36 75 167
Taylor 927 11648.66 34 101
Telfair 1037 6628.74 56 90
Terrell 936 11054.68 56 160
Thomas 6848 15412.66 165 553
Tift 5409 13247.61 143 560
Toombs 4685 17362.78 155 274
Towns 1673 13902.28 72 188
Treutlen 938 13735.54 45 63
Troup 10809 15350.64 276 672
Turner 925 11453.69 41 119
Twiggs 884 10932.48 49 139
Union 3521 13897.77 120 362
Unknown 4733 0 6 86
Upson 3458 13159.8 140 273
Walker 10925 15694.58 140 465
Walton 13817 14420.65 330 1208
Ware 4830 13471.68 207 570
Warren 582 11170.83 20 62
Washington 2662 13112.01 79 139
Wayne 4714 15726.96 161 406
Webster 210 8235.29 7 23
Wheeler 649 8205.84 32 43
White 5185 16326.59 118 425
Whitfield 22247 21254.01 335 988
Wilcox 693 7883.96 32 85
Wilkes 981 9796.29 27 120
Wilkinson 1325 14855.93 42 150
Worth 1924 9552.18 80 244
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 15,498,484 (14,794,344 reported molecular tests; 704,140 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,590,529 (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 97,538 (+521) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,621 (+32) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related