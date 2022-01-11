UPDATE (Tuesday, January 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/11/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,590,529 (+17,686*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2972 16012.07 99 247 Atkinson 1265 15186.07 32 184 Bacon 2080 18239.21 53 168 Baker 260 8344.03 13 44 Baldwin 6193 13939.41 176 406 Banks 2839 14207.79 67 300 Barrow 16464 19059.31 200 920 Bartow 18640 16827.51 335 1116 Ben Hill 1966 11811.35 72 182 Berrien 1655 8585.81 51 99 Bibb 24435 16059.81 602 2476 Bleckley 1214 9456.3 41 65 Brantley 2014 10488.49 78 168 Brooks 1536 9766.64 57 136 Bryan 5251 13416.97 65 343 Bulloch 8846 11131.66 100 327 Burke 2515 11256.83 49 203 Butts 4122 16374.04 114 222 Calhoun 656 10384.68 21 92 Camden 6797 12604.78 82 226 Candler 1175 10842.48 51 89 Carroll 12437 10353.9 163 410 Catoosa 9819 14277.82 99 345 Charlton 1840 13885.74 44 111 Chatham 40885 13993.28 687 2817 Chattahoochee 5594 52042.05 16 44 Chattooga 4215 17019.3 99 281 Cherokee 38751 14534.33 468 2165 Clarke 21780 16782.38 181 951 Clay 275 9632.22 4 14 Clayton 47148 15466.58 755 2732 Clinch 1124 16887.02 34 88 Cobb 113114 14307.58 1368 4481 Coffee 6935 16112.17 198 927 Colquitt 6364 14019.78 137 367 Columbia 16555 10436.17 265 729 Cook 1780 10208.18 53 133 Coweta 17931 11796.63 362 1123 Crawford 959 7842.66 40 112 Crisp 2078 9322.98 66 192 Dade 2071 12814.01 20 83 Dawson 5183 19181.38 80 362 Decatur 3810 14474.58 80 233 DeKalb 105177 13260.6 1280 7167 Dodge 1684 8260.98 64 127 Dooly 1242 9268.66 38 106 Dougherty 10753 11960.4 396 1415 Douglas 24567 16172.5 263 1193 Early 1685 16607.53 53 107 Echols 424 10682.79 5 16 Effingham 7997 12490.24 153 528 Elbert 2249 11871.21 72 205 Emanuel 2840 12530.89 74 181 Evans 1221 11425.1 36 112 Fannin 3557 13514.44 98 287 Fayette 13933 11853.43 230 798 Floyd 18814 18829.82 329 1315 Forsyth 35192 13937.04 293 1379 Franklin 3717 15932.96 69 232 Fulton 156004 14192.75 1737 8845 Gilmer 3922 12483.69 124 379 Glascock 218 7206.61 7 28 Glynn 14466 16811.74 309 692 Gordon 9896 17047.67 185 450 Grady 2814 11466.99 69 250 Greene 2697 14409.36 65 225 Gwinnett 143977 14825.49 1490 6802 Habersham 7234 15794.76 206 664 Hall 40406 19581.39 664 3295 Hancock 1198 14622.24 76 125 Haralson 2803 9123.75 49 100 Harris 3957 11399.52 86 278 Hart 2653 10162.03 50 172 Heard 1265 10226.35 27 80 Henry 39595 16507.13 506 1696 Houston 19017 12109.73 299 1127 Irwin 944 10007.42 22 99 Jackson 15573 20847.39 229 911 Jasper 1305 9190.79 33 131 Jeff Davis 1892 12490.1 45 124 Jefferson 1989 12988.96 71 197 Jenkins 941 10972.48 43 97 Johnson 1148 11882.83 52 117 Jones 3094 10821.59 90 281 Lamar 2801 14477.7 87 203 Lanier 878 8482.27 12 37 Laurens 6896 14580.51 212 437 Lee 3006 10029.7 78 319 Liberty 7969 12873.16 99 346 Lincoln 762 9378.46 27 76 Long 1607 8069.29 21 84 Lowndes 12521 10622 236 577 Lumpkin 5384 15928.05 94 446 Macon 1024 7884.2 40 109 Madison 4940 16370.08 74 315 Marion 768 9260.82 36 72 McDuffie 2619 12126.68 64 229 McIntosh 1591 10921.95 29 92 Meriwether 2812 13377.74 101 255 Miller 1058 18355.31 15 54 Mitchell 2442 11071.82 90 296 Monroe 3317 11963.07 119 265 Montgomery 1221 13237.21 41 66 Morgan 2340 12226.98 42 162 Murray 7299 18129.21 143 384 Muscogee 26044 13591.06 596 1980 Newton 15462 13761.86 330 1711 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 44425 0 798 2659 Oconee 5554 13307.14 74 224 Oglethorpe 2013 13208.66 43 158 Paulding 22152 12838.61 261 667 Peach 3127 11422.83 96 304 Pickens 4291 12797.49 99 409 Pierce 2268 11603.99 91 258 Pike 2269 12030.75 53 146 Polk 7703 17715.38 143 574 Pulaski 990 9088.41 42 66 Putnam 3071 14032.44 85 258 Quitman 167 7279.86 3 17 Rabun 2375 13982.1 69 228 Randolph 688 10186.56 40 105 Richmond 30881 15269.48 615 1955 Rockdale 12864 13546.76 245 1823 Schley 391 7412.32 8 29 Screven 1478 10633.09 35 103 Seminole 1321 16228.5 23 102 Spalding 9069 13122.56 294 701 Stephens 4980 18915.22 115 364 Stewart 1513 24685.92 30 142 Sumter 3330 11326.92 134 391 Talbot 753 12228 29 66 Taliaferro 142 8700.98 3 14 Tattnall 2823 11109.36 75 167 Taylor 927 11648.66 34 101 Telfair 1037 6628.74 56 90 Terrell 936 11054.68 56 160 Thomas 6848 15412.66 165 553 Tift 5409 13247.61 143 560 Toombs 4685 17362.78 155 274 Towns 1673 13902.28 72 188 Treutlen 938 13735.54 45 63 Troup 10809 15350.64 276 672 Turner 925 11453.69 41 119 Twiggs 884 10932.48 49 139 Union 3521 13897.77 120 362 Unknown 4733 0 6 86 Upson 3458 13159.8 140 273 Walker 10925 15694.58 140 465 Walton 13817 14420.65 330 1208 Ware 4830 13471.68 207 570 Warren 582 11170.83 20 62 Washington 2662 13112.01 79 139 Wayne 4714 15726.96 161 406 Webster 210 8235.29 7 23 Wheeler 649 8205.84 32 43 White 5185 16326.59 118 425 Whitfield 22247 21254.01 335 988 Wilcox 693 7883.96 32 85 Wilkes 981 9796.29 27 120 Wilkinson 1325 14855.93 42 150 Worth 1924 9552.18 80 244

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 15,498,484 (14,794,344 reported molecular tests; 704,140 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,590,529 (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

97,538 (+521) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,621 (+32) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.