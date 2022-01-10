UPDATE (Monday, January 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases January 10
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 1/10/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,572,899 (+79,739 since last update on January 5*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.1527

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2945 15866.6 99 247
Atkinson 1253 15042.02 32 184
Bacon 2066 18116.45 53 168
Baker 259 8311.94 13 44
Baldwin 6115 13763.84 176 406
Banks 2794 13982.58 67 299
Barrow 16254 18816.2 200 915
Bartow 18468 16672.23 335 1114
Ben Hill 1951 11721.24 72 182
Berrien 1628 8445.74 51 99
Bibb 24165 15882.35 602 2473
Bleckley 1196 9316.09 41 65
Brantley 2003 10431.21 77 168
Brooks 1507 9582.25 57 136
Bryan 5170 13210.01 65 343
Bulloch 8745 11004.57 100 327
Burke 2490 11144.93 49 203
Butts 4084 16223.09 114 222
Calhoun 645 10210.54 21 92
Camden 6716 12454.57 82 226
Candler 1170 10796.35 51 89
Carroll 12285 10227.36 163 408
Catoosa 9713 14123.69 99 344
Charlton 1825 13772.55 44 111
Chatham 40125 13733.16 687 2804
Chattahoochee 5585 51958.32 16 44
Chattooga 4147 16744.73 98 278
Cherokee 38316 14371.18 468 2154
Clarke 21486 16555.84 181 936
Clay 266 9316.99 4 14
Clayton 46829 15361.93 753 2708
Clinch 1107 16631.61 34 88
Cobb 111990 14165.41 1361 4465
Coffee 6859 15935.6 198 927
Colquitt 6303 13885.4 137 366
Columbia 16433 10359.26 263 726
Cook 1762 10104.95 53 133
Coweta 17724 11660.45 361 1109
Crawford 949 7760.88 40 112
Crisp 2062 9251.2 66 192
Dade 2055 12715.01 20 83
Dawson 5141 19025.94 80 362
Decatur 3780 14360.61 80 233
DeKalb 104236 13141.96 1278 7140
Dodge 1670 8192.3 64 126
Dooly 1233 9201.49 38 106
Dougherty 10541 11724.6 395 1409
Douglas 24335 16019.78 260 1186
Early 1653 16292.13 53 107
Echols 422 10632.4 5 15
Effingham 7923 12374.66 153 527
Elbert 2232 11781.47 72 202
Emanuel 2820 12442.64 74 181
Evans 1209 11312.81 36 112
Fannin 3530 13411.85 98 286
Fayette 13759 11705.4 230 781
Floyd 18447 18462.51 329 1310
Forsyth 34685 13736.25 293 1375
Franklin 3676 15757.21 69 231
Fulton 154718 14075.75 1737 8783
Gilmer 3883 12359.55 124 375
Glascock 217 7173.55 7 28
Glynn 14288 16604.88 309 691
Gordon 9767 16825.44 183 448
Grady 2764 11263.24 68 249
Greene 2678 14307.85 65 224
Gwinnett 142655 14689.36 1488 6782
Habersham 7160 15633.19 206 663
Hall 39935 19353.13 664 3287
Hancock 1190 14524.59 76 124
Haralson 2767 9006.58 49 100
Harris 3928 11315.97 86 274
Hart 2609 9993.49 50 172
Heard 1251 10113.18 27 80
Henry 39192 16339.12 506 1672
Houston 18745 11936.53 299 1126
Irwin 940 9965.02 22 98
Jackson 15327 20518.07 229 904
Jasper 1294 9113.32 33 131
Jeff Davis 1881 12417.48 45 124
Jefferson 1975 12897.54 71 197
Jenkins 933 10879.2 43 95
Johnson 1137 11768.97 52 117
Jones 3062 10709.66 90 280
Lamar 2765 14291.62 87 202
Lanier 857 8279.39 12 37
Laurens 6834 14449.42 212 436
Lee 2972 9916.25 78 318
Liberty 7748 12516.15 99 345
Lincoln 760 9353.85 27 76
Long 1583 7948.78 21 84
Lowndes 12320 10451.48 236 570
Lumpkin 5310 15709.13 94 444
Macon 1010 7776.41 40 109
Madison 4878 16164.63 74 311
Marion 761 9176.41 36 72
McDuffie 2603 12052.6 64 229
McIntosh 1573 10798.38 29 92
Meriwether 2769 13173.17 101 250
Miller 1053 18268.56 15 54
Mitchell 2418 10963 90 296
Monroe 3281 11833.23 119 265
Montgomery 1206 13074.59 41 66
Morgan 2316 12101.58 42 160
Murray 7197 17875.86 143 382
Muscogee 25633 13376.58 595 1956
Newton 15286 13605.21 329 1696
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 43919 0 797 2639
Oconee 5488 13149 74 221
Oglethorpe 1992 13070.87 43 154
Paulding 21896 12690.24 261 662
Peach 3093 11298.63 96 303
Pickens 4234 12627.5 99 400
Pierce 2241 11465.85 91 257
Pike 2227 11808.06 53 145
Polk 7544 17349.71 143 570
Pulaski 970 8904.8 42 66
Putnam 3049 13931.92 85 257
Quitman 164 7149.08 3 17
Rabun 2344 13799.6 69 228
Randolph 682 10097.72 40 105
Richmond 30681 15170.59 614 1946
Rockdale 12733 13408.8 245 1807
Schley 386 7317.54 8 29
Screven 1452 10446.04 35 102
Seminole 1312 16117.94 23 102
Spalding 8839 12789.76 294 697
Stephens 4937 18751.9 115 363
Stewart 1510 24636.97 30 142
Sumter 3296 11211.27 134 390
Talbot 743 12065.61 29 65
Taliaferro 139 8517.16 3 14
Tattnall 2805 11038.53 75 165
Taylor 915 11497.86 34 99
Telfair 1033 6603.17 56 90
Terrell 924 10912.96 56 159
Thomas 6775 15248.36 165 553
Tift 5337 13071.27 143 559
Toombs 4633 17170.07 155 274
Towns 1665 13835.8 72 188
Treutlen 932 13647.68 45 63
Troup 10677 15163.18 275 670
Turner 907 11230.81 41 119
Twiggs 872 10784.07 49 138
Union 3492 13783.3 120 361
Unknown 4546 0 6 80
Upson 3410 12977.13 140 271
Walker 10853 15591.15 140 463
Walton 13644 14240.09 330 1196
Ware 4772 13309.9 207 567
Warren 576 11055.66 20 61
Washington 2631 12959.31 79 139
Wayne 4675 15596.85 161 403
Webster 203 7960.78 7 23
Wheeler 643 8129.98 32 43
White 5101 16062.09 118 422
Whitfield 21990 21008.48 334 985
Wilcox 683 7770.19 32 85
Wilkes 976 9746.36 27 120
Wilkinson 1295 14519.56 42 150
Worth 1897 9418.13 79 244
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 15,439,220 (14,735,448 reported molecular tests; 703,772 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,572,899 (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 97,538 (+1,694 since last update on January 5) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,589 (+129 since last update on January 5) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related