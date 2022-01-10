UPDATE (Monday, January 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/10/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,572,899 (+79,739 since last update on January 5*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.1527

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2945 15866.6 99 247 Atkinson 1253 15042.02 32 184 Bacon 2066 18116.45 53 168 Baker 259 8311.94 13 44 Baldwin 6115 13763.84 176 406 Banks 2794 13982.58 67 299 Barrow 16254 18816.2 200 915 Bartow 18468 16672.23 335 1114 Ben Hill 1951 11721.24 72 182 Berrien 1628 8445.74 51 99 Bibb 24165 15882.35 602 2473 Bleckley 1196 9316.09 41 65 Brantley 2003 10431.21 77 168 Brooks 1507 9582.25 57 136 Bryan 5170 13210.01 65 343 Bulloch 8745 11004.57 100 327 Burke 2490 11144.93 49 203 Butts 4084 16223.09 114 222 Calhoun 645 10210.54 21 92 Camden 6716 12454.57 82 226 Candler 1170 10796.35 51 89 Carroll 12285 10227.36 163 408 Catoosa 9713 14123.69 99 344 Charlton 1825 13772.55 44 111 Chatham 40125 13733.16 687 2804 Chattahoochee 5585 51958.32 16 44 Chattooga 4147 16744.73 98 278 Cherokee 38316 14371.18 468 2154 Clarke 21486 16555.84 181 936 Clay 266 9316.99 4 14 Clayton 46829 15361.93 753 2708 Clinch 1107 16631.61 34 88 Cobb 111990 14165.41 1361 4465 Coffee 6859 15935.6 198 927 Colquitt 6303 13885.4 137 366 Columbia 16433 10359.26 263 726 Cook 1762 10104.95 53 133 Coweta 17724 11660.45 361 1109 Crawford 949 7760.88 40 112 Crisp 2062 9251.2 66 192 Dade 2055 12715.01 20 83 Dawson 5141 19025.94 80 362 Decatur 3780 14360.61 80 233 DeKalb 104236 13141.96 1278 7140 Dodge 1670 8192.3 64 126 Dooly 1233 9201.49 38 106 Dougherty 10541 11724.6 395 1409 Douglas 24335 16019.78 260 1186 Early 1653 16292.13 53 107 Echols 422 10632.4 5 15 Effingham 7923 12374.66 153 527 Elbert 2232 11781.47 72 202 Emanuel 2820 12442.64 74 181 Evans 1209 11312.81 36 112 Fannin 3530 13411.85 98 286 Fayette 13759 11705.4 230 781 Floyd 18447 18462.51 329 1310 Forsyth 34685 13736.25 293 1375 Franklin 3676 15757.21 69 231 Fulton 154718 14075.75 1737 8783 Gilmer 3883 12359.55 124 375 Glascock 217 7173.55 7 28 Glynn 14288 16604.88 309 691 Gordon 9767 16825.44 183 448 Grady 2764 11263.24 68 249 Greene 2678 14307.85 65 224 Gwinnett 142655 14689.36 1488 6782 Habersham 7160 15633.19 206 663 Hall 39935 19353.13 664 3287 Hancock 1190 14524.59 76 124 Haralson 2767 9006.58 49 100 Harris 3928 11315.97 86 274 Hart 2609 9993.49 50 172 Heard 1251 10113.18 27 80 Henry 39192 16339.12 506 1672 Houston 18745 11936.53 299 1126 Irwin 940 9965.02 22 98 Jackson 15327 20518.07 229 904 Jasper 1294 9113.32 33 131 Jeff Davis 1881 12417.48 45 124 Jefferson 1975 12897.54 71 197 Jenkins 933 10879.2 43 95 Johnson 1137 11768.97 52 117 Jones 3062 10709.66 90 280 Lamar 2765 14291.62 87 202 Lanier 857 8279.39 12 37 Laurens 6834 14449.42 212 436 Lee 2972 9916.25 78 318 Liberty 7748 12516.15 99 345 Lincoln 760 9353.85 27 76 Long 1583 7948.78 21 84 Lowndes 12320 10451.48 236 570 Lumpkin 5310 15709.13 94 444 Macon 1010 7776.41 40 109 Madison 4878 16164.63 74 311 Marion 761 9176.41 36 72 McDuffie 2603 12052.6 64 229 McIntosh 1573 10798.38 29 92 Meriwether 2769 13173.17 101 250 Miller 1053 18268.56 15 54 Mitchell 2418 10963 90 296 Monroe 3281 11833.23 119 265 Montgomery 1206 13074.59 41 66 Morgan 2316 12101.58 42 160 Murray 7197 17875.86 143 382 Muscogee 25633 13376.58 595 1956 Newton 15286 13605.21 329 1696 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 43919 0 797 2639 Oconee 5488 13149 74 221 Oglethorpe 1992 13070.87 43 154 Paulding 21896 12690.24 261 662 Peach 3093 11298.63 96 303 Pickens 4234 12627.5 99 400 Pierce 2241 11465.85 91 257 Pike 2227 11808.06 53 145 Polk 7544 17349.71 143 570 Pulaski 970 8904.8 42 66 Putnam 3049 13931.92 85 257 Quitman 164 7149.08 3 17 Rabun 2344 13799.6 69 228 Randolph 682 10097.72 40 105 Richmond 30681 15170.59 614 1946 Rockdale 12733 13408.8 245 1807 Schley 386 7317.54 8 29 Screven 1452 10446.04 35 102 Seminole 1312 16117.94 23 102 Spalding 8839 12789.76 294 697 Stephens 4937 18751.9 115 363 Stewart 1510 24636.97 30 142 Sumter 3296 11211.27 134 390 Talbot 743 12065.61 29 65 Taliaferro 139 8517.16 3 14 Tattnall 2805 11038.53 75 165 Taylor 915 11497.86 34 99 Telfair 1033 6603.17 56 90 Terrell 924 10912.96 56 159 Thomas 6775 15248.36 165 553 Tift 5337 13071.27 143 559 Toombs 4633 17170.07 155 274 Towns 1665 13835.8 72 188 Treutlen 932 13647.68 45 63 Troup 10677 15163.18 275 670 Turner 907 11230.81 41 119 Twiggs 872 10784.07 49 138 Union 3492 13783.3 120 361 Unknown 4546 0 6 80 Upson 3410 12977.13 140 271 Walker 10853 15591.15 140 463 Walton 13644 14240.09 330 1196 Ware 4772 13309.9 207 567 Warren 576 11055.66 20 61 Washington 2631 12959.31 79 139 Wayne 4675 15596.85 161 403 Webster 203 7960.78 7 23 Wheeler 643 8129.98 32 43 White 5101 16062.09 118 422 Whitfield 21990 21008.48 334 985 Wilcox 683 7770.19 32 85 Wilkes 976 9746.36 27 120 Wilkinson 1295 14519.56 42 150 Worth 1897 9418.13 79 244

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 15,439,220 (14,735,448 reported molecular tests; 703,772 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,572,899 (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

97,538 (+1,694 since last update on January 5) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,589 (+129 since last update on January 5) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.