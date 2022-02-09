UPDATE (Wednesday, February 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases February 9
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 2/9/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,883,693 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3487 18786.7 103 260
Atkinson 1491 17899.16 33 193
Bacon 2496 21887.06 55 193
Baker 311 9980.74 13 45
Baldwin 7221 16253.26 178 421
Banks 3280 16414.77 71 313
Barrow 19182 22205.76 220 961
Bartow 21136 19080.81 369 1178
Ben Hill 2146 12892.76 72 185
Berrien 1981 10277.03 51 105
Bibb 28312 18607.95 629 2643
Bleckley 1447 11271.23 41 68
Brantley 2442 12717.43 82 178
Brooks 1843 11718.7 59 146
Bryan 6659 17014.59 67 371
Bulloch 10457 13158.92 103 351
Burke 2935 13136.69 54 221
Butts 4654 18487.33 126 246
Calhoun 974 15418.71 21 100
Camden 8330 15447.67 90 237
Candler 1303 12023.62 51 91
Carroll 14197 11819.11 169 429
Catoosa 12060 17536.46 115 380
Charlton 2117 15976.15 44 113
Chatham 51820 17735.89 721 3065
Chattahoochee 5882 54721.37 16 49
Chattooga 5171 20879.43 103 306
Cherokee 44568 16716.11 512 2268
Clarke 25765 19852.98 192 1089
Clay 349 12224.17 4 14
Clayton 56594 18565.27 795 2967
Clinch 1375 20658.05 35 92
Cobb 131505 16633.82 1470 4631
Coffee 8216 19088.33 199 973
Colquitt 7761 17097.35 145 381
Columbia 19694 12414.98 279 791
Cook 2034 11664.85 54 137
Coweta 20515 13496.62 387 1273
Crawford 1170 9568.2 42 116
Crisp 2528 11341.92 68 196
Dade 2433 15053.83 24 95
Dawson 6011 22245.66 89 376
Decatur 4767 18110.33 83 245
DeKalb 124038 15638.58 1360 7645
Dodge 2090 10252.64 66 130
Dooly 1505 11231.34 39 109
Dougherty 13855 15410.71 419 1528
Douglas 27730 18254.71 288 1227
Early 2060 20303.57 54 113
Echols 457 11514.24 5 16
Effingham 10056 15706.12 156 569
Elbert 2609 13771.44 77 238
Emanuel 3380 14913.52 76 197
Evans 1473 13783.1 38 118
Fannin 4074 15478.72 109 309
Fayette 16314 13879.06 256 889
Floyd 22556 22574.96 366 1470
Forsyth 42044 16650.63 316 1436
Franklin 4303 18444.85 72 247
Fulton 179460 16326.7 1849 9460
Gilmer 4574 14559 130 425
Glascock 265 8760.33 8 28
Glynn 17713 20585.26 333 722
Gordon 11558 19910.77 209 479
Grady 3593 14641.4 76 259
Greene 3087 16493.03 67 250
Gwinnett 170637 17570.7 1596 7179
Habersham 8255 18024.02 216 680
Hall 45822 22206.07 708 3387
Hancock 1349 16465.28 79 128
Haralson 3396 11053.97 53 103
Harris 5051 14551.16 90 303
Hart 3123 11962.31 52 188
Heard 1451 11729.99 28 93
Henry 44704 18637.07 567 1885
Houston 22685 14445.46 305 1162
Irwin 1020 10813.1 22 99
Jackson 18263 24448.46 243 969
Jasper 1631 11486.72 36 151
Jeff Davis 2274 15011.88 45 131
Jefferson 2203 14386.47 74 202
Jenkins 1066 12430.04 43 99
Johnson 1448 14988.1 54 121
Jones 3663 12811.72 95 303
Lamar 3241 16751.95 92 220
Lanier 1074 10375.81 12 37
Laurens 8495 17961.35 224 455
Lee 3763 12555.47 84 344
Liberty 10639 17186.29 103 371
Lincoln 846 10412.31 29 82
Long 2187 10981.67 23 86
Lowndes 14822 12574.02 245 597
Lumpkin 6403 18942.67 98 455
Macon 1178 9069.91 41 114
Madison 5882 19491.67 77 378
Marion 945 11395.15 37 83
McDuffie 2929 13562.07 71 245
McIntosh 1908 13098.1 31 98
Meriwether 3201 15228.35 108 285
Miller 1263 21911.87 16 58
Mitchell 3043 13796.7 93 313
Monroe 3829 13809.64 123 272
Montgomery 1420 15394.62 44 67
Morgan 2849 14886.61 43 182
Murray 8929 22177.79 154 398
Muscogee 31434 16403.83 625 2166
Newton 17694 15748.44 364 1916
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62029 0 872 3012
Oconee 6773 16227.81 85 254
Oglethorpe 2351 15426.51 47 183
Paulding 25452 14751.19 286 704
Peach 3619 13220.09 99 306
Pickens 5023 14980.61 114 444
Pierce 2733 13983.12 94 282
Pike 2693 14278.9 60 171
Polk 9093 20912.1 150 638
Pulaski 1205 11062.15 42 68
Putnam 3584 16376.51 89 270
Quitman 225 9808.2 3 19
Rabun 2725 16042.62 72 239
Randolph 828 12259.4 42 110
Richmond 35314 17461.43 648 2150
Rockdale 14600 15374.89 269 1992
Schley 513 9725.12 8 31
Screven 1794 12906.47 35 109
Seminole 1605 19717.44 23 109
Spalding 10273 14864.71 317 744
Stephens 5780 21953.81 119 378
Stewart 1667 27198.56 31 147
Sumter 3855 13112.69 139 423
Talbot 926 15037.35 30 74
Taliaferro 179 10968.14 3 16
Tattnall 3342 13151.78 77 174
Taylor 1116 14023.62 38 108
Telfair 1222 7811.3 57 92
Terrell 1175 13877.41 58 168
Thomas 8689 19556.17 170 584
Tift 6201 15187.36 155 580
Toombs 5314 19693.88 159 277
Towns 1984 16486.62 75 199
Treutlen 1114 16312.78 46 64
Troup 11938 16954.01 293 695
Turner 1084 13422.49 43 123
Twiggs 1025 12676.23 53 149
Union 4157 16408.13 126 385
Unknown 9024 0 11 106
Upson 4072 15496.44 154 308
Walker 13070 18776.04 163 528
Walton 15665 16349.39 357 1362
Ware 5837 16280.37 209 599
Warren 644 12360.84 22 68
Washington 3145 15491.08 80 144
Wayne 5587 18639.49 170 424
Webster 249 9764.71 7 23
Wheeler 885 11189.78 34 43
White 6131 19305.37 132 442
Whitfield 26896 25695.51 353 1036
Wilcox 808 9192.26 32 88
Wilkes 1114 11124.43 31 128
Wilkinson 1622 18185.9 45 159
Worth 2316 11498.36 85 267
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 16,950,845 (16,230,516 reported molecular tests; 720,329 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,883,693 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 104,957 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,358 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

