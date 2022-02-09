UPDATE (Wednesday, February 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/9/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,883,693 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3487 18786.7 103 260 Atkinson 1491 17899.16 33 193 Bacon 2496 21887.06 55 193 Baker 311 9980.74 13 45 Baldwin 7221 16253.26 178 421 Banks 3280 16414.77 71 313 Barrow 19182 22205.76 220 961 Bartow 21136 19080.81 369 1178 Ben Hill 2146 12892.76 72 185 Berrien 1981 10277.03 51 105 Bibb 28312 18607.95 629 2643 Bleckley 1447 11271.23 41 68 Brantley 2442 12717.43 82 178 Brooks 1843 11718.7 59 146 Bryan 6659 17014.59 67 371 Bulloch 10457 13158.92 103 351 Burke 2935 13136.69 54 221 Butts 4654 18487.33 126 246 Calhoun 974 15418.71 21 100 Camden 8330 15447.67 90 237 Candler 1303 12023.62 51 91 Carroll 14197 11819.11 169 429 Catoosa 12060 17536.46 115 380 Charlton 2117 15976.15 44 113 Chatham 51820 17735.89 721 3065 Chattahoochee 5882 54721.37 16 49 Chattooga 5171 20879.43 103 306 Cherokee 44568 16716.11 512 2268 Clarke 25765 19852.98 192 1089 Clay 349 12224.17 4 14 Clayton 56594 18565.27 795 2967 Clinch 1375 20658.05 35 92 Cobb 131505 16633.82 1470 4631 Coffee 8216 19088.33 199 973 Colquitt 7761 17097.35 145 381 Columbia 19694 12414.98 279 791 Cook 2034 11664.85 54 137 Coweta 20515 13496.62 387 1273 Crawford 1170 9568.2 42 116 Crisp 2528 11341.92 68 196 Dade 2433 15053.83 24 95 Dawson 6011 22245.66 89 376 Decatur 4767 18110.33 83 245 DeKalb 124038 15638.58 1360 7645 Dodge 2090 10252.64 66 130 Dooly 1505 11231.34 39 109 Dougherty 13855 15410.71 419 1528 Douglas 27730 18254.71 288 1227 Early 2060 20303.57 54 113 Echols 457 11514.24 5 16 Effingham 10056 15706.12 156 569 Elbert 2609 13771.44 77 238 Emanuel 3380 14913.52 76 197 Evans 1473 13783.1 38 118 Fannin 4074 15478.72 109 309 Fayette 16314 13879.06 256 889 Floyd 22556 22574.96 366 1470 Forsyth 42044 16650.63 316 1436 Franklin 4303 18444.85 72 247 Fulton 179460 16326.7 1849 9460 Gilmer 4574 14559 130 425 Glascock 265 8760.33 8 28 Glynn 17713 20585.26 333 722 Gordon 11558 19910.77 209 479 Grady 3593 14641.4 76 259 Greene 3087 16493.03 67 250 Gwinnett 170637 17570.7 1596 7179 Habersham 8255 18024.02 216 680 Hall 45822 22206.07 708 3387 Hancock 1349 16465.28 79 128 Haralson 3396 11053.97 53 103 Harris 5051 14551.16 90 303 Hart 3123 11962.31 52 188 Heard 1451 11729.99 28 93 Henry 44704 18637.07 567 1885 Houston 22685 14445.46 305 1162 Irwin 1020 10813.1 22 99 Jackson 18263 24448.46 243 969 Jasper 1631 11486.72 36 151 Jeff Davis 2274 15011.88 45 131 Jefferson 2203 14386.47 74 202 Jenkins 1066 12430.04 43 99 Johnson 1448 14988.1 54 121 Jones 3663 12811.72 95 303 Lamar 3241 16751.95 92 220 Lanier 1074 10375.81 12 37 Laurens 8495 17961.35 224 455 Lee 3763 12555.47 84 344 Liberty 10639 17186.29 103 371 Lincoln 846 10412.31 29 82 Long 2187 10981.67 23 86 Lowndes 14822 12574.02 245 597 Lumpkin 6403 18942.67 98 455 Macon 1178 9069.91 41 114 Madison 5882 19491.67 77 378 Marion 945 11395.15 37 83 McDuffie 2929 13562.07 71 245 McIntosh 1908 13098.1 31 98 Meriwether 3201 15228.35 108 285 Miller 1263 21911.87 16 58 Mitchell 3043 13796.7 93 313 Monroe 3829 13809.64 123 272 Montgomery 1420 15394.62 44 67 Morgan 2849 14886.61 43 182 Murray 8929 22177.79 154 398 Muscogee 31434 16403.83 625 2166 Newton 17694 15748.44 364 1916 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62029 0 872 3012 Oconee 6773 16227.81 85 254 Oglethorpe 2351 15426.51 47 183 Paulding 25452 14751.19 286 704 Peach 3619 13220.09 99 306 Pickens 5023 14980.61 114 444 Pierce 2733 13983.12 94 282 Pike 2693 14278.9 60 171 Polk 9093 20912.1 150 638 Pulaski 1205 11062.15 42 68 Putnam 3584 16376.51 89 270 Quitman 225 9808.2 3 19 Rabun 2725 16042.62 72 239 Randolph 828 12259.4 42 110 Richmond 35314 17461.43 648 2150 Rockdale 14600 15374.89 269 1992 Schley 513 9725.12 8 31 Screven 1794 12906.47 35 109 Seminole 1605 19717.44 23 109 Spalding 10273 14864.71 317 744 Stephens 5780 21953.81 119 378 Stewart 1667 27198.56 31 147 Sumter 3855 13112.69 139 423 Talbot 926 15037.35 30 74 Taliaferro 179 10968.14 3 16 Tattnall 3342 13151.78 77 174 Taylor 1116 14023.62 38 108 Telfair 1222 7811.3 57 92 Terrell 1175 13877.41 58 168 Thomas 8689 19556.17 170 584 Tift 6201 15187.36 155 580 Toombs 5314 19693.88 159 277 Towns 1984 16486.62 75 199 Treutlen 1114 16312.78 46 64 Troup 11938 16954.01 293 695 Turner 1084 13422.49 43 123 Twiggs 1025 12676.23 53 149 Union 4157 16408.13 126 385 Unknown 9024 0 11 106 Upson 4072 15496.44 154 308 Walker 13070 18776.04 163 528 Walton 15665 16349.39 357 1362 Ware 5837 16280.37 209 599 Warren 644 12360.84 22 68 Washington 3145 15491.08 80 144 Wayne 5587 18639.49 170 424 Webster 249 9764.71 7 23 Wheeler 885 11189.78 34 43 White 6131 19305.37 132 442 Whitfield 26896 25695.51 353 1036 Wilcox 808 9192.26 32 88 Wilkes 1114 11124.43 31 128 Wilkinson 1622 18185.9 45 159 Worth 2316 11498.36 85 267

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 16,950,845 (16,230,516 reported molecular tests; 720,329 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,883,693 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

104,957 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



28,358 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



