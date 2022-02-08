UPDATE (Tuesday, February 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/8/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,880,211 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3480 18748.99 102 259 Atkinson 1490 17887.15 32 192 Bacon 2489 21825.68 55 193 Baker 309 9916.56 13 45 Baldwin 7208 16224 178 420 Banks 3274 16384.75 71 312 Barrow 19155 22174.5 219 958 Bartow 21121 19067.26 369 1175 Ben Hill 2146 12892.76 72 185 Berrien 1980 10271.84 51 105 Bibb 28263 18575.75 624 2637 Bleckley 1444 11247.86 41 68 Brantley 2434 12675.76 82 178 Brooks 1839 11693.27 59 145 Bryan 6637 16958.38 67 369 Bulloch 10441 13138.79 103 350 Burke 2929 13109.84 54 219 Butts 4655 18491.3 126 245 Calhoun 973 15402.88 21 100 Camden 8321 15430.98 90 237 Candler 1302 12014.4 51 91 Carroll 14179 11804.13 167 428 Catoosa 12010 17463.76 113 379 Charlton 2110 15923.33 44 113 Chatham 51740 17708.5 718 3056 Chattahoochee 5879 54693.46 16 49 Chattooga 5158 20826.94 101 305 Cherokee 44502 16691.36 508 2266 Clarke 25719 19817.54 191 1087 Clay 349 12224.17 4 14 Clayton 56532 18544.93 788 2964 Clinch 1372 20612.98 35 92 Cobb 131249 16601.44 1464 4629 Coffee 8194 19037.22 199 972 Colquitt 7743 17057.7 143 380 Columbia 19629 12374 278 788 Cook 2032 11653.38 54 137 Coweta 20488 13478.86 381 1269 Crawford 1168 9551.85 42 116 Crisp 2526 11332.94 68 196 Dade 2427 15016.71 23 94 Dawson 6003 22216.05 88 374 Decatur 4746 18030.54 83 245 DeKalb 123865 15616.77 1352 7627 Dodge 2088 10242.83 65 130 Dooly 1505 11231.34 39 109 Dougherty 13798 15347.31 419 1528 Douglas 27694 18231.01 286 1226 Early 2060 20303.57 54 113 Echols 456 11489.04 5 16 Effingham 10035 15673.32 155 568 Elbert 2606 13755.61 77 235 Emanuel 3365 14847.33 76 197 Evans 1471 13764.39 38 118 Fannin 4067 15452.13 109 308 Fayette 16286 13855.24 256 886 Floyd 22523 22541.94 356 1459 Forsyth 41884 16587.26 315 1434 Franklin 4296 18414.85 72 247 Fulton 179228 16305.59 1836 9445 Gilmer 4564 14527.17 128 423 Glascock 264 8727.27 8 28 Glynn 17677 20543.42 332 721 Gordon 11540 19879.76 209 476 Grady 3586 14612.88 76 258 Greene 3078 16444.94 66 249 Gwinnett 170320 17538.06 1589 7170 Habersham 8236 17982.53 216 678 Hall 45745 22168.75 704 3382 Hancock 1348 16453.07 79 128 Haralson 3388 11027.93 53 103 Harris 5041 14522.36 90 302 Hart 3118 11943.16 52 188 Heard 1449 11713.82 28 93 Henry 44659 18618.31 561 1882 Houston 22640 14416.8 304 1159 Irwin 1020 10813.1 22 99 Jackson 18235 24410.98 242 966 Jasper 1628 11465.6 36 151 Jeff Davis 2267 14965.67 45 131 Jefferson 2194 14327.7 74 202 Jenkins 1065 12418.38 43 98 Johnson 1446 14967.39 53 121 Jones 3656 12787.24 95 302 Lamar 3239 16741.61 90 220 Lanier 1072 10356.49 12 37 Laurens 8481 17931.75 224 455 Lee 3749 12508.76 84 344 Liberty 10620 17155.6 103 368 Lincoln 845 10400 29 82 Long 2182 10956.57 23 86 Lowndes 14761 12522.27 244 592 Lumpkin 6387 18895.33 97 453 Macon 1177 9062.21 41 114 Madison 5877 19475.1 75 378 Marion 944 11383.09 37 83 McDuffie 2921 13525.03 70 243 McIntosh 1900 13043.18 31 98 Meriwether 3197 15209.32 107 284 Miller 1259 21842.47 16 58 Mitchell 3036 13764.96 93 311 Monroe 3823 13788 123 271 Montgomery 1417 15362.1 43 67 Morgan 2825 14761.21 43 181 Murray 8917 22147.98 153 398 Muscogee 31366 16368.34 623 2163 Newton 17657 15715.51 363 1913 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61955 0 867 3004 Oconee 6750 16172.7 83 252 Oglethorpe 2348 15406.82 46 182 Paulding 25405 14723.95 282 703 Peach 3615 13205.48 99 306 Pickens 5008 14935.88 113 444 Pierce 2713 13880.79 94 282 Pike 2686 14241.78 57 168 Polk 9081 20884.5 148 632 Pulaski 1202 11034.61 42 68 Putnam 3575 16335.39 88 269 Quitman 225 9808.2 3 19 Rabun 2720 16013.19 72 239 Randolph 826 12229.79 42 110 Richmond 35224 17416.93 647 2142 Rockdale 14581 15354.89 264 1990 Schley 512 9706.16 8 31 Screven 1790 12877.7 35 109 Seminole 1602 19680.59 23 109 Spalding 10262 14848.79 315 744 Stephens 5761 21881.65 119 376 Stewart 1664 27149.62 31 147 Sumter 3851 13099.09 139 422 Talbot 925 15021.11 30 74 Taliaferro 179 10968.14 3 16 Tattnall 3323 13077.01 77 174 Taylor 1112 13973.36 38 108 Telfair 1221 7804.91 57 92 Terrell 1174 13865.6 58 168 Thomas 8671 19515.65 170 582 Tift 6199 15182.46 154 579 Toombs 5292 19612.35 158 276 Towns 1967 16345.35 75 197 Treutlen 1112 16283.5 46 64 Troup 11928 16939.81 292 695 Turner 1083 13410.1 42 123 Twiggs 1023 12651.5 51 149 Union 4120 16262.09 126 383 Unknown 9080 0 10 108 Upson 4060 15450.77 152 308 Walker 13016 18698.46 161 527 Walton 15639 16322.25 354 1357 Ware 5812 16210.64 209 598 Warren 644 12360.84 22 68 Washington 3142 15476.31 80 144 Wayne 5569 18579.44 170 423 Webster 249 9764.71 7 23 Wheeler 845 10684.03 32 43 White 6107 19229.8 131 440 Whitfield 26820 25622.9 351 1032 Wilcox 807 9180.89 32 88 Wilkes 1114 11124.43 30 128 Wilkinson 1623 18197.11 44 158 Worth 2311 11473.54 85 266

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 16,889,455 (16,199,554 reported molecular tests; 719,861 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,880,211 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

104,730 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



28,191 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.