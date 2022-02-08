UPDATE (Tuesday, February 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent
Cases February 8
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,880,211 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3480 18748.99 102 259
Atkinson 1490 17887.15 32 192
Bacon 2489 21825.68 55 193
Baker 309 9916.56 13 45
Baldwin 7208 16224 178 420
Banks 3274 16384.75 71 312
Barrow 19155 22174.5 219 958
Bartow 21121 19067.26 369 1175
Ben Hill 2146 12892.76 72 185
Berrien 1980 10271.84 51 105
Bibb 28263 18575.75 624 2637
Bleckley 1444 11247.86 41 68
Brantley 2434 12675.76 82 178
Brooks 1839 11693.27 59 145
Bryan 6637 16958.38 67 369
Bulloch 10441 13138.79 103 350
Burke 2929 13109.84 54 219
Butts 4655 18491.3 126 245
Calhoun 973 15402.88 21 100
Camden 8321 15430.98 90 237
Candler 1302 12014.4 51 91
Carroll 14179 11804.13 167 428
Catoosa 12010 17463.76 113 379
Charlton 2110 15923.33 44 113
Chatham 51740 17708.5 718 3056
Chattahoochee 5879 54693.46 16 49
Chattooga 5158 20826.94 101 305
Cherokee 44502 16691.36 508 2266
Clarke 25719 19817.54 191 1087
Clay 349 12224.17 4 14
Clayton 56532 18544.93 788 2964
Clinch 1372 20612.98 35 92
Cobb 131249 16601.44 1464 4629
Coffee 8194 19037.22 199 972
Colquitt 7743 17057.7 143 380
Columbia 19629 12374 278 788
Cook 2032 11653.38 54 137
Coweta 20488 13478.86 381 1269
Crawford 1168 9551.85 42 116
Crisp 2526 11332.94 68 196
Dade 2427 15016.71 23 94
Dawson 6003 22216.05 88 374
Decatur 4746 18030.54 83 245
DeKalb 123865 15616.77 1352 7627
Dodge 2088 10242.83 65 130
Dooly 1505 11231.34 39 109
Dougherty 13798 15347.31 419 1528
Douglas 27694 18231.01 286 1226
Early 2060 20303.57 54 113
Echols 456 11489.04 5 16
Effingham 10035 15673.32 155 568
Elbert 2606 13755.61 77 235
Emanuel 3365 14847.33 76 197
Evans 1471 13764.39 38 118
Fannin 4067 15452.13 109 308
Fayette 16286 13855.24 256 886
Floyd 22523 22541.94 356 1459
Forsyth 41884 16587.26 315 1434
Franklin 4296 18414.85 72 247
Fulton 179228 16305.59 1836 9445
Gilmer 4564 14527.17 128 423
Glascock 264 8727.27 8 28
Glynn 17677 20543.42 332 721
Gordon 11540 19879.76 209 476
Grady 3586 14612.88 76 258
Greene 3078 16444.94 66 249
Gwinnett 170320 17538.06 1589 7170
Habersham 8236 17982.53 216 678
Hall 45745 22168.75 704 3382
Hancock 1348 16453.07 79 128
Haralson 3388 11027.93 53 103
Harris 5041 14522.36 90 302
Hart 3118 11943.16 52 188
Heard 1449 11713.82 28 93
Henry 44659 18618.31 561 1882
Houston 22640 14416.8 304 1159
Irwin 1020 10813.1 22 99
Jackson 18235 24410.98 242 966
Jasper 1628 11465.6 36 151
Jeff Davis 2267 14965.67 45 131
Jefferson 2194 14327.7 74 202
Jenkins 1065 12418.38 43 98
Johnson 1446 14967.39 53 121
Jones 3656 12787.24 95 302
Lamar 3239 16741.61 90 220
Lanier 1072 10356.49 12 37
Laurens 8481 17931.75 224 455
Lee 3749 12508.76 84 344
Liberty 10620 17155.6 103 368
Lincoln 845 10400 29 82
Long 2182 10956.57 23 86
Lowndes 14761 12522.27 244 592
Lumpkin 6387 18895.33 97 453
Macon 1177 9062.21 41 114
Madison 5877 19475.1 75 378
Marion 944 11383.09 37 83
McDuffie 2921 13525.03 70 243
McIntosh 1900 13043.18 31 98
Meriwether 3197 15209.32 107 284
Miller 1259 21842.47 16 58
Mitchell 3036 13764.96 93 311
Monroe 3823 13788 123 271
Montgomery 1417 15362.1 43 67
Morgan 2825 14761.21 43 181
Murray 8917 22147.98 153 398
Muscogee 31366 16368.34 623 2163
Newton 17657 15715.51 363 1913
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61955 0 867 3004
Oconee 6750 16172.7 83 252
Oglethorpe 2348 15406.82 46 182
Paulding 25405 14723.95 282 703
Peach 3615 13205.48 99 306
Pickens 5008 14935.88 113 444
Pierce 2713 13880.79 94 282
Pike 2686 14241.78 57 168
Polk 9081 20884.5 148 632
Pulaski 1202 11034.61 42 68
Putnam 3575 16335.39 88 269
Quitman 225 9808.2 3 19
Rabun 2720 16013.19 72 239
Randolph 826 12229.79 42 110
Richmond 35224 17416.93 647 2142
Rockdale 14581 15354.89 264 1990
Schley 512 9706.16 8 31
Screven 1790 12877.7 35 109
Seminole 1602 19680.59 23 109
Spalding 10262 14848.79 315 744
Stephens 5761 21881.65 119 376
Stewart 1664 27149.62 31 147
Sumter 3851 13099.09 139 422
Talbot 925 15021.11 30 74
Taliaferro 179 10968.14 3 16
Tattnall 3323 13077.01 77 174
Taylor 1112 13973.36 38 108
Telfair 1221 7804.91 57 92
Terrell 1174 13865.6 58 168
Thomas 8671 19515.65 170 582
Tift 6199 15182.46 154 579
Toombs 5292 19612.35 158 276
Towns 1967 16345.35 75 197
Treutlen 1112 16283.5 46 64
Troup 11928 16939.81 292 695
Turner 1083 13410.1 42 123
Twiggs 1023 12651.5 51 149
Union 4120 16262.09 126 383
Unknown 9080 0 10 108
Upson 4060 15450.77 152 308
Walker 13016 18698.46 161 527
Walton 15639 16322.25 354 1357
Ware 5812 16210.64 209 598
Warren 644 12360.84 22 68
Washington 3142 15476.31 80 144
Wayne 5569 18579.44 170 423
Webster 249 9764.71 7 23
Wheeler 845 10684.03 32 43
White 6107 19229.8 131 440
Whitfield 26820 25622.9 351 1032
Wilcox 807 9180.89 32 88
Wilkes 1114 11124.43 30 128
Wilkinson 1623 18197.11 44 158
Worth 2311 11473.54 85 266
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 16,889,455 (16,199,554 reported molecular tests; 719,861 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,880,211 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 104,730 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,191 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

