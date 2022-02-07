UPDATE (Monday, February 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 7, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/7/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,876,971 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 7, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3475 18722.05 102 259 Atkinson 1490 17887.15 32 192 Bacon 2486 21799.37 55 193 Baker 309 9916.56 13 44 Baldwin 7195 16194.74 178 420 Banks 3269 16359.72 71 312 Barrow 19129 22144.4 219 957 Bartow 21108 19055.53 369 1174 Ben Hill 2144 12880.74 72 185 Berrien 1978 10261.47 51 105 Bibb 28223 18549.46 624 2636 Bleckley 1444 11247.86 41 68 Brantley 2430 12654.93 82 178 Brooks 1835 11667.83 58 145 Bryan 6629 16937.94 67 369 Bulloch 10428 13122.43 103 346 Burke 2928 13105.36 53 218 Butts 4654 18487.33 126 243 Calhoun 973 15402.88 21 100 Camden 8306 15403.16 88 234 Candler 1301 12005.17 51 91 Carroll 14144 11774.99 167 427 Catoosa 11966 17399.78 111 378 Charlton 2098 15832.77 44 113 Chatham 51676 17686.6 717 3050 Chattahoochee 5879 54693.46 16 49 Chattooga 5141 20758.3 101 305 Cherokee 44412 16657.6 504 2261 Clarke 25688 19793.65 191 1083 Clay 349 12224.17 4 14 Clayton 56444 18516.06 785 2959 Clinch 1370 20582.93 35 92 Cobb 130988 16568.43 1455 4620 Coffee 8156 18948.93 199 971 Colquitt 7733 17035.67 142 380 Columbia 19594 12351.94 277 786 Cook 2028 11630.44 54 137 Coweta 20459 13459.78 381 1266 Crawford 1165 9527.31 42 115 Crisp 2524 11323.97 68 196 Dade 2423 14991.96 23 93 Dawson 5994 22182.75 88 373 Decatur 4740 18007.75 83 245 DeKalb 123694 15595.21 1347 7592 Dodge 2085 10228.11 65 130 Dooly 1503 11216.42 39 109 Dougherty 13785 15332.85 418 1528 Douglas 27627 18186.91 286 1226 Early 2058 20283.86 54 113 Echols 456 11489.04 5 16 Effingham 10014 15640.52 155 565 Elbert 2603 13739.77 77 235 Emanuel 3362 14834.1 76 194 Evans 1468 13736.32 38 117 Fannin 4059 15421.73 108 305 Fayette 16226 13804.19 253 884 Floyd 22488 22506.91 354 1458 Forsyth 41755 16536.18 315 1433 Franklin 4293 18401.99 72 246 Fulton 178959 16281.12 1833 9394 Gilmer 4560 14514.43 128 420 Glascock 264 8727.27 8 28 Glynn 17663 20527.15 324 714 Gordon 11517 19840.14 203 472 Grady 3581 14592.5 76 257 Greene 3077 16439.6 66 247 Gwinnett 170167 17522.31 1586 7160 Habersham 8222 17951.97 216 677 Hall 45708 22150.82 704 3379 Hancock 1348 16453.07 79 128 Haralson 3379 10998.63 52 103 Harris 5025 14476.26 90 301 Hart 3115 11931.67 51 188 Heard 1443 11665.32 28 93 Henry 44603 18594.97 557 1878 Houston 22609 14397.06 304 1158 Irwin 1020 10813.1 22 99 Jackson 18224 24396.25 242 966 Jasper 1623 11430.38 36 151 Jeff Davis 2259 14912.86 45 131 Jefferson 2188 14288.51 74 201 Jenkins 1065 12418.38 43 98 Johnson 1446 14967.39 53 121 Jones 3649 12762.76 94 301 Lamar 3224 16664.08 90 219 Lanier 1070 10337.17 12 37 Laurens 8466 17900.03 223 455 Lee 3731 12448.7 84 343 Liberty 10614 17145.9 103 368 Lincoln 843 10375.38 29 82 Long 2178 10936.48 23 86 Lowndes 14721 12488.34 244 589 Lumpkin 6375 18859.83 97 453 Macon 1177 9062.21 41 114 Madison 5871 19455.21 75 376 Marion 943 11371.04 36 83 McDuffie 2916 13501.88 70 243 McIntosh 1897 13022.59 31 97 Meriwether 3186 15156.99 107 281 Miller 1255 21773.07 16 58 Mitchell 3030 13737.76 92 311 Monroe 3816 13762.76 123 271 Montgomery 1415 15340.42 43 66 Morgan 2823 14750.76 43 181 Murray 8904 22115.7 152 398 Muscogee 31296 16331.81 622 2155 Newton 17634 15695.04 357 1910 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61629 0 865 2984 Oconee 6745 16160.72 83 252 Oglethorpe 2346 15393.7 46 181 Paulding 25353 14693.81 280 701 Peach 3609 13183.56 99 306 Pickens 5006 14929.91 110 444 Pierce 2710 13865.44 93 282 Pike 2681 14215.27 57 168 Polk 9058 20831.61 147 632 Pulaski 1202 11034.61 42 68 Putnam 3575 16335.39 88 268 Quitman 224 9764.6 3 18 Rabun 2717 15995.53 72 239 Randolph 826 12229.79 42 111 Richmond 35177 17393.69 641 2135 Rockdale 14560 15332.77 264 1984 Schley 512 9706.16 8 31 Screven 1787 12856.12 35 109 Seminole 1600 19656.02 23 109 Spalding 10254 14837.22 315 742 Stephens 5755 21858.86 119 376 Stewart 1663 27133.3 31 147 Sumter 3846 13082.08 137 420 Talbot 919 14923.68 30 73 Taliaferro 178 10906.86 3 16 Tattnall 3318 13057.34 77 175 Taylor 1112 13973.36 38 108 Telfair 1219 7792.12 57 92 Terrell 1170 13818.35 58 168 Thomas 8658 19486.39 170 582 Tift 6196 15175.12 154 579 Toombs 5281 19571.58 157 276 Towns 1961 16295.5 75 197 Treutlen 1112 16283.5 46 64 Troup 11900 16900.05 292 694 Turner 1083 13410.1 42 123 Twiggs 1022 12639.13 51 149 Union 4103 16194.99 126 383 Unknown 9073 0 9 106 Upson 4040 15374.66 151 307 Walker 12977 18642.44 159 525 Walton 15616 16298.24 353 1355 Ware 5798 16171.59 209 598 Warren 644 12360.84 22 68 Washington 3136 15446.75 80 144 Wayne 5563 18559.42 168 422 Webster 249 9764.71 7 23 Wheeler 801 10127.7 32 43 White 6102 19214.06 131 440 Whitfield 26779 25583.73 350 1029 Wilcox 805 9158.13 32 88 Wilkes 1114 11124.43 30 128 Wilkinson 1618 18141.05 44 158 Worth 2309 11463.61 85 265

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 16,889,455 (16,169,805 reported molecular tests; 719,650 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,876,971 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

104,459 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



28,090 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, February 7, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.