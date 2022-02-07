UPDATE (Monday, February 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases February 7
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 7, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 2/7/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,876,971 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 7, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3475 18722.05 102 259
Atkinson 1490 17887.15 32 192
Bacon 2486 21799.37 55 193
Baker 309 9916.56 13 44
Baldwin 7195 16194.74 178 420
Banks 3269 16359.72 71 312
Barrow 19129 22144.4 219 957
Bartow 21108 19055.53 369 1174
Ben Hill 2144 12880.74 72 185
Berrien 1978 10261.47 51 105
Bibb 28223 18549.46 624 2636
Bleckley 1444 11247.86 41 68
Brantley 2430 12654.93 82 178
Brooks 1835 11667.83 58 145
Bryan 6629 16937.94 67 369
Bulloch 10428 13122.43 103 346
Burke 2928 13105.36 53 218
Butts 4654 18487.33 126 243
Calhoun 973 15402.88 21 100
Camden 8306 15403.16 88 234
Candler 1301 12005.17 51 91
Carroll 14144 11774.99 167 427
Catoosa 11966 17399.78 111 378
Charlton 2098 15832.77 44 113
Chatham 51676 17686.6 717 3050
Chattahoochee 5879 54693.46 16 49
Chattooga 5141 20758.3 101 305
Cherokee 44412 16657.6 504 2261
Clarke 25688 19793.65 191 1083
Clay 349 12224.17 4 14
Clayton 56444 18516.06 785 2959
Clinch 1370 20582.93 35 92
Cobb 130988 16568.43 1455 4620
Coffee 8156 18948.93 199 971
Colquitt 7733 17035.67 142 380
Columbia 19594 12351.94 277 786
Cook 2028 11630.44 54 137
Coweta 20459 13459.78 381 1266
Crawford 1165 9527.31 42 115
Crisp 2524 11323.97 68 196
Dade 2423 14991.96 23 93
Dawson 5994 22182.75 88 373
Decatur 4740 18007.75 83 245
DeKalb 123694 15595.21 1347 7592
Dodge 2085 10228.11 65 130
Dooly 1503 11216.42 39 109
Dougherty 13785 15332.85 418 1528
Douglas 27627 18186.91 286 1226
Early 2058 20283.86 54 113
Echols 456 11489.04 5 16
Effingham 10014 15640.52 155 565
Elbert 2603 13739.77 77 235
Emanuel 3362 14834.1 76 194
Evans 1468 13736.32 38 117
Fannin 4059 15421.73 108 305
Fayette 16226 13804.19 253 884
Floyd 22488 22506.91 354 1458
Forsyth 41755 16536.18 315 1433
Franklin 4293 18401.99 72 246
Fulton 178959 16281.12 1833 9394
Gilmer 4560 14514.43 128 420
Glascock 264 8727.27 8 28
Glynn 17663 20527.15 324 714
Gordon 11517 19840.14 203 472
Grady 3581 14592.5 76 257
Greene 3077 16439.6 66 247
Gwinnett 170167 17522.31 1586 7160
Habersham 8222 17951.97 216 677
Hall 45708 22150.82 704 3379
Hancock 1348 16453.07 79 128
Haralson 3379 10998.63 52 103
Harris 5025 14476.26 90 301
Hart 3115 11931.67 51 188
Heard 1443 11665.32 28 93
Henry 44603 18594.97 557 1878
Houston 22609 14397.06 304 1158
Irwin 1020 10813.1 22 99
Jackson 18224 24396.25 242 966
Jasper 1623 11430.38 36 151
Jeff Davis 2259 14912.86 45 131
Jefferson 2188 14288.51 74 201
Jenkins 1065 12418.38 43 98
Johnson 1446 14967.39 53 121
Jones 3649 12762.76 94 301
Lamar 3224 16664.08 90 219
Lanier 1070 10337.17 12 37
Laurens 8466 17900.03 223 455
Lee 3731 12448.7 84 343
Liberty 10614 17145.9 103 368
Lincoln 843 10375.38 29 82
Long 2178 10936.48 23 86
Lowndes 14721 12488.34 244 589
Lumpkin 6375 18859.83 97 453
Macon 1177 9062.21 41 114
Madison 5871 19455.21 75 376
Marion 943 11371.04 36 83
McDuffie 2916 13501.88 70 243
McIntosh 1897 13022.59 31 97
Meriwether 3186 15156.99 107 281
Miller 1255 21773.07 16 58
Mitchell 3030 13737.76 92 311
Monroe 3816 13762.76 123 271
Montgomery 1415 15340.42 43 66
Morgan 2823 14750.76 43 181
Murray 8904 22115.7 152 398
Muscogee 31296 16331.81 622 2155
Newton 17634 15695.04 357 1910
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61629 0 865 2984
Oconee 6745 16160.72 83 252
Oglethorpe 2346 15393.7 46 181
Paulding 25353 14693.81 280 701
Peach 3609 13183.56 99 306
Pickens 5006 14929.91 110 444
Pierce 2710 13865.44 93 282
Pike 2681 14215.27 57 168
Polk 9058 20831.61 147 632
Pulaski 1202 11034.61 42 68
Putnam 3575 16335.39 88 268
Quitman 224 9764.6 3 18
Rabun 2717 15995.53 72 239
Randolph 826 12229.79 42 111
Richmond 35177 17393.69 641 2135
Rockdale 14560 15332.77 264 1984
Schley 512 9706.16 8 31
Screven 1787 12856.12 35 109
Seminole 1600 19656.02 23 109
Spalding 10254 14837.22 315 742
Stephens 5755 21858.86 119 376
Stewart 1663 27133.3 31 147
Sumter 3846 13082.08 137 420
Talbot 919 14923.68 30 73
Taliaferro 178 10906.86 3 16
Tattnall 3318 13057.34 77 175
Taylor 1112 13973.36 38 108
Telfair 1219 7792.12 57 92
Terrell 1170 13818.35 58 168
Thomas 8658 19486.39 170 582
Tift 6196 15175.12 154 579
Toombs 5281 19571.58 157 276
Towns 1961 16295.5 75 197
Treutlen 1112 16283.5 46 64
Troup 11900 16900.05 292 694
Turner 1083 13410.1 42 123
Twiggs 1022 12639.13 51 149
Union 4103 16194.99 126 383
Unknown 9073 0 9 106
Upson 4040 15374.66 151 307
Walker 12977 18642.44 159 525
Walton 15616 16298.24 353 1355
Ware 5798 16171.59 209 598
Warren 644 12360.84 22 68
Washington 3136 15446.75 80 144
Wayne 5563 18559.42 168 422
Webster 249 9764.71 7 23
Wheeler 801 10127.7 32 43
White 6102 19214.06 131 440
Whitfield 26779 25583.73 350 1029
Wilcox 805 9158.13 32 88
Wilkes 1114 11124.43 30 128
Wilkinson 1618 18141.05 44 158
Worth 2309 11463.61 85 265
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 16,889,455 (16,169,805 reported molecular tests; 719,650 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,876,971 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 104,459 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,090 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, February 7, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related