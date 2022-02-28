UPDATE (Monday, February 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases February 28
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 28, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 2/28/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,911,333 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 28, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3529 19012.98 105 264
Atkinson 1525 18307.32 36 205
Bacon 2531 22193.97 59 203
Baker 313 10044.93 13 45
Baldwin 7281 16388.31 188 429
Banks 3327 16649.98 74 324
Barrow 19423 22484.75 235 970
Bartow 21420 19337.19 374 1198
Ben Hill 2162 12988.89 72 185
Berrien 2007 10411.91 56 108
Bibb 28674 18845.88 662 2707
Bleckley 1458 11356.91 42 73
Brantley 2481 12920.53 84 180
Brooks 1876 11928.53 61 152
Bryan 6760 17272.66 69 384
Bulloch 10543 13267.14 107 362
Burke 2953 13217.26 58 236
Butts 4698 18662.11 134 256
Calhoun 984 15577.01 21 101
Camden 8526 15811.14 92 242
Candler 1322 12198.95 51 96
Carroll 14366 11959.81 176 438
Catoosa 12333 17933.43 120 386
Charlton 2198 16587.43 47 118
Chatham 52596 18001.48 754 3134
Chattahoochee 5908 54963.25 16 49
Chattooga 5239 21154 109 310
Cherokee 45005 16880.02 543 2301
Clarke 26025 20053.32 204 1118
Clay 353 12364.27 5 14
Clayton 57256 18782.44 839 3051
Clinch 1382 20763.22 36 94
Cobb 133556 16893.25 1547 4683
Coffee 8418 19557.64 203 1038
Colquitt 7899 17401.36 156 394
Columbia 20197 12732.06 293 832
Cook 2055 11785.28 54 141
Coweta 20763 13659.78 414 1319
Crawford 1188 9715.41 43 117
Crisp 2545 11418.19 70 198
Dade 2490 15406.51 25 97
Dawson 6099 22571.33 93 386
Decatur 4998 18987.92 88 254
DeKalb 126419 15938.77 1431 7883
Dodge 2105 10326.22 67 132
Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 109
Dougherty 14062 15640.95 431 1546
Douglas 28027 18450.23 302 1248
Early 2083 20530.26 54 116
Echols 467 11766.19 5 17
Effingham 10183 15904.48 161 580
Elbert 2635 13908.68 81 249
Emanuel 3408 15037.06 78 200
Evans 1492 13960.89 39 118
Fannin 4135 15710.49 118 323
Fayette 16662 14175.12 265 923
Floyd 22851 22870.21 399 1511
Forsyth 43366 17174.18 343 1468
Franklin 4359 18684.9 75 253
Fulton 182283 16583.53 1946 9662
Gilmer 4632 14743.61 138 443
Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28
Glynn 18012 20932.75 347 742
Gordon 11781 20294.92 220 483
Grady 3664 14930.73 79 268
Greene 3141 16781.54 70 263
Gwinnett 172905 17804.24 1664 7328
Habersham 8371 18277.29 226 700
Hall 46442 22506.53 744 3449
Hancock 1364 16648.36 80 130
Haralson 3440 11197.19 57 106
Harris 5114 14732.66 96 319
Hart 3150 12065.73 55 194
Heard 1469 11875.51 31 94
Henry 45259 18868.45 599 1940
Houston 22981 14633.94 315 1182
Irwin 1034 10961.52 23 100
Jackson 18469 24724.23 262 990
Jasper 1659 11683.92 36 156
Jeff Davis 2313 15269.34 45 136
Jefferson 2231 14569.32 77 206
Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 102
Johnson 1460 15112.31 56 126
Jones 3704 12955.13 96 313
Lamar 3275 16927.69 96 226
Lanier 1086 10491.74 13 40
Laurens 8568 18115.7 229 469
Lee 3833 12789.03 88 349
Liberty 10813 17467.37 103 378
Lincoln 853 10498.46 29 82
Long 2213 11112.23 24 88
Lowndes 15102 12811.55 258 632
Lumpkin 6513 19268.09 106 464
Macon 1190 9162.3 41 115
Madison 5942 19690.49 84 396
Marion 953 11491.62 42 88
McDuffie 2968 13742.65 75 252
McIntosh 1952 13400.15 31 103
Meriwether 3236 15394.86 113 291
Miller 1283 22258.85 20 59
Mitchell 3088 14000.73 98 320
Monroe 3874 13971.94 128 278
Montgomery 1445 15665.65 45 71
Morgan 2895 15126.97 48 191
Murray 9065 22515.59 163 409
Muscogee 31775 16581.78 662 2233
Newton 17935 15962.94 376 1954
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62823 0 924 3121
Oconee 6878 16479.38 90 259
Oglethorpe 2366 15524.93 47 185
Paulding 25820 14964.47 305 720
Peach 3657 13358.9 100 318
Pickens 5078 15144.65 124 455
Pierce 2781 14228.7 99 290
Pike 2728 14464.48 64 177
Polk 9216 21194.98 157 658
Pulaski 1212 11126.41 43 69
Putnam 3619 16536.44 95 282
Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19
Rabun 2784 16389.97 76 250
Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111
Richmond 35907 17754.65 674 2266
Rockdale 14868 15657.12 279 2033
Schley 520 9857.82 8 33
Screven 1809 13014.39 36 114
Seminole 1629 20012.29 24 109
Spalding 10395 15041.24 335 770
Stephens 5879 22329.84 124 382
Stewart 1872 30543.32 31 147
Sumter 3895 13248.75 145 430
Talbot 938 15232.22 30 76
Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17
Tattnall 3400 13380.03 80 174
Taylor 1139 14312.64 38 113
Telfair 1242 7939.15 58 94
Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171
Thomas 8801 19808.24 178 609
Tift 6257 15324.52 160 587
Toombs 5383 19949.6 163 282
Towns 2027 16843.94 78 203
Treutlen 1131 16561.72 46 68
Troup 12038 17096.03 307 703
Turner 1111 13756.81 44 126
Twiggs 1037 12824.64 54 158
Union 4258 16806.79 128 395
Unknown 8514 0 17 99
Upson 4135 15736.2 166 321
Walker 13369 19205.57 178 543
Walton 15826 16517.42 371 1390
Ware 5933 16548.13 213 613
Warren 652 12514.4 22 70
Washington 3223 15875.28 80 145
Wayne 5647 18839.66 177 442
Webster 252 9882.35 7 25
Wheeler 926 11708.18 34 44
White 6235 19632.85 134 455
Whitfield 27243 26027.02 375 1061
Wilcox 825 9385.67 33 93
Wilkes 1118 11164.37 33 132
Wilkinson 1639 18376.5 46 160
Worth 2331 11572.83 87 271
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,422,628 (16,694,630 reported molecular tests; 727,998 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,911,333 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 107,654 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,726 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, February 28, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

