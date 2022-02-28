UPDATE (Monday, February 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 28, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/28/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,911,333 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 28, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3529 19012.98 105 264 Atkinson 1525 18307.32 36 205 Bacon 2531 22193.97 59 203 Baker 313 10044.93 13 45 Baldwin 7281 16388.31 188 429 Banks 3327 16649.98 74 324 Barrow 19423 22484.75 235 970 Bartow 21420 19337.19 374 1198 Ben Hill 2162 12988.89 72 185 Berrien 2007 10411.91 56 108 Bibb 28674 18845.88 662 2707 Bleckley 1458 11356.91 42 73 Brantley 2481 12920.53 84 180 Brooks 1876 11928.53 61 152 Bryan 6760 17272.66 69 384 Bulloch 10543 13267.14 107 362 Burke 2953 13217.26 58 236 Butts 4698 18662.11 134 256 Calhoun 984 15577.01 21 101 Camden 8526 15811.14 92 242 Candler 1322 12198.95 51 96 Carroll 14366 11959.81 176 438 Catoosa 12333 17933.43 120 386 Charlton 2198 16587.43 47 118 Chatham 52596 18001.48 754 3134 Chattahoochee 5908 54963.25 16 49 Chattooga 5239 21154 109 310 Cherokee 45005 16880.02 543 2301 Clarke 26025 20053.32 204 1118 Clay 353 12364.27 5 14 Clayton 57256 18782.44 839 3051 Clinch 1382 20763.22 36 94 Cobb 133556 16893.25 1547 4683 Coffee 8418 19557.64 203 1038 Colquitt 7899 17401.36 156 394 Columbia 20197 12732.06 293 832 Cook 2055 11785.28 54 141 Coweta 20763 13659.78 414 1319 Crawford 1188 9715.41 43 117 Crisp 2545 11418.19 70 198 Dade 2490 15406.51 25 97 Dawson 6099 22571.33 93 386 Decatur 4998 18987.92 88 254 DeKalb 126419 15938.77 1431 7883 Dodge 2105 10326.22 67 132 Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 109 Dougherty 14062 15640.95 431 1546 Douglas 28027 18450.23 302 1248 Early 2083 20530.26 54 116 Echols 467 11766.19 5 17 Effingham 10183 15904.48 161 580 Elbert 2635 13908.68 81 249 Emanuel 3408 15037.06 78 200 Evans 1492 13960.89 39 118 Fannin 4135 15710.49 118 323 Fayette 16662 14175.12 265 923 Floyd 22851 22870.21 399 1511 Forsyth 43366 17174.18 343 1468 Franklin 4359 18684.9 75 253 Fulton 182283 16583.53 1946 9662 Gilmer 4632 14743.61 138 443 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18012 20932.75 347 742 Gordon 11781 20294.92 220 483 Grady 3664 14930.73 79 268 Greene 3141 16781.54 70 263 Gwinnett 172905 17804.24 1664 7328 Habersham 8371 18277.29 226 700 Hall 46442 22506.53 744 3449 Hancock 1364 16648.36 80 130 Haralson 3440 11197.19 57 106 Harris 5114 14732.66 96 319 Hart 3150 12065.73 55 194 Heard 1469 11875.51 31 94 Henry 45259 18868.45 599 1940 Houston 22981 14633.94 315 1182 Irwin 1034 10961.52 23 100 Jackson 18469 24724.23 262 990 Jasper 1659 11683.92 36 156 Jeff Davis 2313 15269.34 45 136 Jefferson 2231 14569.32 77 206 Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 102 Johnson 1460 15112.31 56 126 Jones 3704 12955.13 96 313 Lamar 3275 16927.69 96 226 Lanier 1086 10491.74 13 40 Laurens 8568 18115.7 229 469 Lee 3833 12789.03 88 349 Liberty 10813 17467.37 103 378 Lincoln 853 10498.46 29 82 Long 2213 11112.23 24 88 Lowndes 15102 12811.55 258 632 Lumpkin 6513 19268.09 106 464 Macon 1190 9162.3 41 115 Madison 5942 19690.49 84 396 Marion 953 11491.62 42 88 McDuffie 2968 13742.65 75 252 McIntosh 1952 13400.15 31 103 Meriwether 3236 15394.86 113 291 Miller 1283 22258.85 20 59 Mitchell 3088 14000.73 98 320 Monroe 3874 13971.94 128 278 Montgomery 1445 15665.65 45 71 Morgan 2895 15126.97 48 191 Murray 9065 22515.59 163 409 Muscogee 31775 16581.78 662 2233 Newton 17935 15962.94 376 1954 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62823 0 924 3121 Oconee 6878 16479.38 90 259 Oglethorpe 2366 15524.93 47 185 Paulding 25820 14964.47 305 720 Peach 3657 13358.9 100 318 Pickens 5078 15144.65 124 455 Pierce 2781 14228.7 99 290 Pike 2728 14464.48 64 177 Polk 9216 21194.98 157 658 Pulaski 1212 11126.41 43 69 Putnam 3619 16536.44 95 282 Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19 Rabun 2784 16389.97 76 250 Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111 Richmond 35907 17754.65 674 2266 Rockdale 14868 15657.12 279 2033 Schley 520 9857.82 8 33 Screven 1809 13014.39 36 114 Seminole 1629 20012.29 24 109 Spalding 10395 15041.24 335 770 Stephens 5879 22329.84 124 382 Stewart 1872 30543.32 31 147 Sumter 3895 13248.75 145 430 Talbot 938 15232.22 30 76 Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17 Tattnall 3400 13380.03 80 174 Taylor 1139 14312.64 38 113 Telfair 1242 7939.15 58 94 Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171 Thomas 8801 19808.24 178 609 Tift 6257 15324.52 160 587 Toombs 5383 19949.6 163 282 Towns 2027 16843.94 78 203 Treutlen 1131 16561.72 46 68 Troup 12038 17096.03 307 703 Turner 1111 13756.81 44 126 Twiggs 1037 12824.64 54 158 Union 4258 16806.79 128 395 Unknown 8514 0 17 99 Upson 4135 15736.2 166 321 Walker 13369 19205.57 178 543 Walton 15826 16517.42 371 1390 Ware 5933 16548.13 213 613 Warren 652 12514.4 22 70 Washington 3223 15875.28 80 145 Wayne 5647 18839.66 177 442 Webster 252 9882.35 7 25 Wheeler 926 11708.18 34 44 White 6235 19632.85 134 455 Whitfield 27243 26027.02 375 1061 Wilcox 825 9385.67 33 93 Wilkes 1118 11164.37 33 132 Wilkinson 1639 18376.5 46 160 Worth 2331 11572.83 87 271

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,422,628 (16,694,630 reported molecular tests; 727,998 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,911,333 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

107,654 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



29,726 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, February 28, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



