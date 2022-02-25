UPDATE (Friday, February 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases February 25
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 25, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 2/25/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,907,207 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 25, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3528 19007.6 105 263
Atkinson 1524 18295.32 36 204
Bacon 2528 22167.66 58 203
Baker 313 10044.93 13 45
Baldwin 7280 16386.06 187 427
Banks 3325 16639.98 74 321
Barrow 19408 22467.38 234 969
Bartow 21400 19319.14 374 1197
Ben Hill 2161 12982.88 72 185
Berrien 2004 10396.35 54 108
Bibb 28666 18840.62 659 2703
Bleckley 1457 11349.12 42 72
Brantley 2476 12894.49 84 180
Brooks 1875 11922.17 61 152
Bryan 6757 17264.99 68 383
Bulloch 10541 13264.63 106 362
Burke 2951 13208.31 57 236
Butts 4692 18638.28 133 254
Calhoun 982 15545.35 21 101
Camden 8511 15783.32 92 241
Candler 1319 12171.27 51 95
Carroll 14358 11953.15 176 437
Catoosa 12320 17914.53 120 384
Charlton 2195 16564.79 47 118
Chatham 52571 17992.92 751 3131
Chattahoochee 5908 54963.25 16 49
Chattooga 5234 21133.81 109 309
Cherokee 44972 16867.64 538 2297
Clarke 26013 20044.07 203 1115
Clay 354 12399.3 5 14
Clayton 57212 18768 837 3043
Clinch 1382 20763.22 36 94
Cobb 133420 16876.05 1545 4681
Coffee 8409 19536.73 203 1034
Colquitt 7891 17383.74 156 389
Columbia 20166 12712.52 293 831
Cook 2055 11785.28 54 141
Coweta 20745 13647.94 411 1314
Crawford 1186 9699.05 42 117
Crisp 2544 11413.7 70 198
Dade 2489 15400.32 25 97
Dawson 6095 22556.53 93 386
Decatur 4975 18900.54 87 253
DeKalb 126267 15919.61 1426 7863
Dodge 2105 10326.22 67 132
Dooly 1528 11402.99 39 109
Dougherty 14054 15632.06 431 1546
Douglas 27998 18431.14 302 1246
Early 2083 20530.26 54 116
Echols 467 11766.19 5 17
Effingham 10180 15899.79 161 580
Elbert 2636 13913.96 81 250
Emanuel 3405 15023.83 78 200
Evans 1490 13942.17 39 118
Fannin 4132 15699.09 117 322
Fayette 16640 14156.4 264 918
Floyd 22837 22856.2 396 1508
Forsyth 43279 17139.72 339 1461
Franklin 4357 18676.33 75 253
Fulton 182083 16565.33 1940 9632
Gilmer 4629 14734.06 137 442
Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28
Glynn 17993 20910.67 346 740
Gordon 11780 20293.2 218 483
Grady 3658 14906.28 78 268
Greene 3136 16754.82 70 263
Gwinnett 172762 17789.52 1660 7314
Habersham 8366 18266.38 226 700
Hall 46401 22486.66 744 3446
Hancock 1364 16648.36 80 130
Haralson 3435 11180.91 57 106
Harris 5110 14721.13 96 318
Hart 3148 12058.07 55 193
Heard 1469 11875.51 31 94
Henry 45230 18856.36 595 1937
Houston 22969 14626.3 315 1180
Irwin 1026 10876.71 23 100
Jackson 18455 24705.49 261 989
Jasper 1658 11676.88 36 156
Jeff Davis 2312 15262.74 45 136
Jefferson 2225 14530.14 77 206
Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 102
Johnson 1459 15101.96 56 125
Jones 3700 12941.14 96 312
Lamar 3273 16917.35 95 226
Lanier 1086 10491.74 13 40
Laurens 8566 18111.47 229 467
Lee 3829 12775.68 88 349
Liberty 10796 17439.91 103 377
Lincoln 853 10498.46 29 82
Long 2209 11092.14 24 87
Lowndes 15089 12800.52 258 631
Lumpkin 6502 19235.55 105 464
Macon 1190 9162.3 41 115
Madison 5939 19680.55 83 394
Marion 953 11491.62 41 88
McDuffie 2965 13728.76 75 251
McIntosh 1947 13365.83 31 103
Meriwether 3235 15390.1 113 292
Miller 1282 22241.5 20 59
Mitchell 3086 13991.66 99 320
Monroe 3868 13950.3 128 277
Montgomery 1444 15654.81 45 71
Morgan 2895 15126.97 47 191
Murray 9058 22498.2 163 407
Muscogee 31759 16573.43 660 2229
Newton 17919 15948.7 376 1948
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62771 0 920 3109
Oconee 6875 16472.19 89 259
Oglethorpe 2366 15524.93 47 185
Paulding 25782 14942.45 302 717
Peach 3657 13358.9 100 318
Pickens 5076 15138.68 123 454
Pierce 2778 14213.35 99 290
Pike 2725 14448.57 64 177
Polk 9214 21190.38 157 655
Pulaski 1212 11126.41 43 69
Putnam 3617 16527.3 95 282
Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19
Rabun 2780 16366.42 75 248
Randolph 852 12614.75 42 111
Richmond 35869 17735.86 671 2261
Rockdale 14856 15644.48 279 2033
Schley 520 9857.82 8 33
Screven 1809 13014.39 36 114
Seminole 1627 19987.71 24 109
Spalding 10389 15032.56 335 768
Stephens 5877 22322.24 123 381
Stewart 1823 29743.84 31 147
Sumter 3890 13231.74 145 428
Talbot 938 15232.22 30 76
Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17
Tattnall 3399 13376.1 80 174
Taylor 1138 14300.08 38 112
Telfair 1241 7932.75 58 94
Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171
Thomas 8798 19801.49 178 609
Tift 6256 15322.07 160 587
Toombs 5380 19938.48 163 280
Towns 2017 16760.84 78 202
Treutlen 1131 16561.72 46 68
Troup 12025 17077.57 306 700
Turner 1109 13732.05 44 126
Twiggs 1033 12775.17 53 158
Union 4253 16787.05 128 393
Unknown 8510 0 14 99
Upson 4131 15720.97 166 319
Walker 13361 19194.08 176 540
Walton 15821 16512.2 371 1389
Ware 5923 16520.24 213 611
Warren 652 12514.4 22 70
Washington 3218 15850.66 80 145
Wayne 5643 18826.32 177 442
Webster 252 9882.35 7 25
Wheeler 926 11708.18 34 44
White 6230 19617.1 134 454
Whitfield 27237 26021.29 373 1057
Wilcox 825 9385.67 32 93
Wilkes 1117 11154.38 33 132
Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 46 160
Worth 2331 11572.83 87 271
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,365,683 (16,638,702 reported molecular tests; 726,981 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,909,595 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 107,425 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,632 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, February 25, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

