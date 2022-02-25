UPDATE (Friday, February 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 25, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/25/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,907,207 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 25, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3528 19007.6 105 263 Atkinson 1524 18295.32 36 204 Bacon 2528 22167.66 58 203 Baker 313 10044.93 13 45 Baldwin 7280 16386.06 187 427 Banks 3325 16639.98 74 321 Barrow 19408 22467.38 234 969 Bartow 21400 19319.14 374 1197 Ben Hill 2161 12982.88 72 185 Berrien 2004 10396.35 54 108 Bibb 28666 18840.62 659 2703 Bleckley 1457 11349.12 42 72 Brantley 2476 12894.49 84 180 Brooks 1875 11922.17 61 152 Bryan 6757 17264.99 68 383 Bulloch 10541 13264.63 106 362 Burke 2951 13208.31 57 236 Butts 4692 18638.28 133 254 Calhoun 982 15545.35 21 101 Camden 8511 15783.32 92 241 Candler 1319 12171.27 51 95 Carroll 14358 11953.15 176 437 Catoosa 12320 17914.53 120 384 Charlton 2195 16564.79 47 118 Chatham 52571 17992.92 751 3131 Chattahoochee 5908 54963.25 16 49 Chattooga 5234 21133.81 109 309 Cherokee 44972 16867.64 538 2297 Clarke 26013 20044.07 203 1115 Clay 354 12399.3 5 14 Clayton 57212 18768 837 3043 Clinch 1382 20763.22 36 94 Cobb 133420 16876.05 1545 4681 Coffee 8409 19536.73 203 1034 Colquitt 7891 17383.74 156 389 Columbia 20166 12712.52 293 831 Cook 2055 11785.28 54 141 Coweta 20745 13647.94 411 1314 Crawford 1186 9699.05 42 117 Crisp 2544 11413.7 70 198 Dade 2489 15400.32 25 97 Dawson 6095 22556.53 93 386 Decatur 4975 18900.54 87 253 DeKalb 126267 15919.61 1426 7863 Dodge 2105 10326.22 67 132 Dooly 1528 11402.99 39 109 Dougherty 14054 15632.06 431 1546 Douglas 27998 18431.14 302 1246 Early 2083 20530.26 54 116 Echols 467 11766.19 5 17 Effingham 10180 15899.79 161 580 Elbert 2636 13913.96 81 250 Emanuel 3405 15023.83 78 200 Evans 1490 13942.17 39 118 Fannin 4132 15699.09 117 322 Fayette 16640 14156.4 264 918 Floyd 22837 22856.2 396 1508 Forsyth 43279 17139.72 339 1461 Franklin 4357 18676.33 75 253 Fulton 182083 16565.33 1940 9632 Gilmer 4629 14734.06 137 442 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 17993 20910.67 346 740 Gordon 11780 20293.2 218 483 Grady 3658 14906.28 78 268 Greene 3136 16754.82 70 263 Gwinnett 172762 17789.52 1660 7314 Habersham 8366 18266.38 226 700 Hall 46401 22486.66 744 3446 Hancock 1364 16648.36 80 130 Haralson 3435 11180.91 57 106 Harris 5110 14721.13 96 318 Hart 3148 12058.07 55 193 Heard 1469 11875.51 31 94 Henry 45230 18856.36 595 1937 Houston 22969 14626.3 315 1180 Irwin 1026 10876.71 23 100 Jackson 18455 24705.49 261 989 Jasper 1658 11676.88 36 156 Jeff Davis 2312 15262.74 45 136 Jefferson 2225 14530.14 77 206 Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 102 Johnson 1459 15101.96 56 125 Jones 3700 12941.14 96 312 Lamar 3273 16917.35 95 226 Lanier 1086 10491.74 13 40 Laurens 8566 18111.47 229 467 Lee 3829 12775.68 88 349 Liberty 10796 17439.91 103 377 Lincoln 853 10498.46 29 82 Long 2209 11092.14 24 87 Lowndes 15089 12800.52 258 631 Lumpkin 6502 19235.55 105 464 Macon 1190 9162.3 41 115 Madison 5939 19680.55 83 394 Marion 953 11491.62 41 88 McDuffie 2965 13728.76 75 251 McIntosh 1947 13365.83 31 103 Meriwether 3235 15390.1 113 292 Miller 1282 22241.5 20 59 Mitchell 3086 13991.66 99 320 Monroe 3868 13950.3 128 277 Montgomery 1444 15654.81 45 71 Morgan 2895 15126.97 47 191 Murray 9058 22498.2 163 407 Muscogee 31759 16573.43 660 2229 Newton 17919 15948.7 376 1948 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62771 0 920 3109 Oconee 6875 16472.19 89 259 Oglethorpe 2366 15524.93 47 185 Paulding 25782 14942.45 302 717 Peach 3657 13358.9 100 318 Pickens 5076 15138.68 123 454 Pierce 2778 14213.35 99 290 Pike 2725 14448.57 64 177 Polk 9214 21190.38 157 655 Pulaski 1212 11126.41 43 69 Putnam 3617 16527.3 95 282 Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19 Rabun 2780 16366.42 75 248 Randolph 852 12614.75 42 111 Richmond 35869 17735.86 671 2261 Rockdale 14856 15644.48 279 2033 Schley 520 9857.82 8 33 Screven 1809 13014.39 36 114 Seminole 1627 19987.71 24 109 Spalding 10389 15032.56 335 768 Stephens 5877 22322.24 123 381 Stewart 1823 29743.84 31 147 Sumter 3890 13231.74 145 428 Talbot 938 15232.22 30 76 Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17 Tattnall 3399 13376.1 80 174 Taylor 1138 14300.08 38 112 Telfair 1241 7932.75 58 94 Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171 Thomas 8798 19801.49 178 609 Tift 6256 15322.07 160 587 Toombs 5380 19938.48 163 280 Towns 2017 16760.84 78 202 Treutlen 1131 16561.72 46 68 Troup 12025 17077.57 306 700 Turner 1109 13732.05 44 126 Twiggs 1033 12775.17 53 158 Union 4253 16787.05 128 393 Unknown 8510 0 14 99 Upson 4131 15720.97 166 319 Walker 13361 19194.08 176 540 Walton 15821 16512.2 371 1389 Ware 5923 16520.24 213 611 Warren 652 12514.4 22 70 Washington 3218 15850.66 80 145 Wayne 5643 18826.32 177 442 Webster 252 9882.35 7 25 Wheeler 926 11708.18 34 44 White 6230 19617.1 134 454 Whitfield 27237 26021.29 373 1057 Wilcox 825 9385.67 32 93 Wilkes 1117 11154.38 33 132 Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 46 160 Worth 2331 11572.83 87 271

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,365,683 (16,638,702 reported molecular tests; 726,981 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,909,595 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

107,425 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



29,632 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, February 25, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



