UPDATE (Wednesday, February 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/23/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,907,207 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3524 18986.05 105 263 Atkinson 1519 18235.29 34 203 Bacon 2527 22158.89 58 202 Baker 313 10044.93 13 45 Baldwin 7274 16372.56 186 426 Banks 3321 16619.96 74 321 Barrow 19393 22450.02 233 969 Bartow 21381 19301.98 373 1197 Ben Hill 2160 12976.87 72 185 Berrien 2002 10385.97 54 107 Bibb 28651 18830.76 653 2698 Bleckley 1455 11333.54 42 72 Brantley 2475 12889.28 84 180 Brooks 1870 11890.38 61 152 Bryan 6754 17257.33 68 382 Bulloch 10537 13259.59 105 362 Burke 2949 13199.36 57 234 Butts 4690 18630.33 132 251 Calhoun 977 15466.2 21 101 Camden 8495 15753.65 90 238 Candler 1316 12143.58 51 95 Carroll 14349 11945.65 174 436 Catoosa 12292 17873.81 118 384 Charlton 2193 16549.69 47 117 Chatham 52532 17979.57 746 3120 Chattahoochee 5905 54935.34 16 49 Chattooga 5228 21109.59 109 309 Cherokee 44935 16853.76 535 2291 Clarke 25998 20032.52 202 1116 Clay 354 12399.3 4 14 Clayton 57164 18752.26 829 3037 Clinch 1381 20748.2 36 94 Cobb 133246 16854.04 1537 4673 Coffee 8390 19492.59 203 1029 Colquitt 7878 17355.1 154 388 Columbia 20115 12680.37 289 825 Cook 2053 11773.81 54 141 Coweta 20729 13637.41 409 1309 Crawford 1186 9699.05 42 116 Crisp 2541 11400.24 70 198 Dade 2488 15394.13 25 97 Dawson 6092 22545.43 93 383 Decatur 4933 18740.98 86 253 DeKalb 126091 15897.42 1412 7833 Dodge 2101 10306.6 67 131 Dooly 1523 11365.67 39 109 Dougherty 14017 15590.9 427 1544 Douglas 27981 18419.94 301 1243 Early 2081 20510.55 54 115 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10173 15888.86 161 579 Elbert 2632 13892.85 81 247 Emanuel 3402 15010.59 78 200 Evans 1488 13923.46 39 118 Fannin 4129 15687.69 114 320 Fayette 16620 14139.39 259 913 Floyd 22815 22834.18 391 1504 Forsyth 43109 17072.4 335 1455 Franklin 4350 18646.32 75 252 Fulton 181883 16547.14 1918 9606 Gilmer 4626 14724.51 136 440 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 17956 20867.67 343 738 Gordon 11739 20222.57 216 482 Grady 3654 14889.98 78 265 Greene 3130 16722.77 70 260 Gwinnett 172566 17769.33 1652 7287 Habersham 8361 18255.46 222 699 Hall 46343 22458.55 738 3434 Hancock 1362 16623.95 80 130 Haralson 3432 11171.15 57 106 Harris 5105 14706.73 95 317 Hart 3146 12050.41 54 191 Heard 1468 11867.42 31 94 Henry 45192 18840.52 591 1929 Houston 22955 14617.39 313 1180 Irwin 1025 10866.11 23 100 Jackson 18440 24685.41 259 987 Jasper 1654 11648.71 36 156 Jeff Davis 2308 15236.33 45 135 Jefferson 2221 14504.02 77 206 Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 102 Johnson 1459 15101.96 56 124 Jones 3699 12937.64 96 312 Lamar 3270 16901.85 94 223 Lanier 1086 10491.74 13 40 Laurens 8561 18100.9 229 465 Lee 3820 12745.65 88 348 Liberty 10787 17425.37 103 376 Lincoln 853 10498.46 29 82 Long 2209 11092.14 23 87 Lowndes 15057 12773.38 257 625 Lumpkin 6497 19220.76 104 463 Macon 1192 9177.7 41 115 Madison 5936 19670.61 82 393 Marion 951 11467.5 40 87 McDuffie 2965 13728.76 75 251 McIntosh 1945 13352.1 31 101 Meriwether 3232 15375.83 112 292 Miller 1278 22172.1 19 59 Mitchell 3084 13982.59 99 320 Monroe 3862 13928.66 128 276 Montgomery 1442 15633.13 45 70 Morgan 2881 15053.82 46 189 Murray 9054 22488.26 161 405 Muscogee 31720 16553.08 651 2222 Newton 17907 15938.02 376 1944 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62707 0 922 3108 Oconee 6859 16433.86 86 258 Oglethorpe 2366 15524.93 47 186 Paulding 25753 14925.64 301 715 Peach 3652 13340.64 99 318 Pickens 5076 15138.68 122 454 Pierce 2770 14172.42 99 290 Pike 2722 14432.66 63 175 Polk 9210 21181.18 157 650 Pulaski 1213 11135.59 43 69 Putnam 3612 16504.46 95 280 Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19 Rabun 2774 16331.1 74 245 Randolph 851 12599.94 42 111 Richmond 35798 17700.75 666 2249 Rockdale 14836 15623.42 277 2026 Schley 519 9838.86 8 32 Screven 1807 13000 36 113 Seminole 1623 19938.57 24 109 Spalding 10383 15023.87 330 761 Stephens 5869 22291.86 123 380 Stewart 1784 29107.52 31 147 Sumter 3884 13211.33 144 428 Talbot 938 15232.22 30 76 Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17 Tattnall 3395 13360.36 80 175 Taylor 1138 14300.08 38 112 Telfair 1239 7919.97 58 94 Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171 Thomas 8779 19758.73 178 608 Tift 6253 15314.72 160 587 Toombs 5366 19886.6 161 280 Towns 2004 16652.82 78 202 Treutlen 1128 16517.79 46 67 Troup 12017 17066.21 303 698 Turner 1108 13719.66 44 124 Twiggs 1033 12775.17 53 157 Union 4225 16676.53 128 391 Unknown 8521 0 22 100 Upson 4127 15705.75 166 319 Walker 13341 19165.35 174 540 Walton 15808 16498.63 368 1386 Ware 5912 16489.55 213 610 Warren 651 12495.2 22 68 Washington 3212 15821.1 80 145 Wayne 5640 18816.31 177 442 Webster 252 9882.35 7 25 Wheeler 926 11708.18 34 44 White 6219 19582.47 134 454 Whitfield 27209 25994.54 370 1055 Wilcox 823 9362.91 32 92 Wilkes 1115 11134.41 33 131 Wilkinson 1639 18376.5 46 160 Worth 2331 11572.83 86 271

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Total tests: 17,312,018 (16,586,062 reported molecular tests; 725,956 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,907,207 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

107,107 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



29,441 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



