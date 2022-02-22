UPDATE (Tuesday, February 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/22/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,905,790 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Febday, February 22, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3523 18980.66 105 263 Atkinson 1518 18223.29 34 201 Bacon 2527 22158.89 58 200 Baker 313 10044.93 13 45 Baldwin 7274 16372.56 185 426 Banks 3318 16604.94 74 317 Barrow 19384 22439.6 233 967 Bartow 21339 19264.07 373 1195 Ben Hill 2159 12970.86 72 186 Berrien 2001 10380.78 53 107 Bibb 28643 18825.5 651 2691 Bleckley 1454 11325.75 42 72 Brantley 2473 12878.87 84 179 Brooks 1870 11890.38 61 152 Bryan 6751 17249.66 68 381 Bulloch 10534 13255.82 105 361 Burke 2945 13181.45 56 233 Butts 4687 18618.42 131 250 Calhoun 977 15466.2 21 101 Camden 8484 15733.25 90 238 Candler 1315 12134.35 51 95 Carroll 14342 11939.83 174 436 Catoosa 12282 17859.27 118 384 Charlton 2192 16542.15 47 117 Chatham 52504 17969.99 743 3117 Chattahoochee 5902 54907.43 16 49 Chattooga 5226 21101.51 108 309 Cherokee 44931 16852.26 535 2291 Clarke 25986 20023.27 200 1115 Clay 354 12399.3 4 14 Clayton 57122 18738.48 826 3035 Clinch 1381 20748.2 36 94 Cobb 133128 16839.11 1533 4669 Coffee 8388 19487.94 203 1028 Colquitt 7875 17348.49 154 388 Columbia 20102 12672.18 288 825 Cook 2051 11762.34 54 140 Coweta 20725 13634.78 409 1308 Crawford 1186 9699.05 42 116 Crisp 2538 11386.78 70 198 Dade 2481 15350.82 25 97 Dawson 6086 22523.22 92 383 Decatur 4913 18665 86 251 DeKalb 125892 15872.33 1408 7817 Dodge 2101 10306.6 67 131 Dooly 1523 11365.67 39 109 Dougherty 14010 15583.12 426 1544 Douglas 27968 18411.39 298 1242 Early 2081 20510.55 54 115 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10174 15890.42 161 579 Elbert 2630 13882.29 81 246 Emanuel 3402 15010.59 78 199 Evans 1486 13904.74 39 118 Fannin 4128 15683.89 114 320 Fayette 16608 14129.18 259 913 Floyd 22801 22820.17 388 1497 Forsyth 43020 17037.15 335 1451 Franklin 4349 18642.03 75 252 Fulton 181702 16530.67 1911 9593 Gilmer 4624 14718.15 136 437 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 17949 20859.53 341 737 Gordon 11720 20189.84 215 482 Grady 3653 14885.9 78 264 Greene 3128 16712.08 70 259 Gwinnett 172468 17759.24 1651 7279 Habersham 8353 18237.99 222 695 Hall 46309 22442.08 736 3429 Hancock 1361 16611.74 80 130 Haralson 3431 11167.89 57 106 Harris 5102 14698.09 94 317 Hart 3145 12046.58 54 191 Heard 1466 11851.25 30 94 Henry 45166 18829.68 589 1927 Houston 22951 14614.84 312 1176 Irwin 1025 10866.11 22 100 Jackson 18432 24674.7 255 987 Jasper 1651 11627.58 36 155 Jeff Davis 2305 15216.53 45 135 Jefferson 2220 14497.49 77 206 Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 102 Johnson 1459 15101.96 56 124 Jones 3699 12937.64 96 311 Lamar 3270 16901.85 94 223 Lanier 1086 10491.74 12 40 Laurens 8556 18090.32 229 465 Lee 3817 12735.64 87 348 Liberty 10767 17393.06 103 376 Lincoln 853 10498.46 29 82 Long 2209 11092.14 23 87 Lowndes 15052 12769.13 256 624 Lumpkin 6490 19200.05 104 463 Macon 1190 9162.3 41 115 Madison 5934 19663.98 80 392 Marion 951 11467.5 40 87 McDuffie 2965 13728.76 75 250 McIntosh 1938 13304.04 31 101 Meriwether 3233 15380.59 112 292 Miller 1278 22172.1 18 59 Mitchell 3083 13978.06 97 320 Monroe 3862 13928.66 128 275 Montgomery 1433 15535.56 45 70 Morgan 2879 15043.37 46 189 Murray 9042 22458.46 160 404 Muscogee 31711 16548.38 651 2220 Newton 17899 15930.9 375 1944 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62695 0 920 3101 Oconee 6860 16436.26 86 258 Oglethorpe 2365 15518.37 47 186 Paulding 25741 14918.69 299 714 Peach 3650 13333.33 99 318 Pickens 5068 15114.82 122 454 Pierce 2769 14167.31 99 289 Pike 2718 14411.45 63 175 Polk 9202 21162.78 156 646 Pulaski 1213 11135.59 43 69 Putnam 3611 16499.89 95 277 Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19 Rabun 2773 16325.21 74 245 Randolph 850 12585.13 42 110 Richmond 35781 17692.35 664 2246 Rockdale 14831 15618.16 276 2027 Schley 519 9838.86 8 32 Screven 1807 13000 36 113 Seminole 1621 19914 24 109 Spalding 10379 15018.09 329 762 Stephens 5865 22276.66 123 380 Stewart 1771 28895.42 31 147 Sumter 3881 13201.13 143 427 Talbot 938 15232.22 30 76 Taliaferro 182 11151.96 3 17 Tattnall 3390 13340.68 80 175 Taylor 1138 14300.08 38 111 Telfair 1237 7907.18 58 94 Terrell 1186 14007.32 58 171 Thomas 8775 19749.72 175 607 Tift 6252 15312.27 160 587 Toombs 5343 19801.36 161 280 Towns 2004 16652.82 77 202 Treutlen 1121 16415.29 46 67 Troup 12015 17063.37 303 698 Turner 1104 13670.13 44 123 Twiggs 1031 12750.43 53 157 Union 4221 16660.75 128 391 Unknown 8546 0 21 98 Upson 4125 15698.14 163 319 Walker 13319 19133.75 172 538 Walton 15805 16495.5 366 1385 Ware 5907 16475.61 213 610 Warren 651 12495.2 22 68 Washington 3210 15811.25 80 145 Wayne 5639 18812.97 177 439 Webster 252 9882.35 7 25 Wheeler 925 11695.54 34 44 White 6213 19563.57 133 454 Whitfield 27178 25964.92 369 1053 Wilcox 821 9340.16 32 91 Wilkes 1114 11124.43 33 131 Wilkinson 1641 18398.92 46 160 Worth 2331 11572.83 86 271

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,274,776 (16,561,265 reported molecular tests; 725,699 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,905,790 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

106,955 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



29,352 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



