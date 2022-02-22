UPDATE (Tuesday, February 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases February 22
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,905,790 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Febday, February 22, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3523 18980.66 105 263
Atkinson 1518 18223.29 34 201
Bacon 2527 22158.89 58 200
Baker 313 10044.93 13 45
Baldwin 7274 16372.56 185 426
Banks 3318 16604.94 74 317
Barrow 19384 22439.6 233 967
Bartow 21339 19264.07 373 1195
Ben Hill 2159 12970.86 72 186
Berrien 2001 10380.78 53 107
Bibb 28643 18825.5 651 2691
Bleckley 1454 11325.75 42 72
Brantley 2473 12878.87 84 179
Brooks 1870 11890.38 61 152
Bryan 6751 17249.66 68 381
Bulloch 10534 13255.82 105 361
Burke 2945 13181.45 56 233
Butts 4687 18618.42 131 250
Calhoun 977 15466.2 21 101
Camden 8484 15733.25 90 238
Candler 1315 12134.35 51 95
Carroll 14342 11939.83 174 436
Catoosa 12282 17859.27 118 384
Charlton 2192 16542.15 47 117
Chatham 52504 17969.99 743 3117
Chattahoochee 5902 54907.43 16 49
Chattooga 5226 21101.51 108 309
Cherokee 44931 16852.26 535 2291
Clarke 25986 20023.27 200 1115
Clay 354 12399.3 4 14
Clayton 57122 18738.48 826 3035
Clinch 1381 20748.2 36 94
Cobb 133128 16839.11 1533 4669
Coffee 8388 19487.94 203 1028
Colquitt 7875 17348.49 154 388
Columbia 20102 12672.18 288 825
Cook 2051 11762.34 54 140
Coweta 20725 13634.78 409 1308
Crawford 1186 9699.05 42 116
Crisp 2538 11386.78 70 198
Dade 2481 15350.82 25 97
Dawson 6086 22523.22 92 383
Decatur 4913 18665 86 251
DeKalb 125892 15872.33 1408 7817
Dodge 2101 10306.6 67 131
Dooly 1523 11365.67 39 109
Dougherty 14010 15583.12 426 1544
Douglas 27968 18411.39 298 1242
Early 2081 20510.55 54 115
Echols 466 11740.99 5 17
Effingham 10174 15890.42 161 579
Elbert 2630 13882.29 81 246
Emanuel 3402 15010.59 78 199
Evans 1486 13904.74 39 118
Fannin 4128 15683.89 114 320
Fayette 16608 14129.18 259 913
Floyd 22801 22820.17 388 1497
Forsyth 43020 17037.15 335 1451
Franklin 4349 18642.03 75 252
Fulton 181702 16530.67 1911 9593
Gilmer 4624 14718.15 136 437
Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28
Glynn 17949 20859.53 341 737
Gordon 11720 20189.84 215 482
Grady 3653 14885.9 78 264
Greene 3128 16712.08 70 259
Gwinnett 172468 17759.24 1651 7279
Habersham 8353 18237.99 222 695
Hall 46309 22442.08 736 3429
Hancock 1361 16611.74 80 130
Haralson 3431 11167.89 57 106
Harris 5102 14698.09 94 317
Hart 3145 12046.58 54 191
Heard 1466 11851.25 30 94
Henry 45166 18829.68 589 1927
Houston 22951 14614.84 312 1176
Irwin 1025 10866.11 22 100
Jackson 18432 24674.7 255 987
Jasper 1651 11627.58 36 155
Jeff Davis 2305 15216.53 45 135
Jefferson 2220 14497.49 77 206
Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 102
Johnson 1459 15101.96 56 124
Jones 3699 12937.64 96 311
Lamar 3270 16901.85 94 223
Lanier 1086 10491.74 12 40
Laurens 8556 18090.32 229 465
Lee 3817 12735.64 87 348
Liberty 10767 17393.06 103 376
Lincoln 853 10498.46 29 82
Long 2209 11092.14 23 87
Lowndes 15052 12769.13 256 624
Lumpkin 6490 19200.05 104 463
Macon 1190 9162.3 41 115
Madison 5934 19663.98 80 392
Marion 951 11467.5 40 87
McDuffie 2965 13728.76 75 250
McIntosh 1938 13304.04 31 101
Meriwether 3233 15380.59 112 292
Miller 1278 22172.1 18 59
Mitchell 3083 13978.06 97 320
Monroe 3862 13928.66 128 275
Montgomery 1433 15535.56 45 70
Morgan 2879 15043.37 46 189
Murray 9042 22458.46 160 404
Muscogee 31711 16548.38 651 2220
Newton 17899 15930.9 375 1944
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62695 0 920 3101
Oconee 6860 16436.26 86 258
Oglethorpe 2365 15518.37 47 186
Paulding 25741 14918.69 299 714
Peach 3650 13333.33 99 318
Pickens 5068 15114.82 122 454
Pierce 2769 14167.31 99 289
Pike 2718 14411.45 63 175
Polk 9202 21162.78 156 646
Pulaski 1213 11135.59 43 69
Putnam 3611 16499.89 95 277
Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19
Rabun 2773 16325.21 74 245
Randolph 850 12585.13 42 110
Richmond 35781 17692.35 664 2246
Rockdale 14831 15618.16 276 2027
Schley 519 9838.86 8 32
Screven 1807 13000 36 113
Seminole 1621 19914 24 109
Spalding 10379 15018.09 329 762
Stephens 5865 22276.66 123 380
Stewart 1771 28895.42 31 147
Sumter 3881 13201.13 143 427
Talbot 938 15232.22 30 76
Taliaferro 182 11151.96 3 17
Tattnall 3390 13340.68 80 175
Taylor 1138 14300.08 38 111
Telfair 1237 7907.18 58 94
Terrell 1186 14007.32 58 171
Thomas 8775 19749.72 175 607
Tift 6252 15312.27 160 587
Toombs 5343 19801.36 161 280
Towns 2004 16652.82 77 202
Treutlen 1121 16415.29 46 67
Troup 12015 17063.37 303 698
Turner 1104 13670.13 44 123
Twiggs 1031 12750.43 53 157
Union 4221 16660.75 128 391
Unknown 8546 0 21 98
Upson 4125 15698.14 163 319
Walker 13319 19133.75 172 538
Walton 15805 16495.5 366 1385
Ware 5907 16475.61 213 610
Warren 651 12495.2 22 68
Washington 3210 15811.25 80 145
Wayne 5639 18812.97 177 439
Webster 252 9882.35 7 25
Wheeler 925 11695.54 34 44
White 6213 19563.57 133 454
Whitfield 27178 25964.92 369 1053
Wilcox 821 9340.16 32 91
Wilkes 1114 11124.43 33 131
Wilkinson 1641 18398.92 46 160
Worth 2331 11572.83 86 271
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,274,776 (16,561,265 reported molecular tests; 725,699 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,905,790 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 106,955 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,352 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

