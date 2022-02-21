UPDATE (Monday, February 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 21, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/21/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,904,915 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 21, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3523 18980.66 105 262 Atkinson 1518 18223.29 34 202 Bacon 2528 22167.66 58 199 Baker 313 10044.93 13 45 Baldwin 7271 16365.81 185 426 Banks 3316 16594.94 73 316 Barrow 19382 22437.29 230 968 Bartow 21327 19253.23 373 1195 Ben Hill 2159 12970.86 72 186 Berrien 2001 10380.78 53 107 Bibb 28637 18821.56 649 2688 Bleckley 1454 11325.75 42 71 Brantley 2470 12863.24 84 179 Brooks 1867 11871.3 61 152 Bryan 6745 17234.33 67 381 Bulloch 10533 13254.56 104 359 Burke 2945 13181.45 56 232 Butts 4685 18610.47 131 249 Calhoun 976 15450.37 21 101 Camden 8476 15718.42 90 238 Candler 1315 12134.35 51 95 Carroll 14331 11930.67 174 435 Catoosa 12273 17846.19 118 384 Charlton 2179 16444.04 46 116 Chatham 52481 17962.12 741 3116 Chattahoochee 5902 54907.43 16 49 Chattooga 5224 21093.43 108 309 Cherokee 44921 16848.51 532 2289 Clarke 25980 20018.65 200 1112 Clay 354 12399.3 4 14 Clayton 57099 18730.93 823 3029 Clinch 1380 20733.17 36 94 Cobb 133054 16829.75 1527 4664 Coffee 8378 19464.71 202 1024 Colquitt 7866 17328.66 152 387 Columbia 20098 12669.65 286 823 Cook 2050 11756.61 54 140 Coweta 20715 13628.2 408 1300 Crawford 1184 9682.7 42 116 Crisp 2538 11386.78 70 198 Dade 2480 15344.64 25 97 Dawson 6084 22515.82 92 382 Decatur 4909 18649.8 86 251 DeKalb 125819 15863.12 1407 7800 Dodge 2100 10301.69 67 130 Dooly 1521 11350.75 39 109 Dougherty 14004 15576.44 423 1541 Douglas 27957 18404.14 297 1241 Early 2080 20500.69 54 115 Echols 465 11715.8 5 17 Effingham 10171 15885.73 161 578 Elbert 2628 13871.73 81 245 Emanuel 3400 15001.76 78 199 Evans 1485 13895.39 39 118 Fannin 4129 15687.69 114 320 Fayette 16591 14114.71 259 910 Floyd 22786 22805.16 388 1497 Forsyth 42947 17008.24 335 1449 Franklin 4348 18637.75 73 251 Fulton 181589 16520.39 1901 9583 Gilmer 4622 14711.78 136 437 Glascock 267 8826.45 8 28 Glynn 17941 20850.23 340 733 Gordon 11713 20177.78 214 482 Grady 3649 14869.6 78 263 Greene 3128 16712.08 70 259 Gwinnett 172411 17753.37 1648 7275 Habersham 8353 18237.99 221 694 Hall 46291 22433.35 734 3427 Hancock 1360 16599.54 80 130 Haralson 3430 11164.64 56 106 Harris 5102 14698.09 94 316 Hart 3143 12038.92 53 191 Heard 1466 11851.25 30 94 Henry 45150 18823.01 588 1922 Houston 22946 14611.66 312 1175 Irwin 1024 10855.51 22 100 Jackson 18428 24669.34 255 988 Jasper 1650 11620.54 36 154 Jeff Davis 2305 15216.53 45 135 Jefferson 2218 14484.42 77 206 Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 101 Johnson 1459 15101.96 56 124 Jones 3699 12937.64 95 308 Lamar 3269 16896.68 94 223 Lanier 1086 10491.74 12 40 Laurens 8555 18088.21 229 464 Lee 3816 12732.31 86 348 Liberty 10764 17388.21 103 375 Lincoln 853 10498.46 29 82 Long 2209 11092.14 23 87 Lowndes 15041 12759.8 256 620 Lumpkin 6488 19194.13 104 462 Macon 1188 9146.9 41 115 Madison 5931 19654.04 80 390 Marion 952 11479.56 39 87 McDuffie 2963 13719.5 75 249 McIntosh 1938 13304.04 31 101 Meriwether 3230 15366.32 112 291 Miller 1277 22154.75 18 58 Mitchell 3078 13955.39 97 320 Monroe 3861 13925.06 127 275 Montgomery 1433 15535.56 45 70 Morgan 2874 15017.24 46 187 Murray 9037 22446.04 160 404 Muscogee 31699 16542.12 649 2215 Newton 17892 15924.67 373 1942 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62678 0 917 3093 Oconee 6857 16429.07 86 258 Oglethorpe 2365 15518.37 47 186 Paulding 25731 14912.89 299 714 Peach 3648 13326.03 99 318 Pickens 5068 15114.82 122 453 Pierce 2767 14157.07 99 289 Pike 2716 14400.85 62 174 Polk 9195 21146.68 156 646 Pulaski 1212 11126.41 43 69 Putnam 3610 16495.32 95 277 Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19 Rabun 2771 16313.43 74 244 Randolph 849 12570.33 42 110 Richmond 35767 17685.42 663 2236 Rockdale 14827 15613.94 276 2027 Schley 519 9838.86 8 32 Screven 1807 13000 36 113 Seminole 1621 19914 24 109 Spalding 10378 15016.64 329 761 Stephens 5863 22269.07 123 380 Stewart 1759 28699.62 31 147 Sumter 3880 13197.73 143 427 Talbot 938 15232.22 30 76 Taliaferro 182 11151.96 3 17 Tattnall 3390 13340.68 80 175 Taylor 1138 14300.08 38 111 Telfair 1237 7907.18 57 94 Terrell 1186 14007.32 58 171 Thomas 8771 19740.72 175 605 Tift 6249 15304.92 159 586 Toombs 5343 19801.36 161 280 Towns 2002 16636.2 76 202 Treutlen 1121 16415.29 46 67 Troup 12014 17061.95 303 698 Turner 1097 13583.46 44 123 Twiggs 1031 12750.43 53 157 Union 4218 16648.9 128 392 Unknown 8606 0 21 103 Upson 4119 15675.31 163 318 Walker 13303 19110.76 171 537 Walton 15798 16488.2 366 1382 Ware 5905 16470.03 212 610 Warren 650 12476.01 22 68 Washington 3206 15791.55 80 144 Wayne 5638 18809.64 175 434 Webster 252 9882.35 7 25 Wheeler 925 11695.54 34 44 White 6209 19550.98 133 453 Whitfield 27165 25952.5 369 1052 Wilcox 821 9340.16 32 91 Wilkes 1114 11124.43 33 130 Wilkinson 1641 18398.92 46 160 Worth 2330 11567.87 86 271

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,274,776 (16,549,127 reported molecular tests; 725,649 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,904,915 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

106,794 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



29,275 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, February 21, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.