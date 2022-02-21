UPDATE (Monday, February 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases February 21
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 21, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,904,915 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 21, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3523 18980.66 105 262
Atkinson 1518 18223.29 34 202
Bacon 2528 22167.66 58 199
Baker 313 10044.93 13 45
Baldwin 7271 16365.81 185 426
Banks 3316 16594.94 73 316
Barrow 19382 22437.29 230 968
Bartow 21327 19253.23 373 1195
Ben Hill 2159 12970.86 72 186
Berrien 2001 10380.78 53 107
Bibb 28637 18821.56 649 2688
Bleckley 1454 11325.75 42 71
Brantley 2470 12863.24 84 179
Brooks 1867 11871.3 61 152
Bryan 6745 17234.33 67 381
Bulloch 10533 13254.56 104 359
Burke 2945 13181.45 56 232
Butts 4685 18610.47 131 249
Calhoun 976 15450.37 21 101
Camden 8476 15718.42 90 238
Candler 1315 12134.35 51 95
Carroll 14331 11930.67 174 435
Catoosa 12273 17846.19 118 384
Charlton 2179 16444.04 46 116
Chatham 52481 17962.12 741 3116
Chattahoochee 5902 54907.43 16 49
Chattooga 5224 21093.43 108 309
Cherokee 44921 16848.51 532 2289
Clarke 25980 20018.65 200 1112
Clay 354 12399.3 4 14
Clayton 57099 18730.93 823 3029
Clinch 1380 20733.17 36 94
Cobb 133054 16829.75 1527 4664
Coffee 8378 19464.71 202 1024
Colquitt 7866 17328.66 152 387
Columbia 20098 12669.65 286 823
Cook 2050 11756.61 54 140
Coweta 20715 13628.2 408 1300
Crawford 1184 9682.7 42 116
Crisp 2538 11386.78 70 198
Dade 2480 15344.64 25 97
Dawson 6084 22515.82 92 382
Decatur 4909 18649.8 86 251
DeKalb 125819 15863.12 1407 7800
Dodge 2100 10301.69 67 130
Dooly 1521 11350.75 39 109
Dougherty 14004 15576.44 423 1541
Douglas 27957 18404.14 297 1241
Early 2080 20500.69 54 115
Echols 465 11715.8 5 17
Effingham 10171 15885.73 161 578
Elbert 2628 13871.73 81 245
Emanuel 3400 15001.76 78 199
Evans 1485 13895.39 39 118
Fannin 4129 15687.69 114 320
Fayette 16591 14114.71 259 910
Floyd 22786 22805.16 388 1497
Forsyth 42947 17008.24 335 1449
Franklin 4348 18637.75 73 251
Fulton 181589 16520.39 1901 9583
Gilmer 4622 14711.78 136 437
Glascock 267 8826.45 8 28
Glynn 17941 20850.23 340 733
Gordon 11713 20177.78 214 482
Grady 3649 14869.6 78 263
Greene 3128 16712.08 70 259
Gwinnett 172411 17753.37 1648 7275
Habersham 8353 18237.99 221 694
Hall 46291 22433.35 734 3427
Hancock 1360 16599.54 80 130
Haralson 3430 11164.64 56 106
Harris 5102 14698.09 94 316
Hart 3143 12038.92 53 191
Heard 1466 11851.25 30 94
Henry 45150 18823.01 588 1922
Houston 22946 14611.66 312 1175
Irwin 1024 10855.51 22 100
Jackson 18428 24669.34 255 988
Jasper 1650 11620.54 36 154
Jeff Davis 2305 15216.53 45 135
Jefferson 2218 14484.42 77 206
Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 101
Johnson 1459 15101.96 56 124
Jones 3699 12937.64 95 308
Lamar 3269 16896.68 94 223
Lanier 1086 10491.74 12 40
Laurens 8555 18088.21 229 464
Lee 3816 12732.31 86 348
Liberty 10764 17388.21 103 375
Lincoln 853 10498.46 29 82
Long 2209 11092.14 23 87
Lowndes 15041 12759.8 256 620
Lumpkin 6488 19194.13 104 462
Macon 1188 9146.9 41 115
Madison 5931 19654.04 80 390
Marion 952 11479.56 39 87
McDuffie 2963 13719.5 75 249
McIntosh 1938 13304.04 31 101
Meriwether 3230 15366.32 112 291
Miller 1277 22154.75 18 58
Mitchell 3078 13955.39 97 320
Monroe 3861 13925.06 127 275
Montgomery 1433 15535.56 45 70
Morgan 2874 15017.24 46 187
Murray 9037 22446.04 160 404
Muscogee 31699 16542.12 649 2215
Newton 17892 15924.67 373 1942
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62678 0 917 3093
Oconee 6857 16429.07 86 258
Oglethorpe 2365 15518.37 47 186
Paulding 25731 14912.89 299 714
Peach 3648 13326.03 99 318
Pickens 5068 15114.82 122 453
Pierce 2767 14157.07 99 289
Pike 2716 14400.85 62 174
Polk 9195 21146.68 156 646
Pulaski 1212 11126.41 43 69
Putnam 3610 16495.32 95 277
Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19
Rabun 2771 16313.43 74 244
Randolph 849 12570.33 42 110
Richmond 35767 17685.42 663 2236
Rockdale 14827 15613.94 276 2027
Schley 519 9838.86 8 32
Screven 1807 13000 36 113
Seminole 1621 19914 24 109
Spalding 10378 15016.64 329 761
Stephens 5863 22269.07 123 380
Stewart 1759 28699.62 31 147
Sumter 3880 13197.73 143 427
Talbot 938 15232.22 30 76
Taliaferro 182 11151.96 3 17
Tattnall 3390 13340.68 80 175
Taylor 1138 14300.08 38 111
Telfair 1237 7907.18 57 94
Terrell 1186 14007.32 58 171
Thomas 8771 19740.72 175 605
Tift 6249 15304.92 159 586
Toombs 5343 19801.36 161 280
Towns 2002 16636.2 76 202
Treutlen 1121 16415.29 46 67
Troup 12014 17061.95 303 698
Turner 1097 13583.46 44 123
Twiggs 1031 12750.43 53 157
Union 4218 16648.9 128 392
Unknown 8606 0 21 103
Upson 4119 15675.31 163 318
Walker 13303 19110.76 171 537
Walton 15798 16488.2 366 1382
Ware 5905 16470.03 212 610
Warren 650 12476.01 22 68
Washington 3206 15791.55 80 144
Wayne 5638 18809.64 175 434
Webster 252 9882.35 7 25
Wheeler 925 11695.54 34 44
White 6209 19550.98 133 453
Whitfield 27165 25952.5 369 1052
Wilcox 821 9340.16 32 91
Wilkes 1114 11124.43 33 130
Wilkinson 1641 18398.92 46 160
Worth 2330 11567.87 86 271
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,274,776 (16,549,127 reported molecular tests; 725,649 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,904,915 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 106,794 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,275 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, February 21, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

