UPDATE (Wednesday, February 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/2/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,854,905 (+5,574*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3442 18544.26 102 256 Atkinson 1477 17731.09 32 190 Bacon 2451 21492.46 54 190 Baker 304 9756.1 13 44 Baldwin 7101 15983.16 177 417 Banks 3227 16149.53 69 308 Barrow 18898 21876.99 216 953 Bartow 20916 18882.2 365 1170 Ben Hill 2130 12796.64 72 184 Berrien 1962 10178.46 51 104 Bibb 27907 18341.77 621 2607 Bleckley 1431 11146.6 41 67 Brantley 2380 12394.54 81 174 Brooks 1807 11489.79 58 143 Bryan 6529 16682.42 67 366 Bulloch 10305 12967.65 103 340 Burke 2908 13015.84 53 217 Butts 4592 18241.04 125 241 Calhoun 929 14706.35 21 100 Camden 8192 15191.75 87 232 Candler 1293 11931.35 51 91 Carroll 14034 11683.41 167 422 Catoosa 11800 17158.4 109 371 Charlton 2067 15598.82 44 113 Chatham 51036 17467.55 703 3005 Chattahoochee 5859 54507.4 16 49 Chattooga 5065 20451.43 101 302 Cherokee 43982 16496.32 495 2245 Clarke 25461 19618.74 190 1062 Clay 344 12049.04 4 14 Clayton 56029 18379.93 778 2944 Clinch 1350 20282.45 35 92 Cobb 129436 16372.12 1432 4609 Coffee 8059 18723.57 199 954 Colquitt 7662 16879.25 141 378 Columbia 19263 12143.28 276 775 Cook 2016 11561.62 54 136 Coweta 20253 13324.25 378 1247 Crawford 1144 9355.58 41 114 Crisp 2495 11193.86 68 196 Dade 2393 14806.34 23 93 Dawson 5911 21875.58 87 373 Decatur 4554 17301.12 83 243 DeKalb 122289 15418.07 1333 7539 Dodge 2059 10100.56 64 129 Dooly 1488 11104.48 39 109 Dougherty 13465 14976.92 416 1513 Douglas 27385 18027.6 282 1226 Early 2041 20116.3 53 113 Echols 454 11438.65 5 16 Effingham 9846 15378.13 155 555 Elbert 2585 13644.76 76 231 Emanuel 3322 14657.61 76 190 Evans 1440 13474.31 38 116 Fannin 3996 15182.37 106 301 Fayette 16024 13632.34 247 871 Floyd 22215 22233.68 348 1444 Forsyth 41143 16293.81 309 1428 Franklin 4250 18217.67 72 245 Fulton 176970 16100.17 1810 9344 Gilmer 4487 14282.08 127 414 Glascock 255 8429.75 8 28 Glynn 17414 20237.78 322 713 Gordon 11405 19647.19 201 471 Grady 3521 14348 73 257 Greene 3041 16247.26 66 246 Gwinnett 168237 17323.57 1564 7103 Habersham 8078 17637.55 212 672 Hall 45231 21919.66 692 3362 Hancock 1332 16257.78 79 128 Haralson 3343 10881.45 51 103 Harris 4969 14314.93 89 296 Hart 3081 11801.43 50 186 Heard 1426 11527.89 28 89 Henry 44225 18437.38 540 1852 Houston 22297 14198.38 303 1153 Irwin 1014 10749.5 22 99 Jackson 17992 24085.68 236 956 Jasper 1592 11212.06 35 147 Jeff Davis 2230 14721.42 45 130 Jefferson 2162 14118.72 74 201 Jenkins 1058 12336.75 43 98 Johnson 1414 14636.17 53 121 Jones 3595 12573.89 94 298 Lamar 3184 16457.33 90 218 Lanier 1063 10269.54 12 37 Laurens 8380 17718.2 218 451 Lee 3639 12141.74 83 338 Liberty 10437 16859.98 103 367 Lincoln 835 10276.92 29 81 Long 2140 10745.67 21 85 Lowndes 14552 12344.97 241 586 Lumpkin 6249 18487.07 96 450 Macon 1164 8962.12 41 112 Madison 5796 19206.68 74 368 Marion 939 11322.8 36 83 McDuffie 2896 13409.27 68 240 McIntosh 1869 12830.37 31 97 Meriwether 3159 15028.54 105 279 Miller 1244 21582.23 16 58 Mitchell 2971 13470.26 92 308 Monroe 3782 13640.13 121 270 Montgomery 1399 15166.96 43 66 Morgan 2771 14479.05 43 178 Murray 8812 21887.19 150 397 Muscogee 30883 16116.29 616 2131 Newton 17382 15470.74 351 1887 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61095 0 848 2953 Oconee 6676 15995.4 83 249 Oglethorpe 2309 15150.92 46 180 Paulding 25036 14510.09 278 695 Peach 3573 13052.05 99 306 Pickens 4950 14762.9 109 440 Pierce 2666 13640.32 91 277 Pike 2660 14103.92 55 167 Polk 8949 20580.93 146 631 Pulaski 1199 11007.07 42 68 Putnam 3521 16088.65 87 266 Quitman 223 9721.01 3 18 Rabun 2685 15807.14 71 237 Randolph 811 12007.7 42 109 Richmond 34686 17150.91 633 2093 Rockdale 14417 15182.18 261 1969 Schley 506 9592.42 8 31 Screven 1773 12755.4 35 109 Seminole 1579 19398.03 23 108 Spalding 10141 14673.71 310 735 Stephens 5661 21501.82 119 372 Stewart 1639 26741.72 31 147 Sumter 3820 12993.64 136 417 Talbot 908 14745.05 30 70 Taliaferro 177 10845.59 3 16 Tattnall 3202 12600.84 77 175 Taylor 1098 13797.44 37 107 Telfair 1183 7562 57 91 Terrell 1149 13570.33 57 167 Thomas 8570 19288.33 168 577 Tift 6147 15055.11 152 578 Toombs 5181 19200.98 154 275 Towns 1914 15904.94 74 197 Treutlen 1099 16093.13 45 64 Troup 11831 16802.06 289 691 Turner 1071 13261.52 41 123 Twiggs 1011 12503.09 50 149 Union 3987 15737.12 126 383 Unknown 9057 0 10 97 Upson 3976 15131.1 146 302 Walker 12828 18428.39 154 520 Walton 15462 16137.52 346 1342 Ware 5724 15965.19 206 582 Warren 638 12245.68 22 68 Washington 3092 15230.03 79 142 Wayne 5495 18332.55 167 422 Webster 249 9764.71 7 23 Wheeler 708 8951.83 32 43 White 6003 18902.32 128 436 Whitfield 26504 25321 347 1016 Wilcox 778 8850.97 32 88 Wilkes 1109 11074.5 30 127 Wilkinson 1597 17905.59 44 156 Worth 2271 11274.95 85 262

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 16,712,690 (15,995,773 reported molecular tests; 716,917 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,854,0-5 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

103,577 (+272) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



27,750 (+95) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



