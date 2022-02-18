UPDATE (Friday, February 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases February 18
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 18, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 2/18/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,902,211 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 18, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3514 18932.17 104 262
Atkinson 1517 18211.28 34 201
Bacon 2526 22150.12 58 198
Baker 313 10044.93 13 45
Baldwin 7266 16354.55 185 426
Banks 3311 16569.91 73 316
Barrow 19362 22414.13 228 968
Bartow 21306 19234.28 373 1194
Ben Hill 2157 12958.85 72 186
Berrien 1998 10365.22 52 106
Bibb 28613 18805.78 647 2678
Bleckley 1452 11310.17 42 69
Brantley 2468 12852.83 84 179
Brooks 1867 11871.3 60 151
Bryan 6729 17193.45 67 377
Bulloch 10524 13243.23 104 358
Burke 2945 13181.45 56 229
Butts 4682 18598.55 131 249
Calhoun 974 15418.71 21 100
Camden 8456 15681.33 90 237
Candler 1310 12088.22 51 92
Carroll 14314 11916.52 172 434
Catoosa 12247 17808.38 118 384
Charlton 2172 16391.22 45 116
Chatham 52391 17931.32 738 3109
Chattahoochee 5901 54898.13 16 49
Chattooga 5214 21053.06 108 308
Cherokee 44844 16819.63 528 2283
Clarke 25948 19993.99 199 1105
Clay 354 12399.3 4 14
Clayton 57045 18713.22 819 3018
Clinch 1380 20733.17 35 94
Cobb 132875 16807.11 1520 4657
Coffee 8359 19420.57 201 1019
Colquitt 7847 17286.81 152 387
Columbia 20064 12648.22 286 812
Cook 2046 11733.67 54 139
Coweta 20693 13613.73 405 1295
Crawford 1180 9649.98 42 116
Crisp 2538 11386.78 69 198
Dade 2477 15326.07 25 97
Dawson 6073 22475.11 91 380
Decatur 4866 18486.44 86 249
DeKalb 125629 15839.17 1398 7777
Dodge 2100 10301.69 67 130
Dooly 1519 11335.82 39 109
Dougherty 13985 15555.31 422 1540
Douglas 27937 18390.98 297 1241
Early 2077 20471.12 54 115
Echols 464 11690.6 5 17
Effingham 10159 15866.99 161 577
Elbert 2628 13871.73 80 245
Emanuel 3391 14962.05 78 199
Evans 1486 13904.74 39 118
Fannin 4121 15657.29 113 320
Fayette 16564 14091.74 257 906
Floyd 22762 22781.14 384 1495
Forsyth 42845 16967.85 335 1447
Franklin 4344 18620.6 73 252
Fulton 181304 16494.46 1898 9560
Gilmer 4609 14670.4 135 434
Glascock 267 8826.45 8 28
Glynn 17911 20815.37 339 731
Gordon 11687 20132.99 214 482
Grady 3638 14824.78 78 262
Greene 3124 16690.71 69 259
Gwinnett 172152 17726.7 1643 7261
Habersham 8335 18198.69 221 694
Hall 46237 22407.18 729 3421
Hancock 1360 16599.54 80 130
Haralson 3424 11145.11 56 106
Harris 5097 14683.68 93 316
Hart 3140 12027.43 53 191
Heard 1464 11835.08 29 94
Henry 45101 18802.58 582 1917
Houston 22895 14579.18 311 1171
Irwin 1024 10855.51 22 100
Jackson 18401 24633.2 252 983
Jasper 1647 11599.41 36 153
Jeff Davis 2299 15176.92 45 133
Jefferson 2217 14477.89 76 205
Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 101
Johnson 1458 15091.61 56 124
Jones 3695 12923.65 95 306
Lamar 3270 16901.85 94 224
Lanier 1086 10491.74 12 40
Laurens 8543 18062.84 228 463
Lee 3808 12705.62 86 348
Liberty 10744 17355.91 103 374
Lincoln 852 10486.15 29 82
Long 2207 11082.1 23 87
Lowndes 15021 12742.84 254 616
Lumpkin 6474 19152.71 104 462
Macon 1186 9131.51 41 115
Madison 5928 19644.1 79 388
Marion 951 11467.5 38 86
McDuffie 2959 13700.98 75 249
McIntosh 1935 13283.45 31 100
Meriwether 3227 15352.05 111 290
Miller 1274 22102.71 18 58
Mitchell 3069 13914.58 96 318
Monroe 3855 13903.42 127 274
Montgomery 1433 15535.56 45 70
Morgan 2870 14996.34 46 185
Murray 9026 22418.72 160 403
Muscogee 31664 16523.85 646 2206
Newton 17868 15903.31 372 1936
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62596 0 909 3082
Oconee 6845 16400.32 86 258
Oglethorpe 2362 15498.69 47 184
Paulding 25680 14883.33 296 712
Peach 3641 13300.46 99 315
Pickens 5060 15090.96 121 447
Pierce 2759 14116.14 98 287
Pike 2715 14395.55 61 173
Polk 9180 21112.18 156 645
Pulaski 1212 11126.41 43 69
Putnam 3605 16472.47 94 276
Quitman 227 9895.38 3 19
Rabun 2763 16266.34 73 243
Randolph 847 12540.72 42 110
Richmond 35732 17668.12 659 2213
Rockdale 14813 15599.2 275 2021
Schley 519 9838.86 8 32
Screven 1805 12985.61 36 113
Seminole 1618 19877.15 24 109
Spalding 10351 14977.57 328 754
Stephens 5850 22219.69 123 380
Stewart 1751 28569.1 31 147
Sumter 3876 13184.12 143 425
Talbot 938 15232.22 30 76
Taliaferro 182 11151.96 3 16
Tattnall 3388 13332.81 80 175
Taylor 1136 14274.94 38 111
Telfair 1236 7900.79 57 94
Terrell 1185 13995.51 58 171
Thomas 8758 19711.46 175 601
Tift 6241 15285.33 159 583
Toombs 5340 19790.24 160 280
Towns 1998 16602.96 75 200
Treutlen 1119 16386 46 67
Troup 11998 17039.23 303 698
Turner 1097 13583.46 44 123
Twiggs 1030 12738.07 53 155
Union 4212 16625.22 128 392
Unknown 8676 0 20 101
Upson 4110 15641.05 162 315
Walker 13266 19057.61 171 537
Walton 15779 16468.37 366 1380
Ware 5896 16444.93 212 607
Warren 650 12476.01 22 68
Washington 3198 15752.14 80 144
Wayne 5626 18769.6 175 432
Webster 251 9843.14 7 24
Wheeler 925 11695.54 34 43
White 6196 19510.04 133 452
Whitfield 27135 25923.84 367 1051
Wilcox 821 9340.16 32 91
Wilkes 1113 11114.44 32 129
Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 46 159
Worth 2329 11562.9 85 270
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,212,664 (16,488,187 reported molecular tests; 724,477 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,902,211 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 106,467 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,151 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, February 18, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related