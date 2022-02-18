UPDATE (Friday, February 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 18, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/18/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,902,211 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 18, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3514 18932.17 104 262 Atkinson 1517 18211.28 34 201 Bacon 2526 22150.12 58 198 Baker 313 10044.93 13 45 Baldwin 7266 16354.55 185 426 Banks 3311 16569.91 73 316 Barrow 19362 22414.13 228 968 Bartow 21306 19234.28 373 1194 Ben Hill 2157 12958.85 72 186 Berrien 1998 10365.22 52 106 Bibb 28613 18805.78 647 2678 Bleckley 1452 11310.17 42 69 Brantley 2468 12852.83 84 179 Brooks 1867 11871.3 60 151 Bryan 6729 17193.45 67 377 Bulloch 10524 13243.23 104 358 Burke 2945 13181.45 56 229 Butts 4682 18598.55 131 249 Calhoun 974 15418.71 21 100 Camden 8456 15681.33 90 237 Candler 1310 12088.22 51 92 Carroll 14314 11916.52 172 434 Catoosa 12247 17808.38 118 384 Charlton 2172 16391.22 45 116 Chatham 52391 17931.32 738 3109 Chattahoochee 5901 54898.13 16 49 Chattooga 5214 21053.06 108 308 Cherokee 44844 16819.63 528 2283 Clarke 25948 19993.99 199 1105 Clay 354 12399.3 4 14 Clayton 57045 18713.22 819 3018 Clinch 1380 20733.17 35 94 Cobb 132875 16807.11 1520 4657 Coffee 8359 19420.57 201 1019 Colquitt 7847 17286.81 152 387 Columbia 20064 12648.22 286 812 Cook 2046 11733.67 54 139 Coweta 20693 13613.73 405 1295 Crawford 1180 9649.98 42 116 Crisp 2538 11386.78 69 198 Dade 2477 15326.07 25 97 Dawson 6073 22475.11 91 380 Decatur 4866 18486.44 86 249 DeKalb 125629 15839.17 1398 7777 Dodge 2100 10301.69 67 130 Dooly 1519 11335.82 39 109 Dougherty 13985 15555.31 422 1540 Douglas 27937 18390.98 297 1241 Early 2077 20471.12 54 115 Echols 464 11690.6 5 17 Effingham 10159 15866.99 161 577 Elbert 2628 13871.73 80 245 Emanuel 3391 14962.05 78 199 Evans 1486 13904.74 39 118 Fannin 4121 15657.29 113 320 Fayette 16564 14091.74 257 906 Floyd 22762 22781.14 384 1495 Forsyth 42845 16967.85 335 1447 Franklin 4344 18620.6 73 252 Fulton 181304 16494.46 1898 9560 Gilmer 4609 14670.4 135 434 Glascock 267 8826.45 8 28 Glynn 17911 20815.37 339 731 Gordon 11687 20132.99 214 482 Grady 3638 14824.78 78 262 Greene 3124 16690.71 69 259 Gwinnett 172152 17726.7 1643 7261 Habersham 8335 18198.69 221 694 Hall 46237 22407.18 729 3421 Hancock 1360 16599.54 80 130 Haralson 3424 11145.11 56 106 Harris 5097 14683.68 93 316 Hart 3140 12027.43 53 191 Heard 1464 11835.08 29 94 Henry 45101 18802.58 582 1917 Houston 22895 14579.18 311 1171 Irwin 1024 10855.51 22 100 Jackson 18401 24633.2 252 983 Jasper 1647 11599.41 36 153 Jeff Davis 2299 15176.92 45 133 Jefferson 2217 14477.89 76 205 Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 101 Johnson 1458 15091.61 56 124 Jones 3695 12923.65 95 306 Lamar 3270 16901.85 94 224 Lanier 1086 10491.74 12 40 Laurens 8543 18062.84 228 463 Lee 3808 12705.62 86 348 Liberty 10744 17355.91 103 374 Lincoln 852 10486.15 29 82 Long 2207 11082.1 23 87 Lowndes 15021 12742.84 254 616 Lumpkin 6474 19152.71 104 462 Macon 1186 9131.51 41 115 Madison 5928 19644.1 79 388 Marion 951 11467.5 38 86 McDuffie 2959 13700.98 75 249 McIntosh 1935 13283.45 31 100 Meriwether 3227 15352.05 111 290 Miller 1274 22102.71 18 58 Mitchell 3069 13914.58 96 318 Monroe 3855 13903.42 127 274 Montgomery 1433 15535.56 45 70 Morgan 2870 14996.34 46 185 Murray 9026 22418.72 160 403 Muscogee 31664 16523.85 646 2206 Newton 17868 15903.31 372 1936 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62596 0 909 3082 Oconee 6845 16400.32 86 258 Oglethorpe 2362 15498.69 47 184 Paulding 25680 14883.33 296 712 Peach 3641 13300.46 99 315 Pickens 5060 15090.96 121 447 Pierce 2759 14116.14 98 287 Pike 2715 14395.55 61 173 Polk 9180 21112.18 156 645 Pulaski 1212 11126.41 43 69 Putnam 3605 16472.47 94 276 Quitman 227 9895.38 3 19 Rabun 2763 16266.34 73 243 Randolph 847 12540.72 42 110 Richmond 35732 17668.12 659 2213 Rockdale 14813 15599.2 275 2021 Schley 519 9838.86 8 32 Screven 1805 12985.61 36 113 Seminole 1618 19877.15 24 109 Spalding 10351 14977.57 328 754 Stephens 5850 22219.69 123 380 Stewart 1751 28569.1 31 147 Sumter 3876 13184.12 143 425 Talbot 938 15232.22 30 76 Taliaferro 182 11151.96 3 16 Tattnall 3388 13332.81 80 175 Taylor 1136 14274.94 38 111 Telfair 1236 7900.79 57 94 Terrell 1185 13995.51 58 171 Thomas 8758 19711.46 175 601 Tift 6241 15285.33 159 583 Toombs 5340 19790.24 160 280 Towns 1998 16602.96 75 200 Treutlen 1119 16386 46 67 Troup 11998 17039.23 303 698 Turner 1097 13583.46 44 123 Twiggs 1030 12738.07 53 155 Union 4212 16625.22 128 392 Unknown 8676 0 20 101 Upson 4110 15641.05 162 315 Walker 13266 19057.61 171 537 Walton 15779 16468.37 366 1380 Ware 5896 16444.93 212 607 Warren 650 12476.01 22 68 Washington 3198 15752.14 80 144 Wayne 5626 18769.6 175 432 Webster 251 9843.14 7 24 Wheeler 925 11695.54 34 43 White 6196 19510.04 133 452 Whitfield 27135 25923.84 367 1051 Wilcox 821 9340.16 32 91 Wilkes 1113 11114.44 32 129 Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 46 159 Worth 2329 11562.9 85 270

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,212,664 (16,488,187 reported molecular tests; 724,477 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,902,211 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

106,467 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



29,151 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, February 18, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



