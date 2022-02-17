UPDATE (Thursday, February 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/17/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,899,884 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3513 18926.78 104 262 Atkinson 1515 18187.27 34 201 Bacon 2523 22123.82 57 198 Baker 313 10044.93 13 45 Baldwin 7265 16352.3 185 426 Banks 3306 16544.89 73 316 Barrow 19351 22401.4 227 968 Bartow 21289 19218.93 373 1194 Ben Hill 2156 12952.84 72 185 Berrien 1995 10349.66 52 106 Bibb 28598 18795.93 645 2672 Bleckley 1451 11302.38 41 69 Brantley 2466 12842.41 82 179 Brooks 1864 11852.23 60 151 Bryan 6723 17178.12 67 377 Bulloch 10518 13235.68 104 358 Burke 2945 13181.45 56 228 Butts 4677 18578.69 130 249 Calhoun 973 15402.88 21 100 Camden 8449 15668.35 90 237 Candler 1310 12088.22 51 92 Carroll 14291 11897.37 172 433 Catoosa 12233 17788.02 117 384 Charlton 2167 16353.48 45 116 Chatham 52335 17912.15 736 3106 Chattahoochee 5901 54898.13 16 49 Chattooga 5211 21040.94 108 306 Cherokee 44815 16808.76 526 2282 Clarke 25932 19981.66 199 1101 Clay 354 12399.3 4 14 Clayton 56968 18687.96 814 3010 Clinch 1380 20733.17 35 94 Cobb 132710 16786.24 1515 4655 Coffee 8347 19392.69 200 1011 Colquitt 7841 17273.59 152 387 Columbia 20023 12622.38 285 806 Cook 2046 11733.67 54 139 Coweta 20646 13582.81 400 1295 Crawford 1178 9633.63 42 116 Crisp 2537 11382.3 69 197 Dade 2474 15307.51 25 97 Dawson 6068 22456.61 91 379 Decatur 4858 18456.04 86 249 DeKalb 125347 15803.61 1392 7769 Dodge 2100 10301.69 66 130 Dooly 1518 11328.36 39 109 Dougherty 13979 15548.63 422 1540 Douglas 27917 18377.81 296 1238 Early 2076 20461.27 54 115 Echols 464 11690.6 5 17 Effingham 10152 15856.06 159 577 Elbert 2627 13866.46 80 245 Emanuel 3392 14966.47 78 199 Evans 1485 13895.39 39 118 Fannin 4118 15645.9 113 317 Fayette 16503 14039.85 257 905 Floyd 22755 22774.13 374 1494 Forsyth 42804 16951.61 329 1447 Franklin 4345 18624.89 73 251 Fulton 181036 16470.08 1890 9551 Gilmer 4608 14667.22 133 431 Glascock 266 8793.39 8 28 Glynn 17889 20789.8 338 731 Gordon 11670 20103.71 214 482 Grady 3633 14804.4 77 262 Greene 3119 16664 69 258 Gwinnett 171921 17702.92 1633 7257 Habersham 8328 18183.41 219 694 Hall 46201 22389.74 725 3412 Hancock 1359 16587.33 80 130 Haralson 3420 11132.09 56 106 Harris 5092 14669.28 93 316 Hart 3138 12019.76 53 189 Heard 1462 11818.92 28 94 Henry 44962 18744.63 580 1911 Houston 22881 14570.27 311 1170 Irwin 1024 10855.51 22 100 Jackson 18384 24610.44 248 982 Jasper 1647 11599.41 36 153 Jeff Davis 2299 15176.92 45 132 Jefferson 2217 14477.89 75 205 Jenkins 1069 12465.02 44 101 Johnson 1456 15070.9 55 124 Jones 3694 12920.15 95 306 Lamar 3267 16886.34 92 224 Lanier 1086 10491.74 12 39 Laurens 8536 18048.04 227 464 Lee 3804 12692.27 86 348 Liberty 10739 17347.83 103 374 Lincoln 850 10461.54 29 82 Long 2206 11077.08 23 87 Lowndes 14995 12720.78 254 612 Lumpkin 6468 19134.96 101 461 Macon 1186 9131.51 41 115 Madison 5922 19624.22 79 387 Marion 951 11467.5 38 86 McDuffie 2957 13691.72 73 249 McIntosh 1933 13269.72 31 100 Meriwether 3219 15313.99 111 290 Miller 1272 22068.01 18 58 Mitchell 3069 13914.58 96 317 Monroe 3854 13899.81 126 274 Montgomery 1431 15513.88 45 70 Morgan 2868 14985.89 46 185 Murray 9021 22406.3 160 403 Muscogee 31640 16511.33 645 2202 Newton 17849 15886.39 370 1935 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62524 0 903 3074 Oconee 6838 16383.54 86 258 Oglethorpe 2362 15498.69 47 184 Paulding 25659 14871.16 295 710 Peach 3638 13289.5 99 315 Pickens 5052 15067.1 118 446 Pierce 2755 14095.68 97 286 Pike 2709 14363.73 61 173 Polk 9177 21105.28 153 644 Pulaski 1212 11126.41 43 69 Putnam 3604 16467.9 94 275 Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19 Rabun 2759 16242.79 73 243 Randolph 844 12496.3 42 110 Richmond 35667 17635.98 657 2203 Rockdale 14796 15581.3 274 2019 Schley 519 9838.86 8 32 Screven 1806 12992.81 36 113 Seminole 1618 19877.15 24 109 Spalding 10345 14968.89 327 752 Stephens 5838 22174.11 123 379 Stewart 1748 28520.15 31 147 Sumter 3875 13180.72 143 425 Talbot 936 15199.74 30 76 Taliaferro 182 11151.96 3 16 Tattnall 3384 13317.07 80 175 Taylor 1135 14262.38 38 111 Telfair 1234 7888.01 57 94 Terrell 1184 13983.7 58 171 Thomas 8755 19704.71 175 595 Tift 6237 15275.53 159 583 Toombs 5339 19786.53 159 280 Towns 1994 16569.72 75 200 Treutlen 1119 16386 46 67 Troup 11991 17029.28 301 697 Turner 1097 13583.46 44 123 Twiggs 1030 12738.07 53 155 Union 4208 16609.43 128 391 Unknown 8649 0 21 99 Upson 4108 15633.44 161 315 Walker 13256 19043.24 171 537 Walton 15760 16448.54 365 1378 Ware 5887 16419.83 212 607 Warren 650 12476.01 22 68 Washington 3195 15737.37 80 144 Wayne 5627 18772.94 173 432 Webster 251 9843.14 7 24 Wheeler 921 11644.96 34 43 White 6190 19491.15 132 450 Whitfield 27095 25885.62 365 1051 Wilcox 821 9340.16 32 91 Wilkes 1114 11124.43 32 129 Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 46 159 Worth 2327 11552.97 85 270

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,173,543 (16,449,594 reported molecular tests; 723,949 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,899,884 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

106,313 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



29,018 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.