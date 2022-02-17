UPDATE (Thursday, February 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases February 17
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 2/17/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,899,884 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3513 18926.78 104 262
Atkinson 1515 18187.27 34 201
Bacon 2523 22123.82 57 198
Baker 313 10044.93 13 45
Baldwin 7265 16352.3 185 426
Banks 3306 16544.89 73 316
Barrow 19351 22401.4 227 968
Bartow 21289 19218.93 373 1194
Ben Hill 2156 12952.84 72 185
Berrien 1995 10349.66 52 106
Bibb 28598 18795.93 645 2672
Bleckley 1451 11302.38 41 69
Brantley 2466 12842.41 82 179
Brooks 1864 11852.23 60 151
Bryan 6723 17178.12 67 377
Bulloch 10518 13235.68 104 358
Burke 2945 13181.45 56 228
Butts 4677 18578.69 130 249
Calhoun 973 15402.88 21 100
Camden 8449 15668.35 90 237
Candler 1310 12088.22 51 92
Carroll 14291 11897.37 172 433
Catoosa 12233 17788.02 117 384
Charlton 2167 16353.48 45 116
Chatham 52335 17912.15 736 3106
Chattahoochee 5901 54898.13 16 49
Chattooga 5211 21040.94 108 306
Cherokee 44815 16808.76 526 2282
Clarke 25932 19981.66 199 1101
Clay 354 12399.3 4 14
Clayton 56968 18687.96 814 3010
Clinch 1380 20733.17 35 94
Cobb 132710 16786.24 1515 4655
Coffee 8347 19392.69 200 1011
Colquitt 7841 17273.59 152 387
Columbia 20023 12622.38 285 806
Cook 2046 11733.67 54 139
Coweta 20646 13582.81 400 1295
Crawford 1178 9633.63 42 116
Crisp 2537 11382.3 69 197
Dade 2474 15307.51 25 97
Dawson 6068 22456.61 91 379
Decatur 4858 18456.04 86 249
DeKalb 125347 15803.61 1392 7769
Dodge 2100 10301.69 66 130
Dooly 1518 11328.36 39 109
Dougherty 13979 15548.63 422 1540
Douglas 27917 18377.81 296 1238
Early 2076 20461.27 54 115
Echols 464 11690.6 5 17
Effingham 10152 15856.06 159 577
Elbert 2627 13866.46 80 245
Emanuel 3392 14966.47 78 199
Evans 1485 13895.39 39 118
Fannin 4118 15645.9 113 317
Fayette 16503 14039.85 257 905
Floyd 22755 22774.13 374 1494
Forsyth 42804 16951.61 329 1447
Franklin 4345 18624.89 73 251
Fulton 181036 16470.08 1890 9551
Gilmer 4608 14667.22 133 431
Glascock 266 8793.39 8 28
Glynn 17889 20789.8 338 731
Gordon 11670 20103.71 214 482
Grady 3633 14804.4 77 262
Greene 3119 16664 69 258
Gwinnett 171921 17702.92 1633 7257
Habersham 8328 18183.41 219 694
Hall 46201 22389.74 725 3412
Hancock 1359 16587.33 80 130
Haralson 3420 11132.09 56 106
Harris 5092 14669.28 93 316
Hart 3138 12019.76 53 189
Heard 1462 11818.92 28 94
Henry 44962 18744.63 580 1911
Houston 22881 14570.27 311 1170
Irwin 1024 10855.51 22 100
Jackson 18384 24610.44 248 982
Jasper 1647 11599.41 36 153
Jeff Davis 2299 15176.92 45 132
Jefferson 2217 14477.89 75 205
Jenkins 1069 12465.02 44 101
Johnson 1456 15070.9 55 124
Jones 3694 12920.15 95 306
Lamar 3267 16886.34 92 224
Lanier 1086 10491.74 12 39
Laurens 8536 18048.04 227 464
Lee 3804 12692.27 86 348
Liberty 10739 17347.83 103 374
Lincoln 850 10461.54 29 82
Long 2206 11077.08 23 87
Lowndes 14995 12720.78 254 612
Lumpkin 6468 19134.96 101 461
Macon 1186 9131.51 41 115
Madison 5922 19624.22 79 387
Marion 951 11467.5 38 86
McDuffie 2957 13691.72 73 249
McIntosh 1933 13269.72 31 100
Meriwether 3219 15313.99 111 290
Miller 1272 22068.01 18 58
Mitchell 3069 13914.58 96 317
Monroe 3854 13899.81 126 274
Montgomery 1431 15513.88 45 70
Morgan 2868 14985.89 46 185
Murray 9021 22406.3 160 403
Muscogee 31640 16511.33 645 2202
Newton 17849 15886.39 370 1935
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62524 0 903 3074
Oconee 6838 16383.54 86 258
Oglethorpe 2362 15498.69 47 184
Paulding 25659 14871.16 295 710
Peach 3638 13289.5 99 315
Pickens 5052 15067.1 118 446
Pierce 2755 14095.68 97 286
Pike 2709 14363.73 61 173
Polk 9177 21105.28 153 644
Pulaski 1212 11126.41 43 69
Putnam 3604 16467.9 94 275
Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19
Rabun 2759 16242.79 73 243
Randolph 844 12496.3 42 110
Richmond 35667 17635.98 657 2203
Rockdale 14796 15581.3 274 2019
Schley 519 9838.86 8 32
Screven 1806 12992.81 36 113
Seminole 1618 19877.15 24 109
Spalding 10345 14968.89 327 752
Stephens 5838 22174.11 123 379
Stewart 1748 28520.15 31 147
Sumter 3875 13180.72 143 425
Talbot 936 15199.74 30 76
Taliaferro 182 11151.96 3 16
Tattnall 3384 13317.07 80 175
Taylor 1135 14262.38 38 111
Telfair 1234 7888.01 57 94
Terrell 1184 13983.7 58 171
Thomas 8755 19704.71 175 595
Tift 6237 15275.53 159 583
Toombs 5339 19786.53 159 280
Towns 1994 16569.72 75 200
Treutlen 1119 16386 46 67
Troup 11991 17029.28 301 697
Turner 1097 13583.46 44 123
Twiggs 1030 12738.07 53 155
Union 4208 16609.43 128 391
Unknown 8649 0 21 99
Upson 4108 15633.44 161 315
Walker 13256 19043.24 171 537
Walton 15760 16448.54 365 1378
Ware 5887 16419.83 212 607
Warren 650 12476.01 22 68
Washington 3195 15737.37 80 144
Wayne 5627 18772.94 173 432
Webster 251 9843.14 7 24
Wheeler 921 11644.96 34 43
White 6190 19491.15 132 450
Whitfield 27095 25885.62 365 1051
Wilcox 821 9340.16 32 91
Wilkes 1114 11124.43 32 129
Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 46 159
Worth 2327 11552.97 85 270
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,173,543 (16,449,594 reported molecular tests; 723,949 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,899,884 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 106,313 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,018 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

