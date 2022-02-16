UPDATE (Wednesday, February 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/16/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,898,410 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3510 18910.62 104 262 Atkinson 1504 18055.22 34 199 Bacon 2523 22123.82 57 198 Baker 312 10012.84 13 45 Baldwin 7262 16345.55 184 425 Banks 3302 16524.87 72 316 Barrow 19347 22396.77 226 968 Bartow 21277 19208.1 373 1193 Ben Hill 2156 12952.84 72 185 Berrien 1993 10339.28 52 106 Bibb 28563 18772.92 641 2667 Bleckley 1450 11294.59 41 69 Brantley 2463 12826.79 82 179 Brooks 1859 11820.44 60 151 Bryan 6718 17165.34 67 375 Bulloch 10515 13231.91 104 358 Burke 2942 13168.02 55 226 Butts 4669 18546.91 129 247 Calhoun 972 15387.05 21 100 Camden 8433 15638.68 90 237 Candler 1309 12078.99 51 92 Carroll 14281 11889.04 172 431 Catoosa 12208 17751.67 117 384 Charlton 2162 16315.75 45 116 Chatham 52282 17894.01 734 3104 Chattahoochee 5899 54879.52 16 49 Chattooga 5208 21028.83 108 306 Cherokee 44794 16800.88 520 2281 Clarke 25912 19966.25 196 1101 Clay 354 12399.3 4 14 Clayton 56908 18668.28 809 3002 Clinch 1379 20718.15 35 94 Cobb 132622 16775.11 1510 4655 Coffee 8310 19306.72 200 1002 Colquitt 7836 17262.57 148 386 Columbia 19989 12600.94 284 804 Cook 2046 11733.67 54 139 Coweta 20633 13574.25 399 1291 Crawford 1178 9633.63 42 116 Crisp 2534 11368.84 68 197 Dade 2468 15270.39 25 97 Dawson 6062 22434.4 91 379 Decatur 4858 18456.04 85 249 DeKalb 125251 15791.51 1387 7753 Dodge 2099 10296.79 66 130 Dooly 1516 11313.43 39 109 Dougherty 13970 15538.62 419 1538 Douglas 27900 18366.62 296 1238 Early 2075 20451.41 54 114 Echols 462 11640.21 5 17 Effingham 10145 15845.13 158 575 Elbert 2626 13861.18 80 245 Emanuel 3388 14948.82 78 199 Evans 1483 13876.67 39 117 Fannin 4116 15638.3 112 315 Fayette 16468 14010.07 257 903 Floyd 22743 22762.12 374 1494 Forsyth 42753 16931.41 327 1446 Franklin 4343 18616.31 73 251 Fulton 180916 16459.16 1883 9540 Gilmer 4605 14657.67 132 431 Glascock 266 8793.39 8 28 Glynn 17863 20759.58 338 728 Gordon 11661 20088.2 214 482 Grady 3629 14788.1 77 262 Greene 3114 16637.28 68 256 Gwinnett 171812 17691.69 1629 7252 Habersham 8317 18159.39 218 691 Hall 46162 22370.84 720 3408 Hancock 1357 16562.92 80 129 Haralson 3419 11128.83 54 106 Harris 5087 14654.87 91 315 Hart 3137 12015.93 53 188 Heard 1462 11818.92 28 94 Henry 44930 18731.29 578 1907 Houston 22863 14558.8 311 1166 Irwin 1024 10855.51 22 100 Jackson 18368 24589.02 245 979 Jasper 1642 11564.19 36 153 Jeff Davis 2297 15163.72 45 132 Jefferson 2215 14464.83 75 205 Jenkins 1069 12465.02 44 101 Johnson 1456 15070.9 55 123 Jones 3692 12913.15 95 306 Lamar 3265 16876 92 223 Lanier 1083 10462.76 12 38 Laurens 8532 18039.58 227 462 Lee 3798 12672.25 86 347 Liberty 10730 17333.29 103 373 Lincoln 850 10461.54 29 82 Long 2205 11072.06 23 87 Lowndes 14971 12700.42 253 610 Lumpkin 6464 19123.13 101 460 Macon 1185 9123.81 41 115 Madison 5919 19614.28 77 386 Marion 951 11467.5 37 86 McDuffie 2958 13696.35 73 249 McIntosh 1930 13249.12 31 100 Meriwether 3216 15299.71 110 288 Miller 1272 22068.01 18 58 Mitchell 3067 13905.51 96 317 Monroe 3853 13896.2 124 274 Montgomery 1430 15503.04 45 70 Morgan 2868 14985.89 46 185 Murray 9008 22374.01 158 403 Muscogee 31624 16502.98 639 2199 Newton 17828 15867.7 369 1934 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62551 0 896 3072 Oconee 6833 16371.56 86 258 Oglethorpe 2360 15485.56 47 184 Paulding 25640 14860.15 294 710 Peach 3636 13282.19 99 313 Pickens 5049 15058.16 115 445 Pierce 2755 14095.68 97 286 Pike 2707 14353.13 61 173 Polk 9169 21086.89 152 644 Pulaski 1212 11126.41 43 69 Putnam 3603 16463.33 92 272 Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19 Rabun 2756 16225.13 73 241 Randolph 844 12496.3 42 110 Richmond 35618 17611.75 656 2191 Rockdale 14773 15557.08 273 2016 Schley 519 9838.86 8 32 Screven 1806 12992.81 36 113 Seminole 1618 19877.15 24 109 Spalding 10334 14952.97 324 751 Stephens 5833 22155.12 122 379 Stewart 1739 28373.31 31 147 Sumter 3873 13173.92 143 425 Talbot 934 15167.26 30 74 Taliaferro 182 11151.96 3 16 Tattnall 3381 13305.26 80 175 Taylor 1132 14224.68 38 111 Telfair 1230 7862.44 57 93 Terrell 1183 13971.89 58 171 Thomas 8744 19679.95 171 592 Tift 6234 15268.19 159 583 Toombs 5336 19775.41 159 280 Towns 1994 16569.72 75 200 Treutlen 1118 16371.36 46 67 Troup 11991 17029.28 299 697 Turner 1095 13558.69 44 123 Twiggs 1030 12738.07 53 155 Union 4206 16601.54 128 391 Unknown 8692 0 17 98 Upson 4101 15606.8 160 312 Walker 13232 19008.76 170 536 Walton 15750 16438.1 363 1376 Ware 5879 16397.51 212 607 Warren 650 12476.01 22 68 Washington 3189 15707.81 80 144 Wayne 5622 18756.26 173 432 Webster 251 9843.14 7 24 Wheeler 920 11632.32 34 43 White 6185 19475.41 132 448 Whitfield 27082 25873.2 364 1050 Wilcox 821 9340.16 32 90 Wilkes 1114 11124.43 32 129 Wilkinson 1639 18376.5 46 159 Worth 2327 11552.97 85 270

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,147,674 (16,424,322 reported molecular tests; 723,352 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,898,410 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

106,140 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



28,889 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



