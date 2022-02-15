UPDATE (Tuesday, February 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/15/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,896,497 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3507 18894.46 104 262 Atkinson 1500 18007.2 34 196 Bacon 2522 22115.05 57 196 Baker 311 9980.74 13 45 Baldwin 7256 16332.04 183 423 Banks 3302 16524.87 72 316 Barrow 19323 22368.98 224 968 Bartow 21222 19158.44 371 1190 Ben Hill 2156 12952.84 72 185 Berrien 1992 10334.09 52 106 Bibb 28540 18757.8 639 2663 Bleckley 1450 11294.59 41 69 Brantley 2458 12800.75 82 178 Brooks 1854 11788.64 60 151 Bryan 6702 17124.46 67 374 Bulloch 10507 13221.84 104 355 Burke 2941 13163.55 55 226 Butts 4668 18542.94 128 247 Calhoun 971 15371.22 21 100 Camden 8422 15618.28 90 237 Candler 1306 12051.31 51 92 Carroll 14272 11881.55 171 431 Catoosa 12184 17716.77 117 384 Charlton 2158 16285.56 44 114 Chatham 52210 17869.37 731 3100 Chattahoochee 5897 54860.92 16 49 Chattooga 5201 21000.57 108 306 Cherokee 44767 16790.75 518 2280 Clarke 25891 19950.07 195 1097 Clay 354 12399.3 4 14 Clayton 56853 18650.23 806 3003 Clinch 1378 20703.13 35 94 Cobb 132489 16758.29 1501 4652 Coffee 8290 19260.26 199 987 Colquitt 7821 17229.53 147 384 Columbia 19935 12566.9 284 799 Cook 2044 11722.2 54 139 Coweta 20622 13567.02 397 1285 Crawford 1177 9625.45 42 116 Crisp 2533 11364.35 68 196 Dade 2466 15258.01 25 97 Dawson 6057 22415.9 91 379 Decatur 4847 18414.25 85 249 DeKalb 125111 15773.86 1384 7741 Dodge 2097 10286.98 66 130 Dooly 1516 11313.43 39 109 Dougherty 13953 15519.72 419 1535 Douglas 27881 18354.11 294 1237 Early 2075 20451.41 54 114 Echols 462 11640.21 5 17 Effingham 10131 15823.26 157 574 Elbert 2624 13850.62 80 244 Emanuel 3384 14931.17 78 198 Evans 1482 13867.32 38 117 Fannin 4111 15619.3 111 315 Fayette 16439 13985.4 257 902 Floyd 22688 22707.07 370 1488 Forsyth 42652 16891.41 327 1442 Franklin 4337 18590.6 73 250 Fulton 180749 16443.97 1878 9520 Gilmer 4603 14651.3 132 428 Glascock 266 8793.39 8 28 Glynn 17842 20735.18 336 726 Gordon 11636 20045.13 213 480 Grady 3625 14771.8 77 262 Greene 3110 16615.91 68 255 Gwinnett 171665 17676.56 1625 7240 Habersham 8306 18135.37 218 689 Hall 46113 22347.09 717 3404 Hancock 1356 16550.71 80 128 Haralson 3418 11125.58 54 105 Harris 5081 14637.59 91 311 Hart 3135 12008.27 53 188 Heard 1461 11810.83 28 93 Henry 44900 18718.78 575 1905 Houston 22850 14550.53 310 1165 Irwin 1024 10855.51 22 100 Jackson 18357 24574.3 245 979 Jasper 1642 11564.19 36 152 Jeff Davis 2295 15150.51 45 132 Jefferson 2216 14471.36 75 205 Jenkins 1069 12465.02 43 101 Johnson 1455 15060.55 55 122 Jones 3690 12906.16 95 305 Lamar 3262 16860.5 92 223 Lanier 1080 10433.77 12 38 Laurens 8526 18026.89 227 463 Lee 3793 12655.57 85 346 Liberty 10715 17309.06 103 373 Lincoln 850 10461.54 29 82 Long 2203 11062.01 23 86 Lowndes 14926 12662.24 252 609 Lumpkin 6456 19099.46 100 460 Macon 1184 9116.11 41 115 Madison 5916 19604.33 77 387 Marion 950 11455.44 37 85 McDuffie 2955 13682.46 72 249 McIntosh 1925 13214.8 31 100 Meriwether 3213 15285.44 109 288 Miller 1270 22033.31 18 58 Mitchell 3064 13891.91 96 315 Monroe 3848 13878.17 124 274 Montgomery 1430 15503.04 45 69 Morgan 2861 14949.32 44 185 Murray 9002 22359.11 157 403 Muscogee 31615 16498.28 638 2195 Newton 17814 15855.24 369 1930 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62519 0 893 3061 Oconee 6815 16328.44 85 256 Oglethorpe 2359 15479 47 184 Paulding 25611 14843.34 293 708 Peach 3636 13282.19 99 312 Pickens 5047 15052.19 115 445 Pierce 2754 14090.56 97 285 Pike 2707 14353.13 61 173 Polk 9149 21040.89 152 642 Pulaski 1211 11117.23 42 69 Putnam 3600 16449.62 92 272 Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19 Rabun 2754 16213.35 73 241 Randolph 842 12466.69 42 110 Richmond 35581 17593.45 652 2182 Rockdale 14762 15545.49 273 2010 Schley 518 9819.91 8 32 Screven 1805 12985.61 36 113 Seminole 1616 19852.58 24 109 Spalding 10325 14939.95 323 751 Stephens 5829 22139.93 121 379 Stewart 1729 28210.15 31 147 Sumter 3868 13156.91 141 425 Talbot 934 15167.26 30 74 Taliaferro 182 11151.96 3 16 Tattnall 3378 13293.46 79 175 Taylor 1129 14186.98 38 111 Telfair 1228 7849.65 57 93 Terrell 1182 13960.08 58 170 Thomas 8733 19655.2 170 589 Tift 6229 15255.94 158 583 Toombs 5327 19742.06 159 280 Towns 1994 16569.72 75 200 Treutlen 1118 16371.36 46 65 Troup 11986 17022.18 298 697 Turner 1086 13447.25 44 123 Twiggs 1029 12725.7 53 154 Union 4204 16593.65 127 390 Unknown 8793 0 15 99 Upson 4099 15599.19 156 312 Walker 13203 18967.1 165 533 Walton 15737 16424.53 361 1373 Ware 5871 16375.2 210 603 Warren 650 12476.01 22 68 Washington 3182 15673.33 80 144 Wayne 5620 18749.58 172 431 Webster 251 9843.14 7 24 Wheeler 917 11594.39 34 43 White 6184 19472.26 132 447 Whitfield 27072 25863.65 364 1047 Wilcox 819 9317.41 32 90 Wilkes 1113 11114.44 32 128 Wilkinson 1634 18320.44 46 159 Worth 2327 11552.97 85 270

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,121,980 (16,398,996 reported molecular tests; 722,984 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,896,497 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

105,919 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



28,781 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



