UPDATE (Monday, February 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases February 14
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 14, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 2/14/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,894,653 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 14, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3506 18889.07 104 260
Atkinson 1498 17983.19 34 196
Bacon 2518 22079.97 56 196
Baker 311 9980.74 13 45
Baldwin 7253 16325.29 183 422
Banks 3299 16509.86 72 315
Barrow 19308 22351.62 223 965
Bartow 21212 19149.42 371 1188
Ben Hill 2153 12934.82 72 185
Berrien 1991 10328.91 52 106
Bibb 28530 18751.23 633 2655
Bleckley 1449 11286.8 41 69
Brantley 2455 12785.13 82 178
Brooks 1853 11782.29 60 149
Bryan 6696 17109.13 67 373
Bulloch 10502 13215.55 104 352
Burke 2942 13168.02 55 225
Butts 4672 18558.83 128 247
Calhoun 971 15371.22 21 100
Camden 8404 15584.9 90 237
Candler 1306 12051.31 51 92
Carroll 14262 11873.23 170 430
Catoosa 12175 17703.68 117 384
Charlton 2150 16225.19 44 114
Chatham 52167 17854.65 730 3093
Chattahoochee 5895 54842.31 16 49
Chattooga 5197 20984.41 108 306
Cherokee 44743 16781.75 516 2280
Clarke 25870 19933.89 193 1093
Clay 354 12399.3 4 14
Clayton 56818 18638.75 804 2993
Clinch 1377 20688.1 35 94
Cobb 132319 16736.78 1492 4644
Coffee 8282 19241.67 199 987
Colquitt 7811 17207.5 147 383
Columbia 19907 12549.25 283 796
Cook 2044 11722.2 54 139
Coweta 20598 13551.23 394 1280
Crawford 1177 9625.45 42 116
Crisp 2533 11364.35 68 196
Dade 2461 15227.08 25 96
Dawson 6048 22382.59 91 379
Decatur 4824 18326.87 85 247
DeKalb 124909 15748.39 1377 7728
Dodge 2095 10277.16 66 130
Dooly 1516 11313.43 39 109
Dougherty 13943 15508.59 419 1532
Douglas 27866 18344.24 294 1234
Early 2075 20451.41 54 114
Echols 460 11589.82 5 16
Effingham 10127 15817.01 157 573
Elbert 2623 13845.34 78 243
Emanuel 3386 14939.99 78 198
Evans 1480 13848.6 38 117
Fannin 4106 15600.3 111 314
Fayette 16419 13968.39 257 900
Floyd 22677 22696.06 370 1477
Forsyth 42512 16835.97 324 1440
Franklin 4335 18582.02 73 250
Fulton 180580 16428.6 1869 9509
Gilmer 4597 14632.21 132 427
Glascock 266 8793.39 8 28
Glynn 17829 20720.07 334 723
Gordon 11628 20031.35 213 479
Grady 3622 14759.58 77 261
Greene 3106 16594.54 68 253
Gwinnett 171503 17659.88 1617 7230
Habersham 8302 18126.64 218 687
Hall 46075 22328.68 717 3403
Hancock 1356 16550.71 80 128
Haralson 3417 11122.32 54 105
Harris 5076 14623.19 90 310
Hart 3133 12000.61 53 188
Heard 1461 11810.83 28 93
Henry 44872 18707.11 574 1902
Houston 22797 14516.78 309 1162
Irwin 1021 10823.7 22 100
Jackson 18346 24559.57 244 976
Jasper 1642 11564.19 36 152
Jeff Davis 2294 15143.91 45 132
Jefferson 2216 14471.36 75 204
Jenkins 1069 12465.02 43 99
Johnson 1455 15060.55 55 121
Jones 3686 12892.17 95 304
Lamar 3259 16844.99 92 222
Lanier 1079 10424.11 12 38
Laurens 8523 18020.55 227 458
Lee 3791 12648.89 85 346
Liberty 10714 17307.44 103 373
Lincoln 851 10473.85 29 82
Long 2201 11051.97 23 86
Lowndes 14910 12648.67 250 607
Lumpkin 6452 19087.63 100 459
Macon 1184 9116.11 41 115
Madison 5910 19584.45 77 384
Marion 948 11431.33 37 84
McDuffie 2954 13677.83 72 248
McIntosh 1924 13207.94 31 100
Meriwether 3212 15280.69 108 288
Miller 1270 22033.31 18 58
Mitchell 3061 13878.31 96 315
Monroe 3844 13863.74 123 274
Montgomery 1427 15470.51 45 69
Morgan 2859 14938.87 44 183
Murray 8997 22346.69 157 403
Muscogee 31580 16480.02 629 2188
Newton 17795 15838.33 368 1924
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62469 0 888 3052
Oconee 6810 16316.46 85 256
Oglethorpe 2356 15459.32 47 184
Paulding 25587 14829.43 291 707
Peach 3634 13274.89 99 310
Pickens 5042 15037.28 115 444
Pierce 2753 14085.44 97 285
Pike 2703 14331.92 61 172
Polk 9138 21015.59 151 640
Pulaski 1209 11098.87 42 69
Putnam 3600 16449.62 92 272
Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19
Rabun 2753 16207.46 73 241
Randolph 841 12451.88 42 110
Richmond 35558 17582.08 651 2174
Rockdale 14745 15527.59 272 2006
Schley 517 9800.95 8 31
Screven 1804 12978.42 36 111
Seminole 1615 19840.29 24 109
Spalding 10318 14929.82 322 751
Stephens 5824 22120.94 120 379
Stewart 1722 28095.94 31 147
Sumter 3867 13153.51 141 424
Talbot 932 15134.78 30 74
Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 16
Tattnall 3370 13261.97 78 175
Taylor 1128 14174.42 38 111
Telfair 1227 7843.26 57 93
Terrell 1182 13960.08 58 170
Thomas 8722 19630.44 170 585
Tift 6227 15251.04 158 583
Toombs 5324 19730.94 159 280
Towns 1992 16553.1 75 199
Treutlen 1117 16356.71 46 64
Troup 11982 17016.5 297 696
Turner 1086 13447.25 44 123
Twiggs 1028 12713.33 53 151
Union 4197 16566.02 127 388
Unknown 8793 0 14 97
Upson 4094 15580.17 155 311
Walker 13188 18945.55 164 532
Walton 15727 16414.09 361 1370
Ware 5866 16361.25 210 602
Warren 649 12456.81 22 68
Washington 3172 15624.08 80 144
Wayne 5613 18726.23 172 427
Webster 251 9843.14 7 24
Wheeler 917 11594.39 34 43
White 6184 19472.26 132 446
Whitfield 27058 25850.28 362 1044
Wilcox 819 9317.41 32 90
Wilkes 1115 11134.41 32 128
Wilkinson 1630 18275.59 46 159
Worth 2325 11543.04 85 270
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,091,226 (16,368,340 reported molecular tests; 722,886 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,894,653 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 105,679 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,684 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, February 14, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

