UPDATE (Monday, February 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 14, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/14/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,894,653 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 14, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3506 18889.07 104 260 Atkinson 1498 17983.19 34 196 Bacon 2518 22079.97 56 196 Baker 311 9980.74 13 45 Baldwin 7253 16325.29 183 422 Banks 3299 16509.86 72 315 Barrow 19308 22351.62 223 965 Bartow 21212 19149.42 371 1188 Ben Hill 2153 12934.82 72 185 Berrien 1991 10328.91 52 106 Bibb 28530 18751.23 633 2655 Bleckley 1449 11286.8 41 69 Brantley 2455 12785.13 82 178 Brooks 1853 11782.29 60 149 Bryan 6696 17109.13 67 373 Bulloch 10502 13215.55 104 352 Burke 2942 13168.02 55 225 Butts 4672 18558.83 128 247 Calhoun 971 15371.22 21 100 Camden 8404 15584.9 90 237 Candler 1306 12051.31 51 92 Carroll 14262 11873.23 170 430 Catoosa 12175 17703.68 117 384 Charlton 2150 16225.19 44 114 Chatham 52167 17854.65 730 3093 Chattahoochee 5895 54842.31 16 49 Chattooga 5197 20984.41 108 306 Cherokee 44743 16781.75 516 2280 Clarke 25870 19933.89 193 1093 Clay 354 12399.3 4 14 Clayton 56818 18638.75 804 2993 Clinch 1377 20688.1 35 94 Cobb 132319 16736.78 1492 4644 Coffee 8282 19241.67 199 987 Colquitt 7811 17207.5 147 383 Columbia 19907 12549.25 283 796 Cook 2044 11722.2 54 139 Coweta 20598 13551.23 394 1280 Crawford 1177 9625.45 42 116 Crisp 2533 11364.35 68 196 Dade 2461 15227.08 25 96 Dawson 6048 22382.59 91 379 Decatur 4824 18326.87 85 247 DeKalb 124909 15748.39 1377 7728 Dodge 2095 10277.16 66 130 Dooly 1516 11313.43 39 109 Dougherty 13943 15508.59 419 1532 Douglas 27866 18344.24 294 1234 Early 2075 20451.41 54 114 Echols 460 11589.82 5 16 Effingham 10127 15817.01 157 573 Elbert 2623 13845.34 78 243 Emanuel 3386 14939.99 78 198 Evans 1480 13848.6 38 117 Fannin 4106 15600.3 111 314 Fayette 16419 13968.39 257 900 Floyd 22677 22696.06 370 1477 Forsyth 42512 16835.97 324 1440 Franklin 4335 18582.02 73 250 Fulton 180580 16428.6 1869 9509 Gilmer 4597 14632.21 132 427 Glascock 266 8793.39 8 28 Glynn 17829 20720.07 334 723 Gordon 11628 20031.35 213 479 Grady 3622 14759.58 77 261 Greene 3106 16594.54 68 253 Gwinnett 171503 17659.88 1617 7230 Habersham 8302 18126.64 218 687 Hall 46075 22328.68 717 3403 Hancock 1356 16550.71 80 128 Haralson 3417 11122.32 54 105 Harris 5076 14623.19 90 310 Hart 3133 12000.61 53 188 Heard 1461 11810.83 28 93 Henry 44872 18707.11 574 1902 Houston 22797 14516.78 309 1162 Irwin 1021 10823.7 22 100 Jackson 18346 24559.57 244 976 Jasper 1642 11564.19 36 152 Jeff Davis 2294 15143.91 45 132 Jefferson 2216 14471.36 75 204 Jenkins 1069 12465.02 43 99 Johnson 1455 15060.55 55 121 Jones 3686 12892.17 95 304 Lamar 3259 16844.99 92 222 Lanier 1079 10424.11 12 38 Laurens 8523 18020.55 227 458 Lee 3791 12648.89 85 346 Liberty 10714 17307.44 103 373 Lincoln 851 10473.85 29 82 Long 2201 11051.97 23 86 Lowndes 14910 12648.67 250 607 Lumpkin 6452 19087.63 100 459 Macon 1184 9116.11 41 115 Madison 5910 19584.45 77 384 Marion 948 11431.33 37 84 McDuffie 2954 13677.83 72 248 McIntosh 1924 13207.94 31 100 Meriwether 3212 15280.69 108 288 Miller 1270 22033.31 18 58 Mitchell 3061 13878.31 96 315 Monroe 3844 13863.74 123 274 Montgomery 1427 15470.51 45 69 Morgan 2859 14938.87 44 183 Murray 8997 22346.69 157 403 Muscogee 31580 16480.02 629 2188 Newton 17795 15838.33 368 1924 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62469 0 888 3052 Oconee 6810 16316.46 85 256 Oglethorpe 2356 15459.32 47 184 Paulding 25587 14829.43 291 707 Peach 3634 13274.89 99 310 Pickens 5042 15037.28 115 444 Pierce 2753 14085.44 97 285 Pike 2703 14331.92 61 172 Polk 9138 21015.59 151 640 Pulaski 1209 11098.87 42 69 Putnam 3600 16449.62 92 272 Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19 Rabun 2753 16207.46 73 241 Randolph 841 12451.88 42 110 Richmond 35558 17582.08 651 2174 Rockdale 14745 15527.59 272 2006 Schley 517 9800.95 8 31 Screven 1804 12978.42 36 111 Seminole 1615 19840.29 24 109 Spalding 10318 14929.82 322 751 Stephens 5824 22120.94 120 379 Stewart 1722 28095.94 31 147 Sumter 3867 13153.51 141 424 Talbot 932 15134.78 30 74 Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 16 Tattnall 3370 13261.97 78 175 Taylor 1128 14174.42 38 111 Telfair 1227 7843.26 57 93 Terrell 1182 13960.08 58 170 Thomas 8722 19630.44 170 585 Tift 6227 15251.04 158 583 Toombs 5324 19730.94 159 280 Towns 1992 16553.1 75 199 Treutlen 1117 16356.71 46 64 Troup 11982 17016.5 297 696 Turner 1086 13447.25 44 123 Twiggs 1028 12713.33 53 151 Union 4197 16566.02 127 388 Unknown 8793 0 14 97 Upson 4094 15580.17 155 311 Walker 13188 18945.55 164 532 Walton 15727 16414.09 361 1370 Ware 5866 16361.25 210 602 Warren 649 12456.81 22 68 Washington 3172 15624.08 80 144 Wayne 5613 18726.23 172 427 Webster 251 9843.14 7 24 Wheeler 917 11594.39 34 43 White 6184 19472.26 132 446 Whitfield 27058 25850.28 362 1044 Wilcox 819 9317.41 32 90 Wilkes 1115 11134.41 32 128 Wilkinson 1630 18275.59 46 159 Worth 2325 11543.04 85 270

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,091,226 (16,368,340 reported molecular tests; 722,886 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,894,653 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

105,679 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



28,684 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, February 14, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



