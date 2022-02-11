UPDATE (Friday, February 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases February 11
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 11, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,889,880 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 11, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3495 18829.8 103 260
Atkinson 1493 17923.17 33 194
Bacon 2511 22018.59 55 195
Baker 311 9980.74 13 45
Baldwin 7240 16296.03 182 421
Banks 3292 16474.83 72 315
Barrow 19239 22271.74 222 964
Bartow 21176 19116.92 371 1184
Ben Hill 2149 12910.78 72 185
Berrien 1989 10318.53 52 106
Bibb 28483 18720.34 631 2653
Bleckley 1447 11271.23 41 68
Brantley 2448 12748.67 82 178
Brooks 1851 11769.57 60 148
Bryan 6685 17081.02 67 373
Bulloch 10490 13200.45 103 351
Burke 2947 13190.4 55 224
Butts 4660 18511.16 128 247
Calhoun 972 15387.05 21 100
Camden 8366 15514.43 90 237
Candler 1304 12032.85 51 92
Carroll 14235 11850.75 170 430
Catoosa 12141 17654.24 117 381
Charlton 2126 16044.07 44 113
Chatham 52056 17816.66 725 3078
Chattahoochee 5885 54749.28 16 49
Chattooga 5184 20931.92 104 306
Cherokee 44653 16747.99 515 2274
Clarke 25826 19899.98 192 1088
Clay 351 12294.22 4 14
Clayton 56732 18610.54 803 2981
Clinch 1377 20688.1 35 94
Cobb 132028 16699.98 1487 4640
Coffee 8264 19199.85 199 981
Colquitt 7786 17152.42 146 383
Columbia 19814 12490.62 283 793
Cook 2040 11699.26 54 139
Coweta 20552 13520.96 391 1277
Crawford 1173 9592.74 42 116
Crisp 2531 11355.38 68 196
Dade 2450 15159.01 25 96
Dawson 6036 22338.18 90 377
Decatur 4806 18258.49 85 247
DeKalb 124624 15712.46 1370 7683
Dodge 2093 10267.35 66 130
Dooly 1515 11305.97 39 109
Dougherty 13905 15466.33 419 1531
Douglas 27804 18303.42 293 1232
Early 2071 20411.99 54 114
Echols 459 11564.63 5 16
Effingham 10094 15765.47 156 572
Elbert 2620 13829.51 78 242
Emanuel 3382 14922.34 78 197
Evans 1477 13820.53 38 117
Fannin 4093 15550.91 110 313
Fayette 16358 13916.49 257 897
Floyd 22621 22640.02 369 1476
Forsyth 42327 16762.7 319 1438
Franklin 4329 18556.3 73 248
Fulton 180090 16384.02 1862 9484
Gilmer 4587 14600.38 131 426
Glascock 266 8793.39 8 28
Glynn 17760 20639.88 334 723
Gordon 11599 19981.4 210 479
Grady 3610 14710.68 77 261
Greene 3092 16519.74 68 251
Gwinnett 171155 17624.04 1607 7200
Habersham 8281 18080.79 216 684
Hall 45959 22272.46 713 3398
Hancock 1355 16538.51 79 128
Haralson 3407 11089.77 54 105
Harris 5063 14585.73 90 307
Hart 3125 11969.97 53 188
Heard 1456 11770.41 28 93
Henry 44794 18674.59 571 1893
Houston 22760 14493.22 308 1162
Irwin 1021 10823.7 22 99
Jackson 18306 24506.02 244 971
Jasper 1636 11521.94 36 151
Jeff Davis 2283 15071.3 45 131
Jefferson 2208 14419.12 75 205
Jenkins 1068 12453.36 43 99
Johnson 1452 15029.5 55 121
Jones 3680 12871.18 95 304
Lamar 3248 16788.13 92 221
Lanier 1078 10414.45 12 38
Laurens 8512 17997.29 224 457
Lee 3780 12612.19 84 346
Liberty 10688 17265.44 103 371
Lincoln 848 10436.92 29 82
Long 2194 11016.82 23 86
Lowndes 14865 12610.5 250 604
Lumpkin 6427 19013.67 99 457
Macon 1183 9108.41 41 115
Madison 5894 19531.43 77 381
Marion 948 11431.33 37 83
McDuffie 2941 13617.63 72 247
McIntosh 1913 13132.42 31 99
Meriwether 3205 15247.38 108 287
Miller 1268 21998.61 17 58
Mitchell 3054 13846.57 94 315
Monroe 3842 13856.53 123 274
Montgomery 1424 15437.99 45 69
Morgan 2857 14928.41 43 182
Murray 8970 22279.63 154 401
Muscogee 31516 16446.62 627 2177
Newton 17751 15799.17 365 1920
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62124 0 883 3028
Oconee 6792 16273.33 85 254
Oglethorpe 2354 15446.19 47 184
Paulding 25523 14792.34 290 705
Peach 3629 13256.62 99 309
Pickens 5036 15019.39 115 444
Pierce 2743 14034.28 96 283
Pike 2699 14310.71 61 171
Polk 9114 20960.4 151 640
Pulaski 1208 11089.69 42 69
Putnam 3594 16422.21 92 272
Quitman 226 9851.79 3 19
Rabun 2742 16142.71 73 240
Randolph 837 12392.66 42 110
Richmond 35463 17535.11 651 2164
Rockdale 14722 15503.37 272 2000
Schley 515 9763.03 8 31
Screven 1802 12964.03 36 110
Seminole 1613 19815.72 24 109
Spalding 10301 14905.22 321 749
Stephens 5801 22033.58 119 379
Stewart 1692 27606.46 31 147
Sumter 3860 13129.7 141 423
Talbot 928 15069.83 30 74
Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 16
Tattnall 3352 13191.14 78 174
Taylor 1123 14111.59 38 111
Telfair 1226 7836.87 57 92
Terrell 1178 13912.84 58 170
Thomas 8708 19598.93 170 585
Tift 6221 15236.35 157 583
Toombs 5319 19712.41 159 280
Towns 1989 16528.17 75 199
Treutlen 1116 16342.07 46 64
Troup 11961 16986.68 296 696
Turner 1085 13434.87 43 123
Twiggs 1026 12688.6 53 149
Union 4183 16510.76 127 388
Unknown 8750 0 10 96
Upson 4083 15538.3 155 311
Walker 13142 18879.47 164 529
Walton 15702 16388 359 1364
Ware 5852 16322.2 209 601
Warren 648 12437.62 22 68
Washington 3159 15560.04 80 144
Wayne 5599 18679.52 172 427
Webster 250 9803.92 7 24
Wheeler 899 11366.8 34 43
White 6159 19393.54 132 445
Whitfield 26985 25780.53 354 1040
Wilcox 817 9294.65 32 89
Wilkes 1114 11124.43 31 128
Wilkinson 1629 18264.38 45 159
Worth 2321 11523.19 85 269
Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,020,017 (16,298,506 reported molecular tests; 721,511 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,889,880 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 105,350 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,560 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, February 11, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

