UPDATE (Friday, February 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 11, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/11/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,889,880 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 11, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3495 18829.8 103 260 Atkinson 1493 17923.17 33 194 Bacon 2511 22018.59 55 195 Baker 311 9980.74 13 45 Baldwin 7240 16296.03 182 421 Banks 3292 16474.83 72 315 Barrow 19239 22271.74 222 964 Bartow 21176 19116.92 371 1184 Ben Hill 2149 12910.78 72 185 Berrien 1989 10318.53 52 106 Bibb 28483 18720.34 631 2653 Bleckley 1447 11271.23 41 68 Brantley 2448 12748.67 82 178 Brooks 1851 11769.57 60 148 Bryan 6685 17081.02 67 373 Bulloch 10490 13200.45 103 351 Burke 2947 13190.4 55 224 Butts 4660 18511.16 128 247 Calhoun 972 15387.05 21 100 Camden 8366 15514.43 90 237 Candler 1304 12032.85 51 92 Carroll 14235 11850.75 170 430 Catoosa 12141 17654.24 117 381 Charlton 2126 16044.07 44 113 Chatham 52056 17816.66 725 3078 Chattahoochee 5885 54749.28 16 49 Chattooga 5184 20931.92 104 306 Cherokee 44653 16747.99 515 2274 Clarke 25826 19899.98 192 1088 Clay 351 12294.22 4 14 Clayton 56732 18610.54 803 2981 Clinch 1377 20688.1 35 94 Cobb 132028 16699.98 1487 4640 Coffee 8264 19199.85 199 981 Colquitt 7786 17152.42 146 383 Columbia 19814 12490.62 283 793 Cook 2040 11699.26 54 139 Coweta 20552 13520.96 391 1277 Crawford 1173 9592.74 42 116 Crisp 2531 11355.38 68 196 Dade 2450 15159.01 25 96 Dawson 6036 22338.18 90 377 Decatur 4806 18258.49 85 247 DeKalb 124624 15712.46 1370 7683 Dodge 2093 10267.35 66 130 Dooly 1515 11305.97 39 109 Dougherty 13905 15466.33 419 1531 Douglas 27804 18303.42 293 1232 Early 2071 20411.99 54 114 Echols 459 11564.63 5 16 Effingham 10094 15765.47 156 572 Elbert 2620 13829.51 78 242 Emanuel 3382 14922.34 78 197 Evans 1477 13820.53 38 117 Fannin 4093 15550.91 110 313 Fayette 16358 13916.49 257 897 Floyd 22621 22640.02 369 1476 Forsyth 42327 16762.7 319 1438 Franklin 4329 18556.3 73 248 Fulton 180090 16384.02 1862 9484 Gilmer 4587 14600.38 131 426 Glascock 266 8793.39 8 28 Glynn 17760 20639.88 334 723 Gordon 11599 19981.4 210 479 Grady 3610 14710.68 77 261 Greene 3092 16519.74 68 251 Gwinnett 171155 17624.04 1607 7200 Habersham 8281 18080.79 216 684 Hall 45959 22272.46 713 3398 Hancock 1355 16538.51 79 128 Haralson 3407 11089.77 54 105 Harris 5063 14585.73 90 307 Hart 3125 11969.97 53 188 Heard 1456 11770.41 28 93 Henry 44794 18674.59 571 1893 Houston 22760 14493.22 308 1162 Irwin 1021 10823.7 22 99 Jackson 18306 24506.02 244 971 Jasper 1636 11521.94 36 151 Jeff Davis 2283 15071.3 45 131 Jefferson 2208 14419.12 75 205 Jenkins 1068 12453.36 43 99 Johnson 1452 15029.5 55 121 Jones 3680 12871.18 95 304 Lamar 3248 16788.13 92 221 Lanier 1078 10414.45 12 38 Laurens 8512 17997.29 224 457 Lee 3780 12612.19 84 346 Liberty 10688 17265.44 103 371 Lincoln 848 10436.92 29 82 Long 2194 11016.82 23 86 Lowndes 14865 12610.5 250 604 Lumpkin 6427 19013.67 99 457 Macon 1183 9108.41 41 115 Madison 5894 19531.43 77 381 Marion 948 11431.33 37 83 McDuffie 2941 13617.63 72 247 McIntosh 1913 13132.42 31 99 Meriwether 3205 15247.38 108 287 Miller 1268 21998.61 17 58 Mitchell 3054 13846.57 94 315 Monroe 3842 13856.53 123 274 Montgomery 1424 15437.99 45 69 Morgan 2857 14928.41 43 182 Murray 8970 22279.63 154 401 Muscogee 31516 16446.62 627 2177 Newton 17751 15799.17 365 1920 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62124 0 883 3028 Oconee 6792 16273.33 85 254 Oglethorpe 2354 15446.19 47 184 Paulding 25523 14792.34 290 705 Peach 3629 13256.62 99 309 Pickens 5036 15019.39 115 444 Pierce 2743 14034.28 96 283 Pike 2699 14310.71 61 171 Polk 9114 20960.4 151 640 Pulaski 1208 11089.69 42 69 Putnam 3594 16422.21 92 272 Quitman 226 9851.79 3 19 Rabun 2742 16142.71 73 240 Randolph 837 12392.66 42 110 Richmond 35463 17535.11 651 2164 Rockdale 14722 15503.37 272 2000 Schley 515 9763.03 8 31 Screven 1802 12964.03 36 110 Seminole 1613 19815.72 24 109 Spalding 10301 14905.22 321 749 Stephens 5801 22033.58 119 379 Stewart 1692 27606.46 31 147 Sumter 3860 13129.7 141 423 Talbot 928 15069.83 30 74 Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 16 Tattnall 3352 13191.14 78 174 Taylor 1123 14111.59 38 111 Telfair 1226 7836.87 57 92 Terrell 1178 13912.84 58 170 Thomas 8708 19598.93 170 585 Tift 6221 15236.35 157 583 Toombs 5319 19712.41 159 280 Towns 1989 16528.17 75 199 Treutlen 1116 16342.07 46 64 Troup 11961 16986.68 296 696 Turner 1085 13434.87 43 123 Twiggs 1026 12688.6 53 149 Union 4183 16510.76 127 388 Unknown 8750 0 10 96 Upson 4083 15538.3 155 311 Walker 13142 18879.47 164 529 Walton 15702 16388 359 1364 Ware 5852 16322.2 209 601 Warren 648 12437.62 22 68 Washington 3159 15560.04 80 144 Wayne 5599 18679.52 172 427 Webster 250 9803.92 7 24 Wheeler 899 11366.8 34 43 White 6159 19393.54 132 445 Whitfield 26985 25780.53 354 1040 Wilcox 817 9294.65 32 89 Wilkes 1114 11124.43 31 128 Wilkinson 1629 18264.38 45 159 Worth 2321 11523.19 85 269

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,020,017 (16,298,506 reported molecular tests; 721,511 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,889,880 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

105,350 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



28,560 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, February 11, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



