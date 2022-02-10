UPDATE (Thursday, February 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 10, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/10/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,886,999 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3493 18819.03 103 260 Atkinson 1491 17899.16 33 193 Bacon 2503 21948.44 55 194 Baker 311 9980.74 13 45 Baldwin 7229 16271.27 180 421 Banks 3284 16434.79 71 315 Barrow 19217 22246.28 222 963 Bartow 21154 19097.06 371 1181 Ben Hill 2147 12898.77 72 185 Berrien 1987 10308.16 51 105 Bibb 28461 18705.88 631 2647 Bleckley 1447 11271.23 41 68 Brantley 2444 12727.84 82 178 Brooks 1848 11750.49 59 147 Bryan 6678 17063.14 67 372 Bulloch 10477 13184.09 103 351 Burke 2942 13168.02 55 223 Butts 4656 18495.27 128 247 Calhoun 974 15418.71 21 100 Camden 8343 15471.78 90 237 Candler 1304 12032.85 51 92 Carroll 14214 11833.27 169 429 Catoosa 12099 17593.17 116 381 Charlton 2119 15991.25 44 113 Chatham 51978 17789.96 725 3074 Chattahoochee 5883 54730.67 16 49 Chattooga 5178 20907.7 103 306 Cherokee 44619 16735.24 512 2271 Clarke 25800 19879.95 192 1088 Clay 351 12294.22 4 14 Clayton 56674 18591.51 796 2973 Clinch 1375 20658.05 35 93 Cobb 131791 16670 1480 4633 Coffee 8231 19123.18 199 975 Colquitt 7782 17143.61 146 382 Columbia 19769 12462.26 280 792 Cook 2038 11687.79 54 138 Coweta 20530 13506.49 391 1276 Crawford 1173 9592.74 42 116 Crisp 2530 11350.89 68 196 Dade 2444 15121.89 24 95 Dawson 6025 22297.47 90 377 Decatur 4791 18201.5 85 246 DeKalb 124408 15685.23 1367 7665 Dodge 2093 10267.35 66 130 Dooly 1510 11268.66 39 109 Dougherty 13889 15448.53 419 1531 Douglas 27768 18279.73 289 1229 Early 2068 20382.42 54 113 Echols 457 11514.24 5 16 Effingham 10075 15735.79 156 572 Elbert 2616 13808.39 78 241 Emanuel 3382 14922.34 77 197 Evans 1476 13811.17 38 118 Fannin 4079 15497.72 110 310 Fayette 16335 13896.92 256 894 Floyd 22599 22618 367 1472 Forsyth 42188 16707.66 318 1437 Franklin 4313 18487.72 72 248 Fulton 179837 16361 1854 9472 Gilmer 4581 14581.28 131 426 Glascock 266 8793.39 8 28 Glynn 17735 20610.83 334 722 Gordon 11580 19948.66 210 479 Grady 3599 14665.85 76 260 Greene 3089 16503.71 68 251 Gwinnett 170953 17603.24 1602 7192 Habersham 8266 18048.03 216 682 Hall 45895 22241.45 709 3393 Hancock 1351 16489.69 79 128 Haralson 3397 11057.22 53 104 Harris 5059 14574.21 90 303 Hart 3124 11966.14 52 188 Heard 1452 11738.08 28 93 Henry 44751 18656.67 570 1889 Houston 22739 14479.84 306 1162 Irwin 1021 10823.7 22 99 Jackson 18286 24479.25 244 969 Jasper 1633 11500.81 36 151 Jeff Davis 2279 15044.89 45 131 Jefferson 2207 14412.59 74 204 Jenkins 1066 12430.04 43 99 Johnson 1448 14988.1 54 121 Jones 3676 12857.19 95 303 Lamar 3244 16767.46 92 220 Lanier 1077 10404.79 12 37 Laurens 8505 17982.49 224 456 Lee 3775 12595.51 84 346 Liberty 10666 17229.9 103 371 Lincoln 848 10436.92 29 82 Long 2191 11001.76 23 86 Lowndes 14842 12590.98 248 602 Lumpkin 6413 18972.25 99 455 Macon 1183 9108.41 41 114 Madison 5886 19504.92 77 378 Marion 946 11407.21 37 83 McDuffie 2935 13589.85 72 247 McIntosh 1912 13125.56 31 98 Meriwether 3203 15237.87 108 285 Miller 1264 21929.22 17 58 Mitchell 3050 13828.44 93 313 Monroe 3837 13838.5 123 273 Montgomery 1422 15416.31 44 68 Morgan 2856 14923.19 43 182 Murray 8960 22254.79 154 399 Muscogee 31479 16427.31 627 2170 Newton 17725 15776.03 364 1918 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61988 0 877 3017 Oconee 6786 16258.95 85 254 Oglethorpe 2353 15439.63 47 184 Paulding 25489 14772.64 287 704 Peach 3626 13245.66 99 308 Pickens 5032 15007.46 115 444 Pierce 2740 14018.93 95 282 Pike 2697 14300.11 61 171 Polk 9109 20948.9 150 638 Pulaski 1206 11071.33 42 68 Putnam 3590 16403.93 91 271 Quitman 226 9851.79 3 19 Rabun 2737 16113.27 72 240 Randolph 830 12289.01 42 110 Richmond 35408 17507.91 648 2156 Rockdale 14634 15410.7 271 1996 Schley 514 9744.08 8 31 Screven 1797 12928.06 35 110 Seminole 1610 19778.87 24 109 Spalding 10291 14890.75 320 747 Stephens 5791 21995.59 119 378 Stewart 1677 27361.72 31 147 Sumter 3856 13116.09 141 423 Talbot 927 15053.59 30 74 Taliaferro 180 11029.41 3 16 Tattnall 3346 13167.53 77 174 Taylor 1123 14111.59 38 110 Telfair 1225 7830.48 57 92 Terrell 1176 13889.22 58 169 Thomas 8697 19574.17 170 584 Tift 6209 15206.96 156 581 Toombs 5318 19708.71 159 280 Towns 1988 16519.86 75 199 Treutlen 1116 16342.07 46 64 Troup 11950 16971.06 295 695 Turner 1084 13422.49 43 123 Twiggs 1026 12688.6 53 149 Union 4168 16451.55 127 386 Unknown 8703 0 10 92 Upson 4078 15519.28 154 310 Walker 13106 18827.75 163 528 Walton 15685 16370.26 357 1364 Ware 5847 16308.26 209 600 Warren 646 12399.23 22 68 Washington 3154 15535.42 80 144 Wayne 5594 18662.84 172 427 Webster 250 9803.92 7 23 Wheeler 899 11366.8 34 43 White 6147 19355.75 132 442 Whitfield 26949 25746.14 353 1040 Wilcox 816 9283.28 32 89 Wilkes 1114 11124.43 31 128 Wilkinson 1624 18208.32 45 159 Worth 2318 11508.29 85 268

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 16,985,691 (16,264,817 reported molecular tests; 720,874 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,886,999 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

105,141 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



28,461 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.