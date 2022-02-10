UPDATE (Thursday, February 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases February 10
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 10, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 2/10/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,886,999 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3493 18819.03 103 260
Atkinson 1491 17899.16 33 193
Bacon 2503 21948.44 55 194
Baker 311 9980.74 13 45
Baldwin 7229 16271.27 180 421
Banks 3284 16434.79 71 315
Barrow 19217 22246.28 222 963
Bartow 21154 19097.06 371 1181
Ben Hill 2147 12898.77 72 185
Berrien 1987 10308.16 51 105
Bibb 28461 18705.88 631 2647
Bleckley 1447 11271.23 41 68
Brantley 2444 12727.84 82 178
Brooks 1848 11750.49 59 147
Bryan 6678 17063.14 67 372
Bulloch 10477 13184.09 103 351
Burke 2942 13168.02 55 223
Butts 4656 18495.27 128 247
Calhoun 974 15418.71 21 100
Camden 8343 15471.78 90 237
Candler 1304 12032.85 51 92
Carroll 14214 11833.27 169 429
Catoosa 12099 17593.17 116 381
Charlton 2119 15991.25 44 113
Chatham 51978 17789.96 725 3074
Chattahoochee 5883 54730.67 16 49
Chattooga 5178 20907.7 103 306
Cherokee 44619 16735.24 512 2271
Clarke 25800 19879.95 192 1088
Clay 351 12294.22 4 14
Clayton 56674 18591.51 796 2973
Clinch 1375 20658.05 35 93
Cobb 131791 16670 1480 4633
Coffee 8231 19123.18 199 975
Colquitt 7782 17143.61 146 382
Columbia 19769 12462.26 280 792
Cook 2038 11687.79 54 138
Coweta 20530 13506.49 391 1276
Crawford 1173 9592.74 42 116
Crisp 2530 11350.89 68 196
Dade 2444 15121.89 24 95
Dawson 6025 22297.47 90 377
Decatur 4791 18201.5 85 246
DeKalb 124408 15685.23 1367 7665
Dodge 2093 10267.35 66 130
Dooly 1510 11268.66 39 109
Dougherty 13889 15448.53 419 1531
Douglas 27768 18279.73 289 1229
Early 2068 20382.42 54 113
Echols 457 11514.24 5 16
Effingham 10075 15735.79 156 572
Elbert 2616 13808.39 78 241
Emanuel 3382 14922.34 77 197
Evans 1476 13811.17 38 118
Fannin 4079 15497.72 110 310
Fayette 16335 13896.92 256 894
Floyd 22599 22618 367 1472
Forsyth 42188 16707.66 318 1437
Franklin 4313 18487.72 72 248
Fulton 179837 16361 1854 9472
Gilmer 4581 14581.28 131 426
Glascock 266 8793.39 8 28
Glynn 17735 20610.83 334 722
Gordon 11580 19948.66 210 479
Grady 3599 14665.85 76 260
Greene 3089 16503.71 68 251
Gwinnett 170953 17603.24 1602 7192
Habersham 8266 18048.03 216 682
Hall 45895 22241.45 709 3393
Hancock 1351 16489.69 79 128
Haralson 3397 11057.22 53 104
Harris 5059 14574.21 90 303
Hart 3124 11966.14 52 188
Heard 1452 11738.08 28 93
Henry 44751 18656.67 570 1889
Houston 22739 14479.84 306 1162
Irwin 1021 10823.7 22 99
Jackson 18286 24479.25 244 969
Jasper 1633 11500.81 36 151
Jeff Davis 2279 15044.89 45 131
Jefferson 2207 14412.59 74 204
Jenkins 1066 12430.04 43 99
Johnson 1448 14988.1 54 121
Jones 3676 12857.19 95 303
Lamar 3244 16767.46 92 220
Lanier 1077 10404.79 12 37
Laurens 8505 17982.49 224 456
Lee 3775 12595.51 84 346
Liberty 10666 17229.9 103 371
Lincoln 848 10436.92 29 82
Long 2191 11001.76 23 86
Lowndes 14842 12590.98 248 602
Lumpkin 6413 18972.25 99 455
Macon 1183 9108.41 41 114
Madison 5886 19504.92 77 378
Marion 946 11407.21 37 83
McDuffie 2935 13589.85 72 247
McIntosh 1912 13125.56 31 98
Meriwether 3203 15237.87 108 285
Miller 1264 21929.22 17 58
Mitchell 3050 13828.44 93 313
Monroe 3837 13838.5 123 273
Montgomery 1422 15416.31 44 68
Morgan 2856 14923.19 43 182
Murray 8960 22254.79 154 399
Muscogee 31479 16427.31 627 2170
Newton 17725 15776.03 364 1918
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61988 0 877 3017
Oconee 6786 16258.95 85 254
Oglethorpe 2353 15439.63 47 184
Paulding 25489 14772.64 287 704
Peach 3626 13245.66 99 308
Pickens 5032 15007.46 115 444
Pierce 2740 14018.93 95 282
Pike 2697 14300.11 61 171
Polk 9109 20948.9 150 638
Pulaski 1206 11071.33 42 68
Putnam 3590 16403.93 91 271
Quitman 226 9851.79 3 19
Rabun 2737 16113.27 72 240
Randolph 830 12289.01 42 110
Richmond 35408 17507.91 648 2156
Rockdale 14634 15410.7 271 1996
Schley 514 9744.08 8 31
Screven 1797 12928.06 35 110
Seminole 1610 19778.87 24 109
Spalding 10291 14890.75 320 747
Stephens 5791 21995.59 119 378
Stewart 1677 27361.72 31 147
Sumter 3856 13116.09 141 423
Talbot 927 15053.59 30 74
Taliaferro 180 11029.41 3 16
Tattnall 3346 13167.53 77 174
Taylor 1123 14111.59 38 110
Telfair 1225 7830.48 57 92
Terrell 1176 13889.22 58 169
Thomas 8697 19574.17 170 584
Tift 6209 15206.96 156 581
Toombs 5318 19708.71 159 280
Towns 1988 16519.86 75 199
Treutlen 1116 16342.07 46 64
Troup 11950 16971.06 295 695
Turner 1084 13422.49 43 123
Twiggs 1026 12688.6 53 149
Union 4168 16451.55 127 386
Unknown 8703 0 10 92
Upson 4078 15519.28 154 310
Walker 13106 18827.75 163 528
Walton 15685 16370.26 357 1364
Ware 5847 16308.26 209 600
Warren 646 12399.23 22 68
Washington 3154 15535.42 80 144
Wayne 5594 18662.84 172 427
Webster 250 9803.92 7 23
Wheeler 899 11366.8 34 43
White 6147 19355.75 132 442
Whitfield 26949 25746.14 353 1040
Wilcox 816 9283.28 32 89
Wilkes 1114 11124.43 31 128
Wilkinson 1624 18208.32 45 159
Worth 2318 11508.29 85 268
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 16,985,691 (16,264,817 reported molecular tests; 720,874 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,886,999 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 105,141 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,461 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related