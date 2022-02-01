UPDATE (Tuesday, February 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases February 1
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,849,369 (+6,913*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3432 18490.38 102 255
Atkinson 1459 17515.01 32 190
Bacon 2443 21422.31 53 189
Baker 303 9724.01 13 44
Baldwin 7070 15913.39 177 416
Banks 3223 16129.52 69 308
Barrow 18843 21813.32 215 952
Bartow 20876 18846.09 358 1165
Ben Hill 2127 12778.61 72 184
Berrien 1954 10136.96 51 104
Bibb 27740 18232.01 619 2598
Bleckley 1429 11131.02 41 67
Brantley 2365 12316.43 80 173
Brooks 1797 11426.21 58 142
Bryan 6496 16598.1 67 365
Bulloch 10287 12945 102 338
Burke 2904 12997.94 53 217
Butts 4570 18153.65 125 241
Calhoun 928 14690.52 21 100
Camden 8160 15132.41 86 231
Candler 1293 11931.35 51 91
Carroll 14005 11659.27 167 421
Catoosa 11744 17076.97 108 370
Charlton 2064 15576.18 44 113
Chatham 50820 17393.63 703 2998
Chattahoochee 5849 54414.36 16 49
Chattooga 5048 20382.78 101 300
Cherokee 43880 16458.07 493 2240
Clarke 25372 19550.16 190 1060
Clay 344 12049.04 4 14
Clayton 55922 18344.83 776 2937
Clinch 1345 20207.33 35 91
Cobb 129140 16334.68 1428 4604
Coffee 8026 18646.9 199 954
Colquitt 7637 16824.18 140 376
Columbia 19182 12092.21 276 773
Cook 2010 11527.21 54 136
Coweta 20209 13295.31 376 1244
Crawford 1140 9322.87 41 114
Crisp 2487 11157.97 68 196
Dade 2387 14769.21 23 93
Dawson 5890 21797.86 87 372
Decatur 4528 17202.34 82 242
DeKalb 121931 15372.93 1331 7515
Dodge 2055 10080.94 64 129
Dooly 1481 11052.24 39 109
Dougherty 13402 14906.85 409 1511
Douglas 27317 17982.83 278 1222
Early 2036 20067.02 53 113
Echols 453 11413.45 5 16
Effingham 9793 15295.35 155 554
Elbert 2578 13607.81 76 231
Emanuel 3315 14626.72 76 188
Evans 1436 13436.89 38 116
Fannin 3979 15117.78 106 298
Fayette 15987 13600.86 245 868
Floyd 22120 22138.6 343 1432
Forsyth 40999 16236.78 309 1426
Franklin 4239 18170.52 71 244
Fulton 176618 16068.15 1804 9331
Gilmer 4468 14221.6 127 413
Glascock 256 8462.81 8 28
Glynn 17321 20129.7 323 714
Gordon 11376 19597.24 200 470
Grady 3500 14262.43 73 257
Greene 3032 16199.18 66 245
Gwinnett 167740 17272.39 1562 7081
Habersham 8057 17591.7 211 672
Hall 45136 21873.62 690 3358
Hancock 1331 16245.58 79 128
Haralson 3335 10855.41 51 103
Harris 4956 14277.48 89 296
Hart 3073 11770.79 50 186
Heard 1421 11487.47 28 88
Henry 44137 18400.69 538 1845
Houston 22157 14109.23 303 1152
Irwin 1010 10707.09 22 99
Jackson 17925 23995.98 235 954
Jasper 1586 11169.8 35 145
Jeff Davis 2221 14662 45 130
Jefferson 2159 14099.13 74 201
Jenkins 1057 12325.09 43 98
Johnson 1412 14615.46 53 121
Jones 3576 12507.43 94 297
Lamar 3180 16436.66 90 218
Lanier 1059 10230.9 12 37
Laurens 8333 17618.83 218 451
Lee 3628 12105.03 83 338
Liberty 10379 16766.28 102 366
Lincoln 832 10240 29 81
Long 2128 10685.41 21 85
Lowndes 14462 12268.62 239 585
Lumpkin 6217 18392.4 95 449
Macon 1159 8923.62 41 112
Madison 5781 19156.97 74 366
Marion 933 11250.45 36 83
McDuffie 2890 13381.49 68 239
McIntosh 1865 12802.91 31 96
Meriwether 3158 15023.79 104 279
Miller 1239 21495.49 16 57
Mitchell 2952 13384.11 92 307
Monroe 3768 13589.64 121 270
Montgomery 1393 15101.91 43 66
Morgan 2758 14411.12 43 177
Murray 8783 21815.16 149 397
Muscogee 30801 16073.5 615 2125
Newton 17355 15446.71 351 1875
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 60920 0 846 2938
Oconee 6629 15882.79 83 248
Oglethorpe 2298 15078.74 45 179
Paulding 24991 14484.01 278 693
Peach 3558 12997.26 99 306
Pickens 4932 14709.22 107 439
Pierce 2658 13599.39 91 277
Pike 2655 14077.41 55 167
Polk 8923 20521.14 146 623
Pulaski 1195 10970.35 42 68
Putnam 3515 16061.23 87 265
Quitman 224 9764.6 3 18
Rabun 2674 15742.38 71 233
Randolph 808 11963.28 40 108
Richmond 34612 17114.32 630 2084
Rockdale 14389 15152.7 261 1965
Schley 501 9497.63 8 31
Screven 1770 12733.81 35 109
Seminole 1574 19336.61 23 108
Spalding 10110 14628.85 309 733
Stephens 5643 21433.45 119 370
Stewart 1627 26545.93 31 147
Sumter 3808 12952.82 136 417
Talbot 906 14712.57 30 70
Taliaferro 176 10784.31 3 16
Tattnall 3190 12553.62 76 175
Taylor 1096 13772.3 37 107
Telfair 1178 7530.04 57 91
Terrell 1146 13534.9 57 166
Thomas 8538 19216.31 168 577
Tift 6128 15008.57 150 578
Toombs 5175 19178.74 154 275
Towns 1909 15863.39 74 197
Treutlen 1096 16049.2 45 64
Troup 11808 16769.39 288 689
Turner 1069 13236.75 41 123
Twiggs 1007 12453.62 50 149
Union 3971 15673.97 125 381
Unknown 9051 0 9 96
Upson 3959 15066.41 145 298
Walker 12784 18365.18 153 517
Walton 15435 16109.34 346 1340
Ware 5710 15926.14 206 581
Warren 638 12245.68 22 68
Washington 3085 15195.55 79 142
Wayne 5478 18275.84 164 421
Webster 249 9764.71 7 23
Wheeler 706 8926.54 32 43
White 5967 18788.97 126 436
Whitfield 26406 25227.38 347 1015
Wilcox 776 8828.21 32 88
Wilkes 1110 11084.48 30 127
Wilkinson 1586 17782.26 44 154
Worth 2260 11220.34 83 262
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 16,675,025 (15,958,427 reported molecular tests; 716,598 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,849,369 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 103,305 (+273) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 27,655 (+60) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

