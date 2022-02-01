UPDATE (Tuesday, February 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/1/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,849,369 (+6,913*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3432 18490.38 102 255 Atkinson 1459 17515.01 32 190 Bacon 2443 21422.31 53 189 Baker 303 9724.01 13 44 Baldwin 7070 15913.39 177 416 Banks 3223 16129.52 69 308 Barrow 18843 21813.32 215 952 Bartow 20876 18846.09 358 1165 Ben Hill 2127 12778.61 72 184 Berrien 1954 10136.96 51 104 Bibb 27740 18232.01 619 2598 Bleckley 1429 11131.02 41 67 Brantley 2365 12316.43 80 173 Brooks 1797 11426.21 58 142 Bryan 6496 16598.1 67 365 Bulloch 10287 12945 102 338 Burke 2904 12997.94 53 217 Butts 4570 18153.65 125 241 Calhoun 928 14690.52 21 100 Camden 8160 15132.41 86 231 Candler 1293 11931.35 51 91 Carroll 14005 11659.27 167 421 Catoosa 11744 17076.97 108 370 Charlton 2064 15576.18 44 113 Chatham 50820 17393.63 703 2998 Chattahoochee 5849 54414.36 16 49 Chattooga 5048 20382.78 101 300 Cherokee 43880 16458.07 493 2240 Clarke 25372 19550.16 190 1060 Clay 344 12049.04 4 14 Clayton 55922 18344.83 776 2937 Clinch 1345 20207.33 35 91 Cobb 129140 16334.68 1428 4604 Coffee 8026 18646.9 199 954 Colquitt 7637 16824.18 140 376 Columbia 19182 12092.21 276 773 Cook 2010 11527.21 54 136 Coweta 20209 13295.31 376 1244 Crawford 1140 9322.87 41 114 Crisp 2487 11157.97 68 196 Dade 2387 14769.21 23 93 Dawson 5890 21797.86 87 372 Decatur 4528 17202.34 82 242 DeKalb 121931 15372.93 1331 7515 Dodge 2055 10080.94 64 129 Dooly 1481 11052.24 39 109 Dougherty 13402 14906.85 409 1511 Douglas 27317 17982.83 278 1222 Early 2036 20067.02 53 113 Echols 453 11413.45 5 16 Effingham 9793 15295.35 155 554 Elbert 2578 13607.81 76 231 Emanuel 3315 14626.72 76 188 Evans 1436 13436.89 38 116 Fannin 3979 15117.78 106 298 Fayette 15987 13600.86 245 868 Floyd 22120 22138.6 343 1432 Forsyth 40999 16236.78 309 1426 Franklin 4239 18170.52 71 244 Fulton 176618 16068.15 1804 9331 Gilmer 4468 14221.6 127 413 Glascock 256 8462.81 8 28 Glynn 17321 20129.7 323 714 Gordon 11376 19597.24 200 470 Grady 3500 14262.43 73 257 Greene 3032 16199.18 66 245 Gwinnett 167740 17272.39 1562 7081 Habersham 8057 17591.7 211 672 Hall 45136 21873.62 690 3358 Hancock 1331 16245.58 79 128 Haralson 3335 10855.41 51 103 Harris 4956 14277.48 89 296 Hart 3073 11770.79 50 186 Heard 1421 11487.47 28 88 Henry 44137 18400.69 538 1845 Houston 22157 14109.23 303 1152 Irwin 1010 10707.09 22 99 Jackson 17925 23995.98 235 954 Jasper 1586 11169.8 35 145 Jeff Davis 2221 14662 45 130 Jefferson 2159 14099.13 74 201 Jenkins 1057 12325.09 43 98 Johnson 1412 14615.46 53 121 Jones 3576 12507.43 94 297 Lamar 3180 16436.66 90 218 Lanier 1059 10230.9 12 37 Laurens 8333 17618.83 218 451 Lee 3628 12105.03 83 338 Liberty 10379 16766.28 102 366 Lincoln 832 10240 29 81 Long 2128 10685.41 21 85 Lowndes 14462 12268.62 239 585 Lumpkin 6217 18392.4 95 449 Macon 1159 8923.62 41 112 Madison 5781 19156.97 74 366 Marion 933 11250.45 36 83 McDuffie 2890 13381.49 68 239 McIntosh 1865 12802.91 31 96 Meriwether 3158 15023.79 104 279 Miller 1239 21495.49 16 57 Mitchell 2952 13384.11 92 307 Monroe 3768 13589.64 121 270 Montgomery 1393 15101.91 43 66 Morgan 2758 14411.12 43 177 Murray 8783 21815.16 149 397 Muscogee 30801 16073.5 615 2125 Newton 17355 15446.71 351 1875 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 60920 0 846 2938 Oconee 6629 15882.79 83 248 Oglethorpe 2298 15078.74 45 179 Paulding 24991 14484.01 278 693 Peach 3558 12997.26 99 306 Pickens 4932 14709.22 107 439 Pierce 2658 13599.39 91 277 Pike 2655 14077.41 55 167 Polk 8923 20521.14 146 623 Pulaski 1195 10970.35 42 68 Putnam 3515 16061.23 87 265 Quitman 224 9764.6 3 18 Rabun 2674 15742.38 71 233 Randolph 808 11963.28 40 108 Richmond 34612 17114.32 630 2084 Rockdale 14389 15152.7 261 1965 Schley 501 9497.63 8 31 Screven 1770 12733.81 35 109 Seminole 1574 19336.61 23 108 Spalding 10110 14628.85 309 733 Stephens 5643 21433.45 119 370 Stewart 1627 26545.93 31 147 Sumter 3808 12952.82 136 417 Talbot 906 14712.57 30 70 Taliaferro 176 10784.31 3 16 Tattnall 3190 12553.62 76 175 Taylor 1096 13772.3 37 107 Telfair 1178 7530.04 57 91 Terrell 1146 13534.9 57 166 Thomas 8538 19216.31 168 577 Tift 6128 15008.57 150 578 Toombs 5175 19178.74 154 275 Towns 1909 15863.39 74 197 Treutlen 1096 16049.2 45 64 Troup 11808 16769.39 288 689 Turner 1069 13236.75 41 123 Twiggs 1007 12453.62 50 149 Union 3971 15673.97 125 381 Unknown 9051 0 9 96 Upson 3959 15066.41 145 298 Walker 12784 18365.18 153 517 Walton 15435 16109.34 346 1340 Ware 5710 15926.14 206 581 Warren 638 12245.68 22 68 Washington 3085 15195.55 79 142 Wayne 5478 18275.84 164 421 Webster 249 9764.71 7 23 Wheeler 706 8926.54 32 43 White 5967 18788.97 126 436 Whitfield 26406 25227.38 347 1015 Wilcox 776 8828.21 32 88 Wilkes 1110 11084.48 30 127 Wilkinson 1586 17782.26 44 154 Worth 2260 11220.34 83 262

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 16,675,025 (15,958,427 reported molecular tests; 716,598 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,849,369 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

103,305 (+273) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



27,655 (+60) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



