UPDATE (Thursday, December 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 3 p.m. ET as of Thursday, December 9, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/9/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,293,370 (+1,938*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2808 15128.5 97 244 Atkinson 1193 14321.73 32 181 Bacon 1968 17257.1 52 162 Baker 244 7830.55 13 44 Baldwin 5313 11958.67 172 397 Banks 2488 12451.21 63 290 Barrow 13410 15523.89 195 883 Bartow 15784 14249.22 320 1053 Ben Hill 1874 11258.64 71 181 Berrien 1555 8067.03 50 96 Bibb 20478 13459.09 591 2398 Bleckley 1107 8622.84 40 64 Brantley 1903 9910.43 76 163 Brooks 1408 8952.76 54 136 Bryan 4681 11960.55 65 330 Bulloch 8004 10072.11 100 320 Burke 2322 10392.98 49 197 Butts 3427 13613.25 113 202 Calhoun 617 9767.29 21 90 Camden 6102 11315.93 80 225 Candler 1113 10270.37 49 86 Carroll 10249 8532.37 161 393 Catoosa 8661 12593.97 98 321 Charlton 1750 13206.55 43 109 Chatham 33650 11517.03 671 2694 Chattahoochee 5405 50283.75 16 42 Chattooga 3762 15190.18 91 258 Cherokee 32221 12085.13 457 2051 Clarke 17766 13689.43 179 807 Clay 234 8196.15 4 13 Clayton 36129 11851.87 733 2294 Clinch 1012 15204.33 34 86 Cobb 87571 11076.69 1321 4305 Coffee 6375 14811.11 193 912 Colquitt 5575 12281.63 135 351 Columbia 14934 9414.3 258 684 Cook 1681 9640.42 53 129 Coweta 13211 8691.39 349 889 Crawford 836 6836.77 40 110 Crisp 1866 8371.84 66 186 Dade 1875 11601.29 18 72 Dawson 4271 15806.22 75 352 Decatur 3490 13258.87 79 224 DeKalb 82172 10360.16 1253 6578 Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125 Dooly 1088 8119.4 38 104 Dougherty 9183 10214.11 391 1365 Douglas 17996 11846.8 251 1145 Early 1547 15247.39 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7104 11095.49 153 508 Elbert 2084 11000.26 71 190 Emanuel 2703 11926.4 73 174 Evans 1127 10545.52 36 108 Fannin 3293 12511.4 95 276 Fayette 10086 8580.62 222 651 Floyd 15835 15848.31 317 1223 Forsyth 27843 11026.63 279 1297 Franklin 3358 14394.1 69 223 Fulton 114730 10437.77 1698 7690 Gilmer 3586 11414.2 120 345 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12485 14509.51 305 677 Gordon 8884 15304.31 180 433 Grady 2443 9955.18 67 241 Greene 2240 11967.73 65 203 Gwinnett 115378 11880.62 1439 6497 Habersham 6580 14366.81 196 647 Hall 35005 16963.98 643 3218 Hancock 1013 12364.21 75 123 Haralson 2421 7880.35 47 96 Harris 3263 9400.21 86 253 Hart 2353 9012.91 50 168 Heard 1051 8496.36 26 71 Henry 29779 12414.85 487 1348 Houston 16280 10366.85 295 1093 Irwin 908 9625.78 22 94 Jackson 13156 17611.78 213 847 Jasper 1060 7465.31 32 109 Jeff Davis 1819 12008.19 45 122 Jefferson 1866 12185.72 69 189 Jenkins 898 10471.08 43 95 Johnson 1026 10620.02 52 116 Jones 2648 9261.66 90 272 Lamar 2324 12012.2 84 193 Lanier 787 7603.13 12 36 Laurens 5907 12489.43 207 427 Lee 2662 8881.92 74 308 Liberty 6692 10810.29 98 334 Lincoln 703 8652.31 27 71 Long 1409 7075.07 20 84 Lowndes 11156 9464.02 232 562 Lumpkin 4583 13558.37 94 435 Macon 849 6536.8 39 105 Madison 4289 14212.81 71 276 Marion 675 8139.39 33 67 McDuffie 2292 10612.59 62 215 McIntosh 1401 9617.63 29 91 Meriwether 2238 10647 100 231 Miller 1004 17418.46 15 54 Mitchell 2194 9947.41 89 291 Monroe 2832 10213.87 119 262 Montgomery 1152 12489.16 40 64 Morgan 1936 10116 39 141 Murray 6444 16005.56 139 371 Muscogee 21353 11143.06 584 1819 Newton 11555 10284.46 324 1278 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31806 0 761 2259 Oconee 4574 10959.1 74 195 Oglethorpe 1742 11430.45 42 130 Paulding 17073 9894.98 254 614 Peach 2717 9925.11 96 299 Pickens 3688 10999.11 93 350 Pierce 2136 10928.63 88 249 Pike 1910 10127.25 50 134 Polk 6508 14967.11 143 544 Pulaski 904 8298.91 41 64 Putnam 2659 12149.87 83 244 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2210 13010.71 64 216 Randolph 614 9090.91 39 103 Richmond 27032 13366.3 595 1836 Rockdale 9283 9775.7 228 1465 Schley 346 6559.24 8 28 Screven 1365 9820.14 35 101 Seminole 1222 15012.29 23 96 Spalding 6990 10114.31 283 669 Stephens 4623 17559.25 111 357 Stewart 1401 22858.54 29 140 Sumter 2837 9649.99 128 377 Talbot 593 9629.75 28 61 Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13 Tattnall 2709 10660.74 73 158 Taylor 769 9663.23 33 97 Telfair 969 6194.07 56 90 Terrell 831 9814.57 56 156 Thomas 6082 13688.64 163 545 Tift 4900 12000.98 140 527 Toombs 4433 16428.86 155 269 Towns 1587 13187.64 68 184 Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63 Troup 8652 12287.33 271 651 Turner 816 10104.01 40 114 Twiggs 760 9398.96 49 136 Union 3221 12713.64 120 343 Unknown 2686 0 5 59 Upson 2761 10507.29 141 255 Walker 9926 14259.45 127 383 Walton 11370 11866.74 321 934 Ware 4569 12743.7 207 553 Warren 516 9904.03 20 59 Washington 2370 11673.73 80 135 Wayne 4399 14676.05 157 390 Webster 177 6941.18 6 23 Wheeler 616 7788.6 32 43 White 4570 14390.07 116 414 Whitfield 19600 18725.16 326 964 Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84 Wilkes 895 8937.49 27 111 Wilkinson 1110 12445.34 41 148 Worth 1778 8827.33 79 236

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,969,722 (13,285,986 reported molecular tests; 683,736 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,293,370 (9.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

90,485 (+94) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,917 (+43) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.