UPDATE (Wednesday, December 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 8, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/8/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,293,370 (+1,938*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2809 15133.88 97 244 Atkinson 1193 14321.73 32 181 Bacon 1965 17230.8 52 161 Baker 244 7830.55 13 44 Baldwin 5310 11951.92 172 397 Banks 2486 12441.2 63 287 Barrow 13398 15510 195 883 Bartow 15779 14244.7 320 1052 Ben Hill 1876 11270.65 71 181 Berrien 1555 8067.03 50 96 Bibb 20466 13451.2 591 2395 Bleckley 1106 8615.05 40 64 Brantley 1903 9910.43 76 163 Brooks 1406 8940.04 54 136 Bryan 4674 11942.66 65 330 Bulloch 8001 10068.33 100 320 Burke 2322 10392.98 49 197 Butts 3427 13613.25 113 201 Calhoun 617 9767.29 21 90 Camden 6098 11308.51 80 225 Candler 1112 10261.14 49 85 Carroll 10246 8529.87 161 393 Catoosa 8650 12577.98 98 320 Charlton 1750 13206.55 43 108 Chatham 33631 11510.53 670 2694 Chattahoochee 5403 50265.14 16 42 Chattooga 3758 15174.03 91 258 Cherokee 32196 12075.75 456 2048 Clarke 17756 13681.72 179 807 Clay 234 8196.15 4 13 Clayton 36070 11832.51 733 2293 Clinch 1012 15204.33 34 86 Cobb 87490 11066.45 1318 4299 Coffee 6371 14801.82 192 912 Colquitt 5573 12277.22 135 351 Columbia 14929 9411.15 258 683 Cook 1681 9640.42 53 129 Coweta 13201 8684.81 349 886 Crawford 835 6828.59 40 110 Crisp 1866 8371.84 65 186 Dade 1873 11588.91 18 72 Dawson 4268 15795.12 75 351 Decatur 3488 13251.27 79 224 DeKalb 82084 10349.06 1252 6570 Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125 Dooly 1088 8119.4 38 104 Dougherty 9181 10211.89 391 1363 Douglas 17984 11838.9 251 1142 Early 1547 15247.39 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7102 11092.37 153 508 Elbert 2084 11000.26 71 190 Emanuel 2701 11917.58 73 174 Evans 1126 10536.17 36 108 Fannin 3290 12500 95 275 Fayette 10070 8567 221 651 Floyd 15817 15830.3 316 1221 Forsyth 27828 11020.68 279 1298 Franklin 3359 14398.39 68 223 Fulton 114608 10426.67 1693 7681 Gilmer 3585 11411.02 120 345 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12479 14502.54 305 677 Gordon 8873 15285.36 180 433 Grady 2442 9951.1 67 240 Greene 2238 11957.04 64 203 Gwinnett 115225 11864.86 1436 6488 Habersham 6579 14364.63 195 646 Hall 34977 16950.41 637 3215 Hancock 1013 12364.21 75 123 Haralson 2421 7880.35 47 96 Harris 3262 9397.33 86 253 Hart 2351 9005.25 50 168 Heard 1051 8496.36 26 71 Henry 29755 12404.84 486 1344 Houston 16272 10361.76 294 1093 Irwin 908 9625.78 22 94 Jackson 13156 17611.78 213 848 Jasper 1055 7430.1 32 108 Jeff Davis 1818 12001.58 44 122 Jefferson 1866 12185.72 69 189 Jenkins 898 10471.08 43 95 Johnson 1026 10620.02 52 116 Jones 2647 9258.16 90 272 Lamar 2324 12012.2 84 193 Lanier 787 7603.13 12 36 Laurens 5905 12485.2 207 427 Lee 2662 8881.92 74 309 Liberty 6687 10802.21 98 333 Lincoln 702 8640 27 71 Long 1409 7075.07 20 84 Lowndes 11152 9460.63 231 558 Lumpkin 4580 13549.49 94 435 Macon 849 6536.8 39 105 Madison 4289 14212.81 71 276 Marion 675 8139.39 33 67 McDuffie 2292 10612.59 62 215 McIntosh 1401 9617.63 29 91 Meriwether 2237 10642.25 100 230 Miller 1004 17418.46 15 54 Mitchell 2192 9938.34 89 291 Monroe 2830 10206.66 119 262 Montgomery 1152 12489.16 40 64 Morgan 1936 10116 39 141 Murray 6439 15993.14 139 370 Muscogee 21342 11137.32 584 1819 Newton 11542 10272.89 324 1276 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31877 0 759 2254 Oconee 4574 10959.1 74 195 Oglethorpe 1740 11417.32 42 130 Paulding 17047 9879.91 254 614 Peach 2715 9917.81 96 299 Pickens 3684 10987.18 93 348 Pierce 2134 10918.39 88 247 Pike 1908 10116.65 50 134 Polk 6505 14960.21 143 544 Pulaski 903 8289.73 40 64 Putnam 2658 12145.31 83 244 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2209 13004.83 64 216 Randolph 614 9090.91 39 103 Richmond 27022 13361.35 592 1834 Rockdale 9269 9760.95 227 1467 Schley 346 6559.24 8 28 Screven 1365 9820.14 35 101 Seminole 1222 15012.29 23 96 Spalding 6984 10105.63 282 669 Stephens 4621 17551.66 111 357 Stewart 1401 22858.54 29 140 Sumter 2834 9639.78 127 376 Talbot 592 9613.51 28 61 Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13 Tattnall 2709 10660.74 73 158 Taylor 768 9650.67 33 97 Telfair 969 6194.07 56 90 Terrell 831 9814.57 56 156 Thomas 6080 13684.14 163 545 Tift 4899 11998.53 140 527 Toombs 4431 16421.45 154 269 Towns 1584 13162.71 68 184 Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63 Troup 8650 12284.49 271 650 Turner 816 10104.01 40 114 Twiggs 760 9398.96 49 136 Union 3219 12705.74 120 342 Unknown 2718 0 5 60 Upson 2761 10507.29 141 255 Walker 9906 14230.71 127 380 Walton 11359 11855.26 321 933 Ware 4569 12743.7 207 552 Warren 516 9904.03 20 59 Washington 2370 11673.73 80 135 Wayne 4399 14676.05 157 390 Webster 177 6941.18 6 23 Wheeler 615 7775.95 32 43 White 4570 14390.07 115 414 Whitfield 19580 18706.05 326 963 Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84 Wilkes 894 8927.5 27 111 Wilkinson 1110 12445.34 41 148 Worth 1778 8827.33 78 236

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,894,677 (13,259,996 reported molecular tests; 683,006 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,293,370 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

90,391 (+162) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,874 (+27) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



