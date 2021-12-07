UPDATE (Tuesday, December 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/7/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,291,469 (+725*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2809 15133.88 97 244 Atkinson 1194 14333.73 32 182 Bacon 1964 17222.03 52 161 Baker 244 7830.55 13 44 Baldwin 5310 11951.92 172 397 Banks 2481 12416.17 62 287 Barrow 13377 15485.69 195 880 Bartow 15756 14223.94 319 1050 Ben Hill 1872 11246.62 71 181 Berrien 1554 8061.84 50 96 Bibb 20453 13442.66 591 2394 Bleckley 1106 8615.05 40 64 Brantley 1904 9915.63 77 163 Brooks 1401 8908.25 54 136 Bryan 4670 11932.44 65 330 Bulloch 7998 10064.56 100 319 Burke 2321 10388.51 49 197 Butts 3424 13601.33 113 200 Calhoun 616 9751.46 21 90 Camden 6093 11299.24 80 225 Candler 1112 10261.14 49 85 Carroll 10232 8518.22 161 393 Catoosa 8634 12554.71 98 320 Charlton 1748 13191.46 43 108 Chatham 33591 11496.84 668 2693 Chattahoochee 5389 50134.9 16 42 Chattooga 3750 15141.73 91 258 Cherokee 32154 12060 456 2045 Clarke 17729 13660.92 179 805 Clay 234 8196.15 4 13 Clayton 36012 11813.49 732 2288 Clinch 1011 15189.3 34 86 Cobb 87344 11047.98 1318 4294 Coffee 6370 14799.5 192 912 Colquitt 5568 12266.21 135 351 Columbia 14915 9402.32 258 682 Cook 1681 9640.42 53 129 Coweta 13179 8670.34 348 885 Crawford 835 6828.59 40 110 Crisp 1864 8362.87 65 186 Dade 1867 11551.79 18 72 Dawson 4264 15780.32 75 351 Decatur 3484 13236.08 79 224 DeKalb 81933 10330.02 1250 6557 Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125 Dooly 1087 8111.94 38 104 Dougherty 9175 10205.22 391 1361 Douglas 17954 11819.15 251 1140 Early 1546 15237.53 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7100 11089.24 153 508 Elbert 2083 10994.99 71 190 Emanuel 2699 11908.75 73 173 Evans 1126 10536.17 36 108 Fannin 3280 12462.01 94 274 Fayette 10038 8539.78 221 648 Floyd 15792 15805.28 314 1216 Forsyth 27764 10995.34 278 1295 Franklin 3358 14394.1 68 223 Fulton 114369 10404.93 1691 7657 Gilmer 3578 11388.74 119 342 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12472 14494.4 305 673 Gordon 8860 15262.97 178 433 Grady 2441 9947.03 67 240 Greene 2235 11941.02 64 203 Gwinnett 114975 11839.12 1434 6480 Habersham 6573 14351.53 195 646 Hall 34907 16916.49 637 3208 Hancock 1009 12315.39 75 123 Haralson 2418 7870.58 47 96 Harris 3258 9385.8 86 253 Hart 2351 9005.25 50 168 Heard 1050 8488.28 26 70 Henry 29709 12385.67 486 1344 Houston 16269 10359.85 293 1094 Irwin 907 9615.18 22 94 Jackson 13143 17594.38 213 844 Jasper 1052 7408.97 32 107 Jeff Davis 1818 12001.58 44 122 Jefferson 1866 12185.72 69 188 Jenkins 898 10471.08 43 95 Johnson 1026 10620.02 52 116 Jones 2643 9244.17 90 272 Lamar 2321 11996.69 84 193 Lanier 785 7583.81 12 36 Laurens 5896 12466.17 207 427 Lee 2655 8858.56 74 308 Liberty 6679 10789.29 98 333 Lincoln 701 8627.69 27 71 Long 1409 7075.07 20 83 Lowndes 11132 9443.66 231 556 Lumpkin 4580 13549.49 94 434 Macon 849 6536.8 39 105 Madison 4286 14202.87 70 276 Marion 674 8127.34 33 66 McDuffie 2291 10607.95 62 215 McIntosh 1401 9617.63 29 90 Meriwether 2236 10637.49 100 230 Miller 1003 17401.11 15 54 Mitchell 2190 9929.27 89 291 Monroe 2829 10203.05 119 262 Montgomery 1152 12489.16 40 64 Morgan 1929 10079.42 39 140 Murray 6431 15973.27 139 370 Muscogee 21309 11120.1 584 1815 Newton 11525 10257.76 324 1268 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31926 0 758 2245 Oconee 4567 10942.33 74 194 Oglethorpe 1738 11404.2 42 130 Paulding 16985 9843.98 253 612 Peach 2715 9917.81 96 297 Pickens 3681 10978.23 93 348 Pierce 2130 10897.93 88 247 Pike 1907 10111.35 50 134 Polk 6495 14937.22 143 544 Pulaski 903 8289.73 40 64 Putnam 2652 12117.89 82 244 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2207 12993.05 64 215 Randolph 613 9076.1 39 103 Richmond 26997 13348.99 592 1832 Rockdale 9257 9748.32 227 1466 Schley 345 6540.28 8 28 Screven 1365 9820.14 35 101 Seminole 1221 15000 23 96 Spalding 6972 10088.27 280 666 Stephens 4616 17532.66 111 357 Stewart 1401 22858.54 29 140 Sumter 2832 9632.98 127 375 Talbot 592 9613.51 28 61 Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13 Tattnall 2707 10652.87 73 158 Taylor 768 9650.67 33 97 Telfair 969 6194.07 55 90 Terrell 828 9779.14 56 156 Thomas 6074 13670.64 163 544 Tift 4896 11991.18 140 526 Toombs 4427 16406.63 154 268 Towns 1581 13137.78 68 184 Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63 Troup 8642 12273.13 271 648 Turner 816 10104.01 40 114 Twiggs 760 9398.96 49 136 Union 3207 12658.38 120 340 Unknown 2683 0 5 60 Upson 2761 10507.29 141 255 Walker 9880 14193.36 127 379 Walton 11345 11840.65 320 931 Ware 4566 12735.34 207 552 Warren 516 9904.03 20 59 Washington 2369 11668.8 80 134 Wayne 4397 14669.38 157 390 Webster 176 6901.96 6 23 Wheeler 615 7775.95 32 43 White 4567 14380.63 115 413 Whitfield 19555 18682.17 326 962 Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84 Wilkes 894 8927.5 27 111 Wilkinson 1111 12456.55 41 148 Worth 1777 8822.36 78 236

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,894,677 (13,211,912 reported molecular tests; 682,765 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,291,469 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

90,229 (+134) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,847 (+23) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



