UPDATE (Monday, December 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 6, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/6/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,290,778 (+2,411 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2809 15133.88 97 244 Atkinson 1194 14333.73 32 182 Bacon 1964 17222.03 52 159 Baker 244 7830.55 13 44 Baldwin 5310 11951.92 171 397 Banks 2480 12411.17 61 286 Barrow 13371 15478.74 194 880 Bartow 15750 14218.52 319 1050 Ben Hill 1872 11246.62 71 181 Berrien 1553 8056.65 50 96 Bibb 20448 13439.37 590 2391 Bleckley 1106 8615.05 40 64 Brantley 1902 9905.22 77 163 Brooks 1401 8908.25 54 134 Bryan 4666 11922.22 65 330 Bulloch 7996 10062.04 100 319 Burke 2322 10392.98 49 195 Butts 3423 13597.36 113 200 Calhoun 615 9735.63 21 90 Camden 6090 11293.67 80 225 Candler 1112 10261.14 49 85 Carroll 10228 8514.89 161 393 Catoosa 8626 12543.08 98 320 Charlton 1748 13191.46 43 108 Chatham 33573 11490.68 668 2691 Chattahoochee 5384 50088.38 16 42 Chattooga 3744 15117.5 91 258 Cherokee 32142 12055.5 454 2042 Clarke 17721 13654.75 178 802 Clay 234 8196.15 4 13 Clayton 35930 11786.59 731 2283 Clinch 1011 15189.3 34 86 Cobb 87303 11042.79 1319 4290 Coffee 6370 14799.5 192 912 Colquitt 5568 12266.21 135 351 Columbia 14910 9399.17 258 681 Cook 1681 9640.42 53 129 Coweta 13172 8665.73 348 884 Crawford 835 6828.59 39 110 Crisp 1864 8362.87 65 186 Dade 1866 11545.6 18 71 Dawson 4263 15776.62 75 350 Decatur 3483 13232.28 79 224 DeKalb 81889 10324.48 1249 6550 Dodge 1535 7530.05 63 125 Dooly 1087 8111.94 38 104 Dougherty 9176 10206.33 390 1360 Douglas 17944 11812.57 252 1137 Early 1544 15217.82 53 103 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7095 11081.44 153 508 Elbert 2084 11000.26 71 190 Emanuel 2701 11917.58 73 171 Evans 1126 10536.17 36 108 Fannin 3278 12454.41 93 273 Fayette 10027 8530.42 221 647 Floyd 15768 15781.26 314 1213 Forsyth 27736 10984.25 278 1292 Franklin 3357 14389.82 68 222 Fulton 114277 10396.56 1688 7644 Gilmer 3579 11391.92 120 342 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12458 14478.13 305 673 Gordon 8855 15254.35 177 433 Grady 2441 9947.03 67 240 Greene 2233 11930.33 64 203 Gwinnett 114909 11832.32 1432 6469 Habersham 6566 14336.24 195 644 Hall 34877 16901.95 637 3205 Hancock 1009 12315.39 75 123 Haralson 2417 7867.33 47 96 Harris 3254 9374.28 86 253 Hart 2350 9001.42 50 167 Heard 1050 8488.28 26 69 Henry 29697 12380.66 486 1345 Houston 16269 10359.85 293 1093 Irwin 907 9615.18 22 94 Jackson 13144 17595.72 213 843 Jasper 1052 7408.97 32 107 Jeff Davis 1817 11994.98 44 122 Jefferson 1867 12192.25 68 188 Jenkins 899 10482.74 43 95 Johnson 1026 10620.02 52 116 Jones 2640 9233.67 90 271 Lamar 2321 11996.69 84 193 Lanier 785 7583.81 12 35 Laurens 5894 12461.94 207 427 Lee 2656 8861.9 74 307 Liberty 6677 10786.06 98 333 Lincoln 701 8627.69 27 71 Long 1407 7065.03 20 82 Lowndes 11130 9441.97 231 556 Lumpkin 4579 13546.54 94 433 Macon 849 6536.8 39 104 Madison 4286 14202.87 70 276 Marion 674 8127.34 33 66 McDuffie 2288 10594.06 62 213 McIntosh 1400 9610.76 29 90 Meriwether 2235 10632.73 100 230 Miller 1003 17401.11 15 53 Mitchell 2190 9929.27 89 291 Monroe 2829 10203.05 119 261 Montgomery 1152 12489.16 40 63 Morgan 1923 10048.07 39 140 Murray 6423 15953.4 136 370 Muscogee 21292 11111.23 584 1814 Newton 11518 10251.53 324 1265 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31975 0 758 2242 Oconee 4561 10927.95 74 194 Oglethorpe 1738 11404.2 42 130 Paulding 16972 9836.45 253 611 Peach 2714 9914.16 96 297 Pickens 3680 10975.25 93 348 Pierce 2129 10892.81 88 246 Pike 1907 10111.35 50 132 Polk 6490 14925.72 143 544 Pulaski 903 8289.73 40 64 Putnam 2645 12085.9 82 243 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2202 12963.62 64 213 Randolph 613 9076.1 39 103 Richmond 26975 13338.11 592 1827 Rockdale 9249 9739.89 226 1465 Schley 345 6540.28 8 28 Screven 1366 9827.34 35 101 Seminole 1221 15000 23 96 Spalding 6972 10088.27 280 666 Stephens 4616 17532.66 111 357 Stewart 1401 22858.54 29 140 Sumter 2832 9632.98 127 375 Talbot 592 9613.51 28 61 Taliaferro 129 7904.41 3 13 Tattnall 2707 10652.87 73 158 Taylor 768 9650.67 33 97 Telfair 969 6194.07 55 90 Terrell 828 9779.14 56 156 Thomas 6072 13666.13 163 544 Tift 4896 11991.18 140 525 Toombs 4424 16395.51 154 268 Towns 1578 13112.85 68 184 Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63 Troup 8641 12271.71 270 647 Turner 816 10104.01 40 114 Twiggs 760 9398.96 49 136 Union 3204 12646.54 120 337 Unknown 2711 0 5 57 Upson 2760 10503.48 141 254 Walker 9868 14176.12 126 377 Walton 11338 11833.34 320 931 Ware 4567 12738.13 208 551 Warren 515 9884.84 20 58 Washington 2369 11668.8 80 134 Wayne 4394 14659.37 156 389 Webster 176 6901.96 6 23 Wheeler 615 7775.95 31 43 White 4565 14374.33 115 412 Whitfield 19534 18662.11 326 961 Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84 Wilkes 892 8907.53 27 111 Wilkinson 1111 12456.55 41 148 Worth 1777 8822.36 78 236

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,871,147 (13,188,869 reported molecular tests; 682,278 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,290,778 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

90.095 (+273) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,824 (+33) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.