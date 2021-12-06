UPDATE (Monday, December 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases December 6
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 6, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 12/6/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,290,778 (+2,411 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2809 15133.88 97 244
Atkinson 1194 14333.73 32 182
Bacon 1964 17222.03 52 159
Baker 244 7830.55 13 44
Baldwin 5310 11951.92 171 397
Banks 2480 12411.17 61 286
Barrow 13371 15478.74 194 880
Bartow 15750 14218.52 319 1050
Ben Hill 1872 11246.62 71 181
Berrien 1553 8056.65 50 96
Bibb 20448 13439.37 590 2391
Bleckley 1106 8615.05 40 64
Brantley 1902 9905.22 77 163
Brooks 1401 8908.25 54 134
Bryan 4666 11922.22 65 330
Bulloch 7996 10062.04 100 319
Burke 2322 10392.98 49 195
Butts 3423 13597.36 113 200
Calhoun 615 9735.63 21 90
Camden 6090 11293.67 80 225
Candler 1112 10261.14 49 85
Carroll 10228 8514.89 161 393
Catoosa 8626 12543.08 98 320
Charlton 1748 13191.46 43 108
Chatham 33573 11490.68 668 2691
Chattahoochee 5384 50088.38 16 42
Chattooga 3744 15117.5 91 258
Cherokee 32142 12055.5 454 2042
Clarke 17721 13654.75 178 802
Clay 234 8196.15 4 13
Clayton 35930 11786.59 731 2283
Clinch 1011 15189.3 34 86
Cobb 87303 11042.79 1319 4290
Coffee 6370 14799.5 192 912
Colquitt 5568 12266.21 135 351
Columbia 14910 9399.17 258 681
Cook 1681 9640.42 53 129
Coweta 13172 8665.73 348 884
Crawford 835 6828.59 39 110
Crisp 1864 8362.87 65 186
Dade 1866 11545.6 18 71
Dawson 4263 15776.62 75 350
Decatur 3483 13232.28 79 224
DeKalb 81889 10324.48 1249 6550
Dodge 1535 7530.05 63 125
Dooly 1087 8111.94 38 104
Dougherty 9176 10206.33 390 1360
Douglas 17944 11812.57 252 1137
Early 1544 15217.82 53 103
Echols 415 10456.03 5 15
Effingham 7095 11081.44 153 508
Elbert 2084 11000.26 71 190
Emanuel 2701 11917.58 73 171
Evans 1126 10536.17 36 108
Fannin 3278 12454.41 93 273
Fayette 10027 8530.42 221 647
Floyd 15768 15781.26 314 1213
Forsyth 27736 10984.25 278 1292
Franklin 3357 14389.82 68 222
Fulton 114277 10396.56 1688 7644
Gilmer 3579 11391.92 120 342
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28
Glynn 12458 14478.13 305 673
Gordon 8855 15254.35 177 433
Grady 2441 9947.03 67 240
Greene 2233 11930.33 64 203
Gwinnett 114909 11832.32 1432 6469
Habersham 6566 14336.24 195 644
Hall 34877 16901.95 637 3205
Hancock 1009 12315.39 75 123
Haralson 2417 7867.33 47 96
Harris 3254 9374.28 86 253
Hart 2350 9001.42 50 167
Heard 1050 8488.28 26 69
Henry 29697 12380.66 486 1345
Houston 16269 10359.85 293 1093
Irwin 907 9615.18 22 94
Jackson 13144 17595.72 213 843
Jasper 1052 7408.97 32 107
Jeff Davis 1817 11994.98 44 122
Jefferson 1867 12192.25 68 188
Jenkins 899 10482.74 43 95
Johnson 1026 10620.02 52 116
Jones 2640 9233.67 90 271
Lamar 2321 11996.69 84 193
Lanier 785 7583.81 12 35
Laurens 5894 12461.94 207 427
Lee 2656 8861.9 74 307
Liberty 6677 10786.06 98 333
Lincoln 701 8627.69 27 71
Long 1407 7065.03 20 82
Lowndes 11130 9441.97 231 556
Lumpkin 4579 13546.54 94 433
Macon 849 6536.8 39 104
Madison 4286 14202.87 70 276
Marion 674 8127.34 33 66
McDuffie 2288 10594.06 62 213
McIntosh 1400 9610.76 29 90
Meriwether 2235 10632.73 100 230
Miller 1003 17401.11 15 53
Mitchell 2190 9929.27 89 291
Monroe 2829 10203.05 119 261
Montgomery 1152 12489.16 40 63
Morgan 1923 10048.07 39 140
Murray 6423 15953.4 136 370
Muscogee 21292 11111.23 584 1814
Newton 11518 10251.53 324 1265
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31975 0 758 2242
Oconee 4561 10927.95 74 194
Oglethorpe 1738 11404.2 42 130
Paulding 16972 9836.45 253 611
Peach 2714 9914.16 96 297
Pickens 3680 10975.25 93 348
Pierce 2129 10892.81 88 246
Pike 1907 10111.35 50 132
Polk 6490 14925.72 143 544
Pulaski 903 8289.73 40 64
Putnam 2645 12085.9 82 243
Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16
Rabun 2202 12963.62 64 213
Randolph 613 9076.1 39 103
Richmond 26975 13338.11 592 1827
Rockdale 9249 9739.89 226 1465
Schley 345 6540.28 8 28
Screven 1366 9827.34 35 101
Seminole 1221 15000 23 96
Spalding 6972 10088.27 280 666
Stephens 4616 17532.66 111 357
Stewart 1401 22858.54 29 140
Sumter 2832 9632.98 127 375
Talbot 592 9613.51 28 61
Taliaferro 129 7904.41 3 13
Tattnall 2707 10652.87 73 158
Taylor 768 9650.67 33 97
Telfair 969 6194.07 55 90
Terrell 828 9779.14 56 156
Thomas 6072 13666.13 163 544
Tift 4896 11991.18 140 525
Toombs 4424 16395.51 154 268
Towns 1578 13112.85 68 184
Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63
Troup 8641 12271.71 270 647
Turner 816 10104.01 40 114
Twiggs 760 9398.96 49 136
Union 3204 12646.54 120 337
Unknown 2711 0 5 57
Upson 2760 10503.48 141 254
Walker 9868 14176.12 126 377
Walton 11338 11833.34 320 931
Ware 4567 12738.13 208 551
Warren 515 9884.84 20 58
Washington 2369 11668.8 80 134
Wayne 4394 14659.37 156 389
Webster 176 6901.96 6 23
Wheeler 615 7775.95 31 43
White 4565 14374.33 115 412
Whitfield 19534 18662.11 326 961
Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84
Wilkes 892 8907.53 27 111
Wilkinson 1111 12456.55 41 148
Worth 1777 8822.36 78 236
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 13,871,147 (13,188,869 reported molecular tests; 682,278 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,290,778 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 90.095 (+273) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,824 (+33) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related