UPDATE (Friday, December 31 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 31, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/31/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,420,034 (+17,641*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 31, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2839 15295.51 98 247 Atkinson 1210 14525.81 32 183 Bacon 2005 17581.55 52 168 Baker 248 7958.92 13 44 Baldwin 5506 12393.09 176 400 Banks 2588 12951.66 65 295 Barrow 14384 16651.42 199 908 Bartow 17028 15372.25 329 1082 Ben Hill 1889 11348.75 72 181 Berrien 1581 8201.91 51 99 Bibb 21700 14262.24 601 2438 Bleckley 1131 8809.78 41 65 Brantley 1931 10056.24 76 166 Brooks 1436 9130.79 56 136 Bryan 4818 12310.6 65 337 Bulloch 8217 10340.14 100 327 Burke 2379 10648.11 48 201 Butts 3707 14725.51 114 214 Calhoun 620 9814.79 21 91 Camden 6274 11634.89 82 225 Candler 1136 10482.61 50 89 Carroll 11113 9251.66 162 399 Catoosa 9052 13162.52 99 337 Charlton 1760 13282.02 44 111 Chatham 35376 12107.77 685 2750 Chattahoochee 5521 51362.92 16 43 Chattooga 3883 15678.75 93 267 Cherokee 34981 13120.32 466 2104 Clarke 19324 14889.93 181 874 Clay 241 8441.33 4 14 Clayton 41735 13690.88 748 2561 Clinch 1042 15655.05 34 87 Cobb 100598 12724.45 1350 4399 Coffee 6458 15003.95 198 917 Colquitt 5803 12783.91 136 359 Columbia 15480 9758.5 261 715 Cook 1698 9737.91 53 130 Coweta 15672 10310.46 359 1021 Crawford 869 7106.64 40 112 Crisp 1910 8569.25 66 190 Dade 1975 12220.02 19 80 Dawson 4586 16971.98 78 359 Decatur 3577 13589.39 79 229 DeKalb 93270 11759.38 1275 6964 Dodge 1567 7687.02 64 126 Dooly 1110 8283.58 38 105 Dougherty 9567 10641.23 393 1384 Douglas 21068 13869.1 255 1177 Early 1566 15434.65 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7282 11373.5 153 519 Elbert 2135 11269.46 72 196 Emanuel 2740 12089.66 74 179 Evans 1158 10835.59 35 110 Fannin 3379 12838.15 97 283 Fayette 12035 10238.72 228 723 Floyd 16921 16935.23 326 1246 Forsyth 30833 12210.75 293 1348 Franklin 3425 14681.3 69 227 Fulton 137001 12463.92 1735 8397 Gilmer 3675 11697.49 122 364 Glascock 198 6545.45 7 28 Glynn 12905 14997.62 307 685 Gordon 9252 15938.26 181 441 Grady 2534 10326 68 246 Greene 2453 13105.73 65 214 Gwinnett 127002 13077.55 1478 6659 Habersham 6809 14866.81 204 660 Hall 36630 17751.48 661 3274 Hancock 1113 13584.77 76 124 Haralson 2547 8290.48 48 98 Harris 3494 10065.68 86 268 Hart 2428 9300.19 50 170 Heard 1140 9215.84 27 77 Henry 34499 14382.61 501 1555 Houston 17119 10901.11 299 1110 Irwin 914 9689.39 22 96 Jackson 13934 18653.28 223 880 Jasper 1159 8162.55 32 118 Jeff Davis 1830 12080.8 45 123 Jefferson 1894 12368.58 70 194 Jenkins 900 10494.4 43 95 Johnson 1056 10930.55 52 117 Jones 2797 9782.8 90 279 Lamar 2462 12725.49 86 199 Lanier 813 7854.31 12 37 Laurens 6242 13197.73 212 434 Lee 2777 9265.62 77 313 Liberty 6873 11102.68 99 339 Lincoln 725 8923.08 27 73 Long 1437 7215.67 21 84 Lowndes 11521 9773.66 236 566 Lumpkin 4834 14300.93 94 440 Macon 899 6921.77 40 108 Madison 4494 14892.14 74 289 Marion 694 8368.5 34 70 McDuffie 2408 11149.7 63 223 McIntosh 1439 9878.49 29 91 Meriwether 2491 11850.62 101 246 Miller 1015 17609.3 15 54 Mitchell 2251 10205.84 90 293 Monroe 2994 10798.14 119 264 Montgomery 1162 12597.57 41 65 Morgan 2121 11082.66 42 150 Murray 6712 16671.22 141 381 Muscogee 22717 11854.86 593 1900 Newton 13457 11977.32 328 1587 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 37068 0 785 2495 Oconee 4973 11915.09 74 205 Oglethorpe 1832 12021 43 145 Paulding 19775 11460.98 258 637 Peach 2865 10465.75 96 300 Pickens 3914 11673.13 96 388 Pierce 2165 11077 90 254 Pike 2022 10721.1 53 143 Polk 6889 15843.34 143 549 Pulaski 919 8436.61 42 66 Putnam 2847 13008.91 84 252 Quitman 125 5449 3 17 Rabun 2260 13305.07 65 224 Randolph 628 9298.19 40 104 Richmond 28338 14012.06 611 1904 Rockdale 11066 11653.33 241 1708 Schley 353 6691.94 8 29 Screven 1376 9899.28 35 101 Seminole 1246 15307.13 23 99 Spalding 7771 11244.39 292 684 Stephens 4717 17916.29 114 361 Stewart 1428 23299.07 30 140 Sumter 2983 10146.6 134 383 Talbot 664 10782.72 29 64 Taliaferro 131 8026.96 3 14 Tattnall 2745 10802.41 73 163 Taylor 812 10203.57 34 99 Telfair 988 6315.52 56 90 Terrell 851 10050.79 56 159 Thomas 6238 14039.75 165 550 Tift 5004 12255.69 142 546 Toombs 4501 16680.87 155 272 Towns 1619 13453.55 71 187 Treutlen 904 13237.66 45 63 Troup 9717 13799.81 272 661 Turner 841 10413.57 41 113 Twiggs 804 9943.11 49 138 Union 3354 13238.6 120 354 Unknown 3438 0 5 67 Upson 2972 11310.27 140 259 Walker 10375 14904.47 138 434 Walton 12452 12996.01 327 1108 Ware 4603 12838.54 207 561 Warren 539 10345.49 20 61 Washington 2436 11998.82 79 136 Wayne 4478 14939.61 160 395 Webster 184 7215.69 7 23 Wheeler 627 7927.68 32 43 White 4725 14878.14 118 422 Whitfield 20371 19461.75 333 982 Wilcox 656 7463.03 32 84 Wilkes 925 9237.07 27 116 Wilkinson 1146 12848.97 42 149 Worth 1801 8941.52 79 239

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 14,773,787 (14,077,689 reported molecular tests; 696,098 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,420,034 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

94,879 (+297) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,425 (+18) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 31, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



