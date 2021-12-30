UPDATE (Thursday, December 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/30/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,402,483 (+17,934*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2832 15257.8 98 246 Atkinson 1206 14477.79 32 183 Bacon 2001 17546.47 52 168 Baker 247 7926.83 13 44 Baldwin 5447 12260.29 176 400 Banks 2573 12876.59 65 295 Barrow 14246 16491.67 199 907 Bartow 16782 15150.17 329 1081 Ben Hill 1886 11330.73 72 181 Berrien 1577 8181.16 51 97 Bibb 21456 14101.87 599 2438 Bleckley 1126 8770.84 41 65 Brantley 1925 10025 76 165 Brooks 1431 9099 56 136 Bryan 4801 12267.16 65 337 Bulloch 8181 10294.84 100 327 Burke 2363 10576.49 48 201 Butts 3643 14471.28 114 214 Calhoun 618 9783.12 21 91 Camden 6240 11571.84 82 225 Candler 1133 10454.92 50 89 Carroll 10993 9151.76 162 399 Catoosa 9002 13089.82 99 336 Charlton 1759 13274.47 44 112 Chatham 34995 11977.37 685 2743 Chattahoochee 5519 51344.31 16 43 Chattooga 3865 15606.07 93 267 Cherokee 34567 12965.04 464 2101 Clarke 19088 14708.08 181 870 Clay 239 8371.28 4 14 Clayton 41129 13492.08 747 2545 Clinch 1034 15534.86 34 87 Cobb 99149 12541.17 1347 4393 Coffee 6435 14950.51 198 917 Colquitt 5752 12671.56 136 358 Columbia 15377 9693.57 260 713 Cook 1696 9726.44 53 130 Coweta 15373 10113.75 358 1015 Crawford 860 7033.04 40 112 Crisp 1895 8501.95 66 190 Dade 1964 12151.96 19 79 Dawson 4532 16772.14 78 359 Decatur 3566 13547.6 79 229 DeKalb 92145 11617.54 1275 6931 Dodge 1561 7657.59 64 126 Dooly 1107 8261.19 38 105 Dougherty 9490 10555.59 393 1382 Douglas 20586 13551.8 255 1175 Early 1565 15424.8 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7249 11321.96 153 517 Elbert 2126 11221.96 72 193 Emanuel 2729 12041.12 74 179 Evans 1156 10816.88 35 109 Fannin 3363 12777.36 97 282 Fayette 11744 9991.15 227 718 Floyd 16706 16720.04 326 1246 Forsyth 30317 12006.4 293 1343 Franklin 3419 14655.58 69 227 Fulton 134495 12235.93 1735 8344 Gilmer 3651 11621.1 122 362 Glascock 198 6545.45 7 28 Glynn 12793 14867.46 307 685 Gordon 9190 15831.45 181 441 Grady 2508 10220.05 68 246 Greene 2430 12982.85 65 213 Gwinnett 125296 12901.88 1477 6650 Habersham 6789 14823.14 204 661 Hall 36440 17659.4 661 3273 Hancock 1061 12950.08 76 124 Haralson 2530 8235.14 48 98 Harris 3429 9878.43 86 267 Hart 2416 9254.22 50 169 Heard 1131 9143.09 27 77 Henry 33861 14116.63 501 1536 Houston 16979 10811.96 299 1108 Irwin 914 9689.39 22 96 Jackson 13813 18491.3 223 877 Jasper 1145 8063.95 32 118 Jeff Davis 1829 12074.2 45 123 Jefferson 1884 12303.27 70 194 Jenkins 899 10482.74 43 95 Johnson 1052 10889.14 52 117 Jones 2767 9677.87 90 278 Lamar 2422 12518.74 86 199 Lanier 811 7834.99 12 37 Laurens 6194 13096.24 212 433 Lee 2763 9218.91 76 313 Liberty 6838 11046.14 99 339 Lincoln 724 8910.77 27 73 Long 1428 7170.47 21 84 Lowndes 11445 9709.19 236 565 Lumpkin 4813 14238.8 94 440 Macon 873 6721.59 40 108 Madison 4448 14739.7 74 287 Marion 685 8259.98 34 70 McDuffie 2386 11047.83 63 222 McIntosh 1432 9830.44 29 91 Meriwether 2450 11655.57 101 245 Miller 1011 17539.9 15 54 Mitchell 2243 10169.57 90 293 Monroe 2955 10657.48 119 264 Montgomery 1160 12575.89 41 65 Morgan 2103 10988.61 42 149 Murray 6658 16537.1 141 382 Muscogee 22454 11717.62 592 1895 Newton 13196 11745.02 328 1560 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 36207 0 784 2479 Oconee 4929 11809.67 74 203 Oglethorpe 1812 11889.76 43 145 Paulding 19473 11285.95 258 637 Peach 2824 10315.98 96 300 Pickens 3863 11521.03 96 386 Pierce 2160 11051.42 90 254 Pike 1996 10583.24 53 143 Polk 6825 15696.15 143 549 Pulaski 915 8399.89 42 66 Putnam 2809 12835.28 84 250 Quitman 125 5449 3 17 Rabun 2250 13246.2 64 224 Randolph 621 9194.55 40 104 Richmond 27985 13837.52 611 1896 Rockdale 10887 11464.83 241 1702 Schley 350 6635.07 8 29 Screven 1372 9870.5 35 101 Seminole 1239 15221.13 23 99 Spalding 7602 10999.86 292 683 Stephens 4707 17878.3 114 360 Stewart 1422 23201.17 30 140 Sumter 2932 9973.13 134 383 Talbot 637 10344.27 29 64 Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13 Tattnall 2739 10778.8 73 162 Taylor 809 10165.87 34 99 Telfair 985 6296.34 56 90 Terrell 849 10027.16 56 158 Thomas 6195 13942.97 165 550 Tift 4983 12204.26 142 543 Toombs 4494 16654.93 155 272 Towns 1614 13412 71 187 Treutlen 901 13193.73 45 63 Troup 9575 13598.15 272 660 Turner 837 10364.04 41 113 Twiggs 795 9831.81 49 138 Union 3341 13187.29 120 354 Unknown 3258 0 5 64 Upson 2942 11196.1 140 259 Walker 10337 14849.88 138 429 Walton 12291 12827.98 326 1102 Ware 4613 12866.43 207 562 Warren 536 10287.91 20 61 Washington 2421 11924.93 79 136 Wayne 4465 14896.24 160 394 Webster 183 7176.47 7 23 Wheeler 626 7915.03 32 43 White 4712 14837.21 118 422 Whitfield 20220 19317.49 332 980 Wilcox 651 7406.14 32 84 Wilkes 924 9227.08 27 116 Wilkinson 1144 12826.55 42 149 Worth 1798 8926.62 79 239

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 14,660,123 (14,022,731 reported molecular tests; 695,439 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,402,483 (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

94,582 (+332) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,407 (+49) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



