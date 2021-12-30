UPDATE (Thursday, December 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases December 30
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 12/30/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,402,483 (+17,934*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2832 15257.8 98 246
Atkinson 1206 14477.79 32 183
Bacon 2001 17546.47 52 168
Baker 247 7926.83 13 44
Baldwin 5447 12260.29 176 400
Banks 2573 12876.59 65 295
Barrow 14246 16491.67 199 907
Bartow 16782 15150.17 329 1081
Ben Hill 1886 11330.73 72 181
Berrien 1577 8181.16 51 97
Bibb 21456 14101.87 599 2438
Bleckley 1126 8770.84 41 65
Brantley 1925 10025 76 165
Brooks 1431 9099 56 136
Bryan 4801 12267.16 65 337
Bulloch 8181 10294.84 100 327
Burke 2363 10576.49 48 201
Butts 3643 14471.28 114 214
Calhoun 618 9783.12 21 91
Camden 6240 11571.84 82 225
Candler 1133 10454.92 50 89
Carroll 10993 9151.76 162 399
Catoosa 9002 13089.82 99 336
Charlton 1759 13274.47 44 112
Chatham 34995 11977.37 685 2743
Chattahoochee 5519 51344.31 16 43
Chattooga 3865 15606.07 93 267
Cherokee 34567 12965.04 464 2101
Clarke 19088 14708.08 181 870
Clay 239 8371.28 4 14
Clayton 41129 13492.08 747 2545
Clinch 1034 15534.86 34 87
Cobb 99149 12541.17 1347 4393
Coffee 6435 14950.51 198 917
Colquitt 5752 12671.56 136 358
Columbia 15377 9693.57 260 713
Cook 1696 9726.44 53 130
Coweta 15373 10113.75 358 1015
Crawford 860 7033.04 40 112
Crisp 1895 8501.95 66 190
Dade 1964 12151.96 19 79
Dawson 4532 16772.14 78 359
Decatur 3566 13547.6 79 229
DeKalb 92145 11617.54 1275 6931
Dodge 1561 7657.59 64 126
Dooly 1107 8261.19 38 105
Dougherty 9490 10555.59 393 1382
Douglas 20586 13551.8 255 1175
Early 1565 15424.8 53 105
Echols 415 10456.03 5 15
Effingham 7249 11321.96 153 517
Elbert 2126 11221.96 72 193
Emanuel 2729 12041.12 74 179
Evans 1156 10816.88 35 109
Fannin 3363 12777.36 97 282
Fayette 11744 9991.15 227 718
Floyd 16706 16720.04 326 1246
Forsyth 30317 12006.4 293 1343
Franklin 3419 14655.58 69 227
Fulton 134495 12235.93 1735 8344
Gilmer 3651 11621.1 122 362
Glascock 198 6545.45 7 28
Glynn 12793 14867.46 307 685
Gordon 9190 15831.45 181 441
Grady 2508 10220.05 68 246
Greene 2430 12982.85 65 213
Gwinnett 125296 12901.88 1477 6650
Habersham 6789 14823.14 204 661
Hall 36440 17659.4 661 3273
Hancock 1061 12950.08 76 124
Haralson 2530 8235.14 48 98
Harris 3429 9878.43 86 267
Hart 2416 9254.22 50 169
Heard 1131 9143.09 27 77
Henry 33861 14116.63 501 1536
Houston 16979 10811.96 299 1108
Irwin 914 9689.39 22 96
Jackson 13813 18491.3 223 877
Jasper 1145 8063.95 32 118
Jeff Davis 1829 12074.2 45 123
Jefferson 1884 12303.27 70 194
Jenkins 899 10482.74 43 95
Johnson 1052 10889.14 52 117
Jones 2767 9677.87 90 278
Lamar 2422 12518.74 86 199
Lanier 811 7834.99 12 37
Laurens 6194 13096.24 212 433
Lee 2763 9218.91 76 313
Liberty 6838 11046.14 99 339
Lincoln 724 8910.77 27 73
Long 1428 7170.47 21 84
Lowndes 11445 9709.19 236 565
Lumpkin 4813 14238.8 94 440
Macon 873 6721.59 40 108
Madison 4448 14739.7 74 287
Marion 685 8259.98 34 70
McDuffie 2386 11047.83 63 222
McIntosh 1432 9830.44 29 91
Meriwether 2450 11655.57 101 245
Miller 1011 17539.9 15 54
Mitchell 2243 10169.57 90 293
Monroe 2955 10657.48 119 264
Montgomery 1160 12575.89 41 65
Morgan 2103 10988.61 42 149
Murray 6658 16537.1 141 382
Muscogee 22454 11717.62 592 1895
Newton 13196 11745.02 328 1560
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 36207 0 784 2479
Oconee 4929 11809.67 74 203
Oglethorpe 1812 11889.76 43 145
Paulding 19473 11285.95 258 637
Peach 2824 10315.98 96 300
Pickens 3863 11521.03 96 386
Pierce 2160 11051.42 90 254
Pike 1996 10583.24 53 143
Polk 6825 15696.15 143 549
Pulaski 915 8399.89 42 66
Putnam 2809 12835.28 84 250
Quitman 125 5449 3 17
Rabun 2250 13246.2 64 224
Randolph 621 9194.55 40 104
Richmond 27985 13837.52 611 1896
Rockdale 10887 11464.83 241 1702
Schley 350 6635.07 8 29
Screven 1372 9870.5 35 101
Seminole 1239 15221.13 23 99
Spalding 7602 10999.86 292 683
Stephens 4707 17878.3 114 360
Stewart 1422 23201.17 30 140
Sumter 2932 9973.13 134 383
Talbot 637 10344.27 29 64
Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13
Tattnall 2739 10778.8 73 162
Taylor 809 10165.87 34 99
Telfair 985 6296.34 56 90
Terrell 849 10027.16 56 158
Thomas 6195 13942.97 165 550
Tift 4983 12204.26 142 543
Toombs 4494 16654.93 155 272
Towns 1614 13412 71 187
Treutlen 901 13193.73 45 63
Troup 9575 13598.15 272 660
Turner 837 10364.04 41 113
Twiggs 795 9831.81 49 138
Union 3341 13187.29 120 354
Unknown 3258 0 5 64
Upson 2942 11196.1 140 259
Walker 10337 14849.88 138 429
Walton 12291 12827.98 326 1102
Ware 4613 12866.43 207 562
Warren 536 10287.91 20 61
Washington 2421 11924.93 79 136
Wayne 4465 14896.24 160 394
Webster 183 7176.47 7 23
Wheeler 626 7915.03 32 43
White 4712 14837.21 118 422
Whitfield 20220 19317.49 332 980
Wilcox 651 7406.14 32 84
Wilkes 924 9227.08 27 116
Wilkinson 1144 12826.55 42 149
Worth 1798 8926.62 79 239
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 14,660,123 (14,022,731 reported molecular tests; 695,439 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,402,483 (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 94,582 (+332) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,407 (+49) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

