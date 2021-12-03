UPDATE (Friday, December 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 3, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/3/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,287,554 (+1,175*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 3, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2807 15123.11 97 244 Atkinson 1193 14321.73 32 182 Bacon 1959 17178.18 52 158 Baker 244 7830.55 13 44 Baldwin 5307 11945.17 171 396 Banks 2476 12391.15 61 285 Barrow 13335 15437.07 194 879 Bartow 15733 14203.18 319 1048 Ben Hill 1871 11240.61 71 181 Berrien 1553 8056.65 50 96 Bibb 20436 13431.48 588 2382 Bleckley 1106 8615.05 40 64 Brantley 1902 9905.22 77 163 Brooks 1400 8901.89 54 134 Bryan 4663 11914.56 65 329 Bulloch 7991 10055.75 100 318 Burke 2313 10352.7 49 194 Butts 3420 13585.45 113 200 Calhoun 615 9735.63 21 90 Camden 6082 11278.84 80 225 Candler 1110 10242.69 49 83 Carroll 10202 8493.24 160 392 Catoosa 8609 12518.36 98 319 Charlton 1747 13183.91 43 108 Chatham 33532 11476.64 668 2687 Chattahoochee 5367 49930.23 16 42 Chattooga 3739 15097.31 91 258 Cherokee 32072 12029.24 452 2036 Clarke 17689 13630.09 178 798 Clay 234 8196.15 4 13 Clayton 35820 11750.5 729 2264 Clinch 1011 15189.3 34 86 Cobb 87090 11015.85 1318 4284 Coffee 6368 14794.85 192 911 Colquitt 5560 12248.58 135 347 Columbia 14877 9378.37 257 680 Cook 1681 9640.42 53 129 Coweta 13100 8618.36 348 881 Crawford 834 6820.41 39 109 Crisp 1863 8358.38 65 186 Dade 1860 11508.48 18 71 Dawson 4253 15739.61 75 349 Decatur 3481 13224.68 79 224 DeKalb 81727 10304.05 1247 6535 Dodge 1535 7530.05 63 125 Dooly 1085 8097.01 38 104 Dougherty 9168 10197.43 389 1357 Douglas 17900 11783.6 252 1137 Early 1544 15217.82 53 103 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7084 11064.26 153 508 Elbert 2083 10994.99 71 190 Emanuel 2700 11913.17 73 170 Evans 1126 10536.17 36 108 Fannin 3266 12408.81 93 273 Fayette 9982 8492.14 221 643 Floyd 15742 15755.23 314 1213 Forsyth 27678 10961.28 278 1285 Franklin 3352 14368.38 68 220 Fulton 113975 10369.08 1684 7617 Gilmer 3569 11360.09 119 339 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12449 14467.67 305 672 Gordon 8847 15240.57 177 433 Grady 2439 9938.88 67 240 Greene 2230 11914.3 64 200 Gwinnett 114687 11809.46 1430 6454 Habersham 6553 14307.86 195 642 Hall 34800 16864.63 637 3198 Hancock 1009 12315.39 75 123 Haralson 2411 7847.8 47 96 Harris 3241 9336.83 86 251 Hart 2347 8989.93 50 167 Heard 1046 8455.94 26 68 Henry 29598 12339.39 485 1335 Houston 16254 10350.3 293 1091 Irwin 906 9604.58 21 93 Jackson 13109 17548.86 212 839 Jasper 1046 7366.72 32 105 Jeff Davis 1817 11994.98 44 122 Jefferson 1866 12185.72 68 188 Jenkins 899 10482.74 43 95 Johnson 1026 10620.02 52 116 Jones 2635 9216.19 89 269 Lamar 2321 11996.69 84 193 Lanier 785 7583.81 12 35 Laurens 5878 12428.11 206 426 Lee 2654 8855.23 74 307 Liberty 6669 10773.13 98 332 Lincoln 700 8615.38 27 71 Long 1404 7049.96 20 82 Lowndes 11122 9435.18 231 556 Lumpkin 4570 13519.91 94 431 Macon 848 6529.1 39 104 Madison 4279 14179.67 70 275 Marion 674 8127.34 33 66 McDuffie 2286 10584.8 62 213 McIntosh 1400 9610.76 29 90 Meriwether 2230 10608.94 100 230 Miller 1002 17383.76 15 53 Mitchell 2187 9915.67 89 291 Monroe 2825 10188.62 119 260 Montgomery 1151 12478.32 40 63 Morgan 1921 10037.62 39 138 Murray 6405 15908.7 136 370 Muscogee 21215 11071.04 584 1801 Newton 11481 10218.59 324 1256 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32092 0 757 2230 Oconee 4556 10915.97 74 194 Oglethorpe 1736 11391.08 42 129 Paulding 16916 9803.99 253 607 Peach 2710 9899.54 95 297 Pickens 3670 10945.42 91 348 Pierce 2128 10887.7 88 246 Pike 1904 10095.44 50 132 Polk 6486 14916.52 143 544 Pulaski 901 8271.37 39 64 Putnam 2639 12058.49 81 241 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2198 12940.07 64 209 Randolph 612 9061.3 39 103 Richmond 26938 13319.82 592 1822 Rockdale 9215 9704.09 226 1455 Schley 344 6521.33 8 28 Screven 1364 9812.95 35 101 Seminole 1220 14987.71 23 96 Spalding 6950 10056.43 280 663 Stephens 4608 17502.28 110 356 Stewart 1392 22711.7 29 140 Sumter 2832 9632.98 127 374 Talbot 591 9597.27 28 61 Taliaferro 129 7904.41 3 13 Tattnall 2704 10641.06 73 158 Taylor 768 9650.67 33 96 Telfair 969 6194.07 55 90 Terrell 825 9743.71 56 156 Thomas 6066 13652.63 163 544 Tift 4894 11986.28 140 523 Toombs 4423 16391.8 154 269 Towns 1571 13054.68 67 182 Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63 Troup 8627 12251.82 270 647 Turner 816 10104.01 40 114 Twiggs 760 9398.96 49 136 Union 3193 12603.12 120 337 Unknown 2755 0 5 59 Upson 2758 10495.87 141 252 Walker 9844 14141.65 125 375 Walton 11308 11802.03 320 925 Ware 4568 12740.91 209 552 Warren 515 9884.84 20 58 Washington 2369 11668.8 80 134 Wayne 4392 14652.7 156 389 Webster 176 6901.96 6 23 Wheeler 614 7763.31 31 43 White 4558 14352.29 115 412 Whitfield 19503 18632.49 325 958 Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84 Wilkes 890 8887.56 27 111 Wilkinson 1110 12445.34 41 148 Worth 1777 8822.36 78 236

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,807,652 (13,127,347 reported molecular tests; 680,305 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,288,387 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

89,822 (+105) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,791 (+23) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 3, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



