UPDATE (Friday, December 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases December 3
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 3, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 12/3/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,287,554 (+1,175*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 3, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2807 15123.11 97 244
Atkinson 1193 14321.73 32 182
Bacon 1959 17178.18 52 158
Baker 244 7830.55 13 44
Baldwin 5307 11945.17 171 396
Banks 2476 12391.15 61 285
Barrow 13335 15437.07 194 879
Bartow 15733 14203.18 319 1048
Ben Hill 1871 11240.61 71 181
Berrien 1553 8056.65 50 96
Bibb 20436 13431.48 588 2382
Bleckley 1106 8615.05 40 64
Brantley 1902 9905.22 77 163
Brooks 1400 8901.89 54 134
Bryan 4663 11914.56 65 329
Bulloch 7991 10055.75 100 318
Burke 2313 10352.7 49 194
Butts 3420 13585.45 113 200
Calhoun 615 9735.63 21 90
Camden 6082 11278.84 80 225
Candler 1110 10242.69 49 83
Carroll 10202 8493.24 160 392
Catoosa 8609 12518.36 98 319
Charlton 1747 13183.91 43 108
Chatham 33532 11476.64 668 2687
Chattahoochee 5367 49930.23 16 42
Chattooga 3739 15097.31 91 258
Cherokee 32072 12029.24 452 2036
Clarke 17689 13630.09 178 798
Clay 234 8196.15 4 13
Clayton 35820 11750.5 729 2264
Clinch 1011 15189.3 34 86
Cobb 87090 11015.85 1318 4284
Coffee 6368 14794.85 192 911
Colquitt 5560 12248.58 135 347
Columbia 14877 9378.37 257 680
Cook 1681 9640.42 53 129
Coweta 13100 8618.36 348 881
Crawford 834 6820.41 39 109
Crisp 1863 8358.38 65 186
Dade 1860 11508.48 18 71
Dawson 4253 15739.61 75 349
Decatur 3481 13224.68 79 224
DeKalb 81727 10304.05 1247 6535
Dodge 1535 7530.05 63 125
Dooly 1085 8097.01 38 104
Dougherty 9168 10197.43 389 1357
Douglas 17900 11783.6 252 1137
Early 1544 15217.82 53 103
Echols 415 10456.03 5 15
Effingham 7084 11064.26 153 508
Elbert 2083 10994.99 71 190
Emanuel 2700 11913.17 73 170
Evans 1126 10536.17 36 108
Fannin 3266 12408.81 93 273
Fayette 9982 8492.14 221 643
Floyd 15742 15755.23 314 1213
Forsyth 27678 10961.28 278 1285
Franklin 3352 14368.38 68 220
Fulton 113975 10369.08 1684 7617
Gilmer 3569 11360.09 119 339
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28
Glynn 12449 14467.67 305 672
Gordon 8847 15240.57 177 433
Grady 2439 9938.88 67 240
Greene 2230 11914.3 64 200
Gwinnett 114687 11809.46 1430 6454
Habersham 6553 14307.86 195 642
Hall 34800 16864.63 637 3198
Hancock 1009 12315.39 75 123
Haralson 2411 7847.8 47 96
Harris 3241 9336.83 86 251
Hart 2347 8989.93 50 167
Heard 1046 8455.94 26 68
Henry 29598 12339.39 485 1335
Houston 16254 10350.3 293 1091
Irwin 906 9604.58 21 93
Jackson 13109 17548.86 212 839
Jasper 1046 7366.72 32 105
Jeff Davis 1817 11994.98 44 122
Jefferson 1866 12185.72 68 188
Jenkins 899 10482.74 43 95
Johnson 1026 10620.02 52 116
Jones 2635 9216.19 89 269
Lamar 2321 11996.69 84 193
Lanier 785 7583.81 12 35
Laurens 5878 12428.11 206 426
Lee 2654 8855.23 74 307
Liberty 6669 10773.13 98 332
Lincoln 700 8615.38 27 71
Long 1404 7049.96 20 82
Lowndes 11122 9435.18 231 556
Lumpkin 4570 13519.91 94 431
Macon 848 6529.1 39 104
Madison 4279 14179.67 70 275
Marion 674 8127.34 33 66
McDuffie 2286 10584.8 62 213
McIntosh 1400 9610.76 29 90
Meriwether 2230 10608.94 100 230
Miller 1002 17383.76 15 53
Mitchell 2187 9915.67 89 291
Monroe 2825 10188.62 119 260
Montgomery 1151 12478.32 40 63
Morgan 1921 10037.62 39 138
Murray 6405 15908.7 136 370
Muscogee 21215 11071.04 584 1801
Newton 11481 10218.59 324 1256
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32092 0 757 2230
Oconee 4556 10915.97 74 194
Oglethorpe 1736 11391.08 42 129
Paulding 16916 9803.99 253 607
Peach 2710 9899.54 95 297
Pickens 3670 10945.42 91 348
Pierce 2128 10887.7 88 246
Pike 1904 10095.44 50 132
Polk 6486 14916.52 143 544
Pulaski 901 8271.37 39 64
Putnam 2639 12058.49 81 241
Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16
Rabun 2198 12940.07 64 209
Randolph 612 9061.3 39 103
Richmond 26938 13319.82 592 1822
Rockdale 9215 9704.09 226 1455
Schley 344 6521.33 8 28
Screven 1364 9812.95 35 101
Seminole 1220 14987.71 23 96
Spalding 6950 10056.43 280 663
Stephens 4608 17502.28 110 356
Stewart 1392 22711.7 29 140
Sumter 2832 9632.98 127 374
Talbot 591 9597.27 28 61
Taliaferro 129 7904.41 3 13
Tattnall 2704 10641.06 73 158
Taylor 768 9650.67 33 96
Telfair 969 6194.07 55 90
Terrell 825 9743.71 56 156
Thomas 6066 13652.63 163 544
Tift 4894 11986.28 140 523
Toombs 4423 16391.8 154 269
Towns 1571 13054.68 67 182
Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63
Troup 8627 12251.82 270 647
Turner 816 10104.01 40 114
Twiggs 760 9398.96 49 136
Union 3193 12603.12 120 337
Unknown 2755 0 5 59
Upson 2758 10495.87 141 252
Walker 9844 14141.65 125 375
Walton 11308 11802.03 320 925
Ware 4568 12740.91 209 552
Warren 515 9884.84 20 58
Washington 2369 11668.8 80 134
Wayne 4392 14652.7 156 389
Webster 176 6901.96 6 23
Wheeler 614 7763.31 31 43
White 4558 14352.29 115 412
Whitfield 19503 18632.49 325 958
Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84
Wilkes 890 8887.56 27 111
Wilkinson 1110 12445.34 41 148
Worth 1777 8822.36 78 236
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 13,807,652 (13,127,347 reported molecular tests; 680,305 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,288,387 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 89,822 (+105) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,791 (+23) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 3, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

