UPDATE (Tuesday, December 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

December 28

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent
Cases December 28 2021
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 12/28/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,370,825 (+8,315*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2823 15209.31 98 246
Atkinson 1201 14417.77 32 183
Bacon 1995 17493.86 52 167
Baker 247 7926.83 13 44
Baldwin 5375 12098.23 173 400
Banks 2552 12771.49 64 296
Barrow 13965 16166.38 198 904
Bartow 16450 14850.46 325 1074
Ben Hill 1882 11306.7 72 181
Berrien 1570 8144.84 51 97
Bibb 21105 13871.18 597 2436
Bleckley 1116 8692.94 41 64
Brantley 1916 9978.13 76 165
Brooks 1418 9016.34 56 136
Bryan 4758 12157.29 65 337
Bulloch 8131 10231.92 100 328
Burke 2350 10518.31 48 200
Butts 3588 14252.8 114 213
Calhoun 618 9783.12 21 91
Camden 6193 11484.68 82 225
Candler 1129 10418.01 50 89
Carroll 10789 8981.93 162 397
Catoosa 8919 12969.13 98 335
Charlton 1756 13251.83 44 112
Chatham 34365 11761.75 683 2721
Chattahoochee 5509 51251.28 16 43
Chattooga 3839 15501.09 92 267
Cherokee 33816 12683.36 462 2099
Clarke 18648 14369.04 181 860
Clay 238 8336.25 4 14
Clayton 39701 13023.64 745 2506
Clinch 1028 15444.71 34 87
Cobb 96048 12148.93 1341 4377
Coffee 6407 14885.46 196 915
Colquitt 5656 12460.07 136 356
Columbia 15244 9609.72 260 711
Cook 1689 9686.3 53 130
Coweta 14694 9667.04 357 985
Crawford 851 6959.44 40 112
Crisp 1877 8421.19 66 189
Dade 1951 12071.53 19 78
Dawson 4472 16550.09 77 358
Decatur 3554 13502.01 79 229
DeKalb 89651 11303.1 1273 6866
Dodge 1553 7618.35 63 126
Dooly 1097 8186.57 38 105
Dougherty 9288 10330.9 392 1369
Douglas 19760 13008.04 253 1167
Early 1562 15395.23 53 105
Echols 415 10456.03 5 15
Effingham 7195 11237.62 153 516
Elbert 2113 11153.34 72 192
Emanuel 2714 11974.94 73 177
Evans 1144 10704.59 35 108
Fannin 3343 12701.37 96 282
Fayette 11255 9575.14 226 705
Floyd 16397 16410.79 323 1242
Forsyth 29581 11714.92 290 1333
Franklin 3403 14586.99 69 227
Fulton 129507 11782.14 1733 8212
Gilmer 3622 11528.79 122 359
Glascock 193 6380.17 7 28
Glynn 12650 14701.27 306 683
Gordon 9099 15674.69 181 440
Grady 2482 10114.1 68 245
Greene 2371 12667.63 65 212
Gwinnett 122520 12616.04 1476 6635
Habersham 6737 14709.61 201 659
Hall 36055 17472.83 657 3269
Hancock 1048 12791.41 75 124
Haralson 2505 8153.77 48 98
Harris 3368 9702.7 86 268
Hart 2399 9189.11 50 169
Heard 1095 8852.06 27 75
Henry 32654 13613.43 499 1508
Houston 16696 10631.75 298 1106
Irwin 912 9668.19 22 96
Jackson 13645 18266.4 221 875
Jasper 1112 7831.54 32 115
Jeff Davis 1820 12014.79 45 122
Jefferson 1878 12264.09 69 192
Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95
Johnson 1040 10764.93 52 118
Jones 2715 9496 90 275
Lamar 2389 12348.17 86 199
Lanier 798 7709.4 12 37
Laurens 6065 12823.49 210 432
Lee 2723 9085.45 75 312
Liberty 6761 10921.75 99 339
Lincoln 715 8800 27 72
Long 1419 7125.28 21 84
Lowndes 11344 9623.51 235 565
Lumpkin 4776 14129.34 94 440
Macon 860 6621.5 40 108
Madison 4384 14527.62 74 285
Marion 677 8163.51 34 70
McDuffie 2353 10895.03 63 222
McIntosh 1416 9720.6 29 91
Meriwether 2369 11270.22 101 244
Miller 1005 17435.81 15 54
Mitchell 2213 10033.55 90 293
Monroe 2902 10466.33 119 263
Montgomery 1163 12608.41 41 65
Morgan 2024 10575.82 42 147
Murray 6592 16373.17 140 381
Muscogee 21994 11477.57 590 1893
Newton 12842 11429.94 328 1519
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 34793 0 783 2437
Oconee 4766 11419.12 74 201
Oglethorpe 1787 11725.72 42 145
Paulding 18896 10951.54 258 633
Peach 2783 10166.21 96 300
Pickens 3809 11359.98 95 378
Pierce 2151 11005.37 90 252
Pike 1971 10450.69 53 143
Polk 6699 15406.38 143 549
Pulaski 912 8372.35 42 66
Putnam 2748 12556.55 84 250
Quitman 124 5405.41 3 17
Rabun 2246 13222.65 64 223
Randolph 619 9164.94 40 103
Richmond 27613 13653.58 604 1883
Rockdale 10572 11133.11 240 1673
Schley 349 6616.11 8 29
Screven 1366 9827.34 35 101
Seminole 1230 15110.57 23 98
Spalding 7377 10674.29 290 680
Stephens 4691 17817.53 114 359
Stewart 1420 23168.54 30 140
Sumter 2880 9796.25 132 382
Talbot 612 9938.29 28 64
Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13
Tattnall 2729 10739.44 73 160
Taylor 779 9788.89 34 98
Telfair 978 6251.6 56 90
Terrell 844 9968.11 56 158
Thomas 6132 13801.17 164 550
Tift 4950 12123.44 142 539
Toombs 4462 16536.34 155 270
Towns 1609 13370.45 70 187
Treutlen 897 13135.16 45 63
Troup 9299 13206.18 272 659
Turner 828 10252.6 41 113
Twiggs 774 9572.1 49 138
Union 3323 13116.24 120 354
Unknown 2974 0 5 60
Upson 2852 10853.6 140 257
Walker 10267 14749.32 138 424
Walton 11962 12484.61 325 1068
Ware 4597 12821.8 207 560
Warren 530 10172.74 20 61
Washington 2397 11806.72 79 135
Wayne 4436 14799.49 158 391
Webster 181 7098.04 6 23
Wheeler 624 7889.75 32 43
White 4682 14742.74 117 422
Whitfield 19982 19090.11 331 978
Wilcox 648 7372.01 32 84
Wilkes 916 9147.19 27 116
Wilkinson 1133 12703.22 41 149
Worth 1789 8881.94 79 239
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 14,602,881 (13,908,826 reported molecular tests; 694,055 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,370,825 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 93,893 (+1,839) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,313 (+169) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

