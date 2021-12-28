UPDATE (Tuesday, December 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/28/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,370,825 (+8,315*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2823 15209.31 98 246 Atkinson 1201 14417.77 32 183 Bacon 1995 17493.86 52 167 Baker 247 7926.83 13 44 Baldwin 5375 12098.23 173 400 Banks 2552 12771.49 64 296 Barrow 13965 16166.38 198 904 Bartow 16450 14850.46 325 1074 Ben Hill 1882 11306.7 72 181 Berrien 1570 8144.84 51 97 Bibb 21105 13871.18 597 2436 Bleckley 1116 8692.94 41 64 Brantley 1916 9978.13 76 165 Brooks 1418 9016.34 56 136 Bryan 4758 12157.29 65 337 Bulloch 8131 10231.92 100 328 Burke 2350 10518.31 48 200 Butts 3588 14252.8 114 213 Calhoun 618 9783.12 21 91 Camden 6193 11484.68 82 225 Candler 1129 10418.01 50 89 Carroll 10789 8981.93 162 397 Catoosa 8919 12969.13 98 335 Charlton 1756 13251.83 44 112 Chatham 34365 11761.75 683 2721 Chattahoochee 5509 51251.28 16 43 Chattooga 3839 15501.09 92 267 Cherokee 33816 12683.36 462 2099 Clarke 18648 14369.04 181 860 Clay 238 8336.25 4 14 Clayton 39701 13023.64 745 2506 Clinch 1028 15444.71 34 87 Cobb 96048 12148.93 1341 4377 Coffee 6407 14885.46 196 915 Colquitt 5656 12460.07 136 356 Columbia 15244 9609.72 260 711 Cook 1689 9686.3 53 130 Coweta 14694 9667.04 357 985 Crawford 851 6959.44 40 112 Crisp 1877 8421.19 66 189 Dade 1951 12071.53 19 78 Dawson 4472 16550.09 77 358 Decatur 3554 13502.01 79 229 DeKalb 89651 11303.1 1273 6866 Dodge 1553 7618.35 63 126 Dooly 1097 8186.57 38 105 Dougherty 9288 10330.9 392 1369 Douglas 19760 13008.04 253 1167 Early 1562 15395.23 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7195 11237.62 153 516 Elbert 2113 11153.34 72 192 Emanuel 2714 11974.94 73 177 Evans 1144 10704.59 35 108 Fannin 3343 12701.37 96 282 Fayette 11255 9575.14 226 705 Floyd 16397 16410.79 323 1242 Forsyth 29581 11714.92 290 1333 Franklin 3403 14586.99 69 227 Fulton 129507 11782.14 1733 8212 Gilmer 3622 11528.79 122 359 Glascock 193 6380.17 7 28 Glynn 12650 14701.27 306 683 Gordon 9099 15674.69 181 440 Grady 2482 10114.1 68 245 Greene 2371 12667.63 65 212 Gwinnett 122520 12616.04 1476 6635 Habersham 6737 14709.61 201 659 Hall 36055 17472.83 657 3269 Hancock 1048 12791.41 75 124 Haralson 2505 8153.77 48 98 Harris 3368 9702.7 86 268 Hart 2399 9189.11 50 169 Heard 1095 8852.06 27 75 Henry 32654 13613.43 499 1508 Houston 16696 10631.75 298 1106 Irwin 912 9668.19 22 96 Jackson 13645 18266.4 221 875 Jasper 1112 7831.54 32 115 Jeff Davis 1820 12014.79 45 122 Jefferson 1878 12264.09 69 192 Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95 Johnson 1040 10764.93 52 118 Jones 2715 9496 90 275 Lamar 2389 12348.17 86 199 Lanier 798 7709.4 12 37 Laurens 6065 12823.49 210 432 Lee 2723 9085.45 75 312 Liberty 6761 10921.75 99 339 Lincoln 715 8800 27 72 Long 1419 7125.28 21 84 Lowndes 11344 9623.51 235 565 Lumpkin 4776 14129.34 94 440 Macon 860 6621.5 40 108 Madison 4384 14527.62 74 285 Marion 677 8163.51 34 70 McDuffie 2353 10895.03 63 222 McIntosh 1416 9720.6 29 91 Meriwether 2369 11270.22 101 244 Miller 1005 17435.81 15 54 Mitchell 2213 10033.55 90 293 Monroe 2902 10466.33 119 263 Montgomery 1163 12608.41 41 65 Morgan 2024 10575.82 42 147 Murray 6592 16373.17 140 381 Muscogee 21994 11477.57 590 1893 Newton 12842 11429.94 328 1519 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 34793 0 783 2437 Oconee 4766 11419.12 74 201 Oglethorpe 1787 11725.72 42 145 Paulding 18896 10951.54 258 633 Peach 2783 10166.21 96 300 Pickens 3809 11359.98 95 378 Pierce 2151 11005.37 90 252 Pike 1971 10450.69 53 143 Polk 6699 15406.38 143 549 Pulaski 912 8372.35 42 66 Putnam 2748 12556.55 84 250 Quitman 124 5405.41 3 17 Rabun 2246 13222.65 64 223 Randolph 619 9164.94 40 103 Richmond 27613 13653.58 604 1883 Rockdale 10572 11133.11 240 1673 Schley 349 6616.11 8 29 Screven 1366 9827.34 35 101 Seminole 1230 15110.57 23 98 Spalding 7377 10674.29 290 680 Stephens 4691 17817.53 114 359 Stewart 1420 23168.54 30 140 Sumter 2880 9796.25 132 382 Talbot 612 9938.29 28 64 Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13 Tattnall 2729 10739.44 73 160 Taylor 779 9788.89 34 98 Telfair 978 6251.6 56 90 Terrell 844 9968.11 56 158 Thomas 6132 13801.17 164 550 Tift 4950 12123.44 142 539 Toombs 4462 16536.34 155 270 Towns 1609 13370.45 70 187 Treutlen 897 13135.16 45 63 Troup 9299 13206.18 272 659 Turner 828 10252.6 41 113 Twiggs 774 9572.1 49 138 Union 3323 13116.24 120 354 Unknown 2974 0 5 60 Upson 2852 10853.6 140 257 Walker 10267 14749.32 138 424 Walton 11962 12484.61 325 1068 Ware 4597 12821.8 207 560 Warren 530 10172.74 20 61 Washington 2397 11806.72 79 135 Wayne 4436 14799.49 158 391 Webster 181 7098.04 6 23 Wheeler 624 7889.75 32 43 White 4682 14742.74 117 422 Whitfield 19982 19090.11 331 978 Wilcox 648 7372.01 32 84 Wilkes 916 9147.19 27 116 Wilkinson 1133 12703.22 41 149 Worth 1789 8881.94 79 239

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 14,602,881 (13,908,826 reported molecular tests; 694,055 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,370,825 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

93,893 (+1,839) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,313 (+169) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



