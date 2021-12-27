UPDATE (Monday, December 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 27, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/27/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,362,530 (+45,321 since Tuesday, December 21*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 27, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2818 15182.37 98 246 Atkinson 1200 14405.76 32 183 Bacon 1993 17476.32 52 167 Baker 247 7926.83 13 44 Baldwin 5369 12084.72 173 400 Banks 2547 12746.47 64 294 Barrow 13900 16091.13 198 898 Bartow 16366 14774.63 323 1071 Ben Hill 1882 11306.7 72 181 Berrien 1568 8134.47 51 97 Bibb 21010 13808.74 597 2431 Bleckley 1114 8677.36 40 64 Brantley 1916 9978.13 76 165 Brooks 1418 9016.34 56 136 Bryan 4751 12139.41 65 336 Bulloch 8096 10187.88 100 328 Burke 2347 10504.88 48 200 Butts 3563 14153.49 114 213 Calhoun 619 9798.96 21 91 Camden 6186 11471.7 82 225 Candler 1123 10362.65 50 89 Carroll 10740 8941.13 162 395 Catoosa 8891 12928.41 98 334 Charlton 1756 13251.83 44 112 Chatham 34270 11729.23 681 2718 Chattahoochee 5505 51214.07 16 43 Chattooga 3826 15448.6 92 267 Cherokee 33693 12637.23 462 2096 Clarke 18564 14304.32 181 849 Clay 237 8301.23 4 14 Clayton 39209 12862.24 743 2485 Clinch 1024 15384.62 34 87 Cobb 95154 12035.85 1340 4372 Coffee 6405 14880.81 196 915 Colquitt 5641 12427.03 135 356 Columbia 15215 9591.44 260 708 Cook 1688 9680.56 53 130 Coweta 14576 9589.41 356 976 Crawford 848 6934.9 40 112 Crisp 1876 8416.71 66 189 Dade 1949 12059.15 19 78 Dawson 4463 16516.78 77 358 Decatur 3543 13460.22 78 229 DeKalb 88867 11204.26 1270 6829 Dodge 1547 7588.91 63 126 Dooly 1095 8171.64 38 105 Dougherty 9280 10322.01 392 1369 Douglas 19632 12923.78 253 1165 Early 1560 15375.52 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7183 11218.88 153 516 Elbert 2107 11121.67 72 192 Emanuel 2713 11970.53 73 177 Evans 1141 10676.52 35 108 Fannin 3339 12686.17 96 281 Fayette 11169 9501.97 225 695 Floyd 16283 16296.69 324 1241 Forsyth 29426 11653.54 290 1328 Franklin 3402 14582.71 69 227 Fulton 128152 11658.86 1728 8176 Gilmer 3620 11522.42 122 358 Glascock 192 6347.11 7 28 Glynn 12638 14687.32 306 681 Gordon 9071 15626.45 181 440 Grady 2473 10077.42 68 245 Greene 2346 12534.06 65 212 Gwinnett 121786 12540.45 1471 6621 Habersham 6729 14692.14 201 659 Hall 36006 17449.08 656 3264 Hancock 1043 12730.38 75 124 Haralson 2499 8134.24 48 98 Harris 3356 9668.13 86 268 Hart 2398 9185.28 50 169 Heard 1093 8835.89 27 75 Henry 32314 13471.69 499 1493 Houston 16625 10586.54 298 1105 Irwin 912 9668.19 22 96 Jackson 13601 18207.5 220 872 Jasper 1101 7754.07 32 114 Jeff Davis 1820 12014.79 45 122 Jefferson 1875 12244.5 69 190 Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95 Johnson 1039 10754.58 52 116 Jones 2706 9464.52 90 275 Lamar 2382 12311.99 86 198 Lanier 797 7699.74 12 37 Laurens 6034 12757.95 210 432 Lee 2719 9072.1 75 312 Liberty 6757 10915.29 99 339 Lincoln 714 8787.69 27 72 Long 1416 7110.22 21 84 Lowndes 11308 9592.97 235 565 Lumpkin 4761 14084.97 94 438 Macon 860 6621.5 40 108 Madison 4372 14487.85 73 283 Marion 677 8163.51 34 70 McDuffie 2342 10844.1 63 221 McIntosh 1411 9686.28 29 91 Meriwether 2350 11179.83 101 242 Miller 1005 17435.81 15 54 Mitchell 2211 10024.48 90 293 Monroe 2890 10423.05 119 263 Montgomery 1162 12597.57 41 65 Morgan 2022 10565.37 42 147 Murray 6571 16321.01 140 381 Muscogee 21921 11439.47 589 1887 Newton 12726 11326.7 328 1477 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 34141 0 780 2411 Oconee 4748 11376 74 201 Oglethorpe 1782 11692.91 42 145 Paulding 18715 10846.63 258 630 Peach 2774 10133.33 96 300 Pickens 3790 11303.31 95 375 Pierce 2148 10990.02 90 251 Pike 1967 10429.48 53 143 Polk 6644 15279.89 143 549 Pulaski 912 8372.35 42 66 Putnam 2737 12506.28 84 249 Quitman 124 5405.41 3 17 Rabun 2244 13210.88 64 221 Randolph 619 9164.94 40 103 Richmond 27510 13602.65 603 1870 Rockdale 10459 11014.11 240 1642 Schley 349 6616.11 8 29 Screven 1365 9820.14 35 101 Seminole 1229 15098.28 23 98 Spalding 7344 10626.54 290 679 Stephens 4686 17798.54 114 359 Stewart 1420 23168.54 30 140 Sumter 2876 9782.65 132 382 Talbot 613 9954.53 28 64 Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13 Tattnall 2726 10727.64 73 160 Taylor 779 9788.89 34 98 Telfair 978 6251.6 56 90 Terrell 842 9944.49 56 158 Thomas 6125 13785.42 162 550 Tift 4937 12091.6 142 537 Toombs 4455 16510.4 155 270 Towns 1607 13353.83 70 187 Treutlen 897 13135.16 45 63 Troup 9188 13048.54 272 656 Turner 823 10190.69 41 113 Twiggs 773 9559.73 49 138 Union 3320 13104.4 120 354 Unknown 3047 0 5 61 Upson 2835 10788.9 140 257 Walker 10232 14699.04 137 420 Walton 11882 12401.11 325 1036 Ware 4592 12807.85 207 560 Warren 526 10095.97 20 59 Washington 2386 11752.54 78 135 Wayne 4432 14786.15 158 391 Webster 178 6980.39 6 23 Wheeler 625 7902.39 32 43 White 4671 14708.11 117 420 Whitfield 19907 19018.46 331 977 Wilcox 648 7372.01 32 84 Wilkes 914 9127.22 27 116 Wilkinson 1129 12658.37 41 149 Worth 1786 8867.04 79 238

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 14,572,909 (13,878,957 reported molecular tests; 693,952 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,362,530 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

92,054 (+1,443 since Tuesday, December 21) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,144 (+133 since Tuesday, December 21) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 27, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.