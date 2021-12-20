UPDATE (Monday, December 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 20, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/20/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,313,529 (+7,708 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 20, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2813 15155.43 98 244 Atkinson 1198 14381.75 32 183 Bacon 1982 17379.87 52 166 Baker 247 7926.83 13 44 Baldwin 5332 12001.44 172 399 Banks 2509 12556.3 64 292 Barrow 13577 15717.21 196 893 Bartow 15961 14409.01 323 1065 Ben Hill 1875 11264.64 72 181 Berrien 1558 8082.59 51 96 Bibb 20601 13539.93 592 2420 Bleckley 1110 8646.21 40 64 Brantley 1910 9946.88 76 165 Brooks 1412 8978.19 54 136 Bryan 4706 12024.43 65 335 Bulloch 8032 10107.34 100 326 Burke 2331 10433.26 48 199 Butts 3469 13780.09 114 208 Calhoun 618 9783.12 21 91 Camden 6150 11404.94 80 225 Candler 1117 10307.28 50 88 Carroll 10380 8641.43 162 393 Catoosa 8785 12774.28 98 331 Charlton 1754 13236.74 43 112 Chatham 33865 11590.62 678 2708 Chattahoochee 5467 50860.55 16 42 Chattooga 3791 15307.28 91 263 Cherokee 32647 12244.91 461 2078 Clarke 17945 13827.35 180 821 Clay 236 8266.2 4 14 Clayton 37001 12137.92 737 2374 Clinch 1016 15264.42 34 87 Cobb 89552 11327.27 1335 4342 Coffee 6390 14845.96 195 914 Colquitt 5606 12349.92 135 354 Columbia 15044 9483.64 259 701 Cook 1682 9646.15 53 130 Coweta 13643 8975.6 355 929 Crawford 838 6853.12 40 112 Crisp 1869 8385.3 66 188 Dade 1915 11848.78 18 74 Dawson 4334 16039.38 76 356 Decatur 3512 13342.45 78 227 DeKalb 83897 10577.64 1264 6670 Dodge 1537 7539.86 63 126 Dooly 1090 8134.33 38 104 Dougherty 9214 10248.6 391 1368 Douglas 18307 12051.53 253 1159 Early 1555 15326.24 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7136 11145.47 153 516 Elbert 2092 11042.49 72 192 Emanuel 2703 11926.4 73 175 Evans 1136 10629.74 36 109 Fannin 3325 12632.98 95 277 Fayette 10443 8884.33 222 676 Floyd 16016 16029.46 322 1238 Forsyth 28232 11180.68 285 1317 Franklin 3384 14505.55 69 226 Fulton 118148 10748.73 1712 7854 Gilmer 3604 11471.5 120 352 Glascock 191 6314.05 7 28 Glynn 12549 14583.89 306 680 Gordon 8977 15464.52 181 435 Grady 2446 9967.4 66 243 Greene 2263 12090.61 65 207 Gwinnett 117209 12069.16 1457 6564 Habersham 6660 14541.48 199 659 Hall 35399 17154.92 653 3256 Hancock 1030 12571.71 75 123 Haralson 2451 7978 47 98 Harris 3284 9460.71 86 261 Hart 2369 9074.19 50 169 Heard 1073 8674.21 26 74 Henry 30323 12641.64 495 1411 Houston 16345 10408.24 297 1101 Irwin 911 9657.59 22 95 Jackson 13335 17851.41 216 865 Jasper 1076 7578 32 110 Jeff Davis 1819 12008.19 45 122 Jefferson 1868 12198.79 69 190 Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95 Johnson 1031 10671.77 52 116 Jones 2656 9289.64 90 274 Lamar 2342 12105.24 85 197 Lanier 790 7632.11 12 37 Laurens 5946 12571.89 210 431 Lee 2695 8992.03 75 312 Liberty 6721 10857.13 98 338 Lincoln 711 8750.77 27 71 Long 1413 7095.15 21 84 Lowndes 11204 9504.74 235 564 Lumpkin 4658 13780.25 94 436 Macon 855 6583 40 107 Madison 4324 14328.79 71 278 Marion 676 8151.45 34 70 McDuffie 2319 10737.6 62 220 McIntosh 1404 9638.22 29 91 Meriwether 2281 10851.57 101 238 Miller 1003 17401.11 15 54 Mitchell 2197 9961.01 90 293 Monroe 2852 10286 119 263 Montgomery 1156 12532.52 41 64 Morgan 1963 10257.08 39 145 Murray 6509 16167.01 140 380 Muscogee 21547 11244.3 589 1855 Newton 11920 10609.32 325 1345 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32401 0 769 2334 Oconee 4635 11105.25 74 198 Oglethorpe 1765 11581.36 42 141 Paulding 17533 10161.58 258 628 Peach 2726 9957.99 96 299 Pickens 3723 11103.49 94 361 Pierce 2145 10974.67 88 250 Pike 1931 10238.6 52 139 Polk 6560 15086.7 143 545 Pulaski 907 8326.45 41 65 Putnam 2689 12286.95 83 246 Quitman 122 5318.22 3 16 Rabun 2229 13122.57 64 219 Randolph 617 9135.33 40 103 Richmond 27187 13442.94 598 1858 Rockdale 9578 10086.35 233 1505 Schley 348 6597.16 8 29 Screven 1360 9784.17 35 100 Seminole 1226 15061.43 23 98 Spalding 7083 10248.88 287 673 Stephens 4643 17635.22 113 358 Stewart 1420 23168.54 30 140 Sumter 2856 9714.62 130 381 Talbot 601 9759.66 28 63 Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13 Tattnall 2717 10692.22 73 159 Taylor 769 9663.23 34 98 Telfair 975 6232.42 56 90 Terrell 838 9897.25 56 158 Thomas 6097 13722.4 162 550 Tift 4910 12025.47 140 530 Toombs 4441 16458.51 155 270 Towns 1601 13303.97 69 187 Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63 Troup 8807 12507.46 272 655 Turner 819 10141.16 41 113 Twiggs 763 9436.06 49 138 Union 3280 12946.52 120 352 Unknown 2669 0 4 57 Upson 2769 10537.73 140 256 Walker 10090 14495.04 135 408 Walton 11506 12008.68 323 955 Ware 4581 12777.17 207 558 Warren 517 9923.22 20 59 Washington 2378 11713.13 79 135 Wayne 4403 14689.4 157 391 Webster 178 6980.39 6 23 Wheeler 617 7801.24 32 43 White 4622 14553.81 117 417 Whitfield 19778 18895.22 330 974 Wilcox 645 7337.88 32 84 Wilkes 900 8987.42 27 112 Wilkinson 1115 12501.4 41 149 Worth 1776 8817.4 79 237

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 14,312,608 (13,621,969 reported molecular tests; 690,639 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,313,529 (9.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

91,881 (+392 since Friday) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,120 (+30 since Friday) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 20, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



