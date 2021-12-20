UPDATE (Monday, December 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases December 20
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 20, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 12/20/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,313,529 (+7,708 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 20, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2813 15155.43 98 244
Atkinson 1198 14381.75 32 183
Bacon 1982 17379.87 52 166
Baker 247 7926.83 13 44
Baldwin 5332 12001.44 172 399
Banks 2509 12556.3 64 292
Barrow 13577 15717.21 196 893
Bartow 15961 14409.01 323 1065
Ben Hill 1875 11264.64 72 181
Berrien 1558 8082.59 51 96
Bibb 20601 13539.93 592 2420
Bleckley 1110 8646.21 40 64
Brantley 1910 9946.88 76 165
Brooks 1412 8978.19 54 136
Bryan 4706 12024.43 65 335
Bulloch 8032 10107.34 100 326
Burke 2331 10433.26 48 199
Butts 3469 13780.09 114 208
Calhoun 618 9783.12 21 91
Camden 6150 11404.94 80 225
Candler 1117 10307.28 50 88
Carroll 10380 8641.43 162 393
Catoosa 8785 12774.28 98 331
Charlton 1754 13236.74 43 112
Chatham 33865 11590.62 678 2708
Chattahoochee 5467 50860.55 16 42
Chattooga 3791 15307.28 91 263
Cherokee 32647 12244.91 461 2078
Clarke 17945 13827.35 180 821
Clay 236 8266.2 4 14
Clayton 37001 12137.92 737 2374
Clinch 1016 15264.42 34 87
Cobb 89552 11327.27 1335 4342
Coffee 6390 14845.96 195 914
Colquitt 5606 12349.92 135 354
Columbia 15044 9483.64 259 701
Cook 1682 9646.15 53 130
Coweta 13643 8975.6 355 929
Crawford 838 6853.12 40 112
Crisp 1869 8385.3 66 188
Dade 1915 11848.78 18 74
Dawson 4334 16039.38 76 356
Decatur 3512 13342.45 78 227
DeKalb 83897 10577.64 1264 6670
Dodge 1537 7539.86 63 126
Dooly 1090 8134.33 38 104
Dougherty 9214 10248.6 391 1368
Douglas 18307 12051.53 253 1159
Early 1555 15326.24 53 105
Echols 415 10456.03 5 15
Effingham 7136 11145.47 153 516
Elbert 2092 11042.49 72 192
Emanuel 2703 11926.4 73 175
Evans 1136 10629.74 36 109
Fannin 3325 12632.98 95 277
Fayette 10443 8884.33 222 676
Floyd 16016 16029.46 322 1238
Forsyth 28232 11180.68 285 1317
Franklin 3384 14505.55 69 226
Fulton 118148 10748.73 1712 7854
Gilmer 3604 11471.5 120 352
Glascock 191 6314.05 7 28
Glynn 12549 14583.89 306 680
Gordon 8977 15464.52 181 435
Grady 2446 9967.4 66 243
Greene 2263 12090.61 65 207
Gwinnett 117209 12069.16 1457 6564
Habersham 6660 14541.48 199 659
Hall 35399 17154.92 653 3256
Hancock 1030 12571.71 75 123
Haralson 2451 7978 47 98
Harris 3284 9460.71 86 261
Hart 2369 9074.19 50 169
Heard 1073 8674.21 26 74
Henry 30323 12641.64 495 1411
Houston 16345 10408.24 297 1101
Irwin 911 9657.59 22 95
Jackson 13335 17851.41 216 865
Jasper 1076 7578 32 110
Jeff Davis 1819 12008.19 45 122
Jefferson 1868 12198.79 69 190
Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95
Johnson 1031 10671.77 52 116
Jones 2656 9289.64 90 274
Lamar 2342 12105.24 85 197
Lanier 790 7632.11 12 37
Laurens 5946 12571.89 210 431
Lee 2695 8992.03 75 312
Liberty 6721 10857.13 98 338
Lincoln 711 8750.77 27 71
Long 1413 7095.15 21 84
Lowndes 11204 9504.74 235 564
Lumpkin 4658 13780.25 94 436
Macon 855 6583 40 107
Madison 4324 14328.79 71 278
Marion 676 8151.45 34 70
McDuffie 2319 10737.6 62 220
McIntosh 1404 9638.22 29 91
Meriwether 2281 10851.57 101 238
Miller 1003 17401.11 15 54
Mitchell 2197 9961.01 90 293
Monroe 2852 10286 119 263
Montgomery 1156 12532.52 41 64
Morgan 1963 10257.08 39 145
Murray 6509 16167.01 140 380
Muscogee 21547 11244.3 589 1855
Newton 11920 10609.32 325 1345
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32401 0 769 2334
Oconee 4635 11105.25 74 198
Oglethorpe 1765 11581.36 42 141
Paulding 17533 10161.58 258 628
Peach 2726 9957.99 96 299
Pickens 3723 11103.49 94 361
Pierce 2145 10974.67 88 250
Pike 1931 10238.6 52 139
Polk 6560 15086.7 143 545
Pulaski 907 8326.45 41 65
Putnam 2689 12286.95 83 246
Quitman 122 5318.22 3 16
Rabun 2229 13122.57 64 219
Randolph 617 9135.33 40 103
Richmond 27187 13442.94 598 1858
Rockdale 9578 10086.35 233 1505
Schley 348 6597.16 8 29
Screven 1360 9784.17 35 100
Seminole 1226 15061.43 23 98
Spalding 7083 10248.88 287 673
Stephens 4643 17635.22 113 358
Stewart 1420 23168.54 30 140
Sumter 2856 9714.62 130 381
Talbot 601 9759.66 28 63
Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13
Tattnall 2717 10692.22 73 159
Taylor 769 9663.23 34 98
Telfair 975 6232.42 56 90
Terrell 838 9897.25 56 158
Thomas 6097 13722.4 162 550
Tift 4910 12025.47 140 530
Toombs 4441 16458.51 155 270
Towns 1601 13303.97 69 187
Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63
Troup 8807 12507.46 272 655
Turner 819 10141.16 41 113
Twiggs 763 9436.06 49 138
Union 3280 12946.52 120 352
Unknown 2669 0 4 57
Upson 2769 10537.73 140 256
Walker 10090 14495.04 135 408
Walton 11506 12008.68 323 955
Ware 4581 12777.17 207 558
Warren 517 9923.22 20 59
Washington 2378 11713.13 79 135
Wayne 4403 14689.4 157 391
Webster 178 6980.39 6 23
Wheeler 617 7801.24 32 43
White 4622 14553.81 117 417
Whitfield 19778 18895.22 330 974
Wilcox 645 7337.88 32 84
Wilkes 900 8987.42 27 112
Wilkinson 1115 12501.4 41 149
Worth 1776 8817.4 79 237
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 14,312,608 (13,621,969 reported molecular tests; 690,639 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,313,529 (9.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 91,881 (+392 since Friday) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,120 (+30 since Friday) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 20, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

