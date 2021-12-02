UPDATE (Thursday, December 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/2/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,287,554 (+1,175*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2808 15128.5 97 244 Atkinson 1193 14321.73 32 180 Bacon 1959 17178.18 52 158 Baker 244 7830.55 13 44 Baldwin 5306 11942.92 171 395 Banks 2472 12371.13 61 285 Barrow 13325 15425.49 194 879 Bartow 15720 14191.44 319 1047 Ben Hill 1871 11240.61 71 181 Berrien 1550 8041.09 50 96 Bibb 20430 13427.54 587 2383 Bleckley 1104 8599.47 40 63 Brantley 1902 9905.22 77 163 Brooks 1400 8901.89 54 134 Bryan 4662 11912 65 329 Bulloch 7986 10049.45 100 317 Burke 2314 10357.17 49 194 Butts 3419 13581.47 113 200 Calhoun 615 9735.63 21 90 Camden 6082 11278.84 80 225 Candler 1110 10242.69 49 83 Carroll 10191 8484.09 160 392 Catoosa 8604 12511.09 97 316 Charlton 1745 13168.82 43 108 Chatham 33509 11468.77 668 2686 Chattahoochee 5367 49930.23 16 42 Chattooga 3736 15085.2 91 258 Cherokee 32043 12018.36 451 2031 Clarke 17680 13623.16 178 798 Clay 234 8196.15 4 13 Clayton 35774 11735.41 729 2260 Clinch 1010 15174.28 34 86 Cobb 87011 11005.86 1318 4279 Coffee 6368 14794.85 192 911 Colquitt 5560 12248.58 135 347 Columbia 14865 9370.8 256 678 Cook 1681 9640.42 53 129 Coweta 13087 8609.81 347 880 Crawford 833 6812.23 39 108 Crisp 1863 8358.38 65 186 Dade 1858 11496.1 18 70 Dawson 4250 15728.51 75 349 Decatur 3481 13224.68 79 224 DeKalb 81668 10296.61 1246 6527 Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125 Dooly 1085 8097.01 38 104 Dougherty 9161 10189.64 389 1357 Douglas 17883 11772.41 252 1135 Early 1544 15217.82 53 103 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7081 11059.57 153 507 Elbert 2080 10979.15 70 190 Emanuel 2700 11913.17 73 170 Evans 1125 10526.81 36 108 Fannin 3263 12397.42 93 271 Fayette 9975 8486.18 221 643 Floyd 15733 15746.23 313 1209 Forsyth 27649 10949.8 277 1281 Franklin 3349 14355.52 68 219 Fulton 113881 10360.53 1681 7610 Gilmer 3568 11356.91 119 339 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12447 14465.35 305 672 Gordon 8833 15216.46 177 433 Grady 2439 9938.88 67 240 Greene 2229 11908.96 64 200 Gwinnett 114601 11800.61 1429 6441 Habersham 6550 14301.31 195 642 Hall 34761 16845.73 636 3195 Hancock 1008 12303.19 75 122 Haralson 2411 7847.8 47 96 Harris 3238 9328.19 86 251 Hart 2348 8993.76 50 167 Heard 1046 8455.94 26 67 Henry 29544 12316.88 485 1335 Houston 16250 10347.75 293 1087 Irwin 906 9604.58 21 93 Jackson 13099 17535.48 212 838 Jasper 1047 7373.76 33 106 Jeff Davis 1817 11994.98 44 122 Jefferson 1865 12179.19 68 188 Jenkins 901 10506.06 43 95 Johnson 1025 10609.67 52 116 Jones 2632 9205.69 89 269 Lamar 2321 11996.69 84 193 Lanier 784 7574.15 12 35 Laurens 5875 12421.77 206 425 Lee 2653 8851.89 74 307 Liberty 6666 10768.29 98 332 Lincoln 701 8627.69 27 71 Long 1403 7044.94 20 82 Lowndes 11117 9430.94 231 555 Lumpkin 4562 13496.24 94 431 Macon 849 6536.8 39 104 Madison 4278 14176.36 70 275 Marion 671 8091.16 33 66 McDuffie 2286 10584.8 62 213 McIntosh 1400 9610.76 29 90 Meriwether 2228 10599.43 100 230 Miller 1002 17383.76 15 53 Mitchell 2187 9915.67 89 291 Monroe 2824 10185.02 119 260 Montgomery 1151 12478.32 40 63 Morgan 1917 10016.72 39 138 Murray 6396 15886.34 136 367 Muscogee 21194 11060.09 584 1800 Newton 11464 10203.46 322 1252 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32179 0 757 2228 Oconee 4558 10920.77 74 194 Oglethorpe 1736 11391.08 42 129 Paulding 16901 9795.3 253 605 Peach 2710 9899.54 95 297 Pickens 3671 10948.4 92 348 Pierce 2126 10877.46 88 246 Pike 1904 10095.44 50 132 Polk 6484 14911.92 143 543 Pulaski 900 8262.19 38 64 Putnam 2639 12058.49 81 242 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2198 12940.07 63 210 Randolph 606 8972.46 39 103 Richmond 26925 13313.39 590 1820 Rockdale 9210 9698.82 226 1453 Schley 343 6502.37 8 28 Screven 1364 9812.95 35 101 Seminole 1219 14975.43 23 96 Spalding 6943 10046.3 280 661 Stephens 4605 17490.88 110 356 Stewart 1386 22613.8 29 140 Sumter 2830 9626.18 127 374 Talbot 590 9581.03 28 61 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 13 Tattnall 2703 10637.13 73 157 Taylor 767 9638.1 33 96 Telfair 969 6194.07 55 89 Terrell 825 9743.71 56 156 Thomas 6065 13650.38 163 544 Tift 4892 11981.39 139 523 Toombs 4420 16380.68 154 269 Towns 1569 13038.06 67 181 Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63 Troup 8618 12239.04 270 647 Turner 816 10104.01 40 114 Twiggs 760 9398.96 49 136 Union 3190 12591.28 120 336 Unknown 2777 0 5 60 Upson 2757 10492.07 141 251 Walker 9824 14112.91 123 372 Walton 11302 11795.77 318 927 Ware 4566 12735.34 209 552 Warren 517 9923.22 20 59 Washington 2369 11668.8 80 134 Wayne 4393 14656.04 156 390 Webster 176 6901.96 6 23 Wheeler 614 7763.31 31 43 White 4554 14339.69 115 412 Whitfield 19490 18620.07 325 955 Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 83 Wilkes 890 8887.56 27 111 Wilkinson 1110 12445.34 41 148 Worth 1777 8822.36 78 236

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,783,792 (13,104,072 reported molecular tests; 679,720 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,287,554 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

89,717 (+150) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,768 (+20) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



